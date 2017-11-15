Viral Diseases - Fish and Shrimp Diseases

Gilda D. Lio-Po MARY JOY H. LIBATIQUE, RFT, LPT, PhDc ADVISER RAYMOND M. PASCUA BSF II Student
Outbreaks of disease in cultured fish and shrimps have been more frequently reported in the past two decades. Its signif...
Characteristics of virus  Virus are ultramicroscopic organism with size ranges from 10 – 300 nm (nanometre).  Electron m...
Structure of an envelope virus A lipid (fatty) envelope surrounds the protein shell (capsid), which encloses coiled geneti...
 Capsid:  which encloses nucleic acid genome.  is made up of identical protein subunits called capsomeres while the gen...
Viruses have:  cubical/polyhedral, helical or complex morphology/symmetry. These microbes are obligately parasitic, mult...
Cells infected to some virus development or occlusion bodies within infected cell as the replication cycle progresses. Th...
Aquatic viruses are transmitted from fish/shrimp to other fish/shrimp, from water to fish/shrimp or from reservoir to fis...
 Diagnosis of viral infectious can be made by a combination of various methods such as: 1) signs of disease 2) detection ...
Tissue culture techniques using established fish cell lines.  Examples: BB (Brown Bullhead), BF2 (Bluegill Fin), CCO (Cha...
Cytopathic effect (CPE) - filtrates prepared from homogenized tissues of virus infected fish when inoculated onto monolay...
Other techniques based on the principle of serology are also applied in the diagnosis of viral infections: 1. Neutralizati...
1. Neutralization Index (NI) determination  Neutralization test is the most reliable method of evaluating immunity agains...
1. Reverse Neutralization – the neutralization process can be reverse by diluting the Ab- Ag mixture within a short time o...
2. Stable neutralization – with time, Ag-Ab complexes usually become more stable (several hours) and the process can not b...
2. Western Blot (Protein Separation Technique)  a technique that analyzes mixtures of proteins by separating them and the...
3. Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)  is a diagnostic laboratory test in which a widely used technique for determ...
 It is used to identify the specific microorganisms (antigen). Antibodies directed against antigens on the surface of a s...
5. Indirect Fluorescent Antibody Technique (IFAT)  a technique in which unlabelled immunoglobulin (antibody) is added to ...
B. RECENT MOLECULAR BIOLOGY TECHNIQUES: 1. Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) 2. Reverse Transcriptase-Polymerase Chain React...
1. Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)  uses an enzyme known as polymerase to rapidly multiply a small fragment of deoxyribon...
Each cycle of PCR consists of three phases: 1)In the first phase, denaturation, the DNA is heated to cause its two linked ...
2. Reverse Transcriptase-Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR)  It is used to qualitatively detect gene expression through c...
3. DNA Probe have been develop and is currently widely applied for diagnosis of viral infections in shrimp. • Through reco...
In establishing the pathogenicity of a virus, provisions embodied in the river’s Postulate are followed: 1. The virus must...
Epizootic Ulcerative Syndrome (EUS) Channel Catfish Virus Disease (CCVD) Grass Carp Hemorrhagic Spinning Tilapia (ST) Synd...
1. Epizootic Ulcerative Syndrome (EUS)
 Causative agent: o This is a complex disease attributed to a combination of rhabdovirus (65x175 nm), the bacterium Aerom...
 Effects on Host: o Histopathological profile of the disease consists of a chronic, necrotic, and mycotic granulomatous i...
 Gross Signs: o EUS lesions are characterized by severe, dermal necrosis with extensive erosion/sloughing of the underlyi...
 Diagnosis: o Signs of disease and isolation/identification of the associated virus, Aeromonas hydrophilla /Aphanomyces s...
2. Channel Catfish Virus Disease (CCVD)
 Causative agent: o Herpesvirus ictaluri (90 – 100 nm)  Species affected: o Channel catfish (Icalurus punctatus)  Gross...
o in 20 to 50%of the epizootics, affected fish swim in head-high or hanging position at the surface.  Effect on Host: o S...
o CCVD develops into a hemorrhagic veremia after initially replicating in the kidney and then in the spleen. o Thereafter,...
o The portal of entry for CCV from water is through the gills and the gut. o The virus can be isolated from the kidney of ...
o Diagnosis: o Electron microscopy (EM), serum neutralization tests, indirect fluorescent antibody technique, nested polym...
3. Grass Carp Hemorrhagic Disease
 Causative agent: o Aquareovirus (60 to 80 nm)  Species Affected: o Grass carp (Ctenopharyngodon idellus), black carp (M...
