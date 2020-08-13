Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Preoperative planning in Veterinary Orthopaedics CAPT. DR. RAVI RAIDURG M.V.Sc (Surgery), PhD Associate Professor & Head, ...
raviraidurg@gmail.com 2 PROGENY PPAK WEBINAR SERIES
S.No Webinar Topics 1 Preoperative planning in Veterinary Orthopaedics 2 Evolution of Internal Fixation in Veterinary Orth...
For every fracture, there are more than one method of fixation that will lead to acceptable results raviraidurg@gmail.com 4
For every fracture, there are more than one method of fixation that will lead to acceptable results and many more that wil...
Preoperative planning in Veterinary Orthopaedics Aim : Introduce the concept of “ Preoperative planning in Veterinary Orth...
S. No Topic Time (min) Slides 1 Introduction 10 01-12 2 Case presentations 15 13 - 39 3 Fracture healing 20 40 – 47 4 Frac...
Cases presented to Veterinary College Shivamogga (2015 – 2018) Humerus raviraidurg@gmail.com 8
Case example 14 Year old, 5 kg dog (SPITZ) ie GERIATRIC DOG Diaphyseal long oblique / Spiral fracture raviraidurg@gmail.co...
Results of the Poll raviraidurg@gmail.com 10
Case example 14 Year old, 5 kg dog (SPITZ) ie GERIATRIC DOG Diaphyseal long oblique / Spiral fracture raviraidurg@gmail.co...
Results of the Poll raviraidurg@gmail.com 12
Case No 1 13 raviraidurg@gmail.com
Humerus Case No 4946_25 Nov 2015 raviraidurg@gmail.com 14 A 14 Year old, 5 kg dog ie GERIATRIC DOG Diaphyseal long oblique...
Humerus Case No 4946_25 Nov 2015 A 14 Year old, 5 kg dog ie GERIATRIC DOG Diaphyseal long oblique / Spiral fracture ravira...
Humerus Case No 4946_25 Nov 2015 A 14 Year old, 5 kg dog ie GERIATRIC DOG Diaphyseal long oblique / Spiral fracture ravira...
Humerus Case No 4946_25 Nov 2015 A 14 Year old, 5 kg dog ie GERIATRIC DOG Diaphyseal long oblique / Spiral fracture ravira...
Humerus Case No 4946_25 Nov 2015 A 14 Year old, 5 kg dog ie GERIATRIC DOG Diaphyseal long oblique / Spiral fracture ravira...
Humerus Case No 4946_25 Nov 2015 A 14 Year old, 5 kg dog ie GERIATRIC DOG Diaphyseal long oblique / Spiral fracture ravira...
Humerus Case No 4946_25 Nov 2015 A 14 Year old, 5 kg dog ie GERIATRIC DOG Diaphyseal long oblique / Spiral fracture ravira...
Case No 2 21 raviraidurg@gmail.com
Humerus Case No 8698 dated 07 Dec 2015 raviraidurg@gmail.com 22 A 05 mth, 45 kg dog ie JUVENILE DOG Diaphyseal Transverse ...
Humerus_ Case No 8698 dated 07 Dec 2015 A 05 mth, 45 kg Great Dane Pup ie JUVENILE DOG Diaphyseal Transverse fracture with...
raviraidurg@gmail.com 24 Humerus_ Case No 8698 dated 07 Dec 2015 A 05 mth, 45 kg Great Dane Pup ie JUVENILE DOG Diaphyseal...
Humerus_ Case No 8698_GD_07 Dec 2015 A 05 mth, 45 kg dog ie JUVENILE DOG Diaphyseal Transverse fracture with longitudinal ...
raviraidurg@gmail.com 26 Humerus_ Case No 8698 dated 07 Dec 2015 A 05 mth, 45 kg Great Dane Pup ie JUVENILE DOG Diaphyseal...
raviraidurg@gmail.com 27 Humerus_ Case No 8698 dated 07 Dec 2015 A 05 mth, 45 kg Great Dane Pup ie JUVENILE DOG Diaphyseal...
raviraidurg@gmail.com 28 Humerus_ Case No 8698 dated 07 Dec 2015 A 05 mth, 45 kg Great Dane Pup ie JUVENILE DOG Diaphyseal...
raviraidurg@gmail.com 29 10 th Post Operative day Humerus_ Case No 8698 dated 07 Dec 2015 A 05 mth, 45 kg Great Dane Pup i...
raviraidurg@gmail.com 303 rd Week Post Operative day Humerus_ Case No 8698 dated 07 Dec 2015 A 05 mth, 45 kg Great Dane Pu...
raviraidurg@gmail.com 31 3 rd Week Post Operative day Humerus_ Case No 8698 dated 07 Dec 2015 A 05 mth, 45 kg Great Dane P...
raviraidurg@gmail.com 32 17 th Week Post Operative day Humerus_ Case No 8698 dated 07 Dec 2015 A 05 mth, 45 kg Great Dane ...
Humerus_ Case No 8698_GD_07 Dec 2015 A 05 mth, 45 kg dog ie JUVENILE DOG Diaphyseal Transverse fracture with longitudinal ...
Case No 3 34 raviraidurg@gmail.com
Humerus Case No 10148 dated 27 June 2016 raviraidurg@gmail.com 35 A 2 ½ Year old, 22 kg Mudhol Hound dog Transverse fractu...
raviraidurg@gmail.com 36 Humerus Case No 10148 dated 27 June 2016
raviraidurg@gmail.com 37 Humerus Case No 10148 dated 27 June 2016
raviraidurg@gmail.com 38 Humerus Case No 10148 dated 27 June 2016
raviraidurg@gmail.com 39 Humerus Case No 10148 dated 27 June 2016
Preoperative planning in Veterinary Orthopaedics 40 raviraidurg@gmail.com
Preoperative planning in Veterinary Orthopaedics Learning Objectives At the end of this session you should be able to: • D...
FRACTURE HEALING PRIMARY BONE HEALING SECONDARY BONE HEALING 42 raviraidurg@gmail.com
FRACTURE HEALING PRIMARY BONE HEALING • Rigidly stabilised fracture fragments with direct contact between them heal by mig...
FRACTURE HEALING PRIMARY BONE HEALING • ‘Gap healing’, in which rigidly stabilised fragments are separated by a gap of up ...
FRACTURE HEALING PRIMARY BONE HEALING • Clinical union takes significantly longer to achieve with primary bone healing tha...
FRACTURE HEALING SECONDARY BONE HEALING • Fragments separated by a gap of more than 1 mm or with an interfragmentary strai...
SECONDARY BONE HEALING raviraidurg@gmail.com 47
Preoperative planning in Veterinary Orthopaedics Learning Objectives At the end of this section you should be able to: • D...
Fracture classification ■ Cause ■ Open or closed ■ Extent of bone damage ■ Number and position of fracture lines ■ Directi...
Fracture classification CAUSE OF THE FRACTURE Intrinsic ■ MUSCULAR (eg, tibial tuberosity avulsion secondary to quadriceps...
Fracture classification OPEN/CLOSED FRACTURE • Radiographs should be examined for signs of gas shadows within the soft tis...
Fracture classification ■ OPEN VERSUS CLOSED • Open fractures are more challenging to treat due to the risks of infection ...
Fracture classification EXTENT OF BONE DAMAGE Incomplete ■ GREENSTICK. Young animals can fracture one cortex, with the opp...
Fracture classification NUMBER AND POSITION OF THE FRACTURE LINES ■ SIMPLE. One fracture line without small fragments of b...
Fracture classification raviraidurg@gmail.com 55 DIRECTION OF FRACTURE LINES ■ TRANSVERSE. The fracture line is perpendicu...
Fracture classification raviraidurg@gmail.com 56 FRACTURE LOCATION ■ DIAPHYSEAL. Cortical bone is affected and the fractur...
Fracture classification raviraidurg@gmail.com 57 FRACTURE LOCATION ■ PHYSEAL. Fractures involving the physis of skeletally...
Forces acting on Bone Bending Torsional Axial compression Axial tension Shearing
Preoperative planning in Veterinary Orthopaedics Learning Objectives At the end of this section you should be able to: • D...
AO FRACTURE CLASSIFICATION OF LONG BONES 60 raviraidurg@gmail.com
1958 AO/ASIF (Arbeitsgemeinschaft fur osteosynthesefragen) Maurice Müller, Martin Allgöwer, Hans Willenegger, Robert Schne...
62 1958 AO founded in Biel (Bienne) November 6, 1958, Hotel Elite Biel (Bienne), Switzerland
63 1958 AO Founders Arbeitsgemeinschaft für Osteosynthesefragen Maurice Müller Zürich 1918−2009 Martin Allgöwer Chur 1917−...
Fracture classification raviraidurg@gmail.com 64 • The first symbol of the alpha-numeric code represents the fractured bon...
raviraidurg@gmail.com 65 AO FRACTURE CLASSIFICATION OF LONG BONES
raviraidurg@gmail.com 66 AO FRACTURE CLASSIFICATION OF LONG BONES
raviraidurg@gmail.com 67 AO FRACTURE CLASSIFICATION OF LONG BONES
raviraidurg@gmail.com 68 AO FRACTURE CLASSIFICATION OF LONG BONES
Preoperative planning in Veterinary Orthopaedics Learning Objectives At the end of this section you should be able to: • D...
FPAS (Fracture Patient Assessment Score) 70 raviraidurg@gmail.com
FPAS • The FPAS is a simple 1 -10 scoring system that is determined by evaluating pertinent mechanical, biological, and cl...
FPAS raviraidurg@gmail.com 72 1 ☺10 Marked instability Moderate instability Mild instability MECHANICAL Non-Load-Sharing P...
FPAS (Fracture Patient Assessment Score) MECHANICAL FACTORS 73 raviraidurg@gmail.com
FPAS MECHANICAL FACTORS raviraidurg@gmail.com 74 The amount of loading that a given fixation device must withstand is infl...
raviraidurg@gmail.com 75 Fig 1: Ideal load-sharing Fig 2: Non-load-sharing Fig 3: Partial load-sharing The mechanical FPAS...
FPAS (Fracture Patient Assessment Score) CLINICAL FACTORS 76 raviraidurg@gmail.com
FPAS CLINICAL FACTORS raviraidurg@gmail.com 77 • Poor patient/owner compliance leads to excessive patient activity and/or ...
