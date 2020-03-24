Developmental Diary FMP Year 2

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Developmental Diary Rebecca Edwards
Pre Production Stages
Week 1
Week 1 Starting off this project, I firstly made sure to outline my Pre-Proposal, noting my basic outline for this project...
Week 2
Week 2 Moving onto the next tasks set for this project, I continued my work outlining some basic context inspiration as we...
Week 3
Week 3 During this particular week, I finally began my more detailed Research, managing to complete the main audience rese...
Week 4
Week 4 This week mainly centered around finishing off my more in-depth research such as making sure my target audience has...
Week 5
Week 5 Due to having begun my problem solving this week, I have started thinking about the main problems I need to solve. ...
Week 6
Week 6 Whilst last week was predominantly focused on the first part of my problem solving, mainly outlining the problems a...
Week 7
Week 7 When looking at how prepared I am to start my main production, I believe that the research, preparations etc. I hav...
Week 8
Week 8 Examining the completion of the last areas of my planning, I do believe that all of this will be substantial due to...
Product Development
  1. 1. Developmental Diary Rebecca Edwards
  2. 2. Pre Production Stages
  3. 3. Week 1
  4. 4. Week 1 Starting off this project, I firstly made sure to outline my Pre-Proposal, noting my basic outline for this project being a video game focusing on narrative heavy, exploratory gameplay and linking my key influences as well as why I decided to make this kind of game, mainly in terms of wanting to have a lasting effect on my chosen audience and be able to express a couple of my own personal interests in a more interactive format. Once reviewed and uploaded, I began work on the Context work, choosing some key research areas or people of interest that may be worth looking further into as the project progresses. After creating a mind map outlining some possible areas to look into, I decided to start by examining Tim Burton’s work (due to not only being a big fan of his work but also having been interested in his designs, story ideas and mindset for long time), Narrative Theory in order to better understand how I could create a story/experience that worked in presenting my chosen themes and to appeal to my target audience, Bernlinist, a music group that worked on the now award winning game “Gris”, which may help me learn more about the importance of audio in video games as where else to look for more information, and finally, Dreams as well as Media Molecules art director Kareem Ettourny, in order to learn more about the game software in particular as well as try to visually learn more about possible game art and how certain designs could be translated into Dreams. The rest of my time was used to find possible links for further research into these topics as well as acting as starting points for my main research. Next week, I will be sure to complete this Context work along with my final Proposal and ask for any possible improvements to my Pre-Proposal and check if I am on the right track with this context work.
  5. 5. Week 2
  6. 6. Week 2 Moving onto the next tasks set for this project, I continued my work outlining some basic context inspiration as well as finalizing my Pre-Proposal points into a final main Proposal and subsequent Bibliography and weekly plan. Examining the Proposal further, I can now confirm some of the more integral parts of this project, such as the explorative, narrative nature of my planned game concept, some of the concept material I planned to make, such as hypothetical scripted scenes, designs for characters and locations, music pieces etc. and the target audience for the game, being a general late teenage/older audience and most likely female due to the less action based gameplay of the concept. Looking at why this project concept is important to me; I believe that not only will completing this set project idea give me more insight into overall game design in relation to my chosen further education in addition to many areas highlighted in this project being subjects, art and inspiration I have been interested in for a substantial amount of time now, such as Tim Burton, story based games and various creative platforms available to a wider audience. When examining my fears about this project, they seem to mostly relate to the production aspect of the project, due to much of the feedback given to me throughout my previous work following a pattern of exceptional developmental work and yet subpar production products when compared, displaying a clear area that I need to improve my confidence in, either by practicing production of a specific product or looking into more intermediate lessons of the software (the software in question being Photoshop and/or Premiere), however, I am aware that I do have the necessary skills in both the production and developmental project aspects to complete this project successfully, such as the planning knowledge, what needs to be outlined in the pre-production and the reality of if certain aspects of the project are attainable with the tool I plan to use . When looking outside this particular media set, I believe I am able to refer to other outside influences listed in my Context work for design inspiration, whilst also researching common narrative structure in film in order to look for a more descriptive yet concise way to tell the games story in a set amount of time, something I should bear in mind for my more in depth research.