 Effect on Host: o This disease was first observed in china more than 20 years ago. o Outbreaks occurred in Southern Chin...
o Experimental vaccination induced 80% level of immunity by day 4 at temperatures above 20⁰C.  Diagnosis: o The virus can...
4. Spinning Tilapia (ST) Syndrome
 Causative agent: o Iridovirus (110 – 140 nm)  Species affected: o Oreochromis mossambicus, O. aureus, O. niloticus, and...
 Effect on host: o Tilapia manifesting the spinning syndrome die within 24 hours of onset. o Up to 100% mortality in affe...
5. Viral Nervous Necrosis
 Causative agent: o Nodavirus (20 – 25nm)  Species affected: o Grouper (Epinepthelus spp.), sea bass (Lates spp.), barli...
 Gross signs: o Affected larvae and juveniles show lethargy, pale colour, loss of appetite, thinness, loss of equilibrum ...
o Disease fish had pale livers, empty digestive tracts, the intestine filled with greenish to brownish fluid and the splee...
o It can be transmitted from disease to healthy fish within 4 days of contact. o The virus is more virulent at 28˚C than a...
6. Lymphocystis Disease
 Causative agent: o Iridovirus (130 – 330 nm)  Species affected: o Lates spp. And Siganus sp.  Gross signs: o Infected ...
 Effect on host: o The disease is rarely fatal in older fish. o It can be transmitted by cohabitation and exposure to con...
7. Grouper Iridovirus of Taiwan Disease (GIVT)
 Causative agent: o Iridovirus (220 – 240 nm)  Species affected: o Grouper, Epinephelus sp.  Gross signs: o Diseased fi...
 Effect on host: o This virus has antigenic similarities with the red sea bream iridovirus isolated in Japan, the epizoot...
8. Sleepy Grouper Disease (SGD)  Causative agent: o Iridovirus (130 – 160 nm)  Species affected: o Epinephelus tauvana ...
 Effect on host: o It was first reported among farmed groupers, 100 – 200 g and 2 – 4 kg in size, in 10 of 33 farms in Si...
o Acute mass mortalities may occur 12 - 24 hours after handling or excessive feeding. o Internal pathology consists of enl...
Major Viral Infections In Penaed
1. White Spot Syndrome Virus (WSSV) Disease
 Causative agent:  Baculovirus (100 – 140 x 270 – 420 nm)  Species affected:  All stages of shrimps like Penaeus monod...
 Effect on host:  White Spot Baculovirus (WSSV), White Spot Virus (WSV), Systemic Ectodermal and Mesodermal Baculo-like ...
 Diagnosis:  Clinical signs are diagnostic for this disease.  Electron microscopy PCR, DNA probe, Western Blot, and inf...
2. Yellow Head Virus (YHV) Disease
 Causative agent:  Rhabdovirus (40 – 50 x 150 – 170 nm)  Species affected:  Subadults and broodstock of P. monodon, P....
 Effect on host:  The shrimps develop an abnormally high feed intake and rapid growth.  Reduction in food consumption p...
3. Monodon Baculovirus (MBV) Disease
 Causative agent:  Penaeus monodon – type baculovirus (75 – 300 nm)  Species affected:  Giant tiger prawn, and other p...
 Effect on host:  It causes destruction of the hepatopancreas and lining of the digestive tract.  It is associated with...
Stages of Cytopathology Stage 0 Cell infected by MBV but cytopathic changes not yet apparent. Stage 1 Slight hypertrophy o...
4. Infections Hypodermal and Hematopoietic Virus (IHHNV)
 Causative agent:  Parvovirus (20 – 22 nm)  Species affected:  Postlarvae, juveniles and adults of P. monodon, P. styl...
 Shrimps would eventually right themselves up, become weak and lose their appetite for food.  They repeat the process of...
 The virus infects cells of the: ectodermal tissues: > epidermis, hypodermal epithelium of foregut and hindgut, nerve cor...
 Diagnosis:  Histological demonstration of eosinophilic intranuclear inclusion bodies in the hepatopancreas by H and E s...
5. Hepatopancreatic Parvo-like Virus (HPV) Disease
 Causative agent:  Parvovirus (22 – 24 nm)  Species affected:  Postlarvae, juveniles and adults of P. monodon, P. marg...
 Effect on host:  Postlarvae (PL-1 – PL-19) from three hatcheries in Iloilo showed prevalence rates of 7.8 to 26.4 %.  ...
 Diagnosis:  Signs of disease and histological demonstration of single prominent basophilic (H & E stain) in tranuclear ...
