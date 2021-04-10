Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Dear Child
A windowless shack in the woods. A dash to safety. But when a woman finally escapes her captor, the end of the story is on...
emerges.Twisty, suspenseful, and psychologically clever, Romy Hausmann's Dear Child is a captivating thriller with all the...
● ● ● ● ● ● Author : Romy Hausmann Pages : 352 pages Publisher : Flatiron Books Language : eng ISBN-10 : 1250768535 ISBN-1...
Dear Child
A windowless shack in the woods. A dash to safety. But when a woman finally escapes her captor, the end of the story is on...
emerges.Twisty, suspenseful, and psychologically clever, Romy Hausmann's Dear Child is a captivating thriller with all the...
● ● ● ● ● ● Author : Romy Hausmann Pages : 352 pages Publisher : Flatiron Books Language : eng ISBN-10 : 1250768535 ISBN-1...
Dear Child
A windowless shack in the woods. A dash to safety. But when a woman finally escapes her captor, the end of the story is on...
emerges.Twisty, suspenseful, and psychologically clever, Romy Hausmann's Dear Child is a captivating thriller with all the...
● ● ● ● ● ● Author : Romy Hausmann Pages : 352 pages Publisher : Flatiron Books Language : eng ISBN-10 : 1250768535 ISBN-1...
Dear Child
A windowless shack in the woods. A dash to safety. But when a woman finally escapes her captor, the end of the story is on...
emerges.Twisty, suspenseful, and psychologically clever, Romy Hausmann's Dear Child is a captivating thriller with all the...
● ● ● ● ● ● Author : Romy Hausmann Pages : 352 pages Publisher : Flatiron Books Language : eng ISBN-10 : 1250768535 ISBN-1...
*Download [PDF] Dear Child
*Download [PDF] Dear Child
*Download [PDF] Dear Child
*Download [PDF] Dear Child
*Download [PDF] Dear Child
*Download [PDF] Dear Child
*Download [PDF] Dear Child
*Download [PDF] Dear Child
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Presentations & Public Speaking
2 views
Apr. 10, 2021

*Download [PDF] Dear Child

A windowless shack in the woods. A dash to safety. But when a woman finally escapes her captor, the end of the story is only the beginning of her nightmare. She says her name is Lena. Lena, who disappeared without a trace 14 years prior. She fits the profile. She has the distinctive scar. But her family swears that she isn’t their Lena. The little girl who escaped the woods with her knows things she isn’t sharing, and Lena’s devastated father is trying to piece together details that don’t quite fit. Lena is desperate to begin again, but something tells her that her tormentor still wants to get back what belongs to him…and that she may not be able to truly escape until the whole truth about what happened in the woods finally emerges.Twisty, suspenseful, and psychologically clever, Romy Hausmann's Dear Child is a captivating thriller with all the ingredients of a breakout hit.

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

*Download [PDF] Dear Child

  1. 1. Dear Child
  2. 2. A windowless shack in the woods. A dash to safety. But when a woman finally escapes her captor, the end of the story is only the beginning of her nightmare. She says her name is Lena. Lena, who disappeared without a trace 14 years prior. She fits the profile. She has the distinctive scar. But her family swears that she isn’t their Lena. The little girl who escaped the woods with her knows things she isn’t sharing, and Lena’s devastated father is trying to piece together details that don’t quite fit. Lena is desperate to begin again, but something tells her that her tormentor still wants to get back what belongs to him…and that she may not be able to truly escape until the whole truth about what happened in the woods finally
  3. 3. emerges.Twisty, suspenseful, and psychologically clever, Romy Hausmann's Dear Child is a captivating thriller with all the ingredients of a breakout hit."
  4. 4. ● ● ● ● ● ● Author : Romy Hausmann Pages : 352 pages Publisher : Flatiron Books Language : eng ISBN-10 : 1250768535 ISBN-13 : 9781250768537
  5. 5. Dear Child
  6. 6. A windowless shack in the woods. A dash to safety. But when a woman finally escapes her captor, the end of the story is only the beginning of her nightmare. She says her name is Lena. Lena, who disappeared without a trace 14 years prior. She fits the profile. She has the distinctive scar. But her family swears that she isn’t their Lena. The little girl who escaped the woods with her knows things she isn’t sharing, and Lena’s devastated father is trying to piece together details that don’t quite fit. Lena is desperate to begin again, but something tells her that her tormentor still wants to get back what belongs to him…and that she may not be able to truly escape until the whole truth about what happened in the woods finally
  7. 7. emerges.Twisty, suspenseful, and psychologically clever, Romy Hausmann's Dear Child is a captivating thriller with all the ingredients of a breakout hit."
  8. 8. ● ● ● ● ● ● Author : Romy Hausmann Pages : 352 pages Publisher : Flatiron Books Language : eng ISBN-10 : 1250768535 ISBN-13 : 9781250768537
  9. 9. Dear Child
  10. 10. A windowless shack in the woods. A dash to safety. But when a woman finally escapes her captor, the end of the story is only the beginning of her nightmare. She says her name is Lena. Lena, who disappeared without a trace 14 years prior. She fits the profile. She has the distinctive scar. But her family swears that she isn’t their Lena. The little girl who escaped the woods with her knows things she isn’t sharing, and Lena’s devastated father is trying to piece together details that don’t quite fit. Lena is desperate to begin again, but something tells her that her tormentor still wants to get back what belongs to him…and that she may not be able to truly escape until the whole truth about what happened in the woods finally
  11. 11. emerges.Twisty, suspenseful, and psychologically clever, Romy Hausmann's Dear Child is a captivating thriller with all the ingredients of a breakout hit."
  12. 12. ● ● ● ● ● ● Author : Romy Hausmann Pages : 352 pages Publisher : Flatiron Books Language : eng ISBN-10 : 1250768535 ISBN-13 : 9781250768537
  13. 13. Dear Child
  14. 14. A windowless shack in the woods. A dash to safety. But when a woman finally escapes her captor, the end of the story is only the beginning of her nightmare. She says her name is Lena. Lena, who disappeared without a trace 14 years prior. She fits the profile. She has the distinctive scar. But her family swears that she isn’t their Lena. The little girl who escaped the woods with her knows things she isn’t sharing, and Lena’s devastated father is trying to piece together details that don’t quite fit. Lena is desperate to begin again, but something tells her that her tormentor still wants to get back what belongs to him…and that she may not be able to truly escape until the whole truth about what happened in the woods finally
  15. 15. emerges.Twisty, suspenseful, and psychologically clever, Romy Hausmann's Dear Child is a captivating thriller with all the ingredients of a breakout hit."
  16. 16. ● ● ● ● ● ● Author : Romy Hausmann Pages : 352 pages Publisher : Flatiron Books Language : eng ISBN-10 : 1250768535 ISBN-13 : 9781250768537

×