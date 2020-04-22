Problem Solving FMP Year 2

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Problem Solving Rebecca Edwards
Initial Mind Map
Initial Mind Map
Outlined Problems and Solutions
Practical Problems Dreams Lessons/Improvement Even after my research, I still believe that I have a lack of understanding ...
Practical Problems References During production, it would be beneficial to find reference images for my products in order ...
Solutions Dreams Lessons/Improvement In terms of what I need to learn about Dreams for this project, one main area I need ...
Solutions References When looking at the references I could collect before production, I have mainly seemed to lean toward...
Theoretical/Hypothetical Problems Dreams Not Functioning Keeping in mind that I have chosen Dreams as a primary software f...
Theoretical/Hypothetical Problems Unplanned Absence Whilst time management will be a major cause for concern throughout th...
Theoretical/Hypothetical Problems Extra Time Whilst I have outlined possible circumstance and solutions for lost time in m...
Theoretical Contingency Plan Problem Affect on Production Solution Effects of Solution Dreams Not Functioning The final pr...
Theoretical Contingency Plan Time Management Too much time could be spent on a specific section and thus, reduce the quali...
Theoretical Contingency Plan Extra Time Time may be wasted thinking of possible activities, minor improvements or moving o...
Summary Re-examining the problems and solutions I have found here, I do seem to have covered the majority of possible halt...
Experiments
Dreams Experiment: Sculpting Bear
Dreams Experiment: Sculpting Puppet 2 Puppet 1
Dreams Experiment: Sculpting Moon
Dreams Experiment: Sculpting Character Coat Tool
Dreams Experiment: Sculpting Exploring the Sculpting Tools of Dreams (the main tools I have planned to use to create the m...
Dreams Experiment: Paint Tree Without Leaves Weeping Willow
Dreams Experiment: Paint Moving onto the Paint tool and its subsequent functions, after this research I believe this tool ...
Dreams Experiment: Rigging/Animation
Dreams Experiment: Rigging/Animation Character Rigging
Dreams Experiment: Rigging/Animation
Dreams Experiment: Rigging/Animation Action Recorder Possession Animation Keyframes
Dreams Experiment: Rigging/Animation Once I had a better idea of how Dreams utilises its tools in order to make a game ass...
Dreams Experiment: Music/Sound Effects
Dreams Experiment: Music/Sound Effects Music Clip
Dreams Experiment: Music/Sound Effects When looking at the last area of Dreams I was interested in, the Music tools, I dec...
Basic Drawing Concepts and Techniques
Basic Drawing Concepts and Techniques As I planned to create some kinds of concept drawings for this project, due to havin...
Pixel Art: Photoshop Zuno, L. (2019). What is Sub-Pixel Animation?. Available: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wqd6epIWo6E...
Pixel Art: Photoshop
Pixel Art: Photoshop When trying to look into pixel art created using Photoshop, whilst I mainly decided to refer to my pa...
Pixel Art: Aesprite Anon. (2020). Documentation. Available: https://www.aseprite.org/docs/. Last accessed 4th Mar 2020.
Pixel Art: Aesprite
Pixel Art: Aesprite When examining to this software compared to Photoshop, I do believe that for my own current skillset i...
Summary Looking at all of these experiments as a whole, I believe that I now have a better chance at making high quality p...
Updated Production Problems
Date and Task Problem Solution 26th March Character Sculpting Physics Data Error Lowered the physics costs of some of the ...
Problem Solving FMP Year 2
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Problem Solving FMP Year 2

20 views

Published on

fmp year 2

Published in: Internet
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Problem Solving FMP Year 2

  1. 1. Problem Solving Rebecca Edwards
  2. 2. Initial Mind Map
  3. 3. Initial Mind Map
  4. 4. Outlined Problems and Solutions
  5. 5. Practical Problems Dreams Lessons/Improvement Even after my research, I still believe that I have a lack of understanding surrounding the Dreams tools, not just in terms of how to successfully sculpt a character and an environment successfully or to a realistic standard, but also how to make environment set pieces, edit the environment using the visual tools it provides (filters, fog, lighting etc.) and the basic logic behind character rigging and animation, so to make moving/positioning my character(s) easier, all of which will inevitably affect my final products, making them appear as significantly lower quality. Backup Plan Whilst there already is an overall plan for my project in my Proposal, I believe I should create a backup plan in case of unavoidable absences so I will have a better idea of what to catch up on from my initial plan and how to do so, either in my own time or lesson time, without falling behind on other required work. Concept Drawings When thinking about my concept drawings, I thought that one aspect I could look into was creating pixel art drawings (as this is something I have focused on throughout last year’s FMP and may help to realize areas of my designs in a more realistic way before sculpting them), however one practical problem now may be to choose which pixel art software is better suited for this; Photoshop, which I have been able to use for a couple years now and have a good understanding of the tools, or Aesprite, software I have recently purchased specifically designed for pixel art, which however is only accessible outside of college and I have yet to fully understand in terms of software basics.
