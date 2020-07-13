Patents act, 2005

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Intellectual Property Rights
 Patents  Copyright  Trade Marks  Geographical Indications  Industrial Designs
 Extends to the whole of India  Objective:  encourage indigenous industrial growth  Fostering innovation and technolog...
 Invention:  New product or process involving an inventive step and capable of industrial application  Includes any new...
 Patentable Inventions: Criteria  Novelty  Non-obviousness (Inventive Step)  Usefulness
 Non-patentable inventions:  Frivolous  Contrary to law, injurious to public health  Formulation of abstract theory  ...
 Method of agriculture or horticulture  Mere rearrangement of known devices  Presentation of information  Traditional ...
 Patent is defined as ‘monopoly granted by the central government to the applicant (subject to certain conditions) for a ...
 Avoids duplication of research  Updating of latest development in various fields  Improvement of technology to provide...
 Product patent  Process patent OR  Independent Patent  Patent of an addition
 Can be filed in appropriate Patent Office  Application may be filed with Provisional Specifications  Complete specific...
 Every complete specification shall  Fully describe the invention and its operation  Disclose the best method of operat...
 Provisional Specifications  To establish priority of invention  Registers the earliest authorship on first cum first b...
 Allotment of the application to specific examiner  Examiner determines the procedural validity  Prior art search cover...
 On compliance, applicant will be informed about the acceptance of claims  Published in Gazette of Patent office  Oppos...
 Manufacture, sale or import of patented invention without permission from patent owner  Suit can be filed in District C...
 Refusal to grant licence  Imposing unreasonable terms on licences  Restrictive conditions on use, sale, lease of paten...
 Granted three years after the date of grant of patent  Issued for the interest of public to avoid abuse of patents  Pa...
 Prior to 1999 amendment to PatentsAct, only process patent was available  As signatory toTRIPS agreement, India was giv...
 Trade RelatedAspects of Intellectual Property Rights  InternationalAgreement by members of WTO  Minimum standards that...
 Important challenge: high cost of essential medicines due to patent protection  Before adoption ofTRIPS, Indian drug in...
 Some room for countries to take measures to protect public health  2001 Doha Declaration and 2003 decision enables coun...
Patents act, 2005
Patents act, 2005
Patents act, 2005
Patent act, 2005 for the students of all streams. mostly it is important for pharma based students

Patents act, 2005

  1. 1. Intellectual Property Rights
  2. 2.  Patents  Copyright  Trade Marks  Geographical Indications  Industrial Designs
  3. 3.  Extends to the whole of India  Objective:  encourage indigenous industrial growth  Fostering innovation and technology and bringing new inventions to market for the benefit of society
  4. 4.  Invention:  New product or process involving an inventive step and capable of industrial application  Includes any new and useful art, process, method of manufacture  Product, machine, apparatus, substance or other article and includes new and useful improvement
  5. 5.  Patentable Inventions: Criteria  Novelty  Non-obviousness (Inventive Step)  Usefulness
  6. 6.  Non-patentable inventions:  Frivolous  Contrary to law, injurious to public health  Formulation of abstract theory  Discovery of living and non-living substances  Medicinal, surgical, curative, prophylactic, diagnostic or therapeutic treatment of human being or animal
  7. 7.  Method of agriculture or horticulture  Mere rearrangement of known devices  Presentation of information  Traditional knowledge
  8. 8.  Patent is defined as ‘monopoly granted by the central government to the applicant (subject to certain conditions) for a limited period (20years) in lieu of full disclosure of invention OR  Exclusive right granted to the owner of an invention to make use, manufacture and market the invention within the framework of law
  9. 9.  Avoids duplication of research  Updating of latest development in various fields  Improvement of technology to provide better and more economical products  Serves as an indicator of achievements in R&D  Helps to frame business strategy
  10. 10.  Product patent  Process patent OR  Independent Patent  Patent of an addition
  11. 11.  Can be filed in appropriate Patent Office  Application may be filed with Provisional Specifications  Complete specifications to be filed within 12 months
  12. 12.  Every complete specification shall  Fully describe the invention and its operation  Disclose the best method of operation/performing the invention  End with a claim/claims defining the scope  Accompanied with an abstract providing technical information
  13. 13.  Provisional Specifications  To establish priority of invention  Registers the earliest authorship on first cum first basis  It has to be followed by complete specification within 12 months
  14. 14.  Allotment of the application to specific examiner  Examiner determines the procedural validity  Prior art search covering publications in India and abroad  First examination report: 18-24 months  Objections of examiner to be communicated to the applicant
  15. 15.  On compliance, applicant will be informed about the acceptance of claims  Published in Gazette of Patent office  Opposition by any member of public within 4 months of publication  Applicant has all the rights and privileges of an inventor  Controller of Patent Office shall seal the patent with the seal of Patent Office
  16. 16.  Manufacture, sale or import of patented invention without permission from patent owner  Suit can be filed in District Court  Relief includes: damages on account of loss of profit, seizure of infringing goods  Civil offence NOT criminal
  17. 17.  Refusal to grant licence  Imposing unreasonable terms on licences  Restrictive conditions on use, sale, lease of patented article  Meeting demand solely by importation and not by local manufacturing
  18. 18.  Granted three years after the date of grant of patent  Issued for the interest of public to avoid abuse of patents  Patent holder imposes unreasonable terms or conditions on licence  National emergency with respect to public health
  19. 19.  Prior to 1999 amendment to PatentsAct, only process patent was available  As signatory toTRIPS agreement, India was given time till 2004 for implementing full protection for product patent  Till that time, EMR was granted for some products
  20. 20.  Trade RelatedAspects of Intellectual Property Rights  InternationalAgreement by members of WTO  Minimum standards that member countries have to provide strong IP protection in their domestic law
  21. 21.  Important challenge: high cost of essential medicines due to patent protection  Before adoption ofTRIPS, Indian drug industry was making low priced generics in market  Patent protection may allow pharmaceutical companies to take advantage of their monopoly
  22. 22.  Some room for countries to take measures to protect public health  2001 Doha Declaration and 2003 decision enables countries to import pharmaceuticals under compulsory licence

