Anti-Entropy Replication for Cost-Effective Eventual Consistency

Jan. 25, 2022
Engineering

Eventually consistent systems are often more cost-effective to implement and maintain than their strongly consistent cousins. Gossip-based anti-entropy methods can be used to improve the consistency of such systems even as they expand geographically.

Anti-Entropy Replication for Cost-Effective Eventual Consistency

  1. 1. Bilateral Anti-Entropy: Achieving Cost-Eﬀective Eventual Consistency by Dr. Rebecca Bilbro Rotational Labs, LLC
  2. 2. alpha bravo charlie delta echo Imagine a network of connected servers – a distributed system. They also make it more available, that is, responsive even to many simultaneous client requests. Each peer has a copy of the database and can respond independently. The servers are peers. Working together, they can make the system more tolerant to failures like earthquakes and outages.
  3. 3. This means that the peers have to ﬁgure out how to synchronize independent updates to the data… set key X to value Y set key P to value Q alpha bravo … and sometimes they’ll have to resolve conﬂicts! set key M to value N set key M to value F alpha bravo
  4. 4. alpha bravo The peers can’t see into each other’s copies of the database, so they have to communicate via remote procedure calls (RPCs) to share information. The communication has to be extremely efficient so the system doesn’t slow down too much while synchronization is happening. Note: This is a good use case for protocol buﬀers!
  5. 5. The tradeoﬀs include things like: - staleness (how bad will it be if users sometimes see old data before it’s updated?) - expense (how many messages have to travel across the wire; how many clusters are we hosting?) strong causal eventual More consistency, higher latency, lower availability There are a number of ways to implement synchronization and achieve consensus, depending on how consistent the system needs to be.
  6. 6. Eventual consistency is a good budget-friendly choice for applications that choose to prioritize higher availability and lower latency over consistency. alpha bravo M:N M:F time alpha bravo M:N M:N Given enough time to catch up on synchronizations, the system will eventually be fully consistent, meaning that every peer will eventually contain the same data objects.
  7. 7. Anti-entropy (aka “gossip”) is a mechanism for achieving eventual consistency. It enables peers to periodically share their perspective of the data with another peer in the system. alpha bravo P:Q M:N D:F L:S P:Q v3 M:N v11 D:F v5 L:S v1 Alpha shares its current values for each object with bravo as well as each object’s version vector. Each time a peer gets a client request to update a value, it also increments the object’s version vector. Version vectors encode provenance and change history information.
  8. 8. The version vector will allow bravo to compare the values it has for each object, and to decide whether or not to update them. bravo P:Q v3 M:N v11 D:F v5 L:S v1 P:Q v3 M:Z v10 D:F v5 If bravo has a smaller version number for an object compared to alpha, it knows it should update its local value. what alpha has what I have If bravo sees alpha has an object it doesn’t already know about, it can add it locally.
  9. 9. What if alpha and bravo have diﬀerent values for the same key, but the same version vector? In this case, bravo needs a tie-breaker. bravo D:F v5 D:B v5 what alpha has what I have Bravo will compare its global process id (PID) to alpha’s. If alpha’s PID is lower, bravo will update its local value for the object. PIDs are unique, so each peer is guaranteed to have a diﬀerent number. alpha PID 1 PID 2
  10. 10. With bilateral anti-entropy, we can enable alpha not only to share its data and version vectors with bravo, but also receive data and version vectors back from bravo. If alpha is initiating anti-entropy, it will begin by sharing its version vectors for all objects with bravo. This is known as the “push” phase. After it notiﬁes bravo that the push phase is complete, alpha will receive data and version vectors from bravo, which is the “pull” phase. alpha bravo PID 2 PID 1 push pull
  11. 11. As the receiver, bravo also experiences anti-entropy in multiple phases. First, bravo starts receiving version vectors for each of alpha’s objects. alpha bravo PID 2 PID 1 get version vectors
  12. 12. Bravo then uses the version vectors to determine which objects to ask alpha for. alpha bravo PID 2 PID 1 request data
  13. 13. Once bravo gets back this data from alpha, it can use it to make local repairs. alpha bravo PID 2 PID 1 get data
  14. 14. As soon as bravo is notiﬁed that alpha’s push phase is complete, it determines which objects it has locally that alpha doesn’t yet know about, and sends those back to alpha. alpha bravo PID 2 PID 1 send repairs COMPLETE
  15. 15. Frequently Asked Questions
  16. 16. alpha bravo Why doesn’t alpha just send all the data for each object it has during the push phase? That would save me from having to ask for it later. Sending only version vectors is a lot cheaper! It reduces the size of messages across the wire.
  17. 17. alpha bravo So why is it called a version “vector” then? In order to make the right changes (and make them in the right order), we need to communicate the count of updates an object has had as well as our PIDs (which express each of our perspectives in the system).
  18. 18. alpha bravo charlie delta echo How do we know which peers to perform anti-entropy with? At least one peer needs to know about some other peers in the network to get anti-entropy started. That peer will select a peer at random to start “gossiping” with. As part of the anti-entropy process, peers can also tell each other about newly joined peers in the network (and their PIDs). PID 1 PID 2 PID 21 PID 42 PID 88
  19. 19. delta echo How often should we gossip? That’s conﬁgurable. More gossip means more consistency at the price of more messages traveling across the network. charlie We could each have diﬀerent anti-entropy intervals. We also have a conﬁgured “jitter” to prevent our anti-entropy sessions from all happening at the exact same time.
  20. 20. Thank you!

