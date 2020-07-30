Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Intermolecular binding forces Ravish Yadav
Why do drugs work? • Drugs are chemicals • Interact with the body’s chemicals • How will they interact? - Binding through ...
Drug Targets • Drug targets are large molecules - macromolecules • Drugs are generally much smaller than their targets • D...
Macromolecular target Drug Unbound drug Macromolecular target Drug Bound drug Binding site Drug Binding site Binding regio...
Various types of Intermolecular bonding forces are: 1. Electrostatic or ionic bonding 2. Hydrogen bonding 3. Van der waal’...
Intermolecular binding forces 1-Electrostatic or ionic bond  Strongest of the intermolecular bonds (20-40 kJ mol-1)  Tak...
2-Hydrogen Bonds X H Drug Y Target Drug X Target HY+ + - - -- HBD HBA HBA HBD • The strength of a hydrogen bond can ...
2-Hydrogen Bonds • The strength of a hydrogen bond depends on how strong the hydrogen bond acceptor and the hydrogen bond ...
2-Hydrogen Bonds
2-Hydrogen Bonds • The interaction involves orbitals and is directional • Optimum orientation is where the X-H bond points...
2-Hydrogen Bonds  Examples of strong hydrogen bond acceptors - carboxylate ion, phosphate ion, tertiary amine  Examples ...
Examples of strong hydrogen bond acceptors
Examples of good hydrogen bond donors
3-Vander Waals Interactions • They involve interactions between hydrophobic regions of different molecules, such as alipha...
3-Vander Waals Interactions Binding site DRUG - +  Very weak interactions (2-4 kJmol-1)  Occur between hydrophobic reg...
4-Dipole-dipole interactions  Can occur if the drug and the binding site have dipole moments.  Dipoles align with each o...
Binding site Localised dipole moment Dipole moment R C R O + - Binding site R C R O Dipole-dipole interactions
5-Ion-dipole interactions  Occur where the charge on one molecule interacts with the dipole moment of another  Stronger ...
6-Induced-dipole interactions • Interactions involving an induced dipole moment have been proposed. • There is evidence th...
6-Induced-dipole interactions  Occur where the charge on one molecule induces a dipole on another  Occurs between a quat...
R C R O OH H H H O H H O H H O OH Binding site Binding - Energy gainDesolvation - Energy penalty OH R C R O Binding site R...
R C R O OH H H H O H H O H H O OH Binding site Binding - Energy gainDesolvation - Energy penalty OH R C R O Binding site R...
Unstructured water Increase in entropy Drug DRUG Structured water layer round hydrophobic regions Hydrophobic regions Wate...
Unstructured water Increase in entropy Drug DRUG Structured water layer round hydrophobic regions Hydrophobic regions Wate...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Intermolecular binding forces

41 views

Published on

intermolecular binding force topic all the binding force like hydrogen binding, van der walls force, dipole dipole etc.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Intermolecular binding forces