Prevention of Viral Infections  There are no treatments for viral infections in fish or shrimps.  Hence, preventive meas...
 It should also be borne in mind that semi-intensive and intensive culture systems promote conditions conductive for dise...
Summary  Outbreaks of viral infections can cause massive mortalities among cultured fishes or shrimps. Water temperature ...
In addition, most viral infections occur among fry or fingerlings often causing severe mortalities, while older fish or s...
Finally, aquaculturists should beware in importing non-indigenous fish of shrimps into the country as these are potential...
GOOD BYE 
Degree Program: BACHELOR OF SCIENCE IN FISHERIES
Subject: EMAR 45 - Fish Health Management
Adviser: Ms. Mary Joy H. Libatique, RFT, LPT, Ph.D.c
Student: Raymond M. Pascua BSF II

  2. 2. Outbreaks of disease in cultured fish and shrimps have been more frequently reported in the past two decades. Its significance cannot be ignored as their occurrences resulted in heavy mortalities.
  3. 3. Characteristics of virus  Virus are ultramicroscopic organism with size ranges from 10 – 300 nm (nanometre).  Electron microscope is required to visualized viruses.
  4. 4. Structure of an envelope virus A lipid (fatty) envelope surrounds the protein shell (capsid), which encloses coiled genetic material (RNA). Projecting from this envelope are two kinds of protein spikes, hemagglutinin and neuraminidase. These proteins act as antigens, eliciting an immune response in the organism that the virus invades. hemagglutinin envelope capsid RNA Neuraminidase
  5. 5.  Capsid:  which encloses nucleic acid genome.  is made up of identical protein subunits called capsomeres while the genome is either a ribonucleic acid (RNA) or a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA).  Nucleocapsid:  the combined viral components.  this may have an envelop which is lipid in nature. Viruses that do not have an envelop are considered naked viruses.
  6. 6. Viruses have:  cubical/polyhedral, helical or complex morphology/symmetry. These microbes are obligately parasitic, multiplying only in its live hosts.  in animal cells, the virus initially attaches on specific cell surface components called receptors. The new virions are usually released from the cell by lysis.
  7. 7. Cells infected to some virus development or occlusion bodies within infected cell as the replication cycle progresses. These are formed as a result of an accumulation of virions or viral components, although some inclusion bodies may not contain virions. These could be singular, multiple, intracytoplasmic or intranuclear and can be detected by histopathology using a compound microscope.
  8. 8. Aquatic viruses are transmitted from fish/shrimp to other fish/shrimp, from water to fish/shrimp or from reservoir to fish/shrimp by horizontal transmission. Known reservoirs of viral pathogens are farmed fish/crustacean, imported fish/crustacean, other aquatic animals/plants and survivors of viral epizooties.
  9. 9.  Diagnosis of viral infectious can be made by a combination of various methods such as: 1) signs of disease 2) detection of inclusion/occlusion bodies 3) electron microscopy (EM) 4) infection enhancement bioassay
  10. 10. Tissue culture techniques using established fish cell lines.  Examples: BB (Brown Bullhead), BF2 (Bluegill Fin), CCO (Channel Catfish Ovary), CFS (Catfish Spleen), CHSE (Chinook Salmon Embryo) EPC (Epithelioma Populosum Cyprini), FHM (Fathead Minnow), GCK-84 (Grass carp Kidney), GCG (Grass Carp Gonad) and GCF (Grass Carp Fin), RTG-2 (Rainbow Trout Gonad), SBK-2 (Sea Bass Kidney), SHS (Snakehead Spleen), SSN-1 (Striped Snakehead Fry). to, date, however, no continuous cell line from shrimp has been established.
  11. 11. Cytopathic effect (CPE) - filtrates prepared from homogenized tissues of virus infected fish when inoculated onto monolayers of susceptible cells will result in lysis/destruction of the cells. Tissue Culture Infection Dose (TCID) - serial dilution of the filtrate will provide information on the estimated titer of the virus.
  12. 12. Other techniques based on the principle of serology are also applied in the diagnosis of viral infections: 1. Neutralization Index (NI) determination 2. Western Blot 3. Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) 4. Fluorescent Antibody Technique (FAT) 5. Indirect Fluorescent Antibody Technique (IFAT) A. COMMONLY USED TESTS:
  13. 13. 1. Neutralization Index (NI) determination  Neutralization test is the most reliable method of evaluating immunity against viral diseases but there is no standard for human mumps virus, with test differing in the infectivity of the challenge virus, 50% plaque reduction or complete inhibition of cytopathic effects (CPE) and uses of complement.
