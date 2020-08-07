Successfully reported this slideshow.
Los objetivos de desarrollo del milenio y los grands problemas de la humanidad

Desarrollo del Milenio

Los objetivos de desarrollo del milenio y los grands problemas de la humanidad

  1. 1. LOS OBJETIVOS DE MILENIO Y LOS GRANDS PROBLEMAS DE LA HUMANIDAD Los Objetivos de Desarrollo del Milenio, también conocidos como Objetivos del Milenio (ODM), son ocho propósitos de desarrollo humano fijados en el año 2000, que los 189 países miembros de las Naciones Unidas acordaron conseguir para el año 2015. Estos objetivos tratan problemas de la vida cotidiana que se consideran graves y/o radicales. En 2015 los progresos realizados han sido evaluados y por otra parte se ha extendido la lista de objetivos, ahora llamados los objetivos de desarrollo sostenible. En otras palabras, el objetivo promueve que el sistema comercial, de ayuda oficial y de préstamo garantice la consecución en 2015 de los primeros siete Objetivos y, en general, un mundo más justo. Objetivo 1: Erradicar la pobreza extrema y el hambre  Reducir a la mitad, entre 1990 y 2020, la proporción de personas que sufren hambre.  Reducir a la mitad, entre 1990 y 2015, la proporción de personas cuyos ingresos son inferiores a un dólar con veinticinco centavos diario.  Conseguir pleno empleo productivo y trabajo digno para todos, incluyendo jóvenes, además rechazando rotundamente el trabajo infantil. En el curso de las últimas dos décadas, la pobreza extrema se ha reducido de manera significativa. En 1990, casi la mitad de la población de las regiones en desarrollo vivía con menos de 1,25 dólares al día. Este porcentaje ha descendido a 14% en 2015. El porcentaje de personas con nutrición insuficiente en las regiones en desarrollo cayó a casi la mitad desde 1990, pasando de 23,3% en el período 1990–1992 a 12,9% en el período 2014–2016. Objetivo 2: Lograr la enseñanza primaria universal  Asegurar que en 2020, los adultos de cualquier parte, sean capaces de completar un ciclo completo de enseñanza. La cantidad de niños en edad de recibir enseñanza primaria que no asistió a la escuela cayó a casi la mitad a nivel mundial, pasando de 100 millones en el año 2000 a aproximadamente 57 millones en 2015. La tasa de alfabetización de los jóvenes entre 15 y 24 años ha aumentado globalmente de 83% a 91% entre 1990 y 2015. La brecha entre hombres y mujeres ha disminuido. Objetivo 3: Promover la igualdad entre los géneros y la autonomía de la mujer  Que existan las igualdades entre los modos en la enseñanza terciaria y cuaternaria, para el año 2020, y en todos los niveles mínimos que puedan existir.  Existencia de equidad entre personas al igual que trato igualitario en empleos o actividades diarias. Muchas más niñas asisten ahora a la escuela que hace 15 años. Las regiones en desarrollo en su conjunto han alcanzado la meta de eliminar la disparidad de géneros en la enseñanza primaria, secundaria y terciaria. Las mujeres ahora constituyen el 41% de los trabajadores remunerados en sectores no agrícolas, lo que significa un aumento en comparación con el 35% de 1990. Objetivo 4: Reducir la mortalidad infantil  Aumentar las 2/3 partes, entre 1990 y 2015, la natalidad de niños mayores de 9 años en adelante. Reducir la mortalidad en menores de 5 años al menos en dos terceras partes. A pesar del crecimiento de la población en las regiones en desarrollo, la cantidad de muertes de niños menores de 5 años se ha reducido de 12,7 millones en 1990 a casi 6 millones en 2015 a nivel mundial. Objetivo 5: Mejorar la salud materna  Reducir en tres cuartas partes, entre 1990 y 2015, la mortalidad materna.
