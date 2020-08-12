Physiology of laparoscopic surgery

Successfully reported this slideshow.
PHYSIOLOGICAL CHANGES DURING LAPROSCOPIC SURGERY Presenters : Dr Ravi Dr Pratyush Moderator : Dr Ganpat
• The most commonly used gas for creating pneumoperitoneum is carbon dioxide. • high solubility, colorless, does not suppo...
• Nitrogen gas is not very soluble in blood and can cause gas embolism. • Nitrous oxide is combustible and has been associ...
• The physiologic effects of CarboPeritonium are principally due to raised intra abdominal pressure (IAP) and, possibly, h...
PHYSIOLOGIC EFFECTS OF LAPAROSCOPIC SURGERY
Cardiovascular System A. Hemodynamic Effects of Pneumoperitoneum • Hemodynamic disturbances during laparascopy are primari...
• Mean Arterial Pressure (MAP) = Cardiac Output (CO) x Systemic Vascular Resistance (SVR) • Pneumoperitoneum causes an inc...
• The cardiac output changes during laproscopy occurs in phasic manner. • It begins with early transient phase where the v...
• Cardiac Output typically decreases from 10 to 30%. • Despite a decrease in intracardiac blood volume, intracardiac filli...
• Although hypertension is typical with Pneumoperitoneum, hypotension can also occur, particularly with IAP ≥20mm Hg. • Hy...
• Healthy patients appear to tolerate these hemodynamic effects well. • However, patients with cardiac disease may be at i...
B. Hemodynamic Effects of Positioning • In supine position with the Trendelenburg position generally increases venous retu...
• The head up (reverse Trendelenburg) position reduces venous return, which may lead to a fall in cardiac output and arter...
C. Cardiovascular Complications • Bradyarrhythmias, dysrhythmias, and even asystole can occur during insertion of laparosc...
Pulmonary and Respiratory System: A. Pulmonary and Respiratory Effects of Pneumoperitneum • Pneumoperitoneum transmits pre...
The upward pressure elevates the diaphragm, compresses the lungs, and impedes expansion of the lungs and chest cavity (i.e...
• Atelectasis alters the normal relationship between ventilation and perfusion of the lungs. • The atelectatic areas of lu...
• The second mechanical effect of pneumoperitoneum is that controlled mechanical ventilation is more difficult due to the ...
Pulmonary and Respiratory Complications 1. CO2 Subcutaneous Emphysema. • most common respiratory complication during lapar...
2. Pneumothorax • Movement of gas from the peritoneum into the thorax can occur under pressure through weak areas and defe...
• Early diagnosis and treatment can be life saving. • Surgery should be stopped and the pneumoperitoneum released. • Suppo...
3. Endobronchial intubation • Elevation of the diaphragm by the pneumoperitoneum can alter the position of the endotrachea...
4. Gas (CO2) Embolism • Profound hypotension, arrhythmias, or asystole can occur as a result of a “gas lock” in the vena c...
Renal System • The pneumoperitonium causes decrease in renal blood flow, urinary output, and renal function. • the decreas...
Gastrointestinal System • Risk factors for Regurgitation • Increased intra-abdominal pressure • Decreased lower esophageal...
Endocrine System • Pneumoperitonium elicits substantial stress hormonal response, similar to laparotomy. • The precise pat...
Central Nervous System • Increased IAP Increased lumbar spinal pressure Decreased drainage from lumbar plexus Increased IC...
THANK YOU
Physiology of laparoscopic surgery

Physiological changes during laparoscopic surgeries are very important to be learnt.

