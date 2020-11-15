Modelo de desarrollo del software

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Edwin Raziel Lira Lozada C.I: 28.320.653 Ing. Sistemas
¿QUÉ ES UN SOFTWARE?  Es un conjunto de programas de cómputo, así como los datos, procedimientos y pautas que permiten re...
DESARROLLO DEL SOFTWARE  Consiste en la elaboración del mismo. Los software deben seguir ciertas etapas para su desarroll...
MODELOS DE DESARROLLO DEL SOFTWARE  Existen distintos modelos de desarrollo del software, cada uno para la correcta utili...
MODELO: SECUENCIAL LINEAL O CASCADA  Se ordenan rigurosamente las etapas del desarrollo del software, en donde el inicio ...
MODELO: EN ESPIRAL  Este modelo se conforman en una espiral, en la que cada iteración representa un conjunto de actividad...
MODELO: DE PROTOTIPOS  En este modelo, el prototipo debe de ser construido rápidamente y con la utilización escasa de rec...
MODELO: EVOLUTIVO  En este modelo se entrelazan las actividades de especificación, desarrollo y validación. Se desarrolla...
MODELO: INCREMENTAL O ITERATIVO Y CRECIENTE  Este modelo se divide en 4 partes: Análisis, Diseño, Código y Prueba. Aquí s...
MODELO: CONCURRENTE  En este modelo se entrelazan las actividades de especificación, desarrollo y validación. Se desarrol...
CUADRO COMPARATIVO Modelos Etapas Ventajas Desventajas Prototipos Plan rápido. Modelado. Diseño rápido. Construcción del p...
ANÁLISIS  En opinión personal, me inclinaría por el modelo de prototipo, ya que, este modelo puede realizarse de manera r...