  1. 1. Intermolecular binding forces Ravish Yadav
  2. 2. Why do drugs work? • Drugs are chemicals • Interact with the body’s chemicals • How will they interact? - Binding through intermolecular forces
  3. 3. Drug Targets • Drug targets are large molecules - macromolecules • Drugs are generally much smaller than their targets • Drugs interact with their targets by binding to binding sites • Binding sites are typically hydrophobic pockets on the surface of macromolecules • Binding interactions typically involve intermolecular bonds • Functional groups on the drug are involved in binding interactions and are called binding groups • Specific regions within the binding site that are involved in binding interactions are called binding regions • Most drugs are in equilibrium between being bound and unbound to their target
  4. 4. Macromolecular target Drug Unbound drug Macromolecular target Drug Bound drug Binding site Drug Binding site Binding regions Binding groups Intermolecular bonds
  5. 5. Various types of Intermolecular bonding forces are: 1. Electrostatic or ionic bonding 2. Hydrogen bonding 3. Van der waal’s interactions 4. Dipole – dipole interactions 5. Ion- dipole interactions 6. Indused dipole interactions 7. Hydrophobic interactions
  6. 6. Intermolecular binding forces 1-Electrostatic or ionic bond  Strongest of the intermolecular bonds (20-40 kJ mol-1)  Takes place between groups of opposite charge  The strength of the ionic interaction is inversely proportional to the distance between the two charged groups  Stronger interactions occur in hydrophobic environments  Ionic bonds are the most important initial interactions as a drug enters the binding site Drug O O H3N Target Drug NH3 Target O O
  7. 7. 2-Hydrogen Bonds X H Drug Y Target Drug X Target HY+ + - - -- HBD HBA HBA HBD • The strength of a hydrogen bond can vary widely, but most hydrogen bonds in drug–target interactions are moderate in strength, varying from 16 to 60 kJ mol −1 — approximately 10 times less than a covalent bond. • Weaker than electrostatic interactions but stronger than other IF’s  A hydrogen bond takes place between an electron deficient hydrogen and an electron rich heteroatom (N or O)  The electron deficient hydrogen is attached to a heteroatom (O or N)  The electron deficient hydrogen is called a hydrogen bond donor  The electron rich heteroatom is called a hydrogen bond acceptor
  8. 8. 2-Hydrogen Bonds • The strength of a hydrogen bond depends on how strong the hydrogen bond acceptor and the hydrogen bond donor are. • A good hydrogen bond acceptor has to be electronegative and have a lone pair of electrons. • Nitrogen and oxygen are the most common atoms involved as hydrogen bond acceptors in biological systems. • Nitrogen has one lone pair of electrons and can act as an acceptor for one hydrogen bond; oxygen has two lone pairs of electrons and can act as an acceptor for two hydrogen bonds.
  9. 9. 2-Hydrogen Bonds
  10. 10. 2-Hydrogen Bonds • The interaction involves orbitals and is directional • Optimum orientation is where the X-H bond points directly to the lone pair on Y such that the angle between X, H and Y is 180o • This is observed in very strong hydrogen bonds. However, the angle can vary between 130° and 180° for moderately strong hydrogen bonds, and can be as low as 90° for weak hydrogen bonds.
  11. 11. 2-Hydrogen Bonds  Examples of strong hydrogen bond acceptors - carboxylate ion, phosphate ion, tertiary amine  Examples of moderate hydrogen bond acceptors - carboxylic acid, amide oxygen, ketone, ester, ether, alcohol  Examples of poor hydrogen bond acceptors - S, F, Cl, aromatic ring, amide nitrogen, aromatic amine  Example of good hydrogen bond donors - Quaternary ammonium ion
  12. 12. Examples of strong hydrogen bond acceptors
  13. 13. Examples of good hydrogen bond donors
  14. 14. 3-Vander Waals Interactions • They involve interactions between hydrophobic regions of different molecules, such as aliphatic substituents or the overall carbon skeleton. The electronic distribution in neutral, non-polar regions is never totally even or symmetrical, and there are always transient areas of high and low electron densities leading to temporary dipoles. The dipoles in one molecule can induce dipoles in a neighboring molecule, leading to weak interactions between the two molecule. These interactions are called Vander waals interactions.
  15. 15. 3-Vander Waals Interactions Binding site DRUG - +  Very weak interactions (2-4 kJmol-1)  Occur between hydrophobic regions of the drug and the target  Due to transient areas of high and low electron densities leading to temporary dipoles  Interactions drop off rapidly with distance  Drug must be close to the binding region for interactions to occur  The overall contribution of van der Waals interactions can be crucial to binding + - Hydrophobic regions Transient dipole on drug+ - van der Waals interaction