  7. 7. Week 3
  8. 8. Week 3 During this particular week, I finally began my more detailed Research, managing to complete the main audience research slides, being my Market research and plan out some of the production research that’s still to be completed, all of which I will be sure to continue in the next available week given for this research, as well as adding summaries to each section, detailing their helpfulness and benefits and compiling each sections bibliography. From my research so far, I have been able to learn about most of the preferences of my target audience in terms of my own games basic design, such as how customization elements, exploration tasks and an RPG like atmosphere may help my project to have a greater appeal to this audience when implemented in some of the concept plans. As well as this, I have also been able to look further into some market topics/designs in order to get a better idea of how to capture the style I have planned to use in the project assets, mainly some kind of art style resembling the work of Tim Burton. Lastly, I managed to get some primary sources from a target audience member to clarify some of the audience areas researched, due to some areas of my secondary research lacking detailing in terms of character customization, more story based information etc. all of which I planned to influence my already outlined project products, such as my story outline and if the player controlled protagonist becomes amore detailed character or stays a blank slate for the player to project themselves upon. Looking to the future of my research, I believe I need to look further into market products and examine how they could help to influence my product ideas as well as how they are successful and interesting to their audience in their own right. Examining some of the problems that occurred this week, I believe two main problems that arose were not only having a lack of understanding of what the summaries are meant to contain (which will be cleared up after asking either a teacher or peer for advice) but also my clear absence for one of the main sessions, a problem I managed to rectify by attempting to complete some of the work in my own free time. I also believe that for now, my secondary audience research has been the most useful category to me right now, due to being exceedingly more detailed than my own primary research (possibly an area that may need improvement due to the lack of detail) and helping me to create and understand my target audience for the project and find influences for the products. Hypothesizing problems that may arise during the second week, some may be but not limited to running out of time to finish all the required slides, primary research lacking the necessary detail to help further my project and certain areas of research (most likely the Market category) not having enough secondary research available to fill in all the product slides. All of which can be combated by outside work and learning as well as adding smaller areas of detail in order to compensate for the lack of information on certain slides. Another problem I may have notices are the lack of slides for Production research, which if there still is next week, I should try and research further into more familiar programs such as Photoshop/Premiere and try and find more useful information on said programs which could benefit the project I have planned.
  9. 9. Week 4
  10. 10. Week 4 This week mainly centered around finishing off my more in-depth research such as making sure my target audience has been defined and explored, having a clear idea of market content (the most surprising of which I found to be the vast increase in indie games in the market, allowing for more concepts resembling my own to reach a wider audience) as well existing products within it that has relevance to the concept I have planned, experimentation and documentation on a couple different software that may be used for this project and which may benefit it more in the long term production and lastly a look into two possible themes my narrative/project may aim to cover in some of its more story based concepts, rounding up each section research in a short summary detailing the comparisons of each section and how this will help me in my project planning going forward, which in turn, has helped me feel more confident about the contents of this project in terms of how certain products will be planned and created and how to structure the more story based aspects of the narrative. In conclusion, I do think this research will be substantial for me going forward with this project due to the copious amounts of information on each section combined with past research I may have noted, such as my personal project, my first year FMP and some elements of my factual project (particularly based around more existing product research) as well as the more sure/concrete target audience, style plans and narrative focus. However, looking at this research in an alternate way, I do believe there are some main areas that seem to be lacking, mainly the Topic and Production areas of my research, as the Production section only seems to focus on two alternate software constructs with a lack of information on the Maya software specifically and the Topic section only seeming to be comprised of personal opinions and possible alternate stances to these opinions, rather than drawing from any outsider sources. If I were to undertake this area of my project again, I’d make sure I have a better understanding of what sections are required for this research task, so the Topic and Production areas wouldn’t have to suffer from time constraints and rushed altogether, possibly try to cut down the word counts of each slide as that would allow for more varied sections and a better look at all areas available to me, rather than having to focus on a select few and lastly, adding on to this, I would also try and make the section summaries of a better quality than they are currently as they seem to only give a brief overview of the section rather than compare and contrast, highlighting any running trends or media messages (e.g. intertextual links) in any of the areas researched and also show any areas that would benefit from outside, additional research.
