Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Aspectos básicos en la elaboración del anteproyecto de investigación COMISIÓN DE INVESTIGACIÓN 2019
La Comisión de Investigación de la Universidad de Cartago Florencio del Castillo (UCA), les presenta con agrado el siguien...
Tipos de Investigación Enfoque Cuantitativo • Diseño Experimentales – Experimental Pura – Cuasi experimental – Pre experim...
CONTENIDO DEL ANTEPROYECTO DE INVESTIGACIÓN
Tema
Justificación En palabras muy sencillas, es indicar las razones por las cuales se desea abordar el tema de estudio. En est...
La justificación del problema permite poner sobre la balanza, la utilidad adicional que proporciona la realización del pro...
Problema • Una vez concebida la idea de investigación y que el investigador ha profundizado en el tema y elegido el enfoqu...
Objetivo general El objetivo de la investigación es el enunciado claro y preciso de las metas que se persiguen. El objetiv...
Objetivos específicos • Los objetivos específicos están basados en la medición o análisis de las variables que en conjunto...
• En las investigaciones experimentales y en algunos casos las correlacionales el investigador puede decidir que en vez de...
Variables Una variable es una propiedad que puede fluctuar y cuya variación es susceptible de medirse u observarse. Ejempl...
Indicadores Son los diversos subtemas o subtítulos que definen a la variable
• Se deben apegar en citas y referencias al formato establecido por APA en su ultima edición.
Requisitos • Toda la documentación será tramitada de forma digital, vía correo electrónico; por lo tanto el estudiante deb...
4. Carta de autorización de la institución donde piensan realizar la investigación si la requiere (escaneado). 5. Carta de...
Anteproyecto de-investigacion-1
Anteproyecto de-investigacion-1
Anteproyecto de-investigacion-1
Anteproyecto de-investigacion-1
Anteproyecto de-investigacion-1
Anteproyecto de-investigacion-1
Anteproyecto de-investigacion-1
Anteproyecto de-investigacion-1
Anteproyecto de-investigacion-1
Anteproyecto de-investigacion-1
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
21 views
May. 04, 2021

Anteproyecto de-investigacion-1

proyecto investigacion

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Anteproyecto de-investigacion-1