  14. 14. 1. Reverse Neutralization – the neutralization process can be reverse by diluting the Ab- Ag mixture within a short time of the formation of the Ag-Ab complexes (30 mins). It is thought that reversible neutralization is due to the interference with attachment of virions to the cellular receptors. There are two types of Neutralization:
  15. 15. 2. Stable neutralization – with time, Ag-Ab complexes usually become more stable (several hours) and the process can not be reverse by dilution. Neither the virions or the Abs are permanently changed in stable neutralization, for the unchanged components can be recovered. The neutralize virus can be reactivated by proteolytic cleavage.
  16. 16. 2. Western Blot (Protein Separation Technique)  a technique that analyzes mixtures of proteins by separating them and then binding them to specific antibodies.
  17. 17. 3. Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)  is a diagnostic laboratory test in which a widely used technique for determining the presence or amount of protein in a biological sample, using an enzyme that bonds to an antibody or antigen and causes a colour change.
  18. 18.  It is used to identify the specific microorganisms (antigen). Antibodies directed against antigens on the surface of a specific microorganisms are labelled with fluorescent dye. Fluorescent antibodies are incubated with the sample and antigen-specific binding allowed to occur. Excess and non-specifically attached antibodies are washed from the sample. 4. Fluorescent Antibody Technique (FAT)
  19. 19. 5. Indirect Fluorescent Antibody Technique (IFAT)  a technique in which unlabelled immunoglobulin (antibody) is added to tissue and combine with specific antigen, after which the antigen-antibody complex may be labelled with fluorescein- conjugated anti-immunoglobulin antibody, the resulting triple complex then being located by fluorescence microscopy.
  20. 20. B. RECENT MOLECULAR BIOLOGY TECHNIQUES: 1. Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) 2. Reverse Transcriptase-Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) 3. DNA Probe have been develop and is currently widely applied for diagnosis of viral infections in shrimp.
  21. 21. 1. Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)  uses an enzyme known as polymerase to rapidly multiply a small fragment of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA).  offers an alternative to vector-based cloning as a means of generating numerous copies of DNA from a small initial sample.  Performed in a test tube, PCR mirrors the way in which DNA is replicated within a cell.  To perform PCR, scientists isolate the piece of DNA to be amplified (multiplied) in a test tube and heat it to separate the two strands of the molecule.
  22. 22. Each cycle of PCR consists of three phases: 1)In the first phase, denaturation, the DNA is heated to cause its two linked strands to separate. 2)In the second phase, annealing, the temperature of the mixture is lowered to allow primers—starter pieces of DNA—to bind to the separated DNA. 3)In the third phase, polymerization, the temperature is raised to allow the polymerase enzyme to rapidly copy the DNA. NOTE: Each PCR cycle duplicates the existing DNA, so over 1 billion copies of a single DNA fragment can be made in just a few hours.
  23. 23. 2. Reverse Transcriptase-Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR)  It is used to qualitatively detect gene expression through creation of complementary DNA (Cdna)transcripts from RNA.  although RT-PCR and the traditional PCR both produce multiple copies of particular DNA isolates through amplification, the applications of the two techniques are fundamentally different.
  24. 24. 3. DNA Probe have been develop and is currently widely applied for diagnosis of viral infections in shrimp. • Through recombinant DNA technology, scientists can modify microorganisms so that they become so-called factories that produce large quantities of medically useful drugs. • This information is helping physicians to diagnose various diseases, and it may lead to new treatments. For example, physicians are using a technology called chimeraplasty, which involves a synthetic molecule containing both DNA and RNA strands, in an effort to develop a treatment for a form of hemophilia. • This technology also is used to produce insulin, which is a drug used by diabetics, and interferon, which is used by some cancer patients.
  25. 25. In establishing the pathogenicity of a virus, provisions embodied in the river’s Postulate are followed: 1. The virus must be present in the host cells, blood, or body fluids showing specific lesions at the time of the disease. 2. Filtrates of infectious material, blood or tissue, shown not to contain bacteria or other visible cultivable pathogen in inanimate media, must produce the disease or specific antibody in appropriate animals. 3. Similar filtrates from animals or plants must transmit the disease.
