RaySheet 製品説明資料

製品説明資料 最終更新日：2021/6/9
2 Salesforce向け製品シリーズ Salesforceの一覧をExcel感覚で入力・操作 バーコード業務をSalesforceでカンタン作成 手書きサインの業務をSalesforceでカンタン管理
3 RaySheetとは？ Excelのような一覧インターフェースでSalesforceの画面と機能を拡張 Salesforceの標準一覧 Salesforce RaySheetのビュー Before After • Excelファイル運用から...
4 RaySheetの利用シーン 拡張利用 Visualforceページで使う 一覧を含む業務画面を 簡単に開発 視認性が高い一覧画面で 大量のデータを簡単に編集／閲覧 簡単設定で自由にレイアウト Salesforceのタブに追加 画面上に複数...
5 Sales Cloudで使う RaySheet Appで以下の利用ができる • Salesforceのオブジェクトを一覧で編集／閲覧する • RaySheetViewを表示しデザインする • フォルダにより各RaySheetViewを管理す...
6 様々なレイアウトで使う タブとして追加すれば、よく使うビューに 簡単にアクセスできる RaySheetPage Designer RaySheetPage RaySheetPage Designerで レイアウトしたページ Salesfor...
7 カスタマイズしたページを作る Visualforceタブに追加 どこでもViewの設定 独自のカスタムインターフェース ページレイアウトに追加 RaySheetViewの設定や その他の独自カスタマイズを実装 Lightningページに埋め...
8 Salesforceにおける利用領域 ■拡張利用における設定方法 基本利用 拡張利用 RaySheet App RaySheet App上での利用 1.タブ Salesforce標準のタブから表示 2.Lightningページ Lightn...
9 ③Excelからの移行 ①データ入力コスト 削減 ④開発＆運用コスト の削減 ②Salesforce 導入推進＆運用定着 RaySheetを導入するメリット
10 高い費用対効果 データ入力工数を削減することができ結果的に大幅なコスト削減につながっている事例が多数 事例１ 事例２ 案件入力コストが1/8 案件入力 案件入力 従来の入力 データ 取り込み データ取り込み 従来の取り込み 外部データ取り...
11 現場の安心感を得て抵抗感を失くすことが可能 従来の（Excel）業務と同等の使い勝手を提供することで現場の理解を得ながらSalesforceを導入 ITリテラシーが高くない現場でも スムーズにSalesforceを導入／運用できます！！ ...
12 Excel業務をSalesforceに集約 移行が難しかったExcel業務をSalesforceへ移行 散在するExcel業務をSalesforceに集約することで ガバナンスを向上させながらコスト削減に寄与します！！ ▼Salesfor...
13 デザイン設定のみで「つくらない」開発を実現可能 組み込みが容易でSalesforceのバージョンアップ対応も吸収してテスト工数削減にも効果 基本画面の構成や細部の仕様変更は デザイナの設定変更だけで対応可能！！ 初期開発コスト削減 メンテ...
14 • AppExchangeから利用可能／他ツールや連携ソリューション不要 • Salesforceで設定済のプロファイルやアクセス権を継承 • カスタムオブジェクトを含むすべてのオブジェクトで利用可能 誰でも カンタン Salesforc...
15 導入事例
16 https://saleszine.jp/article/detail/1252 企業の急成長を支えるチームがRaySheetを選択した • イレギュラーな契約の運用管理でシステム的な制限が発生する • 自動と手動を組み合わせた運用におい...
17 https://raykit.grapecity.com/case/broadlink-raysheet.html RaySheetの導入でSalesforceの活用が進み、業務の標準化を実現できた • 大量のデータをSalesforce...
18 https://raykit.grapecity.com/case/res-med.html Excelと同じという現場の安心感がSalesforce運用の鍵だった • Excel感覚の操作性をSalesforceに組み合わせること • ...
19 https://raykit.grapecity.com/case/rainbow.html Excelと同じという現場入力負担を軽減して情報を無理なく一元化。 経営指標の可視化に成功 • Salesforceで工数管理するために不可欠な...
