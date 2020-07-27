Volatile oil extraction

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Volatile oils Ravish Yadav
VOLATILE OILS  Volatile or essential oils are volatile in steam.  They differ entirely in both chemical and physical pro...
Production and Uses of Volatile Oils There are about 100 commercially valuable volatile oils directly derived from plants....
 For therapeutic purposes they are administered as inhalations (e.g. eucalyptus oil), orally (e.g. peppermint oil), as ga...
Composition of Volatile Oils  Volatile oils are generally mixtures of hydrocarbons and oxygenated compounds derived from ...
 Practically all volatile oils consist of chemical mixtures that are often quite complex; they vary widely in chemical co...
Determination of the structure of terpenes Chemical constituents of volatile oils may be divided into 2 broad classes base...
Classification of constituents of volatile oil: 1- Hydrocarbons - Unsaturated acyclic hydrocarbon eg. myrcene -Aromatic hy...
Monocyclic eg. limonene which occur in citrus fruit, mint, thyme. Bicyclic eg. α-pinene found in lemon, anise, eucalyptus,...
2- Alcohols: -Eg. Linalool, Citronellol Aromatic alcohol eg. benzyl alcohol
3- Ketones: Camphor occurs in rosemary, lavender. Uses: topical antipruritic, rubefacient, anti-infective. LavenderRosemary
4- Esters: -Methyl salicylate * Methyl salicylate also this oil is known as wintergreen oil. Uses: methyl salicylate has l...
5- Phenols: Eugenol, Thymol are the most important phenol present in volatile oil. Eugenol occur in clove oil and in cinna...
Thymol occurs in Thyme oil. Uses: antifungal, antibacterial agent. Phenolic ether volatile oil Safrole from myristica or n...
Physical Properties Although volatile oils differ greatly in their chemical constitution, they have a number of physical p...
Preparation of volatile oils The principal methods used in the preparation of volatile oils from plants depend on: 1. Dist...
I- Distillation Methods: • There are two types of traps: One for oils lighter than water and the other for oils heavier th...
Clevenger apparatus for volatile oil preparation
Points for consideration in the distillation method: 1- It is often necessary to subject the plant material to special tre...
Because of the volatile nature of the constituents of essential oils, the composition of the product obtained by steam dis...
Some volatile oil can´t be distilled without decomposition and are usually obtained by: II- Expression method Expression c...
b) Scarification method: - Citrus oil involve puncturing the oil glands by rolling the fruit over a trough lined with shar...
III- Extraction method - This method is used for the preparation of those oils which decompose by the action of steam or a...
a)Extraction with volatile solvents - The material containing the volatile oil is extracted with the volatile solvent with...
Advantage of extraction over distillation: - Uniform temperatures (usually 50°C) can be maintained during most of the proc...
Floral concrete: - In preparing volatile oil with volatile solvents e.g. hexane, pet.ether the completely concentrated and...
B- Extraction with non-volatile solvents: This process is used for the preparation of: * Natural flower oils, where the vo...
1- Enfleurage method - A mixture of melted lard is thickly smeared on both surfaces of each of the glass plates which are ...
- The flowers are then removed and then fat is separated off and is stirred with absolute alcohol which will take the vola...
ENFLEURAGE: METHOD A glass plate is covered with a thin coating of especially prepared and odourless fat (called a chassis...
1- Clove (Caryophylli) Origin: the dried flower buds of Syzygium aromatica , Eugenia aromaticum or Eugenia caryophyllus F....
Powder: dark brown, with strong aromatic spicy agreeable odour and warm spicy agreeable taste followed by numbness sensati...
Active constituents: 1. Volatile oil (15 -20%) contains eugenol (85%). 2. Pyrogallol tannin. Uses: 1. Local anesthetic for...
Adulteration of clove: Mother clove (fruit): characterized by the presence of starch. Exhausted clove: lighter than water....
2- German chamomile Origin: the dried expanded flower heads of Matricaria chamomilla F. Compositae (Asteraceae). Morpholog...
Active constituents: 1- volatile oil contains matricarin which converted to chamazulene by heating. 2- flavonoid glycoside...
3- Anise Fruit (Fructus Anisi, Aniseed) Origin: the dried ripe fruits of Pimpinella Anisum F. Umbelliferae Morphology: cre...
Powder: grey, greenish brown or yellowish brown, having strong aromatic agreeable characteristic taste and sweet strongly ...
Active constituents: 1- volatile oil containing anethol 2- fixed oil and protein. Uses: stimulant, carminative and flavori...
4- Cinnamon Bark (Cortex Cinnamomi) Origin: the dried bark of the branches of the coppiced trees of Cinnamomum zylanicum F...
Powder: a reddish brown powder with a characteristic pleasant and aromatic odour and taste, showing fragments of: 1. Scler...
Active constituents: 0.5-1% volatile oil contains cinnamaldehyde and eugenol Mucilage and tannins. Uses: 1- carminative an...
5- Cassia Bark (Chinese Cinnamon) Origin: the dried stem bark of Cinnamomum cassia F. Lauraceae Morphology: channeled or s...
Powder: differs than cinnamon in: 1. Odour is less delicate, taste as cinnamon but slightly mucilaginous. 2. Numerous frag...
Active constituents: volatile oil contains cinnamaldehyde and no eugenol. Uses: substitute for cinnamon. Chemical test: al...
6- Cardamom Seed (Semen Cardamomi) Origin: the dried ripe or nearly ripe seeds of Elettaria cardamomum F. Zingiberaceae, r...
Active constituents: 1- volatile oil contains terpinyl acetate and cineole. 2- starch, fixed oil and calcium oxalate Uses:...
7- Mentha Herb (Peppermint) (Herba Mentha Piperitae) Origin: the dried leaves and flowering tops of Mentha piperita F. Lab...
Powder: green to light olive green, with an aromatic characteristic odour and an aromatic taste followed by a sensation of...
Active constituents: 1- volatile oil contains menthol 2- tannin. Uses: 1. carminative, flavoring agent and aromatic stimul...
8- Ginger, Zingiber, Zanjabeel (Rhizoma Zingiberis) Origin: the dried rhizome of Zingiber officinale F. Zingiberaceae, dep...
Powder: powdered ginger is yellowish white having an agreeable aromatic odour and an agreeable aromatic pungent taste. Mic...
Active constituents: 1. volatile oil contains monoterpenes (phellandrene, camphene, cineole, citral and borneol) and sesqu...
