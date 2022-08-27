Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

chapter 1.pptx

Aug. 27, 2022
0 likes 2 views
Upcoming SlideShare
Irresistible content for immovable prospects
Irresistible content for immovable prospects
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
1 of 46
1 of 46

chapter 1.pptx

Aug. 27, 2022
0 likes 2 views

Download to read offline

Marketing

Marketing in the Service Economy

Marketing in the Service Economy

Marketing

Recommended

More Related Content

Featured

APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
LinkedIn
Martin Luther King's Pearl Of Wisdom!
SurveyCrest
Teaching Students with Emojis, Emoticons, & Textspeak
Shelly Sanchez Terrell
Inaugural Addresses
Booz Allen Hamilton

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Sell with a Story: How to Capture Attention, Build Trust, and Close the Sale Paul Smith
Free
The Psychology of Selling: Increase Your Sales Faster and Easier Than You Ever Thought Possible Brian Tracy
Free
Secondhand: Travels in the New Global Garage Sale Adam Minter
Free
Public Opinion: With linked Table of Contents Walter Lippmann
Free
Pogue's Basics: Money: Essential Tips and Shortcuts (That No One Bothers to Tell You) About Beating the System David Pogue
Free
Building a StoryBrand: Clarify Your Message So Customers Will Listen Donald Miller
Free
Marketing Made Simple: A Step-by-Step StoryBrand Guide for Any Business Donald Miller
Free
Influencer: Building Your Personal Brand in the Age of Social Media Brittany Hennessy
Free
Propaganda Edward Bernays
Free
Phishing for Phools: The Economics of Manipulation and Deception George A. Akerlof
Free
Stories That Stick: How Storytelling Can Captivate Customers, Influence Audiences, and Transform Your Business Kindra Hall
Free
The Conquest of Cool: Business Culture, Counterculture, and the Rise of Hip Consumerism Thomas Frank
Free
Priceless: The Myth of Fair Value (and How to Take Advantage of It) William Poundstone
Free
Ogilvy on Advertising in the Digital Age Miles Young
Free
The Copywriter's Handbook: A Step-By-Step Guide To Writing Copy That Sells (4th Edition) Robert W. Bly
Free
The 22 Immutable Laws of Marketing: Exposed and Explained by the World's Two Al Ries
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Influence: The Psychology of Persuasion Robert B. Cialdini, PhD
Free
Permission Marketing: Turning Strangers into Friends, and Friends into Customers Seth Godin
Free
Yes!: 50 Scientifically Proven Ways to Be Persuasive Noah J. Goldstein Ph.D.
Free
A Consumers' Republic: The Politics of Mass Consumption in Postwar America Lizabeth Cohen
Free
Predictably Irrational: The Hidden Forces That Shape Our Decisions Edgar Allan Poe
Free
Building a StoryBrand: Clarify Your Message So Customers Will Listen Donald Miller
Free
22 Immutable Laws of Branding Al Ries
Free
Unleashing the Idea Virus Seth Godin
Free
Contagious: Why Things Catch On Jonah Berger
Free
Crossing the Chasm: Marketing and Selling Technology Projects to Mainstream Customers Alex Barclay
Free
Alchemy: The Dark Art and Curious Science of Creating Magic in Brands, Business, and Life Rory Sutherland
Free
Cheap: The High Cost of Discount Culture Ellen Ruppel Shell
Free
The 22 Immutable Laws of Marketing Al Ries
Free
Inside the Tornado Alex Barclay
Free
Overdressed: The Shockingly High Cost of Cheap Fashion Elizabeth L. Cline
Free
Free Prize Inside!: The Next Big Marketing Idea Seth Godin
Free