FPAS (Fracture Patient Assessment Score) BIOLOGICAL FACTORS 78 raviraidurg@gmail.com
FPAS BIOLOGICAL FACTORS raviraidurg@gmail.com 79 • Bone healing is influenced by • local factors(fracture zone): open frac...
TREATMENT GUIDELINES BASED ON PRE-OPERATIVE FPAS 80 raviraidurg@gmail.com
81 raviraidurg@gmail.com FPAS 1 – 3
raviraidurg@gmail.com 82 FPAS 1 – 3 1 ☺10 Marked instability Moderate instability Mild instability MECHANICAL Non-Load-Sha...
• Cases in which the overall FCAS =1-3 require an orthopedist who is an expert (5-10 years of frequent use) with the chose...
• When mechanical FCAS = 1-3, strict attention must be paid to maximizing fixation strength. The fixation device must be m...
FPAS 1 - 3 Case no 10295 Femur_26 July 2016 AO 32C1 raviraidurg@gmail.com 85
FPAS 1 - 3 Case no 10295, 26 July 2016, Femur raviraidurg@gmail.com 86 Preoperative Planning
FPAS 1 - 3 Case no 10295, 26 July 2016, Femur Pre Op Post Op raviraidurg@gmail.com 87
Post Op 03 Weeks Post Op raviraidurg@gmail.com 88 FPAS 1 - 3 Case no 10295, 26 July 2016, Femur
89 raviraidurg@gmail.com FPAS 4 – 6FPAS 4 – 6
raviraidurg@gmail.com 90 FPAS 4– 6 1 ☺10 Marked instability Moderate instability Mild instability MECHANICAL Non-Load-Shar...
• Cases in which the overall FPAS = 4-6 require an orthopedist with considerable experience (3-5 years of frequent use) wi...
• When mechanical FPAS = 4-6, the need for fixation strength cannot be ignored. • When biological FPAS = 4-6, preservation...
FPAS 4 - 6 Case no 15503_21 Apr 2018 AO 13 A1 raviraidurg@gmail.com 93
FPAS 4 – 6 Case no 15503_21 Apr 2018_Humerus Case no 15503_21 Apr 2018 AO 13 A1 raviraidurg@gmail.com 94
FPAS 4 – 6 Case no 15503_21 Apr 2018_Humerus Craniolateral approach Fractured ends raviraidurg@gmail.com 95
FPAS 4 – 6 Case no 15503_21 Apr 2018_Humerus IMP in situ LCP on caudal aspect raviraidurg@gmail.com 96
FPAS 4 – 6 Case no 15503_21 Apr 2018_Humerus raviraidurg@gmail.com 97
FPAS 4 – 6 Case no 15503_21 Apr 2018_Humerus Post Op_18 hrs_22.04.2018 4th Month Post Op_21.08.2018 raviraidurg@gmail.com ...
FPAS 4 – 6 Case no 15503_21 Apr 2018_Humerus AO 13 A1 raviraidurg@gmail.com 99
raviraidurg@gmail.com 100 FPAS 7 – 9
raviraidurg@gmail.com 101 FPAS 7– 9 1 ☺10 Marked instability Moderate instability Mild instability MECHANICAL Non-Load-Sha...
• Cases in which the overall FPAS = 7-9 require an orthopedist with a thorough academic training and some clinical experie...
• When mechanical FPAS = 7-9, fixation strength is often not the great priority. • When biological FPAS = 7-9, a full open...
FPAS 7 - 9 Case no 17633_11.01.2019 raviraidurg@gmail.com 104
FPAS 7 - 9 Case no 17633 dt 11.01.2019 Preoperative Plan raviraidurg@gmail.com 105
FPAS 7 – 9 Case no 17633_11.01.2019_Mandible 3.5 mm, 06 hole Recon LCP raviraidurg@gmail.com 106
FPAS 7 – 9 Case no 17633_11.01.2019_Mandible WIRING raviraidurg@gmail.com 107
FPAS 7 – 9 Case no 17633_11.01.2019_Mandible 3.5 mm, 06 hole Recon LCP raviraidurg@gmail.com 108
Ravi Raidurg., Chandrashekharappa M and Naveen M (2020): Plate osteosynthesis for mandibular body fracture repair in a Mud...
raviraidurg@gmail.com 110 FPAS 10
raviraidurg@gmail.com 111 FPAS 10 1 ☺10 Marked instability Moderate instability Mild instability MECHANICAL Non-Load-Shari...
• Cases in which the overall FPAS = 10 are ideal for building experience in fracture treatment or in getting comfortable w...
• When mechanical FPAS = 10, success can achieved even with less than ideal fixation devices and systems. • When biologica...
FPAS 10 Case no 16059_04 July 2018 AO 32 A2 raviraidurg@gmail.com 114
FPAS 10 Case no 16059_04 July 2018 AO 32 A2 raviraidurg@gmail.com 115
FPAS 10 Case no 16059_04 July 2018 AO 32 A2 raviraidurg@gmail.com 116
FPAS 10 Case no 16059_04 July 2018 AO 32 A2 raviraidurg@gmail.com 117
• Apparently the TITANIUM nail came out from proximal end 03 days after surgery (Informed telephonically). • Case was not ...
FPAS 10 Case no 16059_04 July 2018 11th week Post Op raviraidurg@gmail.com 119
CONCLUSION FPAS 120 raviraidurg@gmail.com
• The FPAS will help you know when to treat a fracture yourself and when to recommend referral to a surgical specialist. •...
Case example 1 ½ Year old, 18 kg dog (Dobermann) Distal third oblique fracture Duration = 02 days old # raviraidurg@gmail....
Results of the Poll raviraidurg@gmail.com 123
Case No 4 124 raviraidurg@gmail.com
Humerus Case No 11506 dated 17 Jan 2017 raviraidurg@gmail.com 125 1 ½ Year old, 18 kg dog (Dobermann) Distal third oblique...
Case example 1 ½ Year old, 18 kg dog (Dobermann) Distal third oblique fracture Duration = 02 days old # raviraidurg@gmail....
Case example 1 ½ Year old, 18 kg dog (Dobermann) Distal third oblique fracture Duration = 02 days old # raviraidurg@gmail....
Case example 1 ½ Year old, 18 kg dog (Dobermann) Distal third oblique fracture Duration = 02 days old # raviraidurg@gmail....
Case example 1 ½ Year old, 18 kg dog (Dobermann) Distal third oblique fracture Duration = 02 days old # raviraidurg@gmail....
Humerus Case No 11506 dated 17 Jan 2017 A 1 ½ Year old, 18 kg dog (Dobermann) Distal third oblique fracture Duration = 02 ...
Humerus Case No 11506 dated 17 Jan 2017 A 1 ½ Year old, 18 kg dog (Dobermann) Distal third oblique fracture Duration = 02 ...
Humerus Case No 11506 dated 17 Jan 2017 A 1 ½ Year old, 18 kg dog (Dobermann) Distal third oblique fracture Duration = 02 ...
Humerus Case No 11506 dated 17 Jan 2017 A 1 ½ Year old, 18 kg dog (Dobermann) Distal third oblique fracture Duration = 02 ...
Humerus Case No 11506 dated 17 Jan 2017 A 1 ½ Year old, 18 kg dog (Dobermann) Distal third oblique fracture Duration = 02 ...
raviraidurg@gmail.com 135 Humerus Case No 11506 dated 17 Jan 2017 A 1 ½ Year old, 18 kg dog (Dobermann) Distal third obliq...
raviraidurg@gmail.com 136 Humerus Case No 11506 dated 17 Jan 2017 A 1 ½ Year old, 18 kg dog (Dobermann) Distal third obliq...
OPEN REDUCTION & INTERNAL FIXATION (ORIF) OF RIGHT HUMERAL DISTAL THIRD SPIRAL FRACTURE IN A DOBERMANN BY PLATE ROD TECHNI...
raviraidurg@gmail.com 138 Humerus Case No 11506 dated 17 Jan 2017 A 1 ½ Year old, 18 kg dog (Dobermann) Distal third obliq...
Lesson learnt • 1. ORTHOGONAL Radiographic views ie TWO views at 90 ° angle. • 2. Decide “Method of fracture repair” based...
Preoperative planning in Veterinary Orthopaedics Learning Objectives At the end of this section you should be able to: • D...
PREOPERATIVE PLANNING IN MIO (Minimally Invasive Osteosynthesis) 141 raviraidurg@gmail.com
• KEY POINTS • High quality radiographs of both affected and normal contralateral limb segments are critical to adequate s...
raviraidurg@gmail.com 143 ORTHOGONAL VIEWS
PREOPERATIVE IMAGING • High quality radiographs of both affected and normal contralateral limb segments are critical to ad...
Importance of Orthogonal views in Orthopaedics raviraidurg@gmail.com 145
PREOPERATIVE IMAGING • Imaging of the contralateral segment is highly recommended in MIO for several reasons: 1) it optimi...
ADDITIONAL IMAGING MODALITIES • CT scan: The major benefit of computed tomography is its ability to generate sectional ima...
ADDITIONAL IMAGING MODALITIES • MRI is useful in the diagnosis of central nervous system lesions, its application in appen...
SURGICALAPPROACHES • Loco-regional anatomy thorough knowledge is a prerequisite in MIO as direct visualization of the frac...
IMPLANT SELECTION • The choice of a specific implant is made based upon fracture configuration, patient signalment and the...
raviraidurg@gmail.com 151 A 05 mth, 45 kg GREAT DANE PUP Diaphyseal Transverse fracture with longitudinal slit in distal f...
raviraidurg@gmail.com 152 IMPLANT SELECTION • As an example, the choice of a bone plate may be ill advised for the repair ...
PATIENT POSITIONING • Preoperative planning includes identification of optimal patient positioning on the surgery table. •...
PATIENT POSITIONING • From an anesthetic standpoint, the final patient position should allow easy access to airways, preve...
raviraidurg@gmail.com 155 PATIENT POSITIONING • From a surgical standpoint, the patient should be positioned so as to faci...
raviraidurg@gmail.com 156
Importance of preoperative planning • Tibial fractures have the highest rate of non-union after those of the radius (25% a...
