Empowering clients to create faster insights

Samsung Case Study



*Please note that the recording of this webinar is available via the NewMR.org website*



During the webinar, Keri shares a case study from Samsung. You can download a more detailed version of that case study by clicking here: https://bit.ly/3q2vqXU



Ray Poynter discusses how the trend towards the democratisation of insights is increasing the reach and speed of insights, with Keri Vermaak, Regional Engagement Director at Infotools.



Key topics will include:



- Why focus on clients and end-users?

- What are clients looking for, what are their priorities?

- What does data democratization mean, how should it be delivered?

- What do agencies need to do to enable client empowerment?

- What are the key blockers that inhibit clients from being empowered?

- What can agencies do to enable and leverage this process?



Keri has written a post highlighting a case study where Infotools helped their client digest and utilize large amounts of social data. ‘Social Listening Data: Massive, Ever-Changing, and Vital for Understanding Audiences‘ – a useful insight into the sort of topics we’ll be discussing.