chapter 1.pptx

  1. 1. Chapter 1: New Perspectives On Marketing in the Service Economy Services Marketing 7/e Slide © 2010 by Lovelock & Wirtz Chapter 1 – Page 1
  2. 2. Overview of Chapter 1  Why Study Services?  What are Services?  Marketing Challenges Posed by Services  Extended Marketing Mix Required for Services  Integration of Marketing with Other Management Functions  Developing Effective Service Marketing Strategies Services Marketing 7/e Slide © 2010 by Lovelock & Wirtz Chapter 1 – Page 2
  3. 3. Why Study Services? Services Marketing 7/e Slide © 2010 by Lovelock & Wirtz Chapter 1 – Page 3
  4. 4. Why Study Services?  Services dominate most economies and are growing rapidly:     Services account for more than 60% of GDP worldwide Almost all economies have a substantial service sector Most new employment is provided by services Strongest growth area for marketing  Understanding services offers you a personal competitive advantage Services Marketing 7/e Slide © 2010 by Lovelock & Wirtz Chapter 1 – Page 4
  5. 5. Services Dominate Economy the Global Contribution of Service Industries to GDP Globally Manufacturing 32% Services 64% Agriculture 4% Source: The World Factbook 2008, Central IntelligenceAgency Services Marketing 7/e Slide © 2010 by Lovelock & Wirtz Chapter 1 – Page 5
  6. 6. Estimated Size of Service Sector in Selected Countries Services as Percent of GDP 30 40 10 20 50 60 90 70 80 Source: The World Factbook 2008, Central IntelligenceAgency Services Marketing 7/e Slide © 2010 by Lovelock & Wirtz Chapter 1 – Page 6 Saudi Arabia (35%) Indonesia (41%), China (40%) Malaysia (46%), Chile (45%) Argentina (57%), Russia (55%) Turkey (63%), Mexico (62%) South Africa (65%), Brazil (66%), Poland (66%) Canada (70%), Germany (69%), Israel (67%) Japan (72%), Taiwan (71%), Australia (71%), Italy (71%) USA (79%), Fiji (78%), Barbados (78%), France (77%), U.K. (76%) Bahamas (90%), Bermuda ( 89%), Luxembourg (86%) Jersey (97%), Cayman Islands (95%), Hong Kong (92%)
  7. 7. Value Added by Service Industry Categories to U.S. GDP Business Services 12% Transport, Utilities & Communications 9% SERVICES Wholesale & Retail Trade 12% Source: US Bureau of EconomicAnalysis, Industry EconomicsAccounts, 2007 Services Marketing 7/e Slide © 2010 by Lovelock & Wirtz Chapter 1 – Page 7
  8. 8. NAICS: New Way to Classify & Analyze the Service Economy NAICS—North American Industry Classification System  Classifies industries in the economic statistics of USA, Canada & Mexico Replaces old SIC codes in USA Captures huge array of new service industries, each with its own NAICS code   NAPCS—North American Product Classification System  Assigns codes to thousands of service products  Particularly useful for looking at rented goods services Services Marketing 7/e Slide © 2010 by Lovelock & Wirtz Chapter 1 – Page 8
  9. 9. NAICS Codes of Newer Service Industries Not Profiled By SIC    HMO Medical Centers Industrial Design Services Investment Banking and Securities Dealing Management Consulting Services Satellite Telecommunications Telemarketing Bureaus   Casino Hotels Continuing Care Retirement Communities Diagnostic Imaging Centers Diet and Weight Reducing Centers Environmental Consulting Golf Courses, Country Clubs         Temporary Help Services  Hazardous Waste Collection Services Marketing 7/e Slide © 2010 by Lovelock & Wirtz Chapter 1 – Page 9
  10. 10. Why Study Services?  Most new jobs are generated by services  Fastest growth expected in knowledge-based industries  Significant training and educational qualifications required, but employees will be more highly compensated  Will service jobs be lost exported to lower-cost countries? Yes, some service jobs can be Services Marketing 7/e Slide © 2010 by Lovelock & Wirtz Chapter 1 – Page 10
  11. 11. Changing Structure of Employment as Economies Develop Time, per Capita Income Source: IMF , 1997 Services Marketing 7/e Slide © 2010 by Lovelock & Wirtz Chapter 1 – Page 11 Share of Employment Agriculture Services Industry
  12. 12. Why Study Services?  Powerful forces are transforming service markets  Government policies, social changes, advances in IT, internationalization business trends,  Forces that reshape:     Demand Supply The competitive landscape Customers‘ choices, power, and decision making Services Marketing 7/e Slide © 2010 by Lovelock & Wirtz Chapter 1 – Page 12
