https://www.m3mifc.in/
THE POWER CENTER OF BUSINESS AND RETAIL
B Y T H E F IN E ST
Media City, UK City Plaza,Germany Brighton Grand Hotel, Thailand Mall of Qatar,Qatar SIGNATURE LANDMAR KS ACROSS THE GLOBE
THE EPICE NTER OF POWER
SP R EAD ACR OSS 4 . 6 ACR ES O F P R E M IU M S IT E GRADE ‘A’ OFFICE SPACES LUXURY RETAIL
H O S P I TALITY H EALTH CAR E R E S TAUR ANTS O F F I CESS CH O O LS The Heritage School Scottish High School Paras World...
IFC PENTAGON AN ICONIC CORPORATE TOWER
CREATING THE FINEST OFFICE SPACES Spaces for international headquarters A premium networking platform for business partner...
M AGNI FI CENT TR I P LE- HEI GHT LO B BY F O R A GR A N D A R R IV A L
A BALANCE BETWEEN NATURE & TECHNOLOG Y Best-in-its class quality and infrastructure Latest technology for monitoring indoo...
Next Growth Corridor on Gurugram Just 30 min drive away from IGI airport Well-connected through NH8 A Neighbourhood of mor...
PREMIUM RESIDENCES IN THE VICINITY
E XCLUS IV E E XE CUTI V E FLOOR S A T T H E T O P TERRACE GARDEN INFINITY EDGE POOL https://www.m3mifc.in/
1. 5 LAC S Q . F T . OF LUXURY RETAIL S P R EA D A C RO SS 3 L EV ELS
IFC SYMPHONY THE FUSION OF WORK AND PLAY
A TIMELESSCONCEPT OF LUXURY RETAIL Triple-height frontage, front facing retail units Centrally air-conditioned boulevard W...
AN EXTR AV AGANT SHOP P I NG EXP ER I ENCE HIGH-END BOUTIQUES ROOFTOP DINING OPTIONS
D E T A IL E D T O P E R F E C T IO N State-of-the-art multi-level parking High-end automation 3-tier security system
GROUND FLOOR
FIRST FLOOR
SECOND FLOOR
SH O T O N LO CAT I O N
https://www.elitelandbase.com/m3m-ifc-sector-66-gurgaon-pid-67
If you are planning to buying a new retail space in Gurgaon by reputed developer, M3M IFC is worth checking out. M3M IFC Sector 66 Gurgaon mixed-use commercial development offering by M3M India office and spacious retail spaces. This project is expected to become a prime commercial hub in Millennium City. Whether you need the property for your own business or to invest in for high returns, several factors make this project worth investment.

Creating the finest office space:

* Invest in a commercial space in International Financial Center for high profit
* Spaces for international headquarters
* A premium networking platform for business partners
* High-speed destination controlled elevators
* M3M IFC pentagon an iconic corporate tower
* Spread accross 4.6 acres of premium site
* Curated by the finest - CHAPMAN TAYLOR

Website: https://www.elitelandbase.com/m3m-ifc-sector-66-gurgaon-pid-67

Published in: Real Estate
M3M IFC

×