20 毎月発生する600件のSalesforce商談処理をRaySheetで効率化。 さらにRPAで請求管理システムに自動登録にも活用。 • Salesforceに毎月登録・処理する600件の商談の効率化 • Salesforce商談データから...
21 機能紹介
22 すべてSalesforce内で完結 Salesforce ①一覧のデザイン 柔軟に一覧ビューを作成できるデザイン機能 ②実行部分 Excel感覚で入力と表示 RaySheetの構成
23 Salesforce • 一覧のレイアウト • 一覧の各種設定 一覧詳細設定 • 顧客／商談／見込み客管理 • レポート／ダッシュボードの作成 • ワークフロー など SFA／CRM Salesforceで設定したプロファイル・アクセス権...
24 RaySheetの機能と構成 No 機能 詳細 1 RaySheet App RaySheetViewの設定をデザインして表示・編集する。複数のRaySheetViewをフォルダで管理する。 *1 各所で利用するRaySheetViewは...
25 RaySheetの各種設定はデザイン画面で可能なため初期導入や設定変更の保守も容易 基本利用 拡張利用 アクション カスタムアクションの追加 検索パネル 検索パネルの項目の追加 作業ウィンドウ 作業ウィンドウ項目の追加／ 削除 拡張 動作...
26 Excelと同等の機能 条件付き書式 検索・置換 インライン編集 コピー＆ペースト 数式（300種類以上の関数） セル範囲選択 ＆ 簡易計算 オートフィル セル結合 （グループ化） ソート／フィルタ セル範囲選択 ＆ 簡易計算 列固定＆ピ...
27 作業ウィンドウ（Chatter連携＆長文編集） 関連オブジェクトの表示・編集 検索パネル（一覧を任意の条件で絞り込み） ビューのフォルダ管理 基本利用 拡張利用 データを効率的に参照する機能 列ヘッダの表示変更 多段列グループヘッダ
28 URLパラメータ連携 （フローと連携や外部システムとの連携） 基本利用 拡張利用 Salesforceの活用の幅を拡げる機能 フローの呼び出し 制御項目＆連動項目 ルックアップ検索条件の反映
29 大規模な組織でも安心して運用できる権限等の管理機能が充実 機能の有効化管理 オブジェクト単位の設定 権限設定 （プロファイル／ユーザ別） オブジェクトの表示可否 （プロファイル／ユーザ別） Sandbox環境 運用環境 ビュー設定情報のエ...
30 親-子-孫の３階層表示 （関連オブジェクトを連動して表示） カスタムフィルタ （独自条件のフィルタ） 各種独自処理の実行 （詳細は製品ヘルプ参照） https://docs.raykit.grapecity.com/raysheet_de...
31 全般 編集機能 • インライン編集 • 一括レコード操作 • 追加 • 削除 • 複製 • 更新 • クリップボード操作 • コピー • 切り取り • 貼り付け • Excelとのコピー＆ペースト • 元に戻す／やり直し • ドラッグ＆ド...
32 使用可能なインタフェース • Salesforce Classic • Lightning Experience 使用可能なSalesforceのエディション • Professional • Enterprise • Unlimited...
33 利用例
34 複数データの連続データ編集およびデータ視認性の向上 ⚫ 大量データを一括で登録・編集・削除が可能 ⚫ 商談のフェーズや金額などの重要な情報を俯瞰的に識別可能 営業／商談管理
35 関連レコードや商談履歴を同一画面上で管理 ⚫ 商談や案件の登録・データ編集処理の時間を削減 ⚫ 関連レコードを一覧上で表示することで複数オブジェクトを閲覧可能 関連レコードの視認性
36 数値データを一括登録 ⚫ 数値データの一括入力 ⚫ 一日複数のレコードを登録する業務の効率化 見積り／請求／売上予測データの入力
37 大量データの管理 ⚫ データローダーやプロセスビルダーで自動化できないデータの一括編集 ⚫ Excel／CSVファイルから一括コピー＆ペースト 展示会主催者から提供された Excel/CSV データローダー不要の一括登録
38 各種情報
39 初期費用 解約費用 なし ユーザ単位／サブスクリプション 月額 1,650円（税抜価格1,500円） 最低契約期間：１年 *大規模向けに利用ユーザ数、Salesforceのライセンスの種類 （Force.comやCommunity Clo...