  13. 13. Transformation of the Service Economy    New markets and product categories Increase in demand for services More intense competition Success hinges on:    Understanding customers and competitors Viable business models Creation of value for customers and firm Increased focus on services marketing and management Services Marketing 7/e Slide © 2010 by Lovelock & Wirtz Chapter 1 – Page 13 Customers have more choices and exercise more power Innovation in service products & delivery systems, stimulated by better technology Globalization Government Policies Advances In IT Business Trends Social Changes
  14. 14. Factors Stimulating Transformation of the Service Economy    Changes in regulations Privatization New rules to protect customers, employees, and the environment New agreement on trade in services  Services Marketing 7/e Slide © 2010 by Lovelock & Wirtz Chapter 1 – Page 14 Globalization Government Policies Advances In IT Business Trends Social Changes
  15. 15. Factors Stimulating Transformation of the Service Economy     Rising consumer expectations More affluence More people short of time Increased desire for buying experiences vs. things Rising consumer ownership of high tech equipment Easier access to information Immigration Growing but aging population     Services Marketing 7/e Slide © 2010 by Lovelock & Wirtz Chapter 1 – Page 15 Globalization Government Policies Advances In IT Business Trends Social Changes
  16. 16. Factors Stimulating Transformation of the Service Economy    Push to increase shareholder value Emphasis on productivity and cost savings Manufacturers add value through service and sell services More strategic alliances and outsourcing Focus on quality and customer satisfaction Growth of franchising Marketing emphasis by nonprofits     Services Marketing 7/e Slide © 2010 by Lovelock & Wirtz Chapter 1 – Page 16 Globalization Government Policies Advances In IT Business Trends Social Changes
  17. 17. Factors Stimulating Transformation of the Service Economy       Growth of Internet Greater bandwidth Compact mobile equipment Wireless networking Faster, more powerful software Digitization of text, graphics, audio, video Services Marketing 7/e Slide © 2010 by Lovelock & Wirtz Chapter 1 – Page 17 Globalization Government Policies Advances In IT Business Trends Social Changes
  18. 18. Factors Stimulating Transformation of the Service Economy  More companies operating on transnational basis Increased international travel International mergers and alliances “Offshoring” of customer service Foreign competitors invade domestic markets     Services Marketing 7/e Slide © 2010 by Lovelock & Wirtz Chapter 1 – Page 18 Globalization Government Policies Advances In IT Business Trends Social Changes
  19. 19. What are Services? Services Marketing 7/e Slide © 2010 by Lovelock & Wirtz Chapter 1 – Page 19
  20. 20. What Are Services?  The historical view  Smith (1776): Services perishable are different from goods because they are  Say (1803): As services are immaterial, consumption cannot be separated from production  A  fresh perspective: Benefits without Ownership Rental of goods: (a) Payment made for using or accessing something – usually for a defined period of time – instead of buying it outright and (b) Allows participation in network systems that individuals and organizations could not afford Services Marketing 7/e Slide © 2010 by Lovelock & Wirtz Chapter 1 – Page 20
  21. 21. What Are Services? Five broad categories within non-ownership framework of which two or more may be combined Rented goods services Defined space Labor and and place rentals expertise rentals Access to shared Access to and physical usage of systems and networks environments Services Marketing 7/e Slide © 2010 by Lovelock & Wirtz Chapter 1 – Page 21
  22. 22. Definition of Services  Services   are economic activities offered by one party to another most commonly employ time-based performances to bring desired results about  In exchange for their money, time, and effort, service customers expect to obtain value from  access to goods, labor, facilities, environments, professional skills, networks, and systems; normally do not take ownership of any of the physical elements involved.  Services Marketing 7/e Slide © 2010 by Lovelock & Wirtz Chapter 1 – Page 22