Summary / Take Home Points • 1. ORTHOGONAL Radiographic views are MUST ie TWO views at 90 ° angle. • 2. Decide “Method of ...
raviraidurg@gmail.com 159 THANK YOU
THANK YOU SINGLE Take Home Point Always have PLAN “A’, PLAN “B’ & PLAN “C” for a FRACTURE REPAIR 160 raviraidurg@gmail.com...
Summary / Take Home Points • 1. Always perform complete and thorough physical examination of the animal presented with his...
Summary / Take Home Points • 5. Decide “Method of fracture repair” based on “FPAS” and “Availability of Instrumentation” a...
Summary / Take Home Points • Bone healing occurs even during INFECTION, provided the Bone fragments are in apposition. • P...
Cases presented to Veterinary College Shivamogga (2015 – 2018) • 14 Year old, 5 kg dog (SPITZ) ie GERIATRIC DOG Diaphyseal...
• Conventional method (POP cast / Thomas splint / Velpeau sling) • IMP & wiring • IMP and Lag screw • ESF (Type ?) • TIE –...
Triage of the fracture patient 166 raviraidurg@gmail.com
TRIAGE OF THE FRACTURE PATIENT ■ Stabilisation and triage should take priority over investigation of potential fractures, ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Preoperative planning in veterinary orthopaedics

61 views

Published on

Aim : Introduce the concept of “ Preoperative planning in Veterinary Orthopaedics”

Learning Objectives
At the end of this session you should be able to:

Describe Fracture healing (Primary vs Secondary bone healing)
Describe Fracture Classification
Describe AO Fracture Classification of Long bones (eg AO 32 A3 ???)
Derive a Fracture Patient Assessment Score (FPAS) and describe factors (mechanical, biological and clinical) which support the score.
List Preoperative planning in MIO (Minimally Invasive Osteosynthesis)

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Preoperative planning in veterinary orthopaedics

  1. 1. Preoperative planning in Veterinary Orthopaedics CAPT. DR. RAVI RAIDURG M.V.Sc (Surgery), PhD Associate Professor & Head, Department of Surgery & Radiology, Veterinary College, Vinoba Nagar, Shivamogga 577 204, Karnataka, India Phone: +919449827183, E mail: raviraidurg@gmail.com 1
  2. 2. raviraidurg@gmail.com 2 PROGENY PPAK WEBINAR SERIES
  3. 3. S.No Webinar Topics 1 Preoperative planning in Veterinary Orthopaedics 2 Evolution of Internal Fixation in Veterinary Orthopaedics 3 Methods of fracture repair in Veterinary Orthopaedics 4 Plate Osteosynthesis – Terminologies and Instrumentation 5 Open Reduction and Internal Fixation (ORIF) for long bone fracture repair in dogs 6 Management of long bone diaphyseal fractures with minimal invasive plate osteosynthesis (MIPO)in dogs raviraidurg@gmail.com 3 PROGENY PPAK WEBINAR SERIES
  4. 4. For every fracture, there are more than one method of fixation that will lead to acceptable results raviraidurg@gmail.com 4
  5. 5. For every fracture, there are more than one method of fixation that will lead to acceptable results and many more that will lead to unacceptable results raviraidurg@gmail.com 5
  6. 6. Preoperative planning in Veterinary Orthopaedics Aim : Introduce the concept of “ Preoperative planning in Veterinary Orthopaedics” Learning Objectives At the end of this session you should be able to: • Describe Fracture healing (Primary vs Secondary bone healing) • Describe Fracture Classification • Describe AO Fracture Classification of Long bones (eg AO 32 A3 ???) • Derive a Fracture Patient Assessment Score (FPAS) and describe factors (mechanical, biological and clinical) which support the score. • List Preoperative planning in MIO (Minimally Invasive Osteosynthesis) 6 raviraidurg@gmail.com
  7. 7. S. No Topic Time (min) Slides 1 Introduction 10 01-12 2 Case presentations 15 13 - 39 3 Fracture healing 20 40 – 47 4 Fracture classification 48 – 59 5 AO Fracture classification of long bones 60 – 68 6 FPAS (Fracture Patient Assessment Score) 30 70 – 79 7 Treatment guidelines based on FPAS 80 – 140 8 Preoperative planning in MIO (Minimally Invasive Osteosynthesis) 10 141 – 158 9 Summary 05 159 – 160 raviraidurg@gmail.com 7 Preoperative planning in Veterinary Orthopaedics SESSION OUTLINE (90 Min)
  8. 8. Cases presented to Veterinary College Shivamogga (2015 – 2018) Humerus raviraidurg@gmail.com 8
  9. 9. Case example 14 Year old, 5 kg dog (SPITZ) ie GERIATRIC DOG Diaphyseal long oblique / Spiral fracture raviraidurg@gmail.com 9 How could I fix this 1. POP cast (Conservative method) 2. Wiring 3. External fixator (ESF) 4. Internal fixator IMP IMP + wiring IMP + Thomas splint ILN (Interlocking Nails) TENS (Titanium elastic nail system) PO (Plate osteosynthesis ie Bone plating)
  10. 10. Results of the Poll raviraidurg@gmail.com 10
  11. 11. Case example 14 Year old, 5 kg dog (SPITZ) ie GERIATRIC DOG Diaphyseal long oblique / Spiral fracture raviraidurg@gmail.com 11 How could I fix this Internal fixator 1. IMP 2. IMP + wiring 3. ILN (Interlocking Nails) 4. Lag Screw with Plate osteosynthesis (Bone plating)
  12. 12. Results of the Poll raviraidurg@gmail.com 12
  13. 13. Case No 1 13 raviraidurg@gmail.com
  14. 14. Humerus Case No 4946_25 Nov 2015 raviraidurg@gmail.com 14 A 14 Year old, 5 kg dog ie GERIATRIC DOG Diaphyseal long oblique / Spiral fracture
  15. 15. Humerus Case No 4946_25 Nov 2015 A 14 Year old, 5 kg dog ie GERIATRIC DOG Diaphyseal long oblique / Spiral fracture raviraidurg@gmail.com 15
  16. 16. Humerus Case No 4946_25 Nov 2015 A 14 Year old, 5 kg dog ie GERIATRIC DOG Diaphyseal long oblique / Spiral fracture raviraidurg@gmail.com 16
  17. 17. Humerus Case No 4946_25 Nov 2015 A 14 Year old, 5 kg dog ie GERIATRIC DOG Diaphyseal long oblique / Spiral fracture raviraidurg@gmail.com 17
  18. 18. Humerus Case No 4946_25 Nov 2015 A 14 Year old, 5 kg dog ie GERIATRIC DOG Diaphyseal long oblique / Spiral fracture raviraidurg@gmail.com 18
  19. 19. Humerus Case No 4946_25 Nov 2015 A 14 Year old, 5 kg dog ie GERIATRIC DOG Diaphyseal long oblique / Spiral fracture raviraidurg@gmail.com 19 6 th Week Post Operative
  20. 20. Humerus Case No 4946_25 Nov 2015 A 14 Year old, 5 kg dog ie GERIATRIC DOG Diaphyseal long oblique / Spiral fracture raviraidurg@gmail.com 20 6 th Week Post Operative
  21. 21. Case No 2 21 raviraidurg@gmail.com
  22. 22. Humerus Case No 8698 dated 07 Dec 2015 raviraidurg@gmail.com 22 A 05 mth, 45 kg dog ie JUVENILE DOG Diaphyseal Transverse fracture with longitudinal slit in distal fragment
  23. 23. Humerus_ Case No 8698 dated 07 Dec 2015 A 05 mth, 45 kg Great Dane Pup ie JUVENILE DOG Diaphyseal Transverse fracture with longitudinal slit in distal fragment raviraidurg@gmail.com 23
  24. 24. raviraidurg@gmail.com 24 Humerus_ Case No 8698 dated 07 Dec 2015 A 05 mth, 45 kg Great Dane Pup ie JUVENILE DOG Diaphyseal Transverse fracture with longitudinal slit in distal fragment
  25. 25. Humerus_ Case No 8698_GD_07 Dec 2015 A 05 mth, 45 kg dog ie JUVENILE DOG Diaphyseal Transverse fracture with longitudinal slit in distal fragment raviraidurg@gmail.com 25
  26. 26. raviraidurg@gmail.com 26 Humerus_ Case No 8698 dated 07 Dec 2015 A 05 mth, 45 kg Great Dane Pup ie JUVENILE DOG Diaphyseal Transverse fracture with longitudinal slit in distal fragment
  27. 27. raviraidurg@gmail.com 27 Humerus_ Case No 8698 dated 07 Dec 2015 A 05 mth, 45 kg Great Dane Pup ie JUVENILE DOG Diaphyseal Transverse fracture with longitudinal slit in distal fragment
  28. 28. raviraidurg@gmail.com 28 Humerus_ Case No 8698 dated 07 Dec 2015 A 05 mth, 45 kg Great Dane Pup ie JUVENILE DOG Diaphyseal Transverse fracture with longitudinal slit in distal fragment
  29. 29. raviraidurg@gmail.com 29 10 th Post Operative day Humerus_ Case No 8698 dated 07 Dec 2015 A 05 mth, 45 kg Great Dane Pup ie JUVENILE DOG Diaphyseal Transverse fracture with longitudinal slit in distal fragment
  30. 30. raviraidurg@gmail.com 303 rd Week Post Operative day Humerus_ Case No 8698 dated 07 Dec 2015 A 05 mth, 45 kg Great Dane Pup ie JUVENILE DOG Diaphyseal Transverse fracture with longitudinal slit in distal fragment
  31. 31. raviraidurg@gmail.com 31 3 rd Week Post Operative day Humerus_ Case No 8698 dated 07 Dec 2015 A 05 mth, 45 kg Great Dane Pup ie JUVENILE DOG Diaphyseal Transverse fracture with longitudinal slit in distal fragment
  32. 32. raviraidurg@gmail.com 32 17 th Week Post Operative day Humerus_ Case No 8698 dated 07 Dec 2015 A 05 mth, 45 kg Great Dane Pup ie JUVENILE DOG Diaphyseal Transverse fracture with longitudinal slit in distal fragment
  33. 33. Humerus_ Case No 8698_GD_07 Dec 2015 A 05 mth, 45 kg dog ie JUVENILE DOG Diaphyseal Transverse fracture with longitudinal slit in distal fragment raviraidurg@gmail.com 33 30th Month Post Operative day