40 実際の動作をお試しください！ 30日間無料でお試し可能 有償版と同一機能を利用可能 30日後に自動的に課金されることはありません 検索 RaySheet https://appexchangejp.salesforce.com/appxL...
41 RaySheet製品資料 • お役立ち資料 https://raykit.grapecity.com/material/ • 導入事例 https://raykit.grapecity.com/case/ • 製品動画 https://v...
42 グレープシティ株式会社 営業部 メール es.sales@grapecity.com 電話 050-5490-4660 営業窓口 所在地 〒332-0012 埼玉県川口市本町4-1-8 川口センタービル3F 本社所在地 〒981-3205...
43 本 社 仙台市泉区紫山3－1－4 資本金 9,000万円 創 業 1980年5月(旧：文化オリエント) 代表者 馬場直行 従業員 国内270名 海外800名 グレープシティ株式会社
  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

RaySheet 製品説明資料

  1. 1. 製品説明資料 最終更新日：2021/6/9
  2. 2. 2 Salesforce向け製品シリーズ Salesforceの一覧をExcel感覚で入力・操作 バーコード業務をSalesforceでカンタン作成 手書きサインの業務をSalesforceでカンタン管理
  3. 3. 3 RaySheetとは？ Excelのような一覧インターフェースでSalesforceの画面と機能を拡張 Salesforceの標準一覧 Salesforce RaySheetのビュー Before After • Excelファイル運用からの脱却 • Salesforceの運用定着 • 業務運用の最適化 Excel感覚でSalesforceのオブジェクトを一覧で編集／閲覧できる
  4. 4. 4 RaySheetの利用シーン 拡張利用 Visualforceページで使う 一覧を含む業務画面を 簡単に開発 視認性が高い一覧画面で 大量のデータを簡単に編集／閲覧 簡単設定で自由にレイアウト Salesforceのタブに追加 画面上に複数の一覧を 表示して利用 ※1 Lightningアプリケーションビルダーで設定することが可能 Lightningページに 埋め込んで利用（※1） AppExchangeからインストールして そのまますぐに利用する Lightning Platformを利用してあらゆる 領域で利用する Visualforceページを利用してローコード の開発に利用する 利用する機能 RaySheet App 利用する機能 RaySheetPage/RaySheetPage Designer 利用する機能 どこでもView Sales Cloudで使う 基本利用 1画面に親子関係を持つ 関連データを表示可能
  5. 5. 5 Sales Cloudで使う RaySheet Appで以下の利用ができる • Salesforceのオブジェクトを一覧で編集／閲覧する • RaySheetViewを表示しデザインする • フォルダにより各RaySheetViewを管理する RaySheetView Salesforceのオブジェクトを 一覧表示するビュー フォルダ RaySheetViewの管理や フォルダの共有設定 基本利用 RaySheetViewデザイン画面 列の追加や削除、フィルター、 ソートなどの設定
  6. 6. 6 様々なレイアウトで使う タブとして追加すれば、よく使うビューに 簡単にアクセスできる RaySheetPage Designer RaySheetPage RaySheetPage Designerで レイアウトしたページ Salesforceのタブに追加 Lightningページに埋め込み 作成したLightningページは以下で利用可能 ※ Lightningアプリケーションビルダーで設定可能 ①ホームページ ②レコードページ ③アプリケーションページ RaySheetPage コンポーネントを追加可能 拡張利用 • Lightning Platformで利用可能 • 開発不要でRaySheetの画面レイアウトを設定可能 RaySheet Appで作成した RaySheetViewをレイアウトする
  7. 7. 7 カスタマイズしたページを作る Visualforceタブに追加 どこでもViewの設定 独自のカスタムインターフェース ページレイアウトに追加 RaySheetViewの設定や その他の独自カスタマイズを実装 Lightningページに埋め込み Visualforce コンポーネントを追加可能 拡張利用 • Visualforceページで利用可能 • Salesforceの開発技術だけでローコード開発が可能