  16. 16. 4-Dipole-dipole interactions  Can occur if the drug and the binding site have dipole moments.  Dipoles align with each other as the drug enters the binding site.  Dipole alignment orientates the molecule in the binding site.  Orientation is beneficial if other binding groups are positioned correctly with respect to the corresponding binding regions.  Orientation is detrimental if the binding groups are not positioned correctly with respect to corresponding binding regions.  The strength of the interaction decreases with distance more quickly than with electrostatic interactions, but less quickly than with van der Waals interactions.
  17. 17. Binding site Localised dipole moment Dipole moment R C R O + - Binding site R C R O Dipole-dipole interactions
  18. 18. 5-Ion-dipole interactions  Occur where the charge on one molecule interacts with the dipole moment of another  Stronger than a dipole-dipole interaction  Strength of interaction falls off less rapidly with distance than for a dipole-dipole interaction C O O Binding site + - R C R O H3N Binding site + - R C R O
  19. 19. 6-Induced-dipole interactions • Interactions involving an induced dipole moment have been proposed. • There is evidence that an aromatic ring can interact with an ionic group such as a quaternary ammonium ion. Such an interaction is feasible if the positive charge of the quaternary ammonium group distorts the π electron cloud of the aromatic ring to produce a dipole moment where the face of the aromatic ring is electron-rich and the edges are electron-deficient. • This is also called a cation-pi interaction . An important neurotransmitter called acetylcholine forms this type of interaction with its binding site Binding site R NR3 + - +
  20. 20. 6-Induced-dipole interactions  Occur where the charge on one molecule induces a dipole on another  Occurs between a quaternary ammonium ion and an aromatic ring Binding site R NR3 + - +
  21. 21. R C R O OH H H H O H H O H H O OH Binding site Binding - Energy gainDesolvation - Energy penalty OH R C R O Binding site R C R O OH Binding site The role of water and hydrophobic interactions • A crucial feature that is oft en overlooked when considering the interaction of a drug with its target is the role of water. • The macromolecular targets in the body exist in an aqueous environment and the drug has to travel through that environment in order to reach its target; therefore, both the drug and the macromolecule are solvated with water molecules before they meet each other. • The water molecules surrounding the drug and the target binding site have to be stripped away before the interactions described above can take place
  22. 22. R C R O OH H H H O H H O H H O OH Binding site Binding - Energy gainDesolvation - Energy penalty OH R C R O Binding site R C R O OH Binding site Desolvation penalties • This requires energy and if the energy required to desolvate both the drug and the binding site is greater than the stabilization energy gained by the binding interactions, then the drug may be ineffective. In certain cases, it has even proved beneficial to remove a polar binding group from a drug in order to lower its energy of desolvation. • For example, this was carried out during the development of the antiviral drug ritonavir
  23. 23. Unstructured water Increase in entropy Drug DRUG Structured water layer round hydrophobic regions Hydrophobic regions Water Binding site Binding site Drug DRUG Binding 7. Hydrophobic interactions • It is not possible for water to solvate the non-polar or hydrophobic regions of a drug or its target binding site. • Instead, the surrounding water molecules form strongerthan- usual interactions with each other, resulting in a more ordered layer of water next to the non-polar surface. • This represents a negative entropy due to the increase in order. • When the hydrophobic region of a drug interacts with a hydrophobic region of a binding site, these water molecules are freed and become less ordered. This leads to an increase in entropy and a gain in binding energy
  24. 24. Unstructured water Increase in entropy Drug DRUG Structured water layer round hydrophobic regions Hydrophobic regions Water Binding site Binding site Drug DRUG Binding 7. Hydrophobic interactions • The interactions involved are small at 0.1–0.2 kJ mol −1 for each Å2 of hydrophobic surface, but overall they can be substantial. • Sometimes, a hydrophobic region in the drug may not be sufficiently close to a hydrophobic region in the binding site and water may be trapped between the two surfaces. • The entropy increase is not so substantial in that case and there is a benefit in designing a better drug that fits more closely.

×