  11. 11. Week 5
  12. 12. Week 5 Due to having begun my problem solving this week, I have started thinking about the main problems I need to solve. As I have discovered, they mainly revolve around my own abilities with the software I have outlined for myself, such as the various tools and functions of Dream, the basic tools of Aesprite as well as any reference images or clips that could be used and a possible backup plan integrated within my production schedule in order to cover any absences, falling behind on work etc. Adding onto this, looking at all the problems I have found thus far, the biggest one I have found seems to be based around my time management and planning forward for software problems, predominantly, the solution to this being creating backup scenarios within my schedule, having to complete work outside of normal lesson time and creating more 2D based drawn concepts as well rather than having to rely on Dreams 3D modeling as the foundation of my project. In my own opinion, I believe that we are looking at problem solving now as to plan ahead for our main production, consider all possible circumstances that could arise within said production and how this can be worked around, without having to think of solutions during production and risk losing production time. When taking a more personal look at this project, I believe that my greatest strengths at this point in time are the amount of knowledge I have on the subjects and technology I’m covering, a wide range of projects I’m able to reflect on and now, a clear awareness of the problems I may face and the solutions I have come up with and lastly, a steady increase in technological skills (the skills with Photoshop and Premiere I have learnt throughout this course, as well as the other software programs I’m currently researching and practicing) Lastly, I can note that my project is going well so far as my concept and the products I might make are becoming clearer as well as the noticeable improvements I’m having in Dreams, with the only main problem I’m having concerning whether other products I could make (poster, box art) could be made and would be necessary when thinking about the production time of my main products (character and background art, story summary etc.), however I plan to cover this once my production schedule is created and I decide on the final products I plan on making.
  13. 13. Week 6
  14. 14. Week 6 Whilst last week was predominantly focused on the first part of my problem solving, mainly outlining the problems and completing some of the required experiments in order to help me improve some of my existing skill, this week was focused on completing these experiments, particularly the non-Dreams oriented tasks, such as pixel art drawings, as well as covering the lesser areas of Dreams that I thought I may use in the backup plan I create in case of extra time. When examining these experiments in more detail, the pixel experiments were covered in order to help me decide which software to use of pixel art and/or animation, Photoshop and Aesprite, with my final decision coming down to both being quite accessible to me in terms of skills and whether I do the majority of my work at home or in lesson will have to end up being the indicator (as Aesprite is only on my own PC, and therefore would only be of use outside lesson time, where I will also have to complete my Dreams work, so time management would have to be at the forefront here). As well as this, the additional Dreams work looking at rigging, animation and the music tools was also completed successfully and has now given me a better competence if I so choose to use these tools in my project, such as utilizing Keyframes or the Possess Puppet tool to showcase how the character would move or how gameplay would work, how the Connectors or Bolts can be used to connect sculpted pieces into a whole character (and the logic that can be taken from a list of presets and added in order to give some default animations) or a blank/’deluxe’ puppet taken from the presets menu and sculpted onto so that the rigging has already been applied in addition to the various music tools and functions, such as how to locate premade music, instruments and recording my own tune into the Timeline, either by using the main imp functions or by adding notes in more manually, uploading my experiment clip and linking it in my PowerPoint. In terms of how these experiments will influence my final production, these highlighted experiments may determine what a couple of my final products may be, as I had debated creating pixel artwork once I have certain concepts of mine (characters, locations etc.) sketched in order to further realize the products before sculpting them, a technique I had noticed in other major game productions in behind the scenes looks videos available as well as adding additional ideas that area able to be fully realized if extra time is available to me. However, I do believe that I should also look at improving some of these abilities and my understanding of the studied software, in order to make the pixel art drawing more accurate and obvious to the audience and if I am able to create said products, the music more realized and possibly longer than my experiment (a slightly more complete track rather than a couple seconds of a repeating tune) as well as animations more accurate to my concepts and all representative of my game as a whole. The way I display my Dreams products I’ve found could also be improved by the introduction of videos/gifs of the in game projects into my planning or final products. To do this, I have looked into multiple methods, such as converting screen recordings to gifs or Premiere editing, but eventually have settled on uploading the clip to YouTube for now, however I could do to make some of the alternate methods work at some point during this project as uploading said videos has seemed to be very time consuming due to the processing needed.