  26. 26. Epizootic Ulcerative Syndrome (EUS) Channel Catfish Virus Disease (CCVD) Grass Carp Hemorrhagic Spinning Tilapia (ST) Syndrome Viral Nervous Necrosis (VNN) Lymphocystis Disease Grouper Iridovirus Of Taiwan Disease (TGIV) Sleepy Grouper Disease (SGD) MAJOR VIRAL INFECTIONS IN FISH
  27. 27. 1. Epizootic Ulcerative Syndrome (EUS)
  28. 28.  Causative agent: o This is a complex disease attributed to a combination of rhabdovirus (65x175 nm), the bacterium Aeromonas hydrophila, and the fungus Aphanomyces invadans.  Species affected: o A wide range of cultured and wild fish species are affected namely: snakehead (Ophicephalus striatus), catfish (Clarias spp.), climbing perch (Anabas spp.), spiny eel (Mastacembelus armatus), gourami (Trichogaster spp.), barbs (Puntius spp.).
  29. 29.  Effects on Host: o Histopathological profile of the disease consists of a chronic, necrotic, and mycotic granulomatous inflammatory response. o Outbreaks are observed annually between November to February when the water temperature is at its lowest. o EUS is transmitted by cohabitation with diseased fish or exposure to contaminated waters. o The virus replicates at 15~25⁰C in 2-3 days to 10⁷ TCID₅₀/ml in SHS cells and SSN-1 cells.
  30. 30.  Gross Signs: o EUS lesions are characterized by severe, dermal necrosis with extensive erosion/sloughing of the underlying musculature. o The necrotic muscular tissue emits a foul odor. o fish manifest frank ulcers consisting of eroded dermal layer, exposing the underlying musculature, which may be hemorrhagic. o fish with less severe lesions exhibit scale loss with erosion of the skin surface with or without hemorrhagic signs. o The virus experimentally induced dermal and mass mortalities of snakehead fry and fingerlings.
  31. 31.  Diagnosis: o Signs of disease and isolation/identification of the associated virus, Aeromonas hydrophilla /Aphanomyces sp., histopathology and electron microscopy.
  32. 32. 2. Channel Catfish Virus Disease (CCVD)
  33. 33.  Causative agent: o Herpesvirus ictaluri (90 – 100 nm)  Species affected: o Channel catfish (Icalurus punctatus)  Gross signs: o Acute infection of cultured channel catfish fry and fingerlings less than 10 cm long, juveniles, and adults occurs following waterborne exposure to CCV.  Clinical signs: o abdominal distension, exophthalmia, pale or hemorrhagic gills, petechial hemorrhage at the base of the fins and throughout the skin.
  34. 34. o in 20 to 50%of the epizootics, affected fish swim in head-high or hanging position at the surface.  Effect on Host: o Severe mortality of sometimes nearly 100% occur among young-of-the-year Ictalurus punctatus at the temperature of 25⁰C or higher within 7to 10 days. o It causes moderate mortalities at 21 to 24⁰C and almost no mortalities below 18⁰C. o Secondary invasion of external lesions by Flavobacterium columnares, Aeromonas hydrophila or aquatic phycomycetes may develop.
  35. 35. o CCVD develops into a hemorrhagic veremia after initially replicating in the kidney and then in the spleen. o Thereafter, the virus is transported to the intestine, liver, heart, and brain. o Necrosis of the renal hematopoietic tissues and tubules; edema, necrosis and congestion of the liver ; intestinal edema; congestion and hemorrhage in the spleen are characteristics histopathological findings. o Skeletal muscle hemorrhage among experimentally infected fish has been observed. o Survivors of experimental CCVD averaged only two- thirds the length and weight of control fish 6 months after a standardized feeding regime.
  36. 36. o The portal of entry for CCV from water is through the gills and the gut. o The virus can be isolated from the kidney of fish with active infections during an epizootic using CCO or BB cells, which develop CPE 24 to 48 h post exposure. o Optimum replication was observed at 25 to 30⁰C. o The virus is readily transmitted from fish to fish during an epizootic. o in natural and experimental infections, exposed fry die within 3 days of exposure and within 7 to 10 days the first mortality. o The virus also persists in apparently healthy adult brood fish.
  37. 37. o Diagnosis: o Electron microscopy (EM), serum neutralization tests, indirect fluorescent antibody technique, nested polymerase chain (PCR) and by a channel fish virus probe.
  38. 38. 3. Grass Carp Hemorrhagic Disease
  39. 39.  Causative agent: o Aquareovirus (60 to 80 nm)  Species Affected: o Grass carp (Ctenopharyngodon idellus), black carp (Mylopharyngodon piceus), top mouth gudgeon (Pseudorasbora parva), silver carp (Hypophthalmicththys molitrix), Chinese minnow (Hemiculter bleekeri) and rate minnow (Gobiocypris rarus)  Gross Signs: o Clinical signs include exophthalmia, hemorrhagic or pale gills and hemorrhagic fin bases or gill covers.
