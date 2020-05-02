Aprendizaje ingles como segunda lengua

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Aprendizaje del Inglés como Segundo Idioma Según los demógrafos, para el decenio del 2030, los estudiantes que aprenden inglés como segundo idioma (ELL-English Language Learners) totalizarán aproximadamente el 40% de la población de edad escolar en los Estado Unidos. En algunas regiones ya se excede esta extrapolación, por ejemplo en California el 60%-70% de los escolares hablan un idioma que no es el inglés como su idioma principal. Durante el periodo 1995-2005, se calcula que la población de origen asiático aumente con mayor rapidez que ningún otro grupo en todas las regiones de los Estados Unidos, principalmente en la región occidental del país. La población hispana ocupará el segundo lugar en términos de aumento poblacional. Estos hechos tienen gran influencia en la manera en que los niños aprenden, y en la manera en que los patólogos del habla y el lenguaje (también llamados en español logopedas, fonoaudiólogos o terapeutas del habla) efectúan su trabajo. En un ejemplo típico, se envía a una niña a un patólogo del habla y el lenguaje porque tiene dificultades académicas. En opinión de la maestra, la niña no está aprendiendo inglés al paso previsto, y está rezagada en sus destrezas académicas comparada al resto de sus compañeros de habla inglesa. ¿Experimenta la estudiante una discapacidad de aprendizaje del lenguaje, o simplemente está manifestando indicaciones típicas del proceso normal de adquisición de un segundo idioma?  Fenómenos normales  Beneficios del bilingüismo  ¿Cómo deben aprender los estudiantes?  Lenguaje social y académico  Bibliografía Fenómenos normales Es en extremo importante que los patólogos del habla y el lenguaje comprendan los procesos y fenómenos normales de la adquisición de un segundo idioma para evitar casos de diagnóstico "falso positivo". Interferencia Los niños que aprenden inglés como segundo idioma pueden manifestar interferencia o transferencia de su primera lengua (L1) al inglés (L2). Esto quiere decir que el niño puede cometer errores en inglés debido a la influencia directa de una estructura de L1. Por ejemplo, en español, "esta casa es más grande" quiere decir "this house is bigger". Sin embargo, la traducción literal sería "this house is more bigger". Un niño de habla hispana que diga "this house is more bigger" estaría manifestando transferencia del español al inglés. Esto constituye un
  2. 2. fenómeno normal, la indicación de una diferencia lingüística y no de un trastorno de lenguaje. Periodo silente Los niños pueden también exhibir un fenómeno común de la adquisición de un segundo idioma denominado periodo silente. Cuando el niño encara por primera vez un segundo idioma, con frecuencia se concentra en escuchar y comprender. Estos niños son con frecuencia muy callados, hablan poco ya que se concentran en entender el nuevo idioma, de manera muy similar a la del adulto que viaja en el extranjero. Mientras más joven el niño, más tiempo tiende a durar el periodo de silencio. Los niños mayores pueden permanecer en el periodo silente durante varias semanas o varios meses, mientras que los preescolares pueden permanecer relativamente silentes durante un año o más. Cambio de código Muchos niños que aprenden inglés también exhiben un comportamiento conocido como cambio de código (o alternancia entre las dos lenguas). Esto quiere decir cambios de idioma en medio de frases u oraciones. Por ejemplo, una persona de habla hispana podría decir "Me gustaría manejar-I'll take the car!" ("Me gustaría manejar-Me llevo el auto"). O una persona de origen filipino podría decir "With my teacher, I have utang ng loob because she has been so good to me" (Con mi maestra, tengo deuda de gratitud porque se ha portado tan bien conmigo). Esto constituye un fenómeno normal común entre muchos hablantes bilingües en el mundo entero. Pérdida de la lengua natal Algunos niños que aprenden inglés experimentan el fenómeno conocido como pérdida de la lengua natal. A medida que aprenden inglés, van perdiendo las destrezas y la facilidad de palabra en L1 si no la mantienen y practican. Esto se denomina bilingüismo sustractivo, y puede resultar muy perjudicial tanto en lo cognoscitivo como en lo lingüístico para el aprendizaje del niño y para su vida familiar (en especial si los padres hablan sólo L1 y no inglés). Lo ideal sería que el niño experimentara bilingüismo aditivo, y aprendiera inglés mientras se le ayudara a mantener y practicar su lengua y cultura natales. Los beneficios del bilingüismo Numerosos estudios e investigaciones citan los beneficios cognitivo-lingüísticos de hablar dos idiomas con facilidad. Los expertos han descubierto que los niños que hablan con facilidad dos idiomas obtienen mejores resultados en las pruebas de conocimientos metalingüísticos que los que hablan un solo idioma. Además, a medida que el mundo se hace más pequeño y se internacionaliza cada vez más el comercio, los niños verdaderamente bilingües podrían representar un recurso potencial de enorme valor para la economía de los Estados Unidos. La mayoría de los estadounidenses hablan sólo inglés, y descubren con cada vez mayor frecuencia la ventaja que sería en sus vidas profesionales hablar un segundo idioma. ¿Cómo deben aprender los estudiantes? Con frecuencia se coloca a los niños que están aprendiendo el idioma en un aula en la que sólo se habla inglés y donde no entienden nada de lo que oyen. En esta situación en la que