  34. 34. Case No 3 34 raviraidurg@gmail.com
  35. 35. Humerus Case No 10148 dated 27 June 2016 raviraidurg@gmail.com 35 A 2 ½ Year old, 22 kg Mudhol Hound dog Transverse fracture in distal fragment
  36. 36. raviraidurg@gmail.com 36 Humerus Case No 10148 dated 27 June 2016
  37. 37. raviraidurg@gmail.com 37 Humerus Case No 10148 dated 27 June 2016
  38. 38. raviraidurg@gmail.com 38 Humerus Case No 10148 dated 27 June 2016
  39. 39. raviraidurg@gmail.com 39 Humerus Case No 10148 dated 27 June 2016
  40. 40. Preoperative planning in Veterinary Orthopaedics 40 raviraidurg@gmail.com
  41. 41. Preoperative planning in Veterinary Orthopaedics Learning Objectives At the end of this session you should be able to: • Describe Fracture healing (Primary vs Secondary bone healing) • Describe Fracture Classification • Describe AO Fracture Classification of Long bones (eg AO 32 A3 ???) • Derive a Fracture Patient Assessment Score (FPAS) and describe factors (mechanical, biological and clinical) which support the score. • List Preoperative planning in MIO (Minimally Invasive Osteosynthesis) 41 raviraidurg@gmail.com
  42. 42. FRACTURE HEALING PRIMARY BONE HEALING SECONDARY BONE HEALING 42 raviraidurg@gmail.com
  43. 43. FRACTURE HEALING PRIMARY BONE HEALING • Rigidly stabilised fracture fragments with direct contact between them heal by migration of ‘cutting cones’ (comprising osteoclasts and osteoblasts) from one fragment to the other, resulting in reformation of lamellar bone (Haversian remodelling) without any requirement for precursor tissue or callus. • The lack of a callus phase can be very important in some cases, particularly when joints are affected. 43 raviraidurg@gmail.com
  44. 44. FRACTURE HEALING PRIMARY BONE HEALING • ‘Gap healing’, in which rigidly stabilised fragments are separated by a gap of up to 1 mm, is a slight variation of this mechanism. • The space is initially filled by lamellar bone orientated at 90° to the long axis of the bone, which enables the cutting cones to migrate across the gap and reorientate the lamellar bone. 44 raviraidurg@gmail.com
  45. 45. FRACTURE HEALING PRIMARY BONE HEALING • Clinical union takes significantly longer to achieve with primary bone healing than secondary bone healing, and therefore relies on implants for longer. • Primary bone healing can only be obtained with the use of internal fixation due to the requirement for absolute rigidity with less than 2 per cent strain at the fracture site. 45 raviraidurg@gmail.com
  46. 46. FRACTURE HEALING SECONDARY BONE HEALING • Fragments separated by a gap of more than 1 mm or with an interfragmentary strain greater than 2 per cent will undergo secondary bone healing. • This involves the formation of tissues (ie, callus) that can cope with the strain occurring at the fracture site. As increased stability is conferred by the callus, the next tissue in the sequence forms, which increases stability still further and, in turn, allows the next tissue to form, until bone tissue can once again fill the fracture gap. 46 raviraidurg@gmail.com
  47. 47. SECONDARY BONE HEALING raviraidurg@gmail.com 47
  48. 48. Preoperative planning in Veterinary Orthopaedics Learning Objectives At the end of this section you should be able to: • Describe Fracture healing (Primary vs Secondary bone healing) • Describe Fracture Classification • Describe AO Fracture Classification of Long bones (eg AO 32 A3 ???) • Derive a Fracture Patient Assessment Score (FPAS) and describe factors (mechanical, biological and clinical) which support the score. • List Preoperative planning in MIO (Minimally Invasive Osteosynthesis) 48 raviraidurg@gmail.com
  49. 49. Fracture classification ■ Cause ■ Open or closed ■ Extent of bone damage ■ Number and position of fracture lines ■ Direction ■ Location ■ Forces acting on the fracture ■ Stability ■ Degree of soft tissue damage raviraidurg@gmail.com 49
  50. 50. Fracture classification CAUSE OF THE FRACTURE Intrinsic ■ MUSCULAR (eg, tibial tuberosity avulsion secondary to quadriceps muscle contraction). ■ PATHOLOGICAL (eg, secondary to a primary bone neoplasm). ■ STRESS (a multiple low-grade trauma can eventually result in a fracture). Extrinsic • Extrinsic fractures are caused by external trauma (eg, a • road traffic accident). raviraidurg@gmail.com 50
  51. 51. Fracture classification OPEN/CLOSED FRACTURE • Radiographs should be examined for signs of gas shadows within the soft tissue planes that may suggest communication with the external environment. • Open fractures should be graded raviraidurg@gmail.com 51
  52. 52. Fracture classification ■ OPEN VERSUS CLOSED • Open fractures are more challenging to treat due to the risks of infection and the potential for damage to the soft tissues surrounding the bone. The importance of soft tissue damage is reflected in the grading system used to describe these fractures: GRADE 1. The skin has been punctured by a sharp bone fragment that has usually retracted back beneath the surface. There is typically only mild soft tissue damage associated with the relatively small wound; GRADE 2. The skin lesion is due to extrinsic trauma leaving a variable-sized soft tissue deficit and more severe damage to the surrounding tissues. Foreign material may be present within the wound; GRADE 3. There is extensive loss of multiple tissue types due to extrinsic trauma. The fracture is usually fragmented due to the high-energy nature of the injury. Neurovascular injury is likely and could cause complications. raviraidurg@gmail.com 52
  53. 53. Fracture classification EXTENT OF BONE DAMAGE Incomplete ■ GREENSTICK. Young animals can fracture one cortex, with the opposite cortex undergoing plastic deformation rather than fracture (like snapping a green stick). ■ FISSURE. Radiographs should be examined carefully for fissures leading away from a fracture line, as they can greatly increase the complexity of the repair or progress to a full fracture if not addressed. A fissure is often associated with comminuted fractures. ■ DEPRESSED. Depressed fractures usually occur in the skull. Complete • Complete fractures involve both cortices of the bone. raviraidurg@gmail.com 53
  54. 54. Fracture classification NUMBER AND POSITION OF THE FRACTURE LINES ■ SIMPLE. One fracture line without small fragments of bone. ■ SEGMENTAL. Two or more fracture lines that do not communicate with each other. ■ COMMINUTED. Two or more fracture lines that do communicate with each other. This type of fracture is usually associated with high-energy trauma and therefore extensive soft tissue damage. raviraidurg@gmail.com 54
  55. 55. Fracture classification raviraidurg@gmail.com 55 DIRECTION OF FRACTURE LINES ■ TRANSVERSE. The fracture line is perpendicular to the long axis of the bone. ■ OBLIQUE. Generally, a fracture that is 1·5 to two times longer than the diameter of the bone (or longer) is considered oblique. The point when a short oblique fracture is classified as a transverse fracture is a unclear. ■ SPIRAL. The fracture line curves around the bone (usually due to a twisting force) creating a complex three-dimensional fracture.
  56. 56. Fracture classification raviraidurg@gmail.com 56 FRACTURE LOCATION ■ DIAPHYSEAL. Cortical bone is affected and the fracture can be described as proximal, mid or distal. ■ METAPHYSEAL. Cancellous bone situated towards the ends of the bones (metaphyses) has differing characteristics of implant holding and will often heal more quickly once stabilised than diaphyseal bone. ■ ARTICULAR. Once a joint suffers a fracture, a degree of secondary osteoarthrosis is inevitable, but the extent of the degeneration and effect on joint mobility can be minimised by appropriate and prompt fracture management. ■ CONDYLAR.
  57. 57. Fracture classification raviraidurg@gmail.com 57 FRACTURE LOCATION ■ PHYSEAL. Fractures involving the physis of skeletally immature bones are classified according to the Salter-Harris system. Smooth implants that cross the physis perpendicular to the direction of growth and occupy as little of the physeal area as possible are ideal for repair in order to preserve as much growth potential as possible. Fracture location and configuration usually dictate implant orientation away from this ideal, with the result that implants are removed in very immature animals to allow continued growth. Unfortunately, despite gentle handling, growth disturbances are common following physeal injury and owners should be made aware of this.
