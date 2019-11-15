Successfully reported this slideshow.
Introduction to Chaos Engineering Rad Butalid, ICP-ACC, CKC, PMI-ACP, SA4 November 22, 2019
• IBM Certified Agile Thought Leader & Enterprise Agile Coach • IBM Certified Solutions Advisor – DevOps V2 (Incoming) • I...
With the rise of microservices and distributed cloud architectures, the web has grown increasingly complex. We all depend ...
in 2017, 98% of organizations said a single hour of downtime would cost their business over $100,000. One outage can cost ...
Companies need a solution to this challenge—waiting for the next costly outage is simply not an option! To meet the challe...
What is Chaos Engineering? • Chaos Engineering is a disciplined approach to identifying failures before they become outage...
Principles of Chaos Engineering Chaos Engineering involves running thoughtful, planned tests/experiments that teach us how...
Which Chaos Engineering tests/experiments do we perform first? • Known Knowns - Things we are aware of and understand • Kn...
Perturbation Models
The "Simian Army" is a suite of tools developed by Netflix to test the reliability, security, or resiliency of its Amazon ...
Gremlin is a "failure-as-a-service" platform built to make the Internet more reliable. It turns failure into resilience by...
Facebook Storm To prepare for the loss of a datacenter, Facebook regularly tests the resistance of its infrastructures to ...
Chaos Toolkit An open-source tool, born from the desire to simplify access to the discipline of chaos engineering and demo...
Mangle Enables chaos engineering experiments to run seamlessly against applications and infrastructure components to asses...
Benefits of Chaos Engineering • Customer - The increased availability and durability of service means no outages disrupt t...
Q&A Connect with me via LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/raymond-adrian-rad- butalid-icp-acc-ckc-pmi-acp-3bb85414a/