  6. 6. Practical Problems References During production, it would be beneficial to find reference images for my products in order to get the highest level of detail as possible in products such as the “dollhouse” design I plan for the game location and the character(s), both in terms of their monster features and their human like statures I have planned. For this, I believe I should try to look into multiple referencing techniques I believe will benefit me in this area and the products I want to create, such as object reference images (dollhouses, smaller house object/clutter), either primary or secondary and recorded movement (mainly human movement such as walking, picking up object etc.) for characters, again either as primary or secondary sources. Organizational Techniques Referring back to some of the previous work or projects I have completed, one area I could look into mildly improving during my pre-production/problem solving, as I have noticed the amount of times I have broken away from a schedule or missed out areas of PowerPoint's that need to be included in order to cover all areas of my planned project. Whilst we have been given guidance on the basic timespan and weeks focus of this project, my organization for the finer details and outlined tasks in pre-production as well as simply organizing products into easy to find folders or locations, sticking to a schedule in general etc.
  7. 7. Solutions Dreams Lessons/Improvement In terms of what I need to learn about Dreams for this project, one main area I need to focus on is the Sculpt and Paint tools, in order to make the aforementioned characters and subsequent background for my game concept, using the provided lessons in software as well as other secondary sources available to me. Adding on to this, it may also benefit me to learn about the animation/rigging tools in order to better position my characters (if concept poses, walking animations etc. are required), some of the environment editing effects and modes I have seen in available secondary sources, such as fog, lighting and other external effects that can be achieved without having to edit every minor detail and even basic sound/music tools if I decide to explore even more of my concept and how all of this can be successfully transferred to a visual/audio format available on a wider scale. All of this will end up benefitting my final products quality as well as improve my own art style or whatever art style I choose to mimic overall and even my confidence with the set controls for the software, giving me ample experience and foresight of the time consumed with the software for when I begin my production process. Backup Plan Looking at what my backup plan needs to contain, from past experience, it should not only outline my production schedule, but it should also give at least a couple of options or suggestions for if certain tasks are not completed in the timeframe that would also help to conserve any remaining time and helping me complete my planned products to the desired quality I had originally planned. Furthermore, this backup plan should span all of my products (if certain products can’t be completed or more time should be spent on another) as well as positively impact my time management, as I have noticed in past projects, problems that would arise would tend to take up substantial amounts of my production time, but here with this backup plan, there is less of a risk I will lose valuable production time that is particularly vital during this project, as time outside of lessons will also be a concern here.
  8. 8. Solutions References When looking at the references I could collect before production, I have mainly seemed to lean towards still images, mostly secondary sources detailing larger objects, clothing types, monster features etc. and possibly some primary source images of smaller areas of clutter or house spaces, all in order to help with the accuracy of my designs in addition to providing inspiration for certain areas of my product that I have yet to fully decide upon, such as what monster features I plan for my primary character to display and the more refined details of my environment concept. Alternatively, if I do decide that minor animation displays will benefit my concept and help better showcase its audience appeal, I have also theorized that I could use primary recorded videos of a person walking, picking up objects, walking up stairs etc. as reference when creating the core character animations that would feature in my game, helping to better display how gameplay would work as well as possibly smaller implicit details such as the characters personality and current emotions at that point in hypothetical gameplay. Concept Drawings Thinking about ways to improve my initial concept drawings, I have mainly settled on looking into both advanced pixel art Photoshop techniques and the software ‘Aesprite’ in order to see which would benefit me more in terms of pixel art designs (basic background designs, starter character designs etc. before being realized fully using the ‘Dreams’ tools) as it is recommended to create a couple of iterations of game art before creating the final live iteration according to my own personal research. Organizational Techniques Examining how I could improve my organizational skills for this project, not only can I reflect on how my skills have improved throughout the course and reference any positive organization, but also practice my organization, both in the past documents for this project, but within the problem solving experiments seen in this PowerPoint, leading into my Pre-Production, where my production schedule will be outlined in a way that covers all the problems I have noted in these initial sections as well as help me to adhere to said schedule and keep my production organized and allow equal time for all my primary planned products.