  58. 58. Forces acting on Bone Bending Torsional Axial compression Axial tension Shearing
  59. 59. Preoperative planning in Veterinary Orthopaedics Learning Objectives At the end of this section you should be able to: • Describe Fracture healing (Primary vs Secondary bone healing) • Describe Fracture Classification • Describe AO Fracture Classification of Long bones (eg AO 32 A3 ???) • Derive a Fracture Patient Assessment Score (FPAS) and describe factors (mechanical, biological and clinical) which support the score. • List Preoperative planning in MIO (Minimally Invasive Osteosynthesis) 59 raviraidurg@gmail.com
  60. 60. AO FRACTURE CLASSIFICATION OF LONG BONES 60 raviraidurg@gmail.com
  61. 61. 1958 AO/ASIF (Arbeitsgemeinschaft fur osteosynthesefragen) Maurice Müller, Martin Allgöwer, Hans Willenegger, Robert Schneider and Robert Mathys (Switzerland) • Plate and screw osteosynthesis. • A group of Swiss orthopaedic surgeons formed the Arbeitsgemeinschaft fur osteosynthesefragen (AO), also known as the Association for the Study of Internal Fixation (ASIF). • The principles for fracture management developed by the AO group defined the standard of care for fracture 61
  62. 62. 62 1958 AO founded in Biel (Bienne) November 6, 1958, Hotel Elite Biel (Bienne), Switzerland
  63. 63. 63 1958 AO Founders Arbeitsgemeinschaft für Osteosynthesefragen Maurice Müller Zürich 1918−2009 Martin Allgöwer Chur 1917−2007 Walter Bandi Interlaken 1912−1997 Robert Schneider Grosshöchstetten 1912−1990 Hans Willenegger Liestal 1910−1998
  64. 64. Fracture classification raviraidurg@gmail.com 64 • The first symbol of the alpha-numeric code represents the fractured bone, humerus is coded as 1, Radius – Ulna as 2, femur as 3 and tibia which was coded as 4. • The second symbol represents “location of the fracture” ie Proximal as 1, middle diaphyseal as 2 and Distal as 3 • Simple (A), wedge (B) and complex fractures (C). • A1 incomplete fractures. • A2 indicates diaphyseal simple oblique fractures, • A3 indicates diaphyseal simple transverse fractures, • B1 indicates diaphyseal one reducible wedge, • B2 indicates diaphyseal several reducible wedge • B3 indicated diaphyseal non-reducible wedge. • C1 indicates Complex reducible wedge • C 2 indicates Complex segmental wedge, • C3 indicates Complex non reducible wedge, AO 32 A3
  65. 65. raviraidurg@gmail.com 65 AO FRACTURE CLASSIFICATION OF LONG BONES
  66. 66. raviraidurg@gmail.com 66 AO FRACTURE CLASSIFICATION OF LONG BONES
  67. 67. raviraidurg@gmail.com 67 AO FRACTURE CLASSIFICATION OF LONG BONES
  68. 68. raviraidurg@gmail.com 68 AO FRACTURE CLASSIFICATION OF LONG BONES
  69. 69. Preoperative planning in Veterinary Orthopaedics Learning Objectives At the end of this section you should be able to: • Describe Fracture healing (Primary vs Secondary bone healing) • Describe Fracture Classification • Describe AO Fracture Classification of Long bones (eg AO 32 A3 ???) • Derive a Fracture Patient Assessment Score (FPAS) and describe factors (mechanical, biological and clinical) which support the score. • List Preoperative planning in MIO (Minimally Invasive Osteosynthesis) 69 raviraidurg@gmail.com
  70. 70. FPAS (Fracture Patient Assessment Score) 70 raviraidurg@gmail.com
  71. 71. FPAS • The FPAS is a simple 1 -10 scoring system that is determined by evaluating pertinent mechanical, biological, and clinical factors to determine the relative needs of the fracture case. • The “10” end of the scale indicates ideal conditions (i.e. good news) and the “1” end represents the most challenging conditions (i.e. bad news) . • Acknowledging that each and every orthopedic patient is different, it is advisable to derive a FPAS for each patient prior to treatment. raviraidurg@gmail.com 71
  72. 72. FPAS raviraidurg@gmail.com 72 1 ☺10 Marked instability Moderate instability Mild instability MECHANICAL Non-Load-Sharing Partial Load-Sharing Ideal Load-Sharing Large Patient Size Medium Patient Small Patient Size FACTORS Multi-limb dysfunction Moderate multi-limb Single limb dysfunction CLINICAL FACTORS Unwilling to follow-up Questionable followup Willing/able to follow-up Owner Unable to restrict activity Willing to try Able to restrict activity Intolerant of activity restrict Somewhat tolerant Tolerant of activ. restr.. Patient Rambunctious Active, but responsive Calm Intolerant of treatments Difficult to treat Easy to treat BIOLOGICAL FACTORS Severe tissue injury Moderate tissue injury Minimal tissue injuryLocal Factors Comminuted Transverse/Oblique Spiral Greenstick Open Fx – Type III Type II Type I Closed Fracture Marked instability Moderate instability Mild instability Previous radiation Tx Systemic Geriatric Mature Adult Immature Patient Factors Debilitated/ill Compensated illness Healthy Second-hand smoke?
  73. 73. FPAS (Fracture Patient Assessment Score) MECHANICAL FACTORS 73 raviraidurg@gmail.com
  74. 74. FPAS MECHANICAL FACTORS raviraidurg@gmail.com 74 The amount of loading that a given fixation device must withstand is influenced by the following factors: • palpable stability of the fracture zone, • • the number of dysfunctional limbs, • • the patient’s coordination and agility • • the patient’s weight,/size, and • • the degree of “load-sharing” anticipated between the fixation device and the bony column. 1 ☺10 Marked instability Moderate instability Mild instability MECHANICAL Non-Load-Sharing Partial Load-Sharing Ideal Load-Sharing Large Patient Size Medium Patient Small Patient Size FACTORS Multi-limb dysfunction Moderate multi-limb Single limb dysfunction CLINICAL FACTORS Unwilling to follow-up Questionable followup Willing/able to follow-up Owner Unable to restrict activity Willing to try Able to restrict activity Intolerant of activity restrict Somewhat tolerant Tolerant of activ. restr.. Patient Rambunctious Active, but responsive Calm Intolerant of treatments Difficult to treat Easy to treat BIOLOGICAL FACTORS Severe tissue injury Moderate tissue injury Minimal tissue injuryLocal Factors Comminuted Transverse/Oblique Spiral Greenstick Open Fx – Type III Type II Type I Closed Fracture Marked instability Moderate instability Mild instability Previous radiation Tx Systemic Geriatric Mature Adult Immature Patient Factors Debilitated/ill Compensated illness Healthy Second-hand smoke?
  75. 75. raviraidurg@gmail.com 75 Fig 1: Ideal load-sharing Fig 2: Non-load-sharing Fig 3: Partial load-sharing The mechanical FPAS shifts downward (toward 1) when there is multi-limb dysfunction, a large, clumsy patient, and/or the anticipation of a non-load-sharing osteosynthesis.
  76. 76. FPAS (Fracture Patient Assessment Score) CLINICAL FACTORS 76 raviraidurg@gmail.com
  77. 77. FPAS CLINICAL FACTORS raviraidurg@gmail.com 77 • Poor patient/owner compliance leads to excessive patient activity and/or insufficient physical therapy. • Fracture treatment plans should be made with possibility of poor exercise restriction kept in mind. • Poor anticipated compliance shifts the FPAS downward. Since poor patient/owner compliance invariably increases the mechanical demand upon the fixation, the clinical FCAS is averaged with the mechanical FPAS to derive a total mechanical score. • Sometimes owner compliance concerns cause us to avoid the use of External Skeletal Fixation. • In attempt to shift the FPAS toward 10, I spend extra time with pet owners explaining the importance of exercise restriction as well as the potential consequences of failing to do so (especially in challenging fracture cases). 1 ☺10 Marked instability Moderate instability Mild instability MECHANICAL Non-Load-Sharing Partial Load-Sharing Ideal Load-Sharing Large Patient Size Medium Patient Small Patient Size FACTORS Multi-limb dysfunction Moderate multi-limb Single limb dysfunction CLINICAL FACTORS Unwilling to follow-up Questionable followup Willing/able to follow-up Owner Unable to restrict activity Willing to try Able to restrict activity Intolerant of activity restrict Somewhat tolerant Tolerant of activ. restr.. Patient Rambunctious Active, but responsive Calm Intolerant of treatments Difficult to treat Easy to treat BIOLOGICAL FACTORS Severe tissue injury Moderate tissue injury Minimal tissue injuryLocal Factors Comminuted Transverse/Oblique Spiral Greenstick Open Fx – Type III Type II Type I Closed Fracture Marked instability Moderate instability Mild instability Previous radiation Tx Systemic Geriatric Mature Adult Immature Patient Factors Debilitated/ill Compensated illness Healthy Second-hand smoke?
  78. 78. FPAS (Fracture Patient Assessment Score) BIOLOGICAL FACTORS 78 raviraidurg@gmail.com
  79. 79. FPAS BIOLOGICAL FACTORS raviraidurg@gmail.com 79 • Bone healing is influenced by • local factors(fracture zone): open fractures, severe soft tissue disruption, and previous local radiation fields. • Systemic factors: old age, cachexia, and systemic illness. • Each of these local and systemic factors will shift the biological FPAS toward 1. Conversely, bone healing is more rapid in closed fractures with minimal soft tissue injury, and in young, healthy, well-nourished patients; each of which shifts the FPAS toward 10. 1 ☺10 Marked instability Moderate instability Mild instability MECHANICAL Non-Load-Sharing Partial Load-Sharing Ideal Load-Sharing Large Patient Size Medium Patient Small Patient Size FACTORS Multi-limb dysfunction Moderate multi-limb Single limb dysfunction CLINICAL FACTORS Unwilling to follow-up Questionable followup Willing/able to follow-up Owner Unable to restrict activity Willing to try Able to restrict activity Intolerant of activity restrict Somewhat tolerant Tolerant of activ. restr.. Patient Rambunctious Active, but responsive Calm Intolerant of treatments Difficult to treat Easy to treat BIOLOGICAL FACTORS Severe tissue injury Moderate tissue injury Minimal tissue injuryLocal Factors Comminuted Transverse/Oblique Spiral Greenstick Open Fx – Type III Type II Type I Closed Fracture Marked instability Moderate instability Mild instability Previous radiation Tx Systemic Geriatric Mature Adult Immature Patient Factors Debilitated/ill Compensated illness Healthy Second-hand smoke?