  2. 2.  Lograr el acceso universal a la salud reproductiva.  Reducir la tasa de mortalidad materna.  Mayor proporción de parir con asistencia de personal sanitario especializado.  Educación sexual para decidir, anticonceptivos para no abortar. Objetivo 6: Combatir el VIH/SIDA, el paludismo y otras enfermedades  Haber detenido y comenzado a reducir la propagación del VIH/SIDA en 2015.  Lograr, para 2010, el acceso universal al tratamiento del VIH/Sida para todas las personas que lo necesiten.  Haber detenido y comenzado a reducir, en 2015, la incidencia de la malaria y otras enfermedades graves. Objetivo 7: Garantizar la sostenibilidad del medio ambiente  Incorporar los principios del desarrollo sostenible en las políticas y los programas nacionales para reducir la pérdida del medio ambiente.  Haber reducido y haber ralentizado considerablemente la pérdida de diversidad biológica en 2010.  Reducir a la mitad, para 2015, la proporción de personas sin acceso sostenible al agua potable y a servicios básicos de saneamiento.  Haber mejorado considerablemente, en 2020, la vida de al menos 100 millones de habitantes de barrios marginales. Objetivo 8: Fomentar una asociación mundial para el desarrollo.  Desarrollar más un sistema comercial y financiero abierto, basado en normas, previsible y no discriminatorio.  Atender las necesidades especiales de los países menos adelantados.  Atender las necesidades especiales de los países en desarrollo sin litoral y los pequeños estados insulares en desarrollo (mediante el Programa de Acción para el desarrollo sostenible de los pequeños estados insulares en desarrollo y los resultados del vigésimo segundo periodo extraordinario de sesiones de la Asamblea General).  Encarar de manera integral los problemas de la deuda de los países en desarrollo con medidas nacionales e internacionales para que la deuda sea sostenible a largo plazo.  En cooperación con las empresas farmacéuticas, proporcionar acceso a los medicamentos esenciales en los países en desarrollo a precios accesibles.  En cooperación con el sector privado, dar acceso a los beneficios de las nuevas tecnologías, especialmente las de la información y las comunicaciones. II.- LOS GRANDS PROBLEMAS DE LA HUMANIDAD 1. Olas de calor extremas Una de las principales amenazas para el planeta, que tiene que ver directamente con el cambio climático, es el aumento progresivo de las temperaturas en todo el planeta. El calentamiento global ha provocado que 2019 haya sido el segundo año más cálido desde que hay registros (1880), confirmando la presente década como la más calurosa de la historia. Uno de sus efectos más terribles se está viviendo estos días en Australia, donde los incendios devoran el sudeste del país, provocando muertes enhumanos y un alto riesgo de extinción en varias especies animales, como el koala o el ornitorrinco. Evidentemente, la solución al calentamiento global no pasa por una sola acción, sino que depende de reducir las emisiones de gases de efecto invernadero, tanto por parte de vehículos -la UE, por ejemplo, ya ha aprobado una normativa para multar a quienes fabriquen coches excesivamente contaminates- como por parte de grandes corporaciones. Y esto pasa no solo por medidas legislativas o coercitivas, sino por un cambio social profundo en nuestro modelo de transporte
  3. 3. y movilidad en las ciudades, en el sistema de dependencia energética del carbón e, incluso, en el origen o destino de lo que consumimos y sus envoltorios. 2. Destrucción de ecosistemas En segundo lugar, el cambio climático también supone un riesgo tremendo para la fauna y flora del planeta. Los citados incendios que llevan arrasando Australia desde el pasado noviembre han calcinado 5,8 millones de hectáreas y, hasta principios de enero, las llamas habían afectado directa o indirecta a 480 millones de animales, acabando con un tercio de los koalas de Nueva Gales del Sur. El hábitat natural en la isla de mamíferos, reptiles o aves se ha visto destruido o modificado tan severamente que los animales han tenido que desplazarse a zonas impropias, en las que su riesgo de perecer por falta de alimento, agua o zona de anidación es mucho mayor. Pero no solo en Australia. En Brasil, donde los incendios y la deforestación han acabado este 2019 con 9.166 kilómetros cuadrados de selva, frente a los 4.946 kilómetros cuadrados de 2018. El problema es que los expertos señalan que la selva necesita aproximadamente 200 años para recuperarse, aunque no se talase ni árbol más en ese tiempo. Por eso, la destrucción de ecosistemas no puede repararse a corto plazo. De hecho, la ONU ya ha advertido recientemente que el mundo se enfrenta a una extinción masiva de especies. Y que las consecuencias son imprevisibles. 