  9. 9. Theoretical/Hypothetical Problems Dreams Not Functioning Keeping in mind that I have chosen Dreams as a primary software for this project, being on my PS4 at home, so problems revolving around this software may not only drastically impact my project but also lead to lost time inside lessons, as due to focusing on other aspects of the project in lesson, some parts of it may be harder to make up (using different software, needing to complete other work aside from Dreams based products) Lost PC Progress In terms of computer based work, progress on this work could also be lost, due to either faults with college computers or my own PC during production time, including the allocated software not working, crashes or update restarts etc. which could infringe on my production or cause me to lose vital initial concepts that would in turn, be used/replicated in the Dreams 3D environment.
  10. 10. Theoretical/Hypothetical Problems Unplanned Absence Whilst time management will be a major cause for concern throughout this project, a sub-area within this I believe I need to focus on more specifically should be any unplanned absences that may occur either during the production time of this project or during the project as a whole, which could result in myself being behind on my current schedule, missing deadlines for due work etc. (I have decided to detail this factor separately from Time Management as the latter seems to focus more on the production itself rather than any unforeseen circumstance) Time Management I believe that time management will be key for me during this project as well as managing the time spent on each products production, as I plan to complete as many of the concepts for the game as I can within the given production time frame (in order to create the clearest concept for my project idea as I can), however, I am concerned about how to manage the time spent in lesson as well as outside, due to needing to complete a lot of the planned concepts outside of lesson time, so a more thorough plan for this aspect of my project would be a lot more beneficial.
  11. 11. Theoretical/Hypothetical Problems Extra Time Whilst I have outlined possible circumstance and solutions for lost time in my project, I believe that I should also consider the possibility of having extra production time, as I have seen this occur in some of my past projects and has led to me to become unsure of what to do during production time, resorting to minor improvements of existing products or simply, moving onto my Evaluation segment when there is already an allotted amount of time for this part of the project. Lost PS4 Progress As well as PC work, I believe that I should also look into the possibility of my PS4 malfunctioning, and therefore, the chance that any products/experiments could be lost and unable to be recovered in the Dreams software, as I have highlighted before, Dreams will be the main software I use for this project, so losing progress will drastically affect my products as well as my final presentation
  12. 12. Theoretical Contingency Plan Problem Affect on Production Solution Effects of Solution Dreams Not Functioning The final products I plan to create may be inaccurate, only consist of concept drawings or cause overall production time in lesson to be lost or wasted. Rely more on the other planned concepts, such as the concept artwork, written narrative and instead focus any additional time into merchandise based products seen in my previous projects (Posers, logo etc.) The work may seem to resemble a lot of my previous video games projects more, creating a safety net of continuity for all my projects, multiple pieces of home software will not be needed/used and the time and tasks I have outlined for this project may need to be rewritten. Lost PC Progress Initial concepts for my sculpture based products could be lost, updates/system restarts could also result in lost production time either in lesson out outside of lesson time. Either try to makeup any smaller areas of production and for more larger areas, not only make sure to save products in multiple places/devices, but also note this occurrence in my diary and refer to my original or backup plan in terms of managing my remaining time. Tasks I have outlined will need to be rewritten if necessary, additional products may need to be planned, keep all initial drawn concepts paper based and possibly photocopied to prevent loss, time will need to be managed in order to accommodate to recovery of files on another device.
  13. 13. Theoretical Contingency Plan Time Management Too much time could be spent on a specific section and thus, reduce the quality of later products as well as infringe on additional tasks needed to be completed throughout the project such as my Evaluation and Developmental Diary. Keep referring back to my original plan for the more basic outline of tasks and my pre-production plan for the more in depth look at what tasks need to be completed each day or each week and if certain tasks need to be cut short, note this in my diary as well as using ample time outside of college to get all tasks completed Product construction will be significantly more detailed in my outlined planning stages, average times for each production task could be research (amount of time needed for sculpting, how long it takes me to draw, editing length etc.), a reasonable amount of final products will be planned instead of rushing to create many low grade products. Unplanned Absence If left unchecked or unresolved, work could build up, deadlines could be missed and the production plans I have set for myself may be left irrelevant, further disrupting the overall workflow Use any outside lesson time accordingly to try and complete all required work and alter plans accordingly in order to accommodate for this outside task and keep in mind how this should affect the production of all other remaining products. Production schedule will obviously be affected, make sure said schedule is concise yet does allow for minor changes if needed in this context and production schedules/developmental diary should also concern time spent outside of lesson time.