  80. 80. TREATMENT GUIDELINES BASED ON PRE-OPERATIVE FPAS 80 raviraidurg@gmail.com
  81. 81. 81 raviraidurg@gmail.com FPAS 1 – 3
  82. 82. raviraidurg@gmail.com 82 FPAS 1 – 3 1 ☺10 Marked instability Moderate instability Mild instability MECHANICAL Non-Load-Sharing Partial Load-Sharing Ideal Load-Sharing Large Patient Size Medium Patient Small Patient Size FACTORS Multi-limb dysfunction Moderate multi-limb Single limb dysfunction CLINICAL FACTORS Unwilling to follow-up Questionable followup Willing/able to follow-up Owner Unable to restrict activity Willing to try Able to restrict activity Intolerant of activity restrict Somewhat tolerant Tolerant of activ. restr.. Patient Rambunctious Active, but responsive Calm Intolerant of treatments Difficult to treat Easy to treat BIOLOGICAL FACTORS Severe tissue injury Moderate tissue injury Minimal tissue injuryLocal Factors Comminuted Transverse/Oblique Spiral Greenstick Open Fx – Type III Type II Type I Closed Fracture Marked instability Moderate instability Mild instability Previous radiation Tx Systemic Geriatric Mature Adult Immature Patient Factors Debilitated/ill Compensated illness Healthy Second-hand smoke? AO 32 C1
  83. 83. • Cases in which the overall FCAS =1-3 require an orthopedist who is an expert (5-10 years of frequent use) with the chosen fixation system. • Fixation systems considered are bone plates, interlocking nails (IN), or plate + IM pin combinations, ESF +/- IM pin. Percutaneous application of an internal fixator is a consideration. • There is no room for technical or judgment error or excessive soft tissue manipulation. • A careful balance between mechanical stability and preservation of soft tissue integrity is vital as dictated by the mechanical and biological FPAS. • There is significant risk of complications requiring surgical revision even with logical use of the FPAS, error-free application of the fixation, and attentive postoperative care. raviraidurg@gmail.com 83 FPAS 1 - 3
  84. 84. • When mechanical FCAS = 1-3, strict attention must be paid to maximizing fixation strength. The fixation device must be modern and its application must use flawless technique. • When biologic FCAS = 1 -3 or preoperative radiographs suggest that anatomic fracture reconstruction is unlikely or extremely cumbersome (non-reconstructable), the surgical priorities shift from anatomic reconstruction to spatial alignment, preservation of soft tissue viability and rigid fixation capable of withstanding the stresses of non-load-sharing fixation for the estimated healing period. • Closed (percutaneous) approaches are desired and can often be applied to the radius and tibia utilizing a hanging limb position. • Such applications to the humerus and femur are challenging; Open But Do Not Touch (OBDNT) applications are used if needed. Cancellous bone grafting is employed in open approaches. • Attentive convalescent care and monitoring is critical. raviraidurg@gmail.com 84 FPAS 1 - 3
  85. 85. FPAS 1 - 3 Case no 10295 Femur_26 July 2016 AO 32C1 raviraidurg@gmail.com 85
  86. 86. FPAS 1 - 3 Case no 10295, 26 July 2016, Femur raviraidurg@gmail.com 86 Preoperative Planning
  87. 87. FPAS 1 - 3 Case no 10295, 26 July 2016, Femur Pre Op Post Op raviraidurg@gmail.com 87
  88. 88. Post Op 03 Weeks Post Op raviraidurg@gmail.com 88 FPAS 1 - 3 Case no 10295, 26 July 2016, Femur
  89. 89. 89 raviraidurg@gmail.com FPAS 4 – 6FPAS 4 – 6
  90. 90. raviraidurg@gmail.com 90 FPAS 4– 6 1 ☺10 Marked instability Moderate instability Mild instability MECHANICAL Non-Load-Sharing Partial Load-Sharing Ideal Load-Sharing Large Patient Size Medium Patient Small Patient Size FACTORS Multi-limb dysfunction Moderate multi-limb Single limb dysfunction CLINICAL FACTORS Unwilling to follow-up Questionable followup Willing/able to follow-up Owner Unable to restrict activity Willing to try Able to restrict activity Intolerant of activity restrict Somewhat tolerant Tolerant of activ. restr.. Patient Rambunctious Active, but responsive Calm Intolerant of treatments Difficult to treat Easy to treat BIOLOGICAL FACTORS Severe tissue injury Moderate tissue injury Minimal tissue injuryLocal Factors Comminuted Transverse/Oblique Spiral Greenstick Open Fx – Type III Type II Type I Closed Fracture Marked instability Moderate instability Mild instability Previous radiation Tx Systemic Geriatric Mature Adult Immature Patient Factors Debilitated/ill Compensated illness Healthy Second-hand smoke? AO 13 A1
  91. 91. • Cases in which the overall FPAS = 4-6 require an orthopedist with considerable experience (3-5 years of frequent use) with the chosen fixation system. • Fixation systems considered are bone plates, interlocking nails (IN), plate + IM pin combinations and ESF +/- IM pin fixation. Minor technical error or slightly excessive soft tissue manipulation often causes failure. • The balance between mechanical stability and preservation of soft tissue integrity is important and is not forgiving in these patients. Attentive postoperative care is important. There is risk of implant complications, but revision surgeries are uncommon if logical application of the FPAS, error-free application, and thoughtful convalescent care are employed. raviraidurg@gmail.com 91 FPAS 4 - 6
  92. 92. • When mechanical FPAS = 4-6, the need for fixation strength cannot be ignored. • When biological FPAS = 4-6, preservation of fracture zone viability remains a priority. • Surgical approaches may be percutaneous or OBDNT if anatomic reconstruction is not a goal. • Open approaches can be used if it will aid anatomic reconstruction (and thereby load-sharing) of reconstructable fractures. Cancellous grafting is employed whenever open approaches are used. raviraidurg@gmail.com 92 FPAS 4 - 6
  93. 93. FPAS 4 - 6 Case no 15503_21 Apr 2018 AO 13 A1 raviraidurg@gmail.com 93
  94. 94. FPAS 4 – 6 Case no 15503_21 Apr 2018_Humerus Case no 15503_21 Apr 2018 AO 13 A1 raviraidurg@gmail.com 94
  95. 95. FPAS 4 – 6 Case no 15503_21 Apr 2018_Humerus Craniolateral approach Fractured ends raviraidurg@gmail.com 95
  96. 96. FPAS 4 – 6 Case no 15503_21 Apr 2018_Humerus IMP in situ LCP on caudal aspect raviraidurg@gmail.com 96
  97. 97. FPAS 4 – 6 Case no 15503_21 Apr 2018_Humerus raviraidurg@gmail.com 97
  98. 98. FPAS 4 – 6 Case no 15503_21 Apr 2018_Humerus Post Op_18 hrs_22.04.2018 4th Month Post Op_21.08.2018 raviraidurg@gmail.com 98
  99. 99. FPAS 4 – 6 Case no 15503_21 Apr 2018_Humerus AO 13 A1 raviraidurg@gmail.com 99
  100. 100. raviraidurg@gmail.com 100 FPAS 7 – 9
  101. 101. raviraidurg@gmail.com 101 FPAS 7– 9 1 ☺10 Marked instability Moderate instability Mild instability MECHANICAL Non-Load-Sharing Partial Load-Sharing Ideal Load-Sharing Large Patient Size Medium Patient Small Patient Size FACTORS Multi-limb dysfunction Moderate multi-limb Single limb dysfunction CLINICAL FACTORS Unwilling to follow-up Questionable followup Willing/able to follow-up Owner Unable to restrict activity Willing to try Able to restrict activity Intolerant of activity restrict Somewhat tolerant Tolerant of activ. restr.. Patient Rambunctious Active, but responsive Calm Intolerant of treatments Difficult to treat Easy to treat BIOLOGICAL FACTORS Severe tissue injury Moderate tissue injury Minimal tissue injuryLocal Factors Comminuted Transverse/Oblique Spiral Greenstick Open Fx – Type III Type II Type I Closed Fracture Marked instability Moderate instability Mild instability Previous radiation Tx Systemic Geriatric Mature Adult Immature Patient Factors Debilitated/ill Compensated illness Healthy Second-hand smoke?
  102. 102. • Cases in which the overall FPAS = 7-9 require an orthopedist with a thorough academic training and some clinical experience (1-2 years) with the chosen fixation system. • Fixation systems considered are bone plates, interlocking nails (IN), intramedullary pin + full cerclage wire, plate + IM pin combinations and ESF +/- IM pin fixation. • Minor technical errors or slightly excessive soft tissue manipulation are usually tolerated. • The balance between mechanical stability and preservation of soft tissue integrity is important, but somewhat forgiving. raviraidurg@gmail.com 102 FPAS 7 - 9
  103. 103. • When mechanical FPAS = 7-9, fixation strength is often not the great priority. • When biological FPAS = 7-9, a full open approach is used when it will aid anatomic reconstruction of reconstructable fractures (to achieve load-sharing); otherwise, closed or OBDNT approaches are used with non-reconstructable fractures. • Cancellous grafting is often employed with many open surgical approaches, but may be less critical in these cases. raviraidurg@gmail.com 103 FPAS 7 - 9
  104. 104. FPAS 7 - 9 Case no 17633_11.01.2019 raviraidurg@gmail.com 104
  105. 105. FPAS 7 - 9 Case no 17633 dt 11.01.2019 Preoperative Plan raviraidurg@gmail.com 105
  106. 106. FPAS 7 – 9 Case no 17633_11.01.2019_Mandible 3.5 mm, 06 hole Recon LCP raviraidurg@gmail.com 106
  107. 107. FPAS 7 – 9 Case no 17633_11.01.2019_Mandible WIRING raviraidurg@gmail.com 107
  108. 108. FPAS 7 – 9 Case no 17633_11.01.2019_Mandible 3.5 mm, 06 hole Recon LCP raviraidurg@gmail.com 108
  109. 109. Ravi Raidurg., Chandrashekharappa M and Naveen M (2020): Plate osteosynthesis for mandibular body fracture repair in a Mudhol Hound using Locking Reconstruction Plate. Ind J Vet Surg: 40 (2): 144. raviraidurg@gmail.com 109
  110. 110. raviraidurg@gmail.com 110 FPAS 10
  111. 111. raviraidurg@gmail.com 111 FPAS 10 1 ☺10 Marked instability Moderate instability Mild instability MECHANICAL Non-Load-Sharing Partial Load-Sharing Ideal Load-Sharing Large Patient Size Medium Patient Small Patient Size FACTORS Multi-limb dysfunction Moderate multi-limb Single limb dysfunction CLINICAL FACTORS Unwilling to follow-up Questionable followup Willing/able to follow-up Owner Unable to restrict activity Willing to try Able to restrict activity Intolerant of activity restrict Somewhat tolerant Tolerant of activ. restr.. Patient Rambunctious Active, but responsive Calm Intolerant of treatments Difficult to treat Easy to treat BIOLOGICAL FACTORS Severe tissue injury Moderate tissue injury Minimal tissue injuryLocal Factors Comminuted Transverse/Oblique Spiral Greenstick Open Fx – Type III Type II Type I Closed Fracture Marked instability Moderate instability Mild instability Previous radiation Tx Systemic Geriatric Mature Adult Immature Patient Factors Debilitated/ill Compensated illness Healthy Second-hand smoke? AO 32 A2