  1. 1. Aspectos básicos en la elaboración del anteproyecto de investigación COMISIÓN DE INVESTIGACIÓN 2019
  2. 2. La Comisión de Investigación de la Universidad de Cartago Florencio del Castillo (UCA), les presenta con agrado el siguiente material pedagógico, con la finalidad que el mismo les sea una guía funcional en su proceso de elaboración del anteproyecto de investigación.
  3. 3. Tipos de Investigación Enfoque Cuantitativo • Diseño Experimentales – Experimental Pura – Cuasi experimental – Pre experimental • Diseño No experimentales – Transversal • Correlacional • Comparativa • Descriptiva – Múltiples mediciones Enfoque Cualitativo • Diseño Etnográficos • Diseños Fenomenológicos • Diseños de Investigación – Acción. • Diseños Narrativos El investigador debe tener claridad cual tipo de investigación va a aplicar, sino conoce a fondo el diseño de investigación del tipo que aplicará en su estudio, es pertinente el leer sobre el mismo en los diversos libros de investigación.
  4. 4. CONTENIDO DEL ANTEPROYECTO DE INVESTIGACIÓN
  5. 5. Tema
  6. 6. Justificación En palabras muy sencillas, es indicar las razones por las cuales se desea abordar el tema de estudio. En este caso, el alumno investigador explica con detalle porqué es importante y cuáles son las principales razones por las que el estudio es competencia nacional o internacional. Es decir, por justificación se entiende la actividad de sustentar con argumentos convincentes, la realización de un estudio; en otras palabras, señala porqué se va a llevar a cabo.
  7. 7. La justificación del problema permite poner sobre la balanza, la utilidad adicional que proporciona la realización del proyecto. De este paso depende en muchos casos la aprobación o el rechazo de la misma, por lo que este texto deberá tener una actitud clara que facilite convencer a la persona o a la entidad que tiene la tarea de aprobación de la misma.
  8. 8. Problema • Una vez concebida la idea de investigación y que el investigador ha profundizado en el tema y elegido el enfoque, se encuentra en condiciones de plantear el problema de investigación. Plantear el problema, es afinar y estructurar más formalmente la idea de investigación. • Un consejo importante sobre la redacción del problema de investigación es que “no debe llevar al investigador a responder con una simple respuesta afirmativa (si) o una negación (no)” (Méndez, 1997, p. 66). • Al redactar el problema, no olvide agregar los sujetos de investigación, el espacio geográfico y el tiempo.
  9. 9. Objetivo general El objetivo de la investigación es el enunciado claro y preciso de las metas que se persiguen. El objetivo del investigador es llegar a tomar decisiones y a una teoría que le permita generalizar y resolver en la misma forma problemas semejantes en el futuro. Los métodos que se elijan deben ser los más apropiados para el logro de los objetivos.
  10. 10. Objetivos específicos • Los objetivos específicos están basados en la medición o análisis de las variables que en conjunto responderán al objetivo general. • El investigador utilizará cada objetivo específico para abarcar con profundidad cada variable y así poder dar respuesta al problema de investigación; mostrando de forma lógica y secuencial el análisis de las variables para lograr la respuesta a la pregunta de investigación.
  11. 11. • En las investigaciones experimentales y en algunos casos las correlacionales el investigador puede decidir que en vez de objetivos específicos se planteen hipótesis. • Una hipótesis es una proposición que establece a priori las posibles relaciones, entre los hechos; o posibles soluciones al problema o comprobación. Tipos: • Hipótesis de investigación (Hi): Son proposiciones tentativas respecto a las posibles relaciones o comparaciones entre dos o más variables. • Hipótesis estadística: es aquella hipótesis que somete a prueba y expresa a las hipótesis operacionales en forma de ecuaciones matemáticas. • Hipótesis nula (Ho): es de alguna forma el reverso de la hipótesis estadística y/o de investigación, lo hacen para refutar o negar lo que afirma la hipótesis de investigación o estadística. • Hipótesis alternativas (Ha): Según Hernández, et.al. (2010) “Son posibilidades diferentes o alternas ante las hipótesis de investigación y nula.” (p.105). • Hipótesis operacional: el promedio de rendimiento de los alumnos del subproyecto lenguaje y comunicación, sometidos a entrenamientos en técnicas de estudio (grupo experimental), será mayor que el promedio de rendimiento de aquellos alumnos no sometidos al entrenamiento (grupo control)
  12. 12. Variables Una variable es una propiedad que puede fluctuar y cuya variación es susceptible de medirse u observarse. Ejemplos de variables son el género, la motivación intrínseca al trabajo, el atractivo físico, el aprendizaje de conceptos, la religión, la resistencia de un material, agresividad verbal, la personalidad autoritaria, la cultura fiscal y la exposición a una campaña de propaganda política. (p. 23)
  13. 13. Indicadores Son los diversos subtemas o subtítulos que definen a la variable
  14. 14. • Se deben apegar en citas y referencias al formato establecido por APA en su ultima edición.
  15. 15. Requisitos • Toda la documentación será tramitada de forma digital, vía correo electrónico; por lo tanto el estudiante debe enviar a la Oficina de Salida de Graduación (OSG) al correo salidasdegraduacion@uca.ac.cr , la compañera Angie Guzmán Vega, los siguientes documentos: 1. Anteproyecto completo (formato Word) 2. Boleta de inscripción de tema de tesis en las oficinas de registro o de cualquier sede (escaneado). 3. Comprobante de pago.
  16. 16. 4. Carta de autorización de la institución donde piensan realizar la investigación si la requiere (escaneado). 5. Carta de aceptación del lector especialista.( El lector debe contar con factura timbrada si no labora para la Universidad y además adjuntar el curriculum) 6. Cédulas

×