  23. 23. Value Creation is Dominated by Intangible Elements Physical Elements High Salt Detergents CD Player Wine Golf Clubs New Car T ailored clothing Fast-Food Restaurant Plumbing Repair Health Club Airline Flight Landscape Maintenance Consulting Life Insurance Internet Banking Low Source; Adapted from Lynn Shostack High Intangible Elements Services Marketing 7/e Slide © 2010 by Lovelock & Wirtz Chapter 1 – Page 23
  24. 24. Service Products vs. Customer Service & After-Sales Service  A firm‘s market offerings are divided into core product elements and supplementary service elements  Need to distinguish between:   Marketing of services – when service is the core product Marketing through service – when good service increases value of a core physical good the  Manufacturing firms are reformulating and enhancing existing added-value services to market them as stand- alone core products Services Marketing 7/e Slide © 2010 by Lovelock & Wirtz Chapter 1 – Page 24
  25. 25. Service – A Process Perspective  Differences exist amongst services depending on what is being processed  Classification of services into     People processing Possession processing Mental stimulus processing Information processing Services Marketing 7/e Slide © 2010 by Lovelock & Wirtz Chapter 1 – Page 25
  26. 26. 4 Categories of Services Services Marketing 7/e Slide © 2010 by Lovelock & Wirtz Chapter 1 – Page 26
  27. 27. People Processing  Customers must:  physically enter the service factory  cooperate actively with the service operation  Managers should think about process and output from the customer‘s perspective  to identify benefits created and non-financial costs: Time, mental and physical effort Services Marketing 7/e Slide © 2010 by Lovelock & Wirtz Chapter 1 – Page 27
  28. 28. Possession Processing  Involvement is limited  Less physical involvement  Production and consumption are separable Services Marketing 7/e Slide © 2010 by Lovelock & Wirtz Chapter 1 – Page 28
  29. 29. Mental Stimulus Processing  Ethical standards required:  Customers might be manipulated  Physical presence of recipients not required  Core content of services is information-based  Can be ‗inventoried‘ Services Marketing 7/e Slide © 2010 by Lovelock & Wirtz Chapter 1 – Page 29
  30. 30. Information Processing  Most intangible form of service  May be transformed:  Into enduring forms of service output  Line between information processing and mental stimulus processing may be unclear Services Marketing 7/e Slide © 2010 by Lovelock & Wirtz Chapter 1 – Page 30
  31. 31. Marketing Challenges Posed by Services Services Marketing 7/e Slide © 2010 by Lovelock & Wirtz Chapter 1 – Page 31
  32. 32. Services Pose Distinctive Marketing Challenges  Marketing management tasks in the service sector differ from those in the manufacturing sector.  Eight common differences between services and goods but they do not apply equally to all services What are marketing implications of these differences? Services Marketing 7/e Slide © 2010 by Lovelock & Wirtz Chapter 1 – Page 32
  33. 33. Differences, Implications, and Marketing-Related Tasks reservations to smooth employ metaphors and vivid making good choices; offer equipment, facilities & provide good support Services Marketing 7/e Slide © 2010 by Lovelock & Wirtz Chapter 1 – Page 33 Marketing-Related Tasks  Use pricing, promotion, demand; work with ops to manage capacity  Emphasize physical clues, images in advertising  Educate customers on guarantees  Develop user-friendly systems; train customers, Implications  Customers may be turned away  Harder to evaluate service & distinguish from competitors  Greater risk & uncertainty perceived  Interaction between customer & provider; poor task execution could affect satisfaction Difference  Most service products cannot be inventoried  Intangible elements usually dominate value creation  Services are often difficult to visualize & understand  Customers may be involved in co- production
  34. 34. Differences, Implications, and Marketing-Related Tasks reinforce service concept failure proofing recovery procedures speed of delivery; offer secure websites and free Services Marketing 7/e Slide © 2010 by Lovelock & Wirtz Chapter 1 – Page 34 Marketing-Related Tasks  Recruit, train employees to  Shape customer behavior  Redesign for simplicity and  Institute good service  Find ways to compete on extended hours  Create user-friendly, access by telephone Implications  Behavior of service personnel & customers can affect satisfaction  Hard to maintain quality, consistency, reliability  Difficult to shield customers from failures  Time is money; customers want service at convenient times  Electronic channels or voice communications Difference  People may be part of service experience  Operational inputs and outputs tend to vary more widely  Time factor often assumes great importance  Distribution may take place through nonphysical channels