  8. 8. 8 Salesforceにおける利用領域 ■拡張利用における設定方法 基本利用 拡張利用 RaySheet App RaySheet App上での利用 1.タブ Salesforce標準のタブから表示 2.Lightningページ Lightningページで利用 ※Lightningアプリケーションビルダーで設定 ① ホームページ ② レコードページ ③ アプリケーションページ 3.Visualforceページ ① ページレイアウトに組み込み ② 独自のカスタムインターフェースで利用 利用領域 RaySheetの機能 開発 設定方法 1 タブ RaySheetPage Designer RaySheetPage RaySheetView 不要 RaySheetPage Designerを使用して RaySheetViewを配置したRaySheetPageを作成 する。 2 Lightning ページ RaySheetPage Designer RaySheetPage RaySheetView 不要 RaySheetPage Designerを使用して RaySheetViewを配置したRaySheetPageを作成 する。SalesforceのLightningアプリケーション ビルダーにて、カスタム コンポーネント (RaySheetPage)からプロパティとして設定する。 3 Visualforce ページ RaySheetView （どこでもView） ローコード RaySheetViewをSalesforceのVisualforce作成 ページにて設定する。
  9. 9. 9 ③Excelからの移行 ①データ入力コスト 削減 ④開発＆運用コスト の削減 ②Salesforce 導入推進＆運用定着 RaySheetを導入するメリット
  10. 10. 10 高い費用対効果 データ入力工数を削減することができ結果的に大幅なコスト削減につながっている事例が多数 事例１ 事例２ 案件入力コストが1/8 案件入力 案件入力 従来の入力 データ 取り込み データ取り込み 従来の取り込み 外部データ取り込み時間が1/6 毎日実施する業務や複数業務で活用すると より大きなコスト削減効果を期待できます！ 基本利用 拡張利用 ①データ入力コスト削減
  11. 11. 11 現場の安心感を得て抵抗感を失くすことが可能 従来の（Excel）業務と同等の使い勝手を提供することで現場の理解を得ながらSalesforceを導入 ITリテラシーが高くない現場でも スムーズにSalesforceを導入／運用できます！！ Excelへエクスポート 誰もが知っている 操作性の 共通言語 Excelからコピー＆ペースト Excelライクな機能と操作性 基本利用 拡張利用 ②Salesforce導入推進＆運用定着
  12. 12. 12 Excel業務をSalesforceに集約 移行が難しかったExcel業務をSalesforceへ移行 散在するExcel業務をSalesforceに集約することで ガバナンスを向上させながらコスト削減に寄与します！！ ▼Salesforce + RaySheet ▼以前の業務 月100時間削減 本部 拠点 訪問＆ヒアリング さらに 集約＆入力 内容を記入 集約して提出 ヒアリング 結果を参照 Salesforce 本部 拠点 ヒアリング 結果を参照 Salesforce 内容を 直接入力 基本利用 拡張利用 ③Excelからの移行
  13. 13. 13 デザイン設定のみで「つくらない」開発を実現可能 組み込みが容易でSalesforceのバージョンアップ対応も吸収してテスト工数削減にも効果 基本画面の構成や細部の仕様変更は デザイナの設定変更だけで対応可能！！ 初期開発コスト削減 メンテナンスコスト削減 基本利用 拡張利用 ④開発＆運用コストの削減
  14. 14. 14 • AppExchangeから利用可能／他ツールや連携ソリューション不要 • Salesforceで設定済のプロファイルやアクセス権を継承 • カスタムオブジェクトを含むすべてのオブジェクトで利用可能 誰でも カンタン Salesforce 互換 技術 品質 • 専門知識が不要 • Excelのような感覚で現場ユーザでも抵抗なく利用可能 • 高機能をカンタンに作成／誰でも保守可能 • 30年以上販売している独自のスプレッドシート技術が基盤 • 専門の品質管理チーム+Salesforceセキュリティレビューの通過 • 総勢50人が参加する品質テスト 安心感 • UIベンダーとしての実績（累計60万ライセンスの出荷） • 充実のドキュメント • 日本語サポート RaySheetの優位性
  15. 15. 15 導入事例