  14. 14. Theoretical Contingency Plan Extra Time Time may be wasted thinking of possible activities, minor improvements or moving onto Evaluation. Note additional activities to complete in production schedule as well as possibly plan additional products that could be made in the given timeframe and wouldn’t infringe on additional product production time Production may end up being more organized and the products themselves more concise, pre-production may have to expand to accommodate all product concepts, to make sure that if created, no time is lost and the ideas are all solid, making sense with my concept. Lost PS4 Progress Main product constructions are lost or will have to be recreated, using up valuable production time Use the Remix function in Dreams to save multiple versions of products or look into PS4 USB function to see if Dreams work could be saved on multiple portable device. Multiple versions of work will have to be navigated and arranged correctly, so to make my Dreams workspace less cluttered, external devices will have to be managed accordingly to prevent loss, diary entries will detail current work, any losses of material and possibly what the original plan for the for mentioned work was.
  15. 15. Summary Re-examining the problems and solutions I have found here, I do seem to have covered the majority of possible halts in production or missing skills in my own abilities, mainly concerning the software I have chosen to focus on, and put forward appropriate solutions or tasks to help with certain areas, whilst still acknowledging the constant improvement and possible outside work that could be done throughout this project. In terms of the positive effect on production, this problems solutions as well as the contingency plan will help me to work around any problems that may arise during production and improve upon areas I have noticed to have suffered from in my past production, such as making sub par products during extra production time, creating an incorrect estimate of the amount of time spent on each task etc., instead this time around choosing an effective solution to these problems now rather than having to work all of it out during the designated production time. In addition to this, more concerning my practical problems, this has helped me work out areas of improvement surround my concept art and knowledge of the Dreams software that I have chosen as my primary focus, and furthermore, given me more than enough material to cover in my experiments effectively and make sure I have a wide varied knowledge of certain tools and techniques before I start creating the products where these tools and skills can be utilised.
  16. 16. Experiments
  17. 17. Dreams Experiment: Sculpting Bear
  18. 18. Dreams Experiment: Sculpting Puppet 2 Puppet 1
  19. 19. Dreams Experiment: Sculpting Moon
  20. 20. Dreams Experiment: Sculpting Character Coat Tool
  21. 21. Dreams Experiment: Sculpting Exploring the Sculpting Tools of Dreams (the main tools I have planned to use to create the main character design and background in a 3D space), I seem to have found a suitable technique to sculpting characters and background elements using my Duelshock controls thanks to researching and referencing the available lessons on the topic, referencing real world images I had found (the images in question being a character created by a favourite artist/streamer of mine, the other being a real life plushie/soft bear toy I own and attempted to replicate as an object for my first character/scene sculpt) and referencing other peoples work in Dreams (seen below) in order to get a better idea of what Dreams is capable of and how in depth/realistic I could and should make my models, leading to the creation of two character models, one created with the help of the rigged Puppet base provided by the software, and the other created from scratch. After doing this, I now believe that I will be able to effectively use many of the functions of Dreams sculpting; such as Soft Blend, which helps to mould shapes together in a fluid and natural way, how to place and cut into images in order to get the shape I want and additional features such as Surface Snap, Grid Mode etc. in order to improve asset placement on models.
  22. 22. Dreams Experiment: Paint Tree Without Leaves Weeping Willow
  23. 23. Dreams Experiment: Paint Moving onto the Paint tool and its subsequent functions, after this research I believe this tool will greatly benefit me in adding any smaller elements to a scene, background or if I choose to, a substitute to a characters hair in favour of a more “free flowing” design. When constructing designs using this tool, I chose to create a temporary canvas with said tool, something I came up with originally to create a 2D base for said designs (due to Dream Shaping being all based in a 3D space), a skill I will be sure to use in future paint based scenery, as well as using the Clone and Scale tool in order to give the effect of various tree and root designs, as well as a basic hillside design, utilising the Tweak menu (the menu every physical design has in order to change its various properties) to change the looseness of some of the paint strokes, to give the effect of grass and branches moving in the wind, seen in my weeping willow design. In terms of my own project and various products, I now think that this tool will be useful in creating any art based backgrounds that may be required, as well as any art based poster, initial artwork etc. I may decide on creating as part of my backup plan, however, this tool as well as the various Dreams creations have shown that I should primarily rely on the sculpt tool, both for in depth character and environment creation and for realising my designs in a more 3D space. Aside from this, completing these tasks also helped me to learn more about said scale and clone tool and how both of these can save production time in terms of not having to redo paint strokes and how said strokes can be repositioned or reinterpreted in multiple ways.
