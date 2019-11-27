Successfully reported this slideshow.
ICSA: The Chartered Governance Institute November 2019 CPD Briefing Share Capital Toolkit
PwC Welcome Salvador Nash President ICSA: The Chartered Governance Institute, Ireland ICSA: The Chartered Governance Insti...
PwC ICSA: The Chartered Governance Institute 3 Agenda Welcome Salvador Nash, President ICSA: The Chartered Governance Inst...
PwC Share capital toolkit Fiona Barry PwC Entity Governance & Compliance ICSA: The Chartered Governance Institute 4
PwC Share capital toolkit 5 ICSA: The Chartered Governance Institute Companies Registration Office statistics The basics…....
PwC Summary Approval Procedure (SAP) Take up ICSA: The Chartered Governance Institute 6 Domestic MergerShare Capital Reduc...
PwC ICSA: The Chartered Governance Institute 7 The basics • Company Constitution • Authorised and Issue Share Capital • Ri...
PwC Summary approval procedure Reduction in company capital ICSA: The Chartered Governance Institute 8 Independent persons...
PwC Summary approval procedure Domestic mergers ICSA: The Chartered Governance Institute 9 Merger by absorption Merger by ...
PwC Distributions ICSA: The Chartered Governance Institute 10 Definition Deemed distributions Dividends Redemption / buy b...
PwC Questions? ICSA: The Chartered Governance Institute 11
PwC Panel Fiona Barry PwC Senior Manager, Entity Governance & Compliance Paul Wallace PwC Senior Manager, Tax Solutions Ce...
pwc.com Thank you © 2019 PwC. All rights reserved. Not for further distribution without the permission of PwC. “PwC” refer...
The Chartered Governance Institute CPD event Share Plan Toolkit 05.11.19

