Anesthetics Ravish Yadav
• General and local anesthetic drugs are used to block the transmission of pain Stages of General Anesthesia Analgesia (St...
A. INHALED GENERAL ANESTHETICS Structure–Activity Relationships of the Volatile General Anesthetics • The inhalation anest...
1. • The potency of alkanes, cycloalkanes, and aromatic hydrocarbons increases with increase in the number of carbon atoms...
MOA  General anesthetics acts on the CNS by modifying the electrical activity of neurons at a molecular level by modifyin...
1. Halothane  Halothane is a nonflammable, nonpungent, volatile, liquid, halogenated (F, Cl, and Br) ethane  Halothane m...
METABOLISM Halothane undergoes both reductive and oxidative processes with up to 20% of the dose undergoing metabolism The...
2. Isoflurane  Isoflurane is a volatile liquid  MAC of 1.15  Blood:gas partition coefficient of 1.43  High solubility ...
Synthesis of Isoflurane
3. ENFLURANE  Enflurane is a volatile liquid  Blood:gas partition coefficient of 1.8  MAC of 1.68%. Metabolism: 2% to 8...
4. Sevoflurane  Volatile, nonpungent, nonflammable, and nonexplosive liquid  Blood:gas partition coefficient is 0.65,  ...
B. THE INJECTABLE GENERAL ANESTHETICS 1. Propofol  Propofol is an injectable sedative–hypnotic used for the induction and...
Propofol has a quick onset of action and a quick recovery time.
2. Ketamine  Ketamine is a rapid-acting agent used as general anesthesia or in combined with other agents.  Ketamine doe...
Metabolism: • Ketamine is metabolized via N-demethylation to form the main metabolite norketamine. • Minor metabolic pathw...
LOCAL ANESTHETHCS
 Local anesthetics inhibit the conduction of action potentials in efferent nerve fibers. pain and other sensations are no...
 Message received by the neuron cell body is transmitted as an electrical impulse to the axon terminal.  Axon hillock: R...
FUNDAMENTALS OF IMPULSE GENERATION AND TRANSMISSION  LA prevent conduction and generation of nerve impulse, set up a road...
Physiology of peripheral nerves • The function of nerve is to carry messages from one part of the body to another in the f...
Step 1 • Stimulation excites the nerve cells. • There is an initial phase of slow depolarization, the electric potential i...
Mechanism of Action of Local Anaesthetics  LA acts by blocking the sodium channel.  When the local anesthetic binds, it ...
 Local anaesthetics do not access the binding site by entering into the sodium channel from the exterior of the neuron. (...
 The sodium channel shows flexibility and can change shape when the electrical environment around the channel changes.  ...
SARs of Local Anaesthetics  They contain (a) a lipophilic ring that may be substituted (b) a linker of various lengths (c...
 Affinity of the molecule with the receptor When the aromatic ring was substituted with an electron-withdrawing group, th...
2. The Linker  The linker is usually an ester or an amide group along with a hydrophobic chain of various lengths.  When...
3. The Nitrogen  Most local anaesthetics contain a tertiary nitrogen with a pKa between 7.5 and 9.5. Therefore, at physio...
Vasoconstrictors Used in Combination with Local Anesthetics  Many anesthetic preparations are commercially available comb...
The Ester Local Anesthetics 1. Cocain (natural)  Cocaine was the first agent used for topical anesthesia.  It was isolat...
2. PROCAINE  Procaine was synthesized in 1904 to address the chemical instability of cocaine and the local irritation pro...
CHLOROPROCAINE  The 2 chloride substitution on the aromatic ring of chloroprocaine is an electron-withdrawing functional ...
4. TETRACAINE  Tetracaine was developed to address the low potency and short duration of action of procaine and chloropro...
5. BENZOCAINE (Neutral)  Benzocaine is a unique local anesthetic because it does not contain a tertiary amine.  The pKa ...
Synthesis of Benzocaine
The Amino Amide Local Anesthetics 1. LIDOCAINE  Lidocaine was the first amino amide synthesized in 1948 and has become th...
 Lidocaine is primarily metabolized by de-ethylation of the tertiary nitrogen to form monoethylglycinexylidide (MEGX).  ...
2. MEPIVACAINE  Mepivacaine hydrochloride is indicated for infiltration anesthesia, dental procedures, peripheral nerve b...
4. BUPIVACAINE AND LEVOBUVACAINE  Bupivacaine was synthesized simultaneously with mepivacaine in 1957 but was at first ov...
5. ROPIVACAINE  Ropivacaine is the propyl analog of mepivacaine (methyl) and bupivacaine (butyl).  The pKa of the tertia...
Amino Ethers 1. Pramoxine  It stood out among a series of alkoxy aryl alkamine ethers as an good topical local anesthetic...
Amino ketones 1. Dyclonine  Dyclonine (Dyclocaine) is an oral anaesthetic that is the active ingredient of Sucrets, an ov...
Alcohols 1. Benzyl alcohol  Benzyl alcohol has been used as a local anesthetic for brief superficial skin procedures but ...
topic include general as well as local anesthetics with their structure , synthesis , SAR, metabolism and mechanism of action of all the drugs.