  40. 40.  Effect on Host: o This disease was first observed in china more than 20 years ago. o Outbreaks occurred in Southern China during the summer at temperatures of 24-30⁰C. o Internally, hemorrhages occurs in the musculature, oral cavity, intestinal tract, liver, spleen and kidneys. o Naturally and experimentally infected fish manifest reduced erythrocytes, plasma protein, calcium and urea nitrogen. o Serum potassium elevated. o Signs of disease and mortality are observed within 1 to 2 weeks of exposure of fish in water at temperatures of 25⁰C or higher.
  41. 41. o Experimental vaccination induced 80% level of immunity by day 4 at temperatures above 20⁰C.  Diagnosis: o The virus can be propagated in cell cultures of GCK-84, GCG and GCF yielding titers as high as 10^8 to 10^9 TCID50 per ml. o In vitro replication is considered optimum between 28 and 30˚C including CPE in 3 to 4 days post inoculation. o Reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) and electron microscope are also used for detecting the virus.
  42. 42. 4. Spinning Tilapia (ST) Syndrome
  43. 43.  Causative agent: o Iridovirus (110 – 140 nm)  Species affected: o Oreochromis mossambicus, O. aureus, O. niloticus, and Sarotherodon galilaeus  Gross signs: o Affected tilapia fry and fingerlings swim in a spiral pattern, sink to the bottom then rise and hang at a 45˚angle just under the water surface, gasping for air. o They do not feed and are darker in colour.
  44. 44.  Effect on host: o Tilapia manifesting the spinning syndrome die within 24 hours of onset. o Up to 100% mortality in affected population of Tilapia fry has been reported. o Histopathologically, the renal tubules are shrunken, hemorrhaging and infiltrated with eosinophilicgranular cells. o In addition, focal myolysis develops in the muscles.  Diagnosis: o The disease is detected by signs of the disease, EM, isolation/identification of the virus.
  45. 45. 5. Viral Nervous Necrosis
  46. 46.  Causative agent: o Nodavirus (20 – 25nm)  Species affected: o Grouper (Epinepthelus spp.), sea bass (Lates spp.), barlin flounder (Verasper moseri), European bass (Dicentrarchus labrax), parrotfish (Oplegnatus maximus), japanese flounder (Paralicthys olivaceus), barfin flounder (Verasper moseri), red sea bream (Pagrus major), sea bream (Sparus aurata), shi drum (Umbrina cirrosi), cod (Gadus macrocephalus), Athlantic halibut (Hippoglossus ippoglossus), purplish amberjack (Seriola dumerili), and tiger puff (Takifugu rubripes) in Thailand, Japan, Taiwan, Singapore, Tahiti, Greece, Australia, and Europe.
  47. 47.  Gross signs: o Affected larvae and juveniles show lethargy, pale colour, loss of appetite, thinness, loss of equilibrum and corkscrew swimming. o Some fish sink to the bottom then float into the surface again.  Effected on host: o This viral infection is also known as Paralytic Syndrome, Viral Encephalopathy and Retinopathy, Spinning Grouper Disease, Piscine Neuropathy or Fish Encephalitis. o The disease is more severe in less than 20 days old larvae.
  48. 48. o Disease fish had pale livers, empty digestive tracts, the intestine filled with greenish to brownish fluid and the spleens are red- spotted. o The virus replicates in the eye, the brain, and the distal spinal cord of affected fish causing vacuolating encelopathy and retinopathy. o It also multiplies in the gonad, liver, kidney, stomach and intestine. o This disease caused 50 – 95% mortalities among fish larvae and juveniles at 26 – 30% in Taiwan and Thailand.
  49. 49. o It can be transmitted from disease to healthy fish within 4 days of contact. o The virus is more virulent at 28˚C than at 16˚C. o Fish brood stock can be virus reservoirs.  Diagnosis: o Histopathology showing vacuolations in the nerve cells of the eye retina and the brain of affected fish is diagnostic for this disease. o The virus can be isolated in ISSN – 1 and barramundi cell line in which it induces CCE. o The virus can be identified by EM, PCR, RT- PCR, ELISA, FAT and by in – situ hybridization assay.
  50. 50. 6. Lymphocystis Disease
  51. 51.  Causative agent: o Iridovirus (130 – 330 nm)  Species affected: o Lates spp. And Siganus sp.  Gross signs: o Infected fish have clusters to pick – like nodules up to 5 min diameter that develop on the skin, gills or fins resulting from an enlargement for tissue cells.