  112. 112. • Cases in which the overall FPAS = 10 are ideal for building experience in fracture treatment or in getting comfortable with a new fixation system. • Fixation systems considered are bone plates, interlocking nails (IN), ESF or intramedullary pin + full cerclage wire combinations. • An academic training background is presumed, but little previous clinical experience is required because minor technical error or excessive soft tissue manipulations are almost uniformly tolerated. The balance between mechanical stability and preservation of soft tissue integrity is not particularly critical and novice surgeons may opt for relatively “mechanical” or “biological” fixations with little fear of failure. raviraidurg@gmail.com 112 FPAS 10
  113. 113. • When mechanical FPAS = 10, success can achieved even with less than ideal fixation devices and systems. • When biological FPAS = 10, a full open approach can safely be used for anatomic reduction of reconstructable fractures (which is the case for most of these patients). • Extensive surgical time and tissue manipulations, which commonly occur with less experienced surgeons, are tolerated for these patients. • Bone grafting is not necessary for these cases. Because many of these patients are skeletally immature, care should be taken to preserve physeal function and to avoid manipulations that may risk soft tissue contractures (ie, quadriceps contracture). Additionally, early restoration of limb function is vital for normal skeletal development in dogs < 6 months of age. raviraidurg@gmail.com 113 FPAS 10
  114. 114. FPAS 10 Case no 16059_04 July 2018 AO 32 A2 raviraidurg@gmail.com 114
  115. 115. FPAS 10 Case no 16059_04 July 2018 AO 32 A2 raviraidurg@gmail.com 115
  116. 116. FPAS 10 Case no 16059_04 July 2018 AO 32 A2 raviraidurg@gmail.com 116
  117. 117. FPAS 10 Case no 16059_04 July 2018 AO 32 A2 raviraidurg@gmail.com 117
  118. 118. • Apparently the TITANIUM nail came out from proximal end 03 days after surgery (Informed telephonically). • Case was not presented for re evaluation as it was presented from small town THIRTHAHALLI (70 km away). • Post operative video showed animal to be highly AGILE. • 11th week Post Op radiograph showed “Formation of good callus” raviraidurg@gmail.com 118 FPAS 10
  119. 119. FPAS 10 Case no 16059_04 July 2018 11th week Post Op raviraidurg@gmail.com 119
  120. 120. CONCLUSION FPAS 120 raviraidurg@gmail.com
  121. 121. • The FPAS will help you know when to treat a fracture yourself and when to recommend referral to a surgical specialist. • What should be the “Fixation system” based on the surgeons experience with a chosen fixation system. • You can also use the FPAS as a tool by which you can monitor your progress (or the progress of those you are mentoring) as an orthopaedist over time. raviraidurg@gmail.com 121 CONCLUSION FPAS
  122. 122. Case example 1 ½ Year old, 18 kg dog (Dobermann) Distal third oblique fracture Duration = 02 days old # raviraidurg@gmail.com 122 How could I fix this 1. POP cast (Conservative method) 2. Wiring 3. External fixator (ESF) 4. Internal fixator IMP IMP + wiring IMP + Thomas splint ILN (Interlocking Nails) TENS (Titanium elastic nail system) PO (Plate osteosynthesis ie Bone plating)
  123. 123. Results of the Poll raviraidurg@gmail.com 123
  124. 124. Case No 4 124 raviraidurg@gmail.com
  125. 125. Humerus Case No 11506 dated 17 Jan 2017 raviraidurg@gmail.com 125 1 ½ Year old, 18 kg dog (Dobermann) Distal third oblique fracture Duration = 02 days old #
  126. 126. Case example 1 ½ Year old, 18 kg dog (Dobermann) Distal third oblique fracture Duration = 02 days old # raviraidurg@gmail.com 126 How could I fix this Internal fixatIon (ORIF) 1. PLAN A - PO ( Lag screw + 3.5 mm LCP) 2. PLAN B - PO ( Wiring + 3.5 mm LCP) 3. PLAN C - PO PLATE ROD TECHNIQUE ( IMP + Wiring + 3.5 mm LCP)
  127. 127. Case example 1 ½ Year old, 18 kg dog (Dobermann) Distal third oblique fracture Duration = 02 days old # raviraidurg@gmail.com 127 How could I fix this Internal fixatIon (ORIF) 1. PLAN A - PO ( Lag screw + 3.5 mm LCP) 2. PLAN B - PO ( Wiring + 3.5 mm LCP) 3. PLAN C - PO PLATE ROD TECHNIQUE ( IMP + Wiring + 3.5 mm LCP) Surgical approach to the bone • Medial approach • Lateral approach
  128. 128. Case example 1 ½ Year old, 18 kg dog (Dobermann) Distal third oblique fracture Duration = 02 days old # raviraidurg@gmail.com 128 How could I fix this Internal fixatIon (ORIF) 1. PLAN A - PO ( Lag screw + 3.5 mm LCP) 2. PLAN B - PO ( Wiring + 3.5 mm LCP) 3. PLAN C - PO PLATE ROD TECHNIQUE ( IMP + Wiring + 3.5 mm LCP) Surgical approach to the bone • Medial approach • Lateral approach Cranial / Caudal / Medial / Lateral PLATING
  129. 129. Case example 1 ½ Year old, 18 kg dog (Dobermann) Distal third oblique fracture Duration = 02 days old # raviraidurg@gmail.com 129 How could I fix this Internal fixatIon (ORIF) 1. PLAN A - PO ( Lag screw + 3.5 mm LCP) 2. PLAN B - PO ( Wiring + 3.5 mm LCP) 3. PLAN C - PO PLATE ROD TECHNIQUE ( IMP + Wiring + 3.5 mm LCP) Surgical approach to the bone • Medial approach • Cranio - Lateral approach Cranial / Caudal / Medial / Lateral PLATING
  130. 130. Humerus Case No 11506 dated 17 Jan 2017 A 1 ½ Year old, 18 kg dog (Dobermann) Distal third oblique fracture Duration = 02 days old # raviraidurg@gmail.com 130
  131. 131. Humerus Case No 11506 dated 17 Jan 2017 A 1 ½ Year old, 18 kg dog (Dobermann) Distal third oblique fracture Duration = 02 days old # raviraidurg@gmail.com 131
  132. 132. Humerus Case No 11506 dated 17 Jan 2017 A 1 ½ Year old, 18 kg dog (Dobermann) Distal third oblique fracture Duration = 02 days old # raviraidurg@gmail.com 132
  133. 133. Humerus Case No 11506 dated 17 Jan 2017 A 1 ½ Year old, 18 kg dog (Dobermann) Distal third oblique fracture Duration = 02 days old # raviraidurg@gmail.com 133
  134. 134. Humerus Case No 11506 dated 17 Jan 2017 A 1 ½ Year old, 18 kg dog (Dobermann) Distal third oblique fracture Duration = 02 days old # raviraidurg@gmail.com 134
  135. 135. raviraidurg@gmail.com 135 Humerus Case No 11506 dated 17 Jan 2017 A 1 ½ Year old, 18 kg dog (Dobermann) Distal third oblique fracture Duration = 02 days old #
  136. 136. raviraidurg@gmail.com 136 Humerus Case No 11506 dated 17 Jan 2017 A 1 ½ Year old, 18 kg dog (Dobermann) Distal third oblique fracture Duration = 02 days old # 6 th Week Post Operative
  137. 137. OPEN REDUCTION & INTERNAL FIXATION (ORIF) OF RIGHT HUMERAL DISTAL THIRD SPIRAL FRACTURE IN A DOBERMANN BY PLATE ROD TECHNIQUE Case no 11506 dated 17 Jan 2017 Department Of Surgery and Radiology, Veterinary College, Vinoba Nagar, Shivamogga 577204 0 day Post Op 6th Week Post Op 9th Month Post Op
  138. 138. raviraidurg@gmail.com 138 Humerus Case No 11506 dated 17 Jan 2017 A 1 ½ Year old, 18 kg dog (Dobermann) Distal third oblique fracture Duration = 02 days old # 01 YEAR Post Operative
  139. 139. Lesson learnt • 1. ORTHOGONAL Radiographic views ie TWO views at 90 ° angle. • 2. Decide “Method of fracture repair” based on “FPAS” and “Availability of Instrumentation” and “Availability of Expertise w.r.t particular method of fracture repair system”. • 3. Have PLAN “A’, PLAN “B’ & PLAN “C” for a fracture repair. • 4. Execute your Plan accordingly raviraidurg@gmail.com 139
  140. 140. Preoperative planning in Veterinary Orthopaedics Learning Objectives At the end of this section you should be able to: • Describe Fracture healing (Primary vs Secondary bone healing) • Describe Fracture Classification • Describe AO Fracture Classification of Long bones (eg AO 32 A3 ???) • Derive a Fracture Patient Assessment Score (FPAS) and describe factors (mechanical, biological and clinical) which support the score. • List Preoperative planning in MIO (Minimally Invasive Osteosynthesis) 140 raviraidurg@gmail.com
  141. 141. PREOPERATIVE PLANNING IN MIO (Minimally Invasive Osteosynthesis) 141 raviraidurg@gmail.com
  142. 142. • KEY POINTS • High quality radiographs of both affected and normal contralateral limb segments are critical to adequate surgical planning. • Additional imaging modalities, including CT and intra-operative fluoroscopy (C arm image intensifier), may be necessary to identify the full extent of lesions and to assist with reduction and fixation. • Loco-regional anatomy thorough knowledge is a prerequisite in MIO. • Fracture specific patient positioning is necessary to guarantee continuous visualization of adjacent joints and to allow unhindered procedures throughout surgery. raviraidurg@gmail.com 142 PREOPERATIVE PLANNING IN MIO (Minimally Invasive Osteosynthesis)
  143. 143. raviraidurg@gmail.com 143 ORTHOGONAL VIEWS
  144. 144. PREOPERATIVE IMAGING • High quality radiographs of both affected and normal contralateral limb segments are critical to adequate surgical planning ie (ORTHOGONAL VIEWS) • Image quality greatly impacts diagnostic accuracy and therefore operative planning and execution. • To enhance patient comfort and improve quality of care, avoid motion artifacts, and optimize image quality, appropriate pain management, up to general anesthesia, should be provided during diagnostic imaging. raviraidurg@gmail.com 144 PREOPERATIVE PLANNING IN MIO (Minimally Invasive Osteosynthesis)
  145. 145. Importance of Orthogonal views in Orthopaedics raviraidurg@gmail.com 145
  146. 146. PREOPERATIVE IMAGING • Imaging of the contralateral segment is highly recommended in MIO for several reasons: 1) it optimizes preoperative implant selection, particularly with regard to length and type (e.g. plate vs. interlocking nail) 2) it allows comparison with the fractured segment to identify normal vs. abnormal structures and 3) it allows accurate comparative evaluation of postoperative alignment. raviraidurg@gmail.com 146 PREOPERATIVE PLANNING IN MIO (Minimally Invasive Osteosynthesis)