  24. 24. Dreams Experiment: Rigging/Animation
  25. 25. Dreams Experiment: Rigging/Animation Character Rigging
  26. 26. Dreams Experiment: Rigging/Animation
  27. 27. Dreams Experiment: Rigging/Animation Action Recorder Possession Animation Keyframes
  28. 28. Dreams Experiment: Rigging/Animation Once I had a better idea of how Dreams utilises its tools in order to make a game asset as well as some experience in the main tools I’d be using in this project (Sculpt and possibly Paint) I also chose to look into some of the rigging and animation side, in order to work on positioning characters I had made for better presentation and, if my chosen schedule allows it, hypothetically create some short animation clips showcasing how the character may move and how this would reflect some of the story elements I may come up with, how changes would be made as the game progressed etc. In order to get a better idea of this, I reviewed important areas of the tutorials given as well as practised rigging on some of my own creations and tried some of the animation tools on a secondary puppet (thanks to Dreams Remix function that allows users to take another users creation and use or display it in their own) Because of this, I now know the many options for rigging a character, including using the Connecter/Bolt tools or alternatively, creating character sculpts straight onto available puppets provided by the software that already have rigging applied, and learnt the many tools of animation, such as how Keyframes can be positioned and the other tools that can record movement, either of an outside object or a puppet (as well as how these animation can be more refined or clean if necessary) and finally, how these can all be combined with the Camera tools and placed on a Timeline so all available animations play in a correct sequence.
  29. 29. Dreams Experiment: Music/Sound Effects
  30. 30. Dreams Experiment: Music/Sound Effects Music Clip
  31. 31. Dreams Experiment: Music/Sound Effects When looking at the last area of Dreams I was interested in, the Music tools, I decided to mostly experiment with a couple tools, following the given tutorials in order to place pre-recorded clips into a Timeline, locate said clips, change the pacing of the music using the Tweak menu etc. as well as create a very short original clip, this time using the instrument tools and recording in my own tune using the imp motion controls. After completing this, whilst I’m unsure if this will be vastly incorporated into my project, due to the sculptures and concepts being the forefront of the project, this could be used as a minor backup plan along with the animation skills I have learnt in case I find I have extra time during production (though I will most likely brainstorm said ideas in my preproduction time due to not wanting to waste time creating a plan for these extra areas during the actual production , as this could lead to them becoming rushed or incomplete, diminishing their value in this project) As well as this, I could benefit from more outside practise in both this and my rigging/animation areas as whilst I have been able to produce moderately successful experiments in both of these areas, both do seem to be at a significantly lower quality compared to my sculpting, viewing developer streams as well as attempting to remix other peoples products before my own main production could help me to improve on this area drastically.
  32. 32. Basic Drawing Concepts and Techniques
  33. 33. Basic Drawing Concepts and Techniques As I planned to create some kinds of concept drawings for this project, due to having seen art concepts or initial/evolving background art for many past video games and behind the scenes look at said games. Whilst I may choose to create more pixel based artwork for this, I decided to also look at and attempt to replicate other sketching techniques I had been looking to practise, such as the character body sketches in order to brainstorm possible outfit designs (a technique shown to me during an activity at one of my university course visits, showing how the industry handles creating these initial concept pieces, hence why my particular drawing was created as a starting point for my previous Dreams scene creation) as well as trying to perfect areas of character drawing that I have yet to master, namely drawing more realistic hands, which I attempted to improve using the reference images below. Whilst I do feel that I have significantly improved these factors, once I begin my proper production I will be sure to try and put more detail into these designs, as whilst I have placed notes around some of my design for context (a feature that would benefit me to remember when noting minor features and any metaphorical semblance to the character or the story), many of the visuals could have benefitted from a more detailed design, regardless of whether it was a concept drawing or not, in order to better illustrate the environment and/or characters to the audience and provide a more improved visual reference.
