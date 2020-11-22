Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Empowering clients to create faster insights 19 November 2020 Keri Vermaak Engagement Director Infotools Ray Poynter Found...
Empowering clients to create faster insights • Introduction – Ray Poynter • Discussion – Keri Vermaak & Ray Poynter • A Sa...
Empowering clients to create faster insights Keri Vermaak Engagement Director Infotools Ray Poynter Founder NewMR
Empowering Samsung Insights Case Study
SHAPING THE FUTURE OF DATA INSIGHTS The key question - How can we speed up our time-to-insights? Existing processes were: ...
SHAPING THE FUTURE OF DATA INSIGHTS Harmoni was used to: • Bring together multiple data sources • Provide real-time insigh...
SHAPING THE FUTURE OF DATA INSIGHTS Samsung are seeing more value from their investment in each survey. • Direct access to...
SHAPING THE FUTURE OF DATA INSIGHTS “Infotools has brought state-of-the-art output to Samsung data and insights. Previous ...
Q & A Keri Vermaak Engagement Director Infotools Ray Poynter Founder NewMR
Thank You
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Empowering clients to create faster insights

34 views

Published on

Samsung Case Study

*Please note that the recording of this webinar is available via the NewMR.org website*

During the webinar, Keri shares a case study from Samsung. You can download a more detailed version of that case study by clicking here: https://bit.ly/3q2vqXU

Ray Poynter discusses how the trend towards the democratisation of insights is increasing the reach and speed of insights, with Keri Vermaak, Regional Engagement Director at Infotools.

Key topics will include:

- Why focus on clients and end-users?
- What are clients looking for, what are their priorities?
- What does data democratization mean, how should it be delivered?
- What do agencies need to do to enable client empowerment?
- What are the key blockers that inhibit clients from being empowered?
- What can agencies do to enable and leverage this process?

Keri has written a post highlighting a case study where Infotools helped their client digest and utilize large amounts of social data. ‘Social Listening Data: Massive, Ever-Changing, and Vital for Understanding Audiences‘ – a useful insight into the sort of topics we’ll be discussing.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Empowering clients to create faster insights

  1. 1. Empowering clients to create faster insights 19 November 2020 Keri Vermaak Engagement Director Infotools Ray Poynter Founder NewMR
  2. 2. Empowering clients to create faster insights • Introduction – Ray Poynter • Discussion – Keri Vermaak & Ray Poynter • A Samsung Case Study – Keri Vermaak • Q & A
  3. 3. Empowering clients to create faster insights Keri Vermaak Engagement Director Infotools Ray Poynter Founder NewMR
  4. 4. Empowering Samsung Insights Case Study
  5. 5. SHAPING THE FUTURE OF DATA INSIGHTS The key question - How can we speed up our time-to-insights? Existing processes were: • Manual • Clunky • Time-consuming • Expensive Reports were static, and an answer to just one question from an executive team member could take weeks to deliver. Samsung’s Challenge
  6. 6. SHAPING THE FUTURE OF DATA INSIGHTS Harmoni was used to: • Bring together multiple data sources • Provide real-time insights based on the latest available data • Share insights through interactive dashboards and stories. Infotools: • Shape and harmonize the data for 7 key initiatives • Trained Samsung insights team to use the platform independently • Ongoing support for complex projects and customized reporting. The Solution
  7. 7. SHAPING THE FUTURE OF DATA INSIGHTS Samsung are seeing more value from their investment in each survey. • Direct access to data to run their own analyses • Quickly turn data into insight • They now have next-level reporting • Reduced single report requests to agencies, saving time and money • Speedy response to executive’s questions • Creating custom variables and unique segments to leverage their data in new ways. The Result
  8. 8. SHAPING THE FUTURE OF DATA INSIGHTS “Infotools has brought state-of-the-art output to Samsung data and insights. Previous to that, we relied heavily on Tableau, traditional tables, and PowerPoint decks. Infotools has enabled Samsung to handle data in a much easier, faster way and become more independent from research vendors. More than just working with the data, Infotools has enabled us to better manage our data visualization and make it easily shareable within a fast- paced organization. Furthermore, the consulting services and customer care Samsung received from the Infotools team are outstanding. It is almost a 24-hour support from very talented professionals.” - Samanta Paulino, Sr. Manager Mobile Insights Capabilities, Samsung In their words…
  9. 9. Q & A Keri Vermaak Engagement Director Infotools Ray Poynter Founder NewMR
  10. 10. Thank You

×