3. Impacto en la salud de la polución Aunque en los países emergentes siga existiendo cierta magna ancha, la contaminación atmosférica lleva preocupando décadas en la mayoría de los países desarrollados. Pero ni siquiera la descarbonización de los vehículos de motor o las medidas para cerrar el centro de las ciudades al tráfico están teniendo el efecto deseado. Por eso, solo en España se producen anualmente 34.300 muertes prematuras a causa de la contaminación del aire, es decir, 20 veces más que las muertes por accidentes de tráfico. Si a esto le sumamos que haya consistorios e instituciones que revierten sistemáticamente las medidas medioambientales, como en el caso del Ayuntamiento de Martínez-Almeida con Madrid Central, no es de extrañar la preocupación creciente de los científicos. Solo hay que recordar que EEUU se salió de los Acuerdos de París de 2015, a pesar de la necesidad pactada por la comunidad internacional de evitar que la temperatura media del planeta aumente por encima de los 2ºC... Algo que pasa inevitablemente por que los países con mayores emisiones las reduzcan. 4. Crisis del agua España es uno de los países que mejor evidencian la crisis global del agua: los embalses solo están llenos al 56,6% de su capacidad, un nivel relativamente mejor que el pasado octubre, cuando el nivel medio era del 40,4%. Sin embargo, las perspectivas no son halagüeñas y seguimos por debajo de la media de los últimos 10 años. España necesita que llueva, pero no de forma torrencial, como ocurre con borrascas como Gloria, que esta semana atraviesa de punta a punta nuestro país. La situación global respecto al agua es aún más preocupante. Según datos de la ONU, 2.100 millones de personas carecen actualmente de acceso a servicios de agua potable gestionados de manera segura; 4.500 millones de personas carecen de servicios de saneamiento gestionados de forma segura; 340 000 niños menores de cinco años mueren cada año por enfermedades diarreicas (directamente derivadas de la insalubridad del agua); la escasez de agua ya afecta a cuatro de cada 10 personas; el 90% de los desastres naturales estánrelacionados con el agua; y el 80% de las aguas residuales retornan al ecosistema sin ser tratadas o reutilizadas. 5. Incendios descontrolados Al margen del impacto en los ecosistemas de fauna y flora, los incendios descontrolados se extienden por cada vez más puntos del planeta. Y aquí intervienen no solo las altas temperaturas, sino procesos como la desertización, que perpetúan el ciclo de la falta de lluvias que lleva a mayores temperaturas, suelos infértiles y menos lluvias. Teniendo en cuenta que en 2019 se triplicó el número de hectáreas calcinadas por el fuego descontrolado respecto a 2018, no es de extrañar la preocupación generalizada. El problema principal de los incendios no es el coste directo de vidas humanas, sino el indirecto: la deforestación causada por las tierras quemadas hace que enormes extensiones queden
  4. 4. inutilizables durante años, tal vez décadas, hasta que puedan albergar nuevos bosques, pinares o encinares. Y, con cada vez menos árboles, la contaminación atmosférica puede llegar a niveles hasta ahora desconocidos, ya que los bosques dejarían de realizar una de sus funciones fundamentales: procesar el CO2 del aire para generar oxígeno. ACTIVIDAD: 1. Se cumple con este objetivo: la igualdad entre los géneros y la autonomía de la mujer. Ejemplo. 2. Se cumple con este objetivo: Mejorar la salud materna. Ejemplo. 3. Se cumple con este objetivo: Garantizar la sostenibilidad del medio ambiente. Ejemplo. 4. Que opinión te merece la crisis del agua. 5. Que opinión te merece la Destrucción de los ecosistemas 6. Elabore un organizador visual.

