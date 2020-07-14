Successfully reported this slideshow.
A complete guide for the AWS Certified Solutions Associate Architect applicants as it will help them in preparing for the exams better and in a more relaxed manner.

  1. 1. Complete Guide How do I prepare AWS Certified Solutions Associate Architect? Bio Link: https://grassonlinetraining.blogspot.com/2020/07/AWS- certification-online-training.html Here is a complete guide and some useful tips for anyone preparing or taking the AWS Certification Online Training India – Maintain a routine – Usually when we set out to get a certification, we all go through a few false starts. We try to be good for the first few days, we try to put at least one or two hours every night to study, but then something happens and it interrupts our daily routine. So, first of all, you need to manage your day to day routine in order to get serious about getting the certification. Book the exam online for pressure –
  2. 2. To set yourself a hard deadline, you must book your AWS certification exam online. This will definitely put you in some gear. It might be stressful in the starting but this is the best way to avoid multiple false tests. Find a companion – If you are in touch with any AWS certified brains who have cleared their exams or are preparing for AWS Certification Online Training India, then you must partner up with them to study, occasionally. This provides more motivation and builds up healthy competition which may push you to do your best. Mug up your lessons & practice them everyday – Amazon Web Services provides the applicants with a plenty of training and certification prep opportunities. It is advisable to go through the theory lessons first and then focus on the labs later on. But, don’t delay your labs too much. The best AWS online training suggests that it is more effective to practice your labs immediately after studying the relative lesson. The exams do not have any lab assessments but having an instant experience of applying the related theory will improve your mental model and it will be easier to recall the theory material during final exams. Expect the not expected questions too – The best AWS online training suggests that you may have solved hundreds of trial questions during your exam preparation but it might be possible that not even one of it may appear on your actual question paper for the AWS online exam. So, it is best to focus on the theme and knowledge of the lessons instead of learning the solutions. Practicing the variety of methods and procedure for finding a solution will be more effective instead of practicing same questions again and again. So, do solve the mock question papers in variation to improve your overall knowledge. Be sure of what you are doing – While taking the actual AWS exam, once you have hit the – “SUBMIT” key, the answers will be forwarded to the server & you cannot make any further changes. You can skip the questions in middle and come back later to solve them after you are done answering the ones you know the best. Though, you cannot skip to another question until you clear the
  3. 3. option of the current question you are working on. So, be 100 percent sure before you hit the submit button on your screen. Think well about the available options – You must stay absolutely calm and patient while reading the question and its options. The AWS exam format is a multiple choice exam with options that might seem very similar to each other. So, it is best to read the options closely and eliminate them one by one to find the correct answer. Make sure that you tick the right option as many times the applicants in a hurry hit the wrong button in excitement and anxiety, even after knowing the right answers. Some effective resources to help with your preparation – You can read the AWS certified solutions official Architect Guide for associate exams. This guide comes with mock papers, online quiz, etc. Always go for the latest edition. You can join a reputed AWS training academy for help. Do calculate the amazon AWS online training cost to ensure that it can fit your budget. There are many reputed academies that can provide you with relevant study material covering maximum subjects such as – AWS lambda, app load balancer, API gateway and VPC flow logs. After finishing the exam – In the final ten minutes, it is best to start giving the final touches to your answer sheet. It is advisable to use the complete 80 minutes of examination wisely. You will receive the results instantly. Passing percentage varies from exam to exam. You shall receive an email at your registered email address with details about the various areas of performance in your exam.
  4. 4. The amazon AWS online training cost – The AWS solutions architect certificate examination may cost differently from exam to exam. For instance, a cloud practitioner will have to pay half of the cost of a speciality or a professional level exam. The cost may start from INR 7000. For exact value, you will have book the AWS Online exam. So, this is a complete guide for the AWS Certified Solutions Associate Architect applicants as it will help them in preparing for the exams better and in a more relaxed manner. Source Link: https://grassonlinetraining.blogspot.com/