  34. 34. Pixel Art: Photoshop Zuno, L. (2019). What is Sub-Pixel Animation?. Available: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wqd6epIWo6E. Last accessed 6th Mar 2020. .
  35. 35. Pixel Art: Photoshop
  36. 36. Pixel Art: Photoshop When trying to look into pixel art created using Photoshop, whilst I mainly decided to refer to my past experiences with the software and past art created using the function, I also thought it would be best to revisit it and compare it to another piece of software I found, Aseprite, as it seems to be significantly more focused on pixel art than Photoshop, dedicating more of their tools and interface to it. Looking at Photoshop, I attempted to create a piece of artwork using the techniques I had learned in previous years as well as test n advanced visual technique seen in some pixel games called ‘Sub-Pixel animation’ referencing the secondary clip for guidance. Whilst I don’t believe that I accurately executed the technique, it has helped to show me a couple of the downsides of using Photoshop for this artwork, naming when resizing the file, the drawing seems to lose its more defined pixel art features, seeming less accurate to some of the imagery I have seen associated with this style. Through this, I now know what I need to compare to the alternate software as well as keep in mind how this will affect my final drawings appearance to the audience (how this will impact my concept becoming more realised go the viewer and if relying on one particular software will cause it to become distorted)
  37. 37. Pixel Art: Aesprite Anon. (2020). Documentation. Available: https://www.aseprite.org/docs/. Last accessed 4th Mar 2020.
  38. 38. Pixel Art: Aesprite
  39. 39. Pixel Art: Aesprite When examining to this software compared to Photoshop, I do believe that for my own current skillset in pixel art as well as how these tools differ to Photoshop, this software may come in useful during independent study time and said tools being significantly more geared towards pixel art rather than visual editing as a whole. When using the software, I did seem to understand the basic tools rather quickly, mainly relying on the Brush tool, the Eraser tool and the Eyedropper tool, their corresponding hotkeys etc. and did eventually manage to produce a practise drawing similar to past Photoshop pixel art (whilst I have also looked into the animation side of this software, I decided to not utilise it here due to time constraints and needing a more concrete idea of how to create the individual frames), however in spite of this success, I didn’t seem to reference back to some of the information noted in the Documents researched, mostly due to their increasing complexity, instead relying on secondary streams I had watched in the past using this software and working out some of the controls in software. When comparing this overall to Photoshop based on some of the tasks I plan to complete, I have summarised that both pieces of software could be used throughout, however I am aware that due to time spent in lesson, I would be more likely to use Photoshop as I would have to download the Mac version of Aseprite in lesson and I am currently unsure if the version of said Macs would be able to support the software, so it would more likely only be accessible at home, where I plan to dedicate most of my time to Dreams.
  40. 40. Summary Looking at all of these experiments as a whole, I believe that I now have a better chance at making high quality products and pre-production reference artwork, as I have noticed that whilst I seem to excel in the planning stages of my previous projects, my final products always seem to fall short of what I originally planned, either due to my lack of knowledge on how to execute the design planned or my planning not giving me enough information or material reference. After completing this variety of experiments, I now believe I have the required knowledge for this particular production, predominantly surrounding the PS4 creation software Dreams which I plan to use to construct the vast majority of my products. To practise this, I attempted character sculpting, environment creation and even attempting to create visuals with the Paint tool, which could also benefit production if I choose to have a more paint style backdrop, as the game concept background would be 2D or 2.5D so the paint style would not be compromised due to the set environment. As well as this, using these tools and coming up with these concepts has allowed to get a greater sense of my own abilities with this software and some of the specific tasks I have chosen to carry out, letting me get a idea of which additional areas I am stronger in and more interested in, how long certain tasks such as the sculpting and other Dreams based work may take due to the given production timeframe and what designs I may come up with would be attainable with my current abilities.
  41. 41. Updated Production Problems
  42. 42. Date and Task Problem Solution 26th March Character Sculpting Physics Data Error Lowered the physics costs of some of the sculpts as well as deleted some that were unnecessary 26th March - 27th March Character Rigging Head to neck puppet rigging doesn’t keep the head connected Add the head into a group with the neck, so it counts in that area of the sculpt 3rd April – 22nd April Paint Overlap Painting on sculpted walls in Sculpt mode may end up overlapping onto the other side Either undo until the paint on the other side is gone or simply paint over the side once work on the other one is finished

×