  52. 52.  Effect on host: o The disease is rarely fatal in older fish. o It can be transmitted by cohabitation and exposure to contaminated water.  Diagnosis: o Signs of the disease, hispathology and EM.
  53. 53. 7. Grouper Iridovirus of Taiwan Disease (GIVT)
  54. 54.  Causative agent: o Iridovirus (220 – 240 nm)  Species affected: o Grouper, Epinephelus sp.  Gross signs: o Diseased fish swim in circles and are anemic. o Fish loss appetite then become underweight and lethargic. o The spleen of affected fish has abnormal hypertrophied cells containing numerous icosahedral virions.
  55. 55.  Effect on host: o This virus has antigenic similarities with the red sea bream iridovirus isolated in Japan, the epizootic, haematopoietic necrosis virus and iridovirus isolated from sheatfish and the grouper iridovirus isolated in Thailand. o The disease affects farmed grouper, 5 – 8 cm in total length at 25 - 28˚C. o Acute disease causes up to 60% mortality.  Diagnosis: o Signs of the disease; EM
  56. 56. 8. Sleepy Grouper Disease (SGD)  Causative agent: o Iridovirus (130 – 160 nm)  Species affected: o Epinephelus tauvana  Gross signs: o Affected fish exhibited extremely lethargy and low appetite. o Affected fish swim alone or hung at the water surface or remain at the bottom.
  57. 57.  Effect on host: o It was first reported among farmed groupers, 100 – 200 g and 2 – 4 kg in size, in 10 of 33 farms in Singapore and Malaysia. o Acute disease causes up to 50% mortality occurring during the night or in the early hour of the morning. o Gradual mortalities follow after fish become sluggish over 3 – 5 days, after which affected fish lie at the net or tank bottom exhibiting weak fin movements.
  58. 58. o Acute mass mortalities may occur 12 - 24 hours after handling or excessive feeding. o Internal pathology consists of enlargement of the spleen or occasional enlargement of the anterior kidney and heart inflammation. o The virus was detected in the spleen, heart, and kidney of infected fish. The infected fish will die within 3 – 4 days.
  59. 59. Major Viral Infections In Penaed
  60. 60. 1. White Spot Syndrome Virus (WSSV) Disease
  61. 61.  Causative agent:  Baculovirus (100 – 140 x 270 – 420 nm)  Species affected:  All stages of shrimps like Penaeus monodon, P. chinensis, P. indicus, etc.  Gross signs:  Typical signs of disease is the presence of distinct white cuticular spots most apparent at the exoskeleton and epidermis of diseased shrimp about 2 days after onset.
  62. 62.  Effect on host:  White Spot Baculovirus (WSSV), White Spot Virus (WSV), Systemic Ectodermal and Mesodermal Baculo-like Virus (SEMBV), Chinese Baculovirus (CBV), Hypodermal And Hematopoietic Necrosis Baculo-like Virus (HHNBV), etc.  Reduction in food consumption and energy gut develops followed by a rapid onset of the disease and high mortalities of up to 100% in 3 – 10 days .
  63. 63.  Diagnosis:  Clinical signs are diagnostic for this disease.  Electron microscopy PCR, DNA probe, Western Blot, and infection bioassay are confirmatory diagnostic tests.
  64. 64. 2. Yellow Head Virus (YHV) Disease
  65. 65.  Causative agent:  Rhabdovirus (40 – 50 x 150 – 170 nm)  Species affected:  Subadults and broodstock of P. monodon, P. aztecus, P. duorarum, P. merguiensis, P. setiferus, Palaemon styliferus, acetes spp.  Gross signs:  Infected shrimps show light yellowish, swollen cephalothorax, the gills appears whitish, yellowish or brown.
  66. 66.  Effect on host:  The shrimps develop an abnormally high feed intake and rapid growth.  Reduction in food consumption prior to cessation of feeding.  Diagnosis:  Electron microscopy, Western blot, RT-PCR, and infection bioassay are confirmatory diagnostic tests.
  67. 67. 3. Monodon Baculovirus (MBV) Disease
  68. 68.  Causative agent:  Penaeus monodon – type baculovirus (75 – 300 nm)  Species affected:  Giant tiger prawn, and other penaed shrimps.  Gross signs:  Affected shrimps exhibit pale-bluish-gray to dark blue-black coloration, sluggish and inactive swimming movements.
  69. 69.  Effect on host:  It causes destruction of the hepatopancreas and lining of the digestive tract.  It is associated with a high incidence of bacterial infections expressed as “shell disease.”  Diagnosis:  Demonstration of occlusion bodies in wet mounts of feces, midgut or hepatopancreas stained with malachite green.  Other diagnostic tests are DNA and PCR.
