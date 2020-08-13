-
Aim : Introduce the concept of “ Preoperative planning in Veterinary Orthopaedics”
Learning Objectives
At the end of this session you should be able to:
Describe Fracture healing (Primary vs Secondary bone healing)
Describe Fracture Classification
Describe AO Fracture Classification of Long bones (eg AO 32 A3 ???)
Derive a Fracture Patient Assessment Score (FPAS) and describe factors (mechanical, biological and clinical) which support the score.
List Preoperative planning in MIO (Minimally Invasive Osteosynthesis)