  15. 15. Week 7
  16. 16. Week 7 When looking at how prepared I am to start my main production, I believe that the research, preparations etc. I have completed will be substantial during this time, due to having looked at not only the main components of my project, but also making sure to look at other alternatives or additional tasks, culminating in a plan that will explain my production tasks clearly as well as assist greatly with my own time management, a great improvement upon all my previous projects where time management may not have been as well thought out as it should have been. Examining in detail the planning I have completed this week, I have started thinking of the designs of my main character, using a style sheet as well as various mood boards which also extend to the environment and the initial character sketches deciding on the games overall style, which will all assist me in the coming week when I create the character first basic iterations and possibly even the final version. As well as this task (which I seem to have mainly focused on this week), I also managed to create a gameplay layout concept in order to convey elements of how the game would work which I may or may not be able to create in Dreams as a more still image rather than an actual playable level, overall helping me to further visualize how gameplay will work, I have started a couple of basic story ideas/drafts that I will be sure to complete in the next coming week in addition to my more detailed production schedule and lastly, I have been able to create some basic plans for a poster concept, noting various layouts, colour schemes and fonts that could be utilized here, which I have been sure to note saying that this product will only be created if there is extra time during my project, due to my more Dreams based creations being at the forefront of this particular project. In my opinion, I think this particular week of planning went well in getting some of these tasks completed and creating a basic plan of what other pre-production tasks need to be completed, all of which will benefit this next week of pre-production in terms of providing me with a better layout of the tasks that still need to be completed (some of which I’ve already planned to complete outside of lesson) and giving me a significantly more concrete plan for my main production, particularly what my main character will look like compared to my previous projects. When looking at what else I need to plan, aside from writing explanations for some of the segments, I still need to create some basic sketches and artwork for both my character and the house environment, produce some concepts for music and possibly create an animation plan if I am able to cover this area as both the music and animation will only be covered if again, I have extra time as well as continue with my layout concepts and story drafts and make sure to complete my production schedule with the additional tasks added. As of now, I believe that the biggest threat to my project mainly comes down to my own capabilities with the software and the products I have planned out due to a slight lack of confidence in this as well as some of the areas I plan to create, which is why I believe I should practice in this areas and this software in my own time and look at videos surrounding the software in order to get a better idea of what’s possible in Dreams and how more professional looking products are made, which I have seemed to have made a start on using the links below, one of said links also leading to an article looking at more ‘walking sim’ style games and how I could execute this style in my layout concepts Kelly, R. (2017). Why The Makers of 'Tacoma' and 'Edith Finch' Love Loneliness. Available: https://www.vice.com/en_us/article/kzap4a/why-the-makers-of-tacoma-and-edith-finch-love- loneliness. Last accessed 13th Mar 2020. Mroziński, T. (2020). Dreams PS4 | Character Expressions Visual Effects Breakdown. Available: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WQQgLWvKuno. Last accessed 17th Mar 2020.
  17. 17. Week 8
  18. 18. Week 8 Examining the completion of the last areas of my planning, I do believe that all of this will be substantial due to the recent development of being unable to attend college for the time being, particularly my contingency plan. Looking back at my planning, I believe that the hardest area to complete was trying to complete the rest of my pre-production, due to college closing around this time as well as some areas such as the sketches taking longer than I anticipated to complete, in addition to trying to come up with an effective contingency plan and schedule, as this is an area I have either struggled creating or sticking to completely in the past. I do believe that as a whole, I believe I have planned fairly well considering the software medium I plan to primarily work in for this project and the final outcome of my time management plans, which I plan to effectively stick to throughout the project. I also have a better and accurate visual plan for what my final products will be, contingency products I could make if there is extra time in my schedule as well as a better idea of the time frame needed to complete my main products before any extra planned products are attempted. Considering the fact that I have been able to send all the main areas of my planning in for improvements and act on them accordingly, the main thing I believe I might need to improve upon could be certain explanatory noted for my background sketch, as compared to my character focused sketches which seem to have much higher quality notes, though I do plan to also wait until I am able to get more feedback on this pre-production area as a whole. Adding onto this area, whilst I have said that my time management plans are substantial as received feedback on this area, it still may benefit me to look at these areas again for any minor improvements, in order to make sure I am able to stick as closely to my plan as possible, as deviating from this plan in order projects has seemed to be less beneficial for my project. In light of the current circumstances mentioned previously, the main thing I could do now for my project is possibly spending extra time during the upcoming holidays to make sure all my main products are completed, so I could possibly look to extra products like my poster to start after the holidays end. As well as this, I could also try and make time to look back at some of the secondary game products I have mentioned throughout my planning, in order to get a better idea of the assets created, how they work with the intended gameplay, how they keep their audiences entertained by this and just how exactly these games appeal to the correct audience (records of the game designers might be worth looking up for this in order to find out there motivations, why they chose to add certain features into the game(s) etc.)
  19. 19. Product Development
