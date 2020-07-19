Presentación en Prezi

Successfully reported this slideshow.
El Ambiente es el sistema global constituido por elementos naturales y artificiales de naturaleza f�sica, qu�mica, biol�gi...
Los elementos nauturales y socoiales se interrelacionan y conviven en un mismos espacio geogr�fico. Ambos son importantes ...
Los Ciclos Biogeoqu�micos, son el movimiento o circulaci�n de los principales elementos biol�gicos y geol�gicos como el ag...
Todos los seres vivos tienen una manera de vivir que depende de su estructura y fisiolog�a y tambi�n del tipo de ambiente ...
Es a la estructura formada por las interrelaciones de alimentaci�n existentes entre los integrantes de un ecosistema. A tr...
  1. 1. El Ambiente es el sistema global constituido por elementos naturales y artificiales de naturaleza f�sica, qu�mica, biol�gica, sociocultural y de sus interrelaciones, en permanente modificaci�n por la acci�n humana o natural que rige o condiciona la existencia o desarrollo de la vida. El Ambiente
  2. 2. Los elementos nauturales y socoiales se interrelacionan y conviven en un mismos espacio geogr�fico. Ambos son importantes en el desarrollo, pregreso y continuidad de la comunidad Los naturales son aquellos que forman parte de la naturaleza y no son producidos por el hombre tales como: los vaolcanes, rios, los animales y las pantas Los sociales son tosos aquellos creados, construidas o modificados por el hobre como: los autom�viles, casas, puentes, entre otros Elementos naturales y sociales
  3. 3. Los Ciclos Biogeoqu�micos, son el movimiento o circulaci�n de los principales elementos biol�gicos y geol�gicos como el agua, azufre, calcio, carbono, f�sforo, nitr�geno y ox�geno que intervienen en un cambio qu�mico desde el entorno que rodea. En el planeta tierra suceden unas series de procesos e intercambios de energ�as entre los diferentes elementos de la naturaleza que interact�an con los seres vivos y el medio ambiente. En este sentido, abordaremos todo lo relacionado con los Ciclos Biogeoqu�micos, su concepto, principales caracter�sticas, tipos y su importancia para la continuidad de la vida en el planeta tierra. Los biogeoqu�micos
  5. 5. Todos los seres vivos tienen una manera de vivir que depende de su estructura y fisiolog�a y tambi�n del tipo de ambiente en que viven, de manera que los factores f�sicos y biol�gicos se combinan para formar una gran variedad de ambientes en distintas partes de la biosfera. La red alimentaria tambi�n recibe el nombre de cadena alimentaria, cadena alimenticia o cadena tr�fica. Las especies son los nodos de la red o los eslabones de la cadena: para subsistir, obtienen energ�a de aquellas que se sit�an en un nivel inferior. En otras palabras: una especie, al alimentarse de otra, recibe aquello que necesita para seguir viviendo. Interacci�n entre los organismos
  7. 7. Es a la estructura formada por las interrelaciones de alimentaci�n existentes entre los integrantes de un ecosistema. A trav�s de esta red, las distintas especies se transfieren nutrientes y energ�a: cada especie se alimenta de otra y a su vez es alimento de una tercera. La vida de un ser vivo est� estrechamente ajustada a las condiciones f�sicas de su ambiente y tambi�n a las bi�ticas, es decir a la vida de sus semejantes y de todas las otras clases de organismos que integran la comunidad de la cual forma parte. En un Ecosistema los organismos de la misma y de diferentes especies establecen relaciones o asociaciones Redes alimentarias.

×