  35. 35. Extended Marketing Mix for Services Services Marketing 7/e Slide © 2010 by Lovelock & Wirtz Chapter 1 – Page 35
  36. 36. Services Require An Extended Marketing Mix  Marketing can be viewed as:    A A A strategic and competitive thrust pursued by top management set of functional activities performed by line managers customer-driven orientation for the entire organization  Marketing is only function to bring operating revenues into a business; all other functions are cost centers  The ―7 Ps‖ of services marketing are needed to create viable strategies for meeting customer needs profitably Services Marketing 7/e Slide © 2010 by Lovelock & Wirtz Chapter 1 – Page 36
  37. 37. The 7Ps of Services Marketing  Traditional Marketing Mix Applied to Services     Product (Chapter 4) Place and Time (Chapter 5) Price (Chapter 6) Promotion and Education (Chapter 7)  Extended Marketing Mix for Services    Process (Chapter 8 & 9) Physical Environment (Chapter 10) People (Chapter 11) Services Marketing 7/e Slide © 2010 by Lovelock & Wirtz Chapter 1 – Page 37
  38. 38. Integration of Marketing with Other Management Functions Services Marketing 7/e Slide © 2010 by Lovelock & Wirtz Chapter 1 – Page 38
  39. 39. Marketing to be Integrated with Other Management Functions Three management functions play central and interrelated roles in meeting needs of service customers Customers Services Marketing 7/e Slide © 2010 by Lovelock & Wirtz Chapter 1 – Page 39 Human Resources Management Marketing Management Operations Management
  40. 40. Developing Effective Service Marketing Strategies Services Marketing 7/e Slide © 2010 by Lovelock & Wirtz Chapter 1 – Page 40
  41. 41. Overview of Framework Understanding Service Products, Consumers and Markets Part I: Chapters 1-3 Applying the 4 P‘s of Marketing to Services Part II: Chapters 4-7 The Extended Services Marketing Mix for Managing the Customer Interface Part III: Chapters 8-11 Implementing Profitable Service Strategies Part IV: Chapters 12-15 Services Marketing 7/e Slide © 2010 by Lovelock & Wirtz Chapter 1 – Page 41
  42. 42. Framework - Part I Understanding Service Products, Consumers, and Markets Chapter Chapter Chapter 1 2 3 New Perspectives on Marketing in the Service Consumer Behavior in a Services Context Economy Positioning Services in Competitive Markets Services Marketing 7/e Slide © 2010 by Lovelock & Wirtz Chapter 1 – Page 42
  43. 43. Framework - Part II Applying the 4 P’s of Marketing to Services Chapter 4 Developing Elements Service Products: Core and Supplementary Chapter 5 Distributing Services through Physical and Electronic Channels Setting Prices and Implementing Revenue Management Promoting Services and Educating Customers Chapter Chapter 6 7 Services Marketing 7/e Slide © 2010 by Lovelock & Wirtz Chapter 1 – Page 43
  44. 44. Framework - Part III The Extended Services Marketing Mix for Managing the Interface Customer Chapter Chapter Chapter Chapter 8 9 10 11 Designing and Managing Service Processes Balancing Demand and Productive Capacity Crafting the Service Environment Managing People for Service Advantage Services Marketing 7/e Slide © 2010 by Lovelock & Wirtz Chapter 1 – Page 44
  45. 45. Framework - Part IV Implementing Profitable Service Strategies Chapter Chapter Chapter Chapter 12 13 14 15 Managing Relationships and Building Loyalty Complaint Handling and Service Recovery Improving Service Quality and Productivity Striving for Service Leadership Services Marketing 7/e Slide © 2010 by Lovelock & Wirtz Chapter 1 – Page 45
  46. 46. Summary Unique Characteristics Why Study Services? CHAPTER 1 Extended Marketing Mix What are Services? Services Marketing 7/e Slide © 2010 by Lovelock & Wirtz Chapter 1 – Page 46 Product, Place & Time, Price, Promotion & Education, Process, Physical Environment, People Services are a form of rental (not ownership). They are performances that bring about a desired result. Services are often intangible, difficult to visualize and understand, and customers may be involved in co-production. Services dominate the economy in many nations. The majority of jobs are created in the service sector.

×