  70. 70. Stages of Cytopathology Stage 0 Cell infected by MBV but cytopathic changes not yet apparent. Stage 1 Slight hypertrophy of the nucleus, chromatin margination, peripheral migration of nucleolus. Viral replication is initiated. Stage 2 Increased nuclear hypertrophy, proliferation of the virus and development of eosinophilic occlusion body. Stage 3 Hypertrophied nucleus up to twice the normal diameter and six times the normal volume. One or more occlusion bodies and abundant virions are present.
  71. 71. 4. Infections Hypodermal and Hematopoietic Virus (IHHNV)
  72. 72.  Causative agent:  Parvovirus (20 – 22 nm)  Species affected:  Postlarvae, juveniles and adults of P. monodon, P. stylirostris, P. vannamei, P. semisulcatus, P. schmitti, P. setiferus, P. aztecus, P. duorarum, P. californiensis and P. japonicus.  Gross signs:  Shrimps show erratic swimming behaviour.  Rising slowly to the surface.  Hanging and rolling until ventral side is up.  Eventually, animal sinks to the bottom.
  73. 73.  Shrimps would eventually right themselves up, become weak and lose their appetite for food.  They repeat the process of rising and sinking until they die usually within 4 – 12 hours.  Effect on host:  They have poor resistance to stress.  Mortality rates of above 90% were observed among penaed juveniles in intensive culture system.
  74. 74.  The virus infects cells of the: ectodermal tissues: > epidermis, hypodermal epithelium of foregut and hindgut, nerve cord and nerve ganglia mesodermal tissues: > hematopoietic organs, antennal gland, connective and striated muscles, heart, gonad, mandibular organ, hemocytes.
  75. 75.  Diagnosis:  Histological demonstration of eosinophilic intranuclear inclusion bodies in the hepatopancreas by H and E staining.  Electron microscopy, PCR, DNA probe, infection bioassay are other diagnostic tests.
  76. 76. 5. Hepatopancreatic Parvo-like Virus (HPV) Disease
  77. 77.  Causative agent:  Parvovirus (22 – 24 nm)  Species affected:  Postlarvae, juveniles and adults of P. monodon, P. marguiensis, P. vannamei, P. esculentus, P. semisulcatus, P. penicillats, P. indicus, P. chinensis.  Gross signs:  Shrimps develop loss of appetite and retarded growth.  Benthic diatoms, protozoans such as Zoothamium sp., and filamentous bacteria may cause fouling on the exoskeleton of infected shrimps.  Occasionally, white opaque areas on the tail/abdominal muscles are observed.
  78. 78.  Effect on host:  Postlarvae (PL-1 – PL-19) from three hatcheries in Iloilo showed prevalence rates of 7.8 to 26.4 %.  The virus cause hypertrophy of the hepatopancreatic nucleus with lateral displacement and compression of the nucleolus and chromatin margination with development of a prominent basophilic occlusion body.  Damage of this organ can result in abnormal metabolism and eventually death.
  79. 79.  Diagnosis:  Signs of disease and histological demonstration of single prominent basophilic (H & E stain) in tranuclear occlusion body in the hypertrophied nucleus of the hepatopancreatic cell are diagnostic.  Electron microscopy, DNA Probe, PCR, infection bioassay are confirmatory tests.
  80. 80. Prevention of Viral Infections  There are no treatments for viral infections in fish or shrimps.  Hence, preventive measures must be adapted to keep the viral pathogens away.  Avoidance – the basic consideration in preventing the occurrence of viral diseases.  The use of virus-free fry for stocking in the ponds is highly recommended.
  81. 81.  It should also be borne in mind that semi-intensive and intensive culture systems promote conditions conductive for disease development. As such, reduction of stress and the application of good husbandry or efficient technology may deter the occurrence of disease.
  82. 82. Summary  Outbreaks of viral infections can cause massive mortalities among cultured fishes or shrimps. Water temperature and age of the fish or shrimps are significant factors that influence the development of viral infections. Moat fish viral infections occur at low water temperature, hence, very few viral infections among fishes in warm water culture systems are reported.
  83. 83. In addition, most viral infections occur among fry or fingerlings often causing severe mortalities, while older fish or shrimp develop resistance or hardly affected. Stress from handling, poor water quality, high stocking density and poor nutrition are also affect the severity of viral infections.
  84. 84. Finally, aquaculturists should beware in importing non-indigenous fish of shrimps into the country as these are potential carriers of viral pathogens.
  85. 85. GOOD BYE 