  16. 16. 16 https://saleszine.jp/article/detail/1252 企業の急成長を支えるチームがRaySheetを選択した • イレギュラーな契約の運用管理でシステム的な制限が発生する • 自動と手動を組み合わせた運用において手動入力の手間が発生する 導入前の課題 導入効果 • Excelのような操作性でSalesforceにデータを入力できる • どれくらい売上があるかMRRベースで俯瞰的に確認できるようになった • 立ち上がりの早さとシステムの柔軟性によりスムーズに導入できた ベルフェイス株式会社様
  17. 17. 17 https://raykit.grapecity.com/case/broadlink-raysheet.html RaySheetの導入でSalesforceの活用が進み、業務の標準化を実現できた • 大量のデータをSalesforceに一括入力したい • ローカルに散在するExcelファイルをなくしたい • 業務で必要な作業を標準化したい 導入前の課題 導入効果 • 手軽に大量のデータを一括入力できるようになった • これまで移行が難しかったExcel業務の移行が進んでいる • 誰かが作成したRaySheetを共有することで学習が深まり、メンバー全体のSalesforceの使い方 のレベルが上がってきた 株式会社ブロードリンク様
  18. 18. 18 https://raykit.grapecity.com/case/res-med.html Excelと同じという現場の安心感がSalesforce運用の鍵だった • Excel感覚の操作性をSalesforceに組み合わせること • Excelと同じように必要なレコード数だけコピーしてその場で編集をしたい 導入前の課題 導入効果 • 1日100~120件の案件入力工数がSalesforceの標準機能と比べて1／8 • データ全体の見通しやデータメンテナンスがやりやすく直観的 • 両者を併用することで、新しい業務の工夫につながる可能性 株式会社レスメッド様
  19. 19. 19 https://raykit.grapecity.com/case/rainbow.html Excelと同じという現場入力負担を軽減して情報を無理なく一元化。 経営指標の可視化に成功 • Salesforceで工数管理するために不可欠なアサインデータを入力しづらい • Salesforce導入前よりもプロデューサーに負荷がかかってしまう • SIerに依頼してVisualforceで画面をカスタマイズしてもらうも満足できない 導入前の課題 導入効果 • 「どこでもView」*により社員のアサインが簡単になりプロデューサーの負荷が減った • 外部データの取り込みに3〜4時間かかっていたものが30分で終わる • 年賀状の送付リスト作成などSalesforceの新たな業務改善アイデアが生まれる *RaySheetをVisualforceページに表示できる機能 株式会社 レインボー・ジャパン様
  20. 20. 20 毎月発生する600件のSalesforce商談処理をRaySheetで効率化。 さらにRPAで請求管理システムに自動登録にも活用。 • Salesforceに毎月登録・処理する600件の商談の効率化 • Salesforce商談データから請求管理システムに手動登録する処理の効率化 • システム開発コストと運用者問題 https://raykit.grapecity.com/case/find-star.html 導入前の課題 導入効果 • 月末処理にかかる時間が半分以下に軽減 • 開発予定の機能が不要になった • RPAとの連携が可能になった RPAとの連携ポイント • Tabキー／Enterキーでのデータ移動が可能 • 詳細画面に遷移しない • ウィンドウを固定できる 株式会社ファインドスター様
  21. 21. 21 機能紹介
  22. 22. 22 すべてSalesforce内で完結 Salesforce ①一覧のデザイン 柔軟に一覧ビューを作成できるデザイン機能 ②実行部分 Excel感覚で入力と表示 RaySheetの構成
  23. 23. 23 Salesforce • 一覧のレイアウト • 一覧の各種設定 一覧詳細設定 • 顧客／商談／見込み客管理 • レポート／ダッシュボードの作成 • ワークフロー など SFA／CRM Salesforceで設定したプロファイル・アクセス権等は引き継いで動作可能 SalesforceとRaySheetの役割
