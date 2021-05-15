Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
LMCP1602 PENDIDIKAN KANAK-KANAK OLEH IBU BAPA DALAM ISLAM NAMA : AHMAD RAZIN BIN ISHAK NO. MATRIK : A168120 NAMA PENSYARAH...
TUGASAN Sediakan 10 slide di mana setiap satu mengandungi satu perkataan nama bagi 10 benda yang selalu dipegang oleh kana...
botol
bola
bantal
pensel
kertas
buku
selimut
sudu
sikat
beg
- TAMAT -
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
55 views
May. 15, 2021

Bahan mengajar membaca (2)

LMCP PENDIDIKAN KANAK-KANAK OLEH IBU BAPA DALAM ISLAM
Modul 6 : Mengajar kanak-kanak membaca

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Bahan mengajar membaca (2)

  1. 1. LMCP1602 PENDIDIKAN KANAK-KANAK OLEH IBU BAPA DALAM ISLAM NAMA : AHMAD RAZIN BIN ISHAK NO. MATRIK : A168120 NAMA PENSYARAH : PROF. DATO’ IR. DR RIZAATIQ ABDULLAH BIN O.K. RAHMAT
  2. 2. TUGASAN Sediakan 10 slide di mana setiap satu mengandungi satu perkataan nama bagi 10 benda yang selalu dipegang oleh kanak-kanak kecil.
  3. 3. botol
  4. 4. bola
  5. 5. bantal
  6. 6. pensel
  7. 7. kertas
  8. 8. buku
  9. 9. selimut
  10. 10. sudu
  11. 11. sikat
  12. 12. beg
  13. 13. - TAMAT -

×