  3. 3. se les abandona por completo a su suerte, muchos fracasan. Imagínese viajar a Beijing y tomar una clase de estudios sociales que se impartiera sólo en mandarín. Sería en extremo difícil aprender. Sin embargo, esperamos que nuestros estudiantes automáticamente descifren el inglés y tengan éxito académico en una situación análoga. Esta idea de "mientras más inglés mejor" es errónea y puede en efecto demorar de manera considerable el aprendizaje del niño. Thomas y Collier (1998) indican que el angloparlante promedio adquiere alrededor de diez meses de progreso académico durante un año académico de diez meses. Los estudiantes que aprenden inglés como segunda lengua han de efectuar logros mucho más rápidos que los estudiantes cuyo idioma materno es el inglés, realizando un progreso de 1.5 años en inglés por cada seis años escolares sucesivos. Así, para contar con conocimientos equivalentes a los de los angloparlantes, los estudiantes de inglés como segundo idioma han de efectuar el progreso de nueve años en seis. No resulta sorprendente que muchos de estos estudiantes fracasen, no porque sufran trastornos de aprendizaje del lenguaje, sino porque se les coloca en situaciones de aprendizaje sumamente difíciles en nuestras escuelas. En condiciones ideales, se impartiría a los estudiantes de inglés la instrucción en su lengua materna el 90% del tiempo y en inglés el 10% del tiempo en kindergarten y primer grado. De manera gradual, a medida que aprendieran más inglés, se les impartiría instrucción en su lengua materna el 50% del tiempo y en inglés el 50% del tiempo para cuando llegaran al sexto grado. Los estudios han mostrado que los niños a los que se les imparte instrucción de esta manera tienen mejor aprovechamiento que aquéllos a los que se les imparte instrucción principalmente en inglés desde principios de sus estudios. Los niños que se hallan en esta situación ideal de aprendizaje bilingüe muestran excelente aprovechamiento porque entienden lo que oyen y pueden, por lo tanto, establecer las bases subyacentes conceptuales y lingüísticas necesarias para el aprendizaje. Lenguaje social y académico El ritmo de aprendizaje para el lenguaje social es distinto del ritmo de aprendizaje del lenguaje académico. En condiciones idóneas, el aprendiz promedio de un segundo idioma tarde dos años en adquirir destrezas de comunicación interpersonal básicas (BICS-Basic Interpersonal Communication Skills). Estas destrezas entrañan el lenguaje diario de contexto integrado que ocurre entre interlocutores. Por otra parte, se tarda entre cinco y siete años, bajo condiciones idóneas, en cultivar la competencia lingüística académica cognoscitiva (CALP-Cognitive Academic Language Proficiency) o lenguaje académico de escaso contexto, a un nivel equivalente al de los que estudian en su lengua natal. Muchos de los estudiantes de inglés como segundo idioma se encuentran, por consiguiente, entre la espada y la pared. Puede que parezcan dominar de manera adecuada el inglés conversacional para la comunicación diaria. Pero aún tienen dificultades con la competencia lingüística académica cognoscitiva y en áreas como la lectura, la escritura, la ortografía, las ciencias, los estudios sociales y demás asignaturas en las que existe escaso contexto para respaldar el lenguaje que se escuche o se lea. Este fenómeno denominado la " disparidad BICS-CALP" (por sus siglas en inglés) lleva a los profesionales a suponer erróneamente que estos niños sufren discapacidades de aprendizaje del lenguaje.
  Referencias

Campbell, L.R. (1996). Issues in service delivery to African American children. In Kamhi, A.G., Pollock, K.E., & Harris, J.L. (Eds.), Communication development and disorders in African American children (pp.73-94). Baltimore: Paul H. Brookes Publishing Company.

Thomas, W.P., & Collier, V.P. (1998). Two languages are better than one. Educational Leadership, 12/97-1/98, 23-26.

Bibliografia

https://www.asha.org/public/speech/development/Aprendizaje-del-Ingles-como-Segundo-
Idioma/
  Referencias

Blázquez,A.(2010). "Metodologíade enseñanzadel Ingléscomosegundalengua".Innovacióny ExperienciasEducativas.(30).

Cantero,V.(2011). La enseñanzade segundaslenguasatravésde tareas:una propuestadidáctica para el 1ª de ESO Bilingüe.

Contreras,O. (2012). StephenKrashen:susaportesala educación

Bibliografia

www.cua.uam.mx/files/Ana510.pdf