  24. 24. 24 RaySheetの機能と構成 No 機能 詳細 1 RaySheet App RaySheetViewの設定をデザインして表示・編集する。複数のRaySheetViewをフォルダで管理する。 *1 各所で利用するRaySheetViewはRaySheet Appでデザインする 2 RaySheetView SalesforceのオブジェクトをExcelライクに表示・編集できる一覧。RaySheet Appから設定をデザインする。 3 どこでもView RaySheetViewをVisualforceページに配置して利用する方法。 4 RaySheetPage Designer RaySheetPageを管理・作成する。複数の作成済RaySheetViewをレイアウトしたRaySheetPageを作成する。 RaySheetPageはSalesforceのLightningアプリケーションビルダーにて、カスタムコンポーネント （RaySheetPage）からプロパティとして設定可能。 *2 各所で利用するRaySheetPageはRaySheetPage Designerでデザインする。 5 RaySheetPage 複数のRaySheetViewを配置したページ。タブメニューで表示したり、Lightningページに配置可能。 ■各機能の関連性モデル RaySheet App RaySheetView RaySheetPage Designer RaySheetPage RaySheetView RaySheetView ■各機能の定義 Visualforce ページ RaySheetView RaySheetView （どこでもView） RaySheetView （ どこでもView） Lightningページ RaySheetPage RaySheetView RaySheetView RaySheetView *1 *2
  25. 25. 25 RaySheetの各種設定はデザイン画面で可能なため初期導入や設定変更の保守も容易 基本利用 拡張利用 アクション カスタムアクションの追加 検索パネル 検索パネルの項目の追加 作業ウィンドウ 作業ウィンドウ項目の追加／ 削除 拡張 動作や行サイズなどの設定 基本デザイン 高度なデザイン デザイン機能 列 列の追加／削除／移動など 並び替え 列ごとのソート、グループ化 フィルター ビューのデータの絞り込み 列の設定 列ごとの見出しや外観の設定 書式ルールの設定 条件付き書式の設定
  26. 26. 26 Excelと同等の機能 条件付き書式 検索・置換 インライン編集 コピー＆ペースト 数式（300種類以上の関数） セル範囲選択 ＆ 簡易計算 オートフィル セル結合 （グループ化） ソート／フィルタ セル範囲選択 ＆ 簡易計算 列固定＆ピン止め（行固定） 集計行 基本利用 拡張利用
  27. 27. 27 作業ウィンドウ（Chatter連携＆長文編集） 関連オブジェクトの表示・編集 検索パネル（一覧を任意の条件で絞り込み） ビューのフォルダ管理 基本利用 拡張利用 データを効率的に参照する機能 列ヘッダの表示変更 多段列グループヘッダ
  28. 28. 28 URLパラメータ連携 （フローと連携や外部システムとの連携） 基本利用 拡張利用 Salesforceの活用の幅を拡げる機能 フローの呼び出し 制御項目＆連動項目 ルックアップ検索条件の反映
  29. 29. 29 大規模な組織でも安心して運用できる権限等の管理機能が充実 機能の有効化管理 オブジェクト単位の設定 権限設定 （プロファイル／ユーザ別） オブジェクトの表示可否 （プロファイル／ユーザ別） Sandbox環境 運用環境 ビュー設定情報のエクスポート＆インポート 基本利用 拡張利用 管理機能
  30. 30. 30 親-子-孫の３階層表示 （関連オブジェクトを連動して表示） カスタムフィルタ （独自条件のフィルタ） 各種独自処理の実行 （詳細は製品ヘルプ参照） https://docs.raykit.grapecity.com/raysheet_developer/ja/ 拡張利用 Lightning Platform利用時の機能 画面レイアウトの作成・管理 カスタム参照関係 （参照関係がないオブジェクトを関連付けて表示） 共通項目で関連付け
  31. 31. 31 全般 編集機能 • インライン編集 • 一括レコード操作 • 追加 • 削除 • 複製 • 更新 • クリップボード操作 • コピー • 切り取り • 貼り付け • Excelとのコピー＆ペースト • 元に戻す／やり直し • ドラッグ＆ドロップ • ドラッグフィル • 検索と置換 • 必須入力 • ドロップダウンカレンダー • ビューのフォルダ管理 • 全画面表示 • ページング • ズーム • ショートカットキー • 多言語対応(日／英／中) チーム利用・運用管理 • ビューの共有 • 機能の有効化と無効化 • 権限 • オブジェクトの表示 • バッチサイズの指定 カスタマイズ • Salesforceリストビューを インポート • 一覧をExcelエクスポート • 一覧をCSVエクスポート • ビュー設定情報インポート／ エクスポート 表示機能 • 検索パネル • 並べ替え(ソート) • フィルタ • グループ(≒セル結合) • 列固定 • 行のピン留め(≒行固定) • 列幅の変更 • 行の高さ変更 • Excelの数値書式 • 条件付き書式 • 列の外観 • 文字色／背景色／ 文字 装飾／横位置 • 列の非表示 • 列の読取専用化 • 列ヘッダの表示変更 • 列ヘッダの高さ変更 • 多段列グループヘッダ • 最大取得レコード数 インポートとエクスポート • 画面レイアウト • 325種類のExcel関数 • ワーク列 • 集計列／集計行 • Visualforce組み込み (どこでもView) • カスタムアクション Salesforce互換 • カスタムオブジェクト • 関連オブジェクト • Salesforce Classicと Lightning Experience • Chatter連携 • カスタム項目 • 制御項目／連動項目 • フローの呼び出し • ルックアップ検索条件 機能一覧
  32. 32. 32 使用可能なインタフェース • Salesforce Classic • Lightning Experience 使用可能なSalesforceのエディション • Professional • Enterprise • Unlimited • Force.com • Developer • Performance ※ Community Cloudのコミュニティのサイトでも使用可能 対応環境
  33. 33. 33 利用例
  34. 34. 34 複数データの連続データ編集およびデータ視認性の向上 ⚫ 大量データを一括で登録・編集・削除が可能 ⚫ 商談のフェーズや金額などの重要な情報を俯瞰的に識別可能 営業／商談管理
  35. 35. 35 関連レコードや商談履歴を同一画面上で管理 ⚫ 商談や案件の登録・データ編集処理の時間を削減 ⚫ 関連レコードを一覧上で表示することで複数オブジェクトを閲覧可能 関連レコードの視認性
  36. 36. 36 数値データを一括登録 ⚫ 数値データの一括入力 ⚫ 一日複数のレコードを登録する業務の効率化 見積り／請求／売上予測データの入力
  37. 37. 37 大量データの管理 ⚫ データローダーやプロセスビルダーで自動化できないデータの一括編集 ⚫ Excel／CSVファイルから一括コピー＆ペースト 展示会主催者から提供された Excel/CSV データローダー不要の一括登録
  38. 38. 38 各種情報
  39. 39. 39 初期費用 解約費用 なし ユーザ単位／サブスクリプション 月額 1,650円（税抜価格1,500円） 最低契約期間：１年 *大規模向けに利用ユーザ数、Salesforceのライセンスの種類 （Force.comやCommunity Cloudなど）に応じてご相談いただけます。 ※最新の価格はWebサイトでご確認ください。 初期費用 解約費用 なし ビューの数 無制限 30日無料 お試し あり E-mail サポート付き 無償 バージョン アップ 料金
  40. 40. 40 実際の動作をお試しください！ 30日間無料でお試し可能 有償版と同一機能を利用可能 30日後に自動的に課金されることはありません 検索 RaySheet https://appexchangejp.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId= a0N3A00000ERkgOUAT AppExchange - RaySheet 無料のお試し版
  41. 41. 41 RaySheet製品資料 • お役立ち資料 https://raykit.grapecity.com/material/ • 導入事例 https://raykit.grapecity.com/case/ • 製品動画 https://vimeo.com/showcase/5402846 • 製品ヘルプ ユーザガイド https://docs.raykit.grapecity.com/raysheet/ja/ 開発者ガイド https://docs.raykit.grapecity.com/raysheet_developer/ja/ Community Cloudガイド https://docs.raykit.grapecity.com/raysheet_community_cloud/ja/
  42. 42. 42 グレープシティ株式会社 営業部 メール es.sales@grapecity.com 電話 050-5490-4660 営業窓口 所在地 〒332-0012 埼玉県川口市本町4-1-8 川口センタービル3F 本社所在地 〒981-3205 仙台市泉区紫山3-1-4 お問合せ窓口
  43. 43. 43 本 社 仙台市泉区紫山3－1－4 資本金 9,000万円 創 業 1980年5月(旧：文化オリエント) 代表者 馬場直行 従業員 国内270名 海外800名 グレープシティ株式会社