  147. 147. ADDITIONAL IMAGING MODALITIES • CT scan: The major benefit of computed tomography is its ability to generate sectional images and allows a 3-D reconstruction of the fractured bone(s). It also provides detailed images of the fracture configuration and fragment displacement (Figure 2). • The use of 3-D imaging helps in understanding complex intra-articular fractures and improves preoperative planning. Furthermore, 3-D reconstruction is beneficial in evaluating fragment distribution and can be used to guide reduction maneuvers. • The main shortcoming associated with CT imaging is the cost. However, because the benefits of accurate planning and subsequent avoidance of intra-operative complications likely overcomes this limitation, CT imaging should be considered an integral part of pre-operative planning when using MIO.raviraidurg@gmail.com 147 PREOPERATIVE PLANNING IN MIO (Minimally Invasive Osteosynthesis)
  148. 148. ADDITIONAL IMAGING MODALITIES • MRI is useful in the diagnosis of central nervous system lesions, its application in appendicular traumatology is limited. • Ultrasound is not readily used in the diagnosis of appendicular musculoskeletal trauma. • C arm imaging is of great help in MIO raviraidurg@gmail.com 148 PREOPERATIVE PLANNING IN MIO (Minimally Invasive Osteosynthesis)
  149. 149. SURGICALAPPROACHES • Loco-regional anatomy thorough knowledge is a prerequisite in MIO as direct visualization of the fracture site is not available to the surgeon. • Surgeon relies exclusively on percutaneous landmarks and on intraoperative fluoroscopy to achieve fracture reduction, to restore alignment and to complete fixation. • Because a comprehensive 3-D understanding of the bone’s anatomy is necessary to enable adequate implant contouring and fixation, using dry specimens, during pre- operative planning and in the operating room in addition to CT reconstruction, is highly recommended. raviraidurg@gmail.com 149 PREOPERATIVE PLANNING IN MIO (Minimally Invasive Osteosynthesis)
  150. 150. IMPLANT SELECTION • The choice of a specific implant is made based upon fracture configuration, patient signalment and the surgeon’s preferences. • Once a fixation system is selected, specific implant dimensions must be determined. Appropriate templating is mainly based on the preoperative radiographs of the contralateral intact side, corrected for magnification. In contrast, implant position is based on a detailed evaluation of the fractured bone. The fracture pattern, including the presence and extent of fissures, as well as the spread of the fragments, should be carefully evaluated as it may influence the choice and/or position of an implant. raviraidurg@gmail.com 150 PREOPERATIVE PLANNING IN MIO (Minimally Invasive Osteosynthesis)
  151. 151. raviraidurg@gmail.com 151 A 05 mth, 45 kg GREAT DANE PUP Diaphyseal Transverse fracture with longitudinal slit in distal fragment Humerus_ Case No 8698 dated 07 Dec 2015 A 05 mth, 45 kg Great Dane Pup Diaphyseal Transverse fracture with longitudinal slit in distal fragment
  152. 152. raviraidurg@gmail.com 152 IMPLANT SELECTION • As an example, the choice of a bone plate may be ill advised for the repair of a comminuted tibial fracture with medial longitudinal fissures extending in the proximal and/or distal metaphysis. • In such a case, the choice of an interlocking nail (ILN)with locking bolts oriented in the sagittal plane may be more appropriate. Humerus_ Case No 8698 dated 07 Dec 2015 A 05 mth, 45 kg Great Dane Pup ie JUVENILE DOG Diaphyseal Transverse fracture with longitudinal slit in distal fragment
  153. 153. PATIENT POSITIONING • Preoperative planning includes identification of optimal patient positioning on the surgery table. • The importance of this step is often underestimated and it should be emphasized that adequate positioning is essential to the smooth execution of the surgical procedure from fracture reduction to restoration of alignment to proper implant position. • Ultimately, patient positioning may also affect the post-operative outcome. raviraidurg@gmail.com 153 PREOPERATIVE PLANNING IN MIO (Minimally Invasive Osteosynthesis)
  154. 154. PATIENT POSITIONING • From an anesthetic standpoint, the final patient position should allow easy access to airways, prevent ventilation compromise, permit adequate monitoring and allow the utilization of an extra-corporal warming apparatus. raviraidurg@gmail.com 154 PREOPERATIVE PLANNING IN MIO (Minimally Invasive Osteosynthesis)
  155. 155. raviraidurg@gmail.com 155 PATIENT POSITIONING • From a surgical standpoint, the patient should be positioned so as to facilitate all surgical phases including approach, reduction maneuvers as well as implant insertion and fixation. It must also permit unrestricted C-arm mobility around the patient so that intra-operative views of adjacent joints in both sagittal and frontal planes can be easily obtained throughout the surgical procedure PREOPERATIVE PLANNING IN MIO (Minimally Invasive Osteosynthesis) Figure: Pre-operative view of the operating room set up illustrating proper positioning of the patient for the treatment of a humeral fracture. The chest has been elevated to allow unrestricted C-arm motion around the limb. In turn, this provides intra-operative views of the joints adjacent to the fracture in 2 orthogonal planes and facilitaes restoration of alignment.
  156. 156. raviraidurg@gmail.com 156
  157. 157. Importance of preoperative planning • Tibial fractures have the highest rate of non-union after those of the radius (25% and 60% of all non-unions, respectively). • The majority of fracture complications come as a result of poor decision-making by, rather than poor technical expertise of, the attending veterinary surgeon. • Pre-operative assessment of the fracture and planning the repair helps to limit complication rates of tibial fractures. ( Glyde Mark and Arnett Richard 2006 : Tibial fractures in dogs and cat: options for management. Irish Veterinary Journal., 59 (5), 290 – 295.) raviraidurg@gmail.com 157
  158. 158. Summary / Take Home Points • 1. ORTHOGONAL Radiographic views are MUST ie TWO views at 90 ° angle. • 2. Decide “Method of fracture repair” based on “FPAS” and “Availability of Instrumentation” and “Availability of Expertise w.r.t particular method of fracture repair system”. • 3. Always have PLAN “A’, PLAN “B’ & PLAN “C” for a fracture repair. raviraidurg@gmail.com 158
  159. 159. raviraidurg@gmail.com 159 THANK YOU
  160. 160. THANK YOU SINGLE Take Home Point Always have PLAN “A’, PLAN “B’ & PLAN “C” for a FRACTURE REPAIR 160 raviraidurg@gmail.com DOI: 10.13140/RG.2.2.14258.63683
  161. 161. Summary / Take Home Points • 1. Always perform complete and thorough physical examination of the animal presented with history of “vehicular accident”. • 2. ORTHOGONAL Radiographic views are MUST ie TWO views at 90 ° angle. • 3. Not all fractures need to be “OPERATED” on the same day of presentation • 4. When in doubt about handling the orthopaedic case, then “STABILISE” the animal by “FIRST AID” and “ROBERT JONES BANDAGE” and REFER to immediate nearest “Veterinary orthopaedic surgeon” after duly consulting him / her. (Remember he/she too is another human being like you and NOT a MAGICIAN) raviraidurg@gmail.com 161
  162. 162. Summary / Take Home Points • 5. Decide “Method of fracture repair” based on “FPAS” and “Availability of Instrumentation” and “Availability of Expertise w.r.t particular method of fracture repair system”. • 6. Perform a “ASEPTIC SURGERY”. • 7. Always have PLAN “A’, PLAN “B’ & PLAN “C”. raviraidurg@gmail.com 162
  163. 163. Summary / Take Home Points • Bone healing occurs even during INFECTION, provided the Bone fragments are in apposition. • Preoperative ANTIBIOTICS • Premptive ANALGESIA raviraidurg@gmail.com 163
  164. 164. Cases presented to Veterinary College Shivamogga (2015 – 2018) • 14 Year old, 5 kg dog (SPITZ) ie GERIATRIC DOG Diaphyseal long oblique / Spiral fracture • 05 mth, 45 kg dog (GREAT DANE) ie JUVENILE DOG Diaphyseal Transverse fracture with longitudinal slit in distal fragment • 2 ½ Year old, 22 kg dog DOCILE DOG (Mudhol Hound) Transverse fracture in distal fragment • 03 Year old, 28 kg dog (Dobermann), HYPERACTIVE BREED Oblique / Spiral distal third fracture • 03 Year old, 38 kg dog (Rottweiller), FEROCIOUS BREED Oblique / Spiral distal third fracture raviraidurg@gmail.com 164
  165. 165. • Conventional method (POP cast / Thomas splint / Velpeau sling) • IMP & wiring • IMP and Lag screw • ESF (Type ?) • TIE – In Configuration (IMP + ESF) • ILN (Size ?) • Plate Osteosynthesis o Size of Plate o (ORIF / MIPO) o Plate – rod technique For every fracture, there are more than one method of fixation that will lead to acceptable results and many more that will lead to unacceptable results raviraidurg@gmail.com 165 Pre – Operative planning
  166. 166. Triage of the fracture patient 166 raviraidurg@gmail.com
  167. 167. TRIAGE OF THE FRACTURE PATIENT ■ Stabilisation and triage should take priority over investigation of potential fractures, even though orthopaedic injuries are often obvious when a trauma patient is presented for treatment. ■ Open fractures should be covered immediately with a sterile dressing while basic first aid is being performed. ■ Blunt trauma patients may have significant internal injuries such as pneumothorax, diaphragm rupture, pulmonary contusions or urinary tract rupture, which require investigation and treatment before the more obvious fractures are managed. ■ Triage should follow the ABC mnemonic: • – Airway • – Breathing • – Circulation ■ Once the patient is stabilised, fractures below the stifle and elbow can be stabilised with splints or modified Robert–Jones dressings pending radiographic assessment. ■ POCUS (Point of care Us ie Bedside Us) raviraidurg@gmail.com 167

×