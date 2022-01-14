Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 9

Custom Software Development Services in pune | Custom App Development | Opstech Solution

Jan. 14, 2022
0 likes 44 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Marketing

Opstech Solution offer custom software development to help you pull off your project with less cost. Our team has the technology power you at every stage of your product development lifecycle.
https://www.opstechsolution.com/custom-software-development.html

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Ogilvy on Advertising in the Digital Age Miles Young
(5/5)
Free
Get Clients Now! (TM): A 28-Day Marketing Program for Professionals, Consultants, and Coaches C. Hayden
(0/5)
Free
Propaganda Edward Bernays
(0/5)
Free
Phishing for Phools: The Economics of Manipulation and Deception George A. Akerlof
(3.5/5)
Free
Stories That Stick: How Storytelling Can Captivate Customers, Influence Audiences, and Transform Your Business Kindra Hall
(5/5)
Free
Priceless: The Myth of Fair Value (and How to Take Advantage of It) William Poundstone
(4.5/5)
Free
The Conquest of Cool: Business Culture, Counterculture, and the Rise of Hip Consumerism Thomas Frank
(4.5/5)
Free
Pogue's Basics: Money: Essential Tips and Shortcuts (That No One Bothers to Tell You) About Beating the System David Pogue
(4/5)
Free
The $12 Million Stuffed Shark: The Curious Economics of Contemporary Art Don Thompson
(3.5/5)
Free
Building a StoryBrand: Clarify Your Message So Customers Will Listen Donald Miller
(4.5/5)
Free
Marketing Made Simple: A Step-by-Step StoryBrand Guide for Any Business Donald Miller
(5/5)
Free
Influencer: Building Your Personal Brand in the Age of Social Media Brittany Hennessy
(3.5/5)
Free
The 22 Immutable Laws of Marketing: Exposed and Explained by the World's Two Al Ries
(4.5/5)
Free
The Psychology of Selling: Increase Your Sales Faster and Easier Than You Ever Thought Possible Brian Tracy
(4.5/5)
Free
Secondhand: Travels in the New Global Garage Sale Adam Minter
(4/5)
Free
Neuromarketing: Understanding the Buy Buttons in Your Customer's Brain Patrick Renvoise
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Overdressed: The Shockingly High Cost of Cheap Fashion Elizabeth L. Cline
(4.5/5)
Free
Inside the Tornado Geoffrey A. Moore
(4/5)
Free
The 22 Immutable Laws of Marketing Al Ries
(4.5/5)
Free
Wanting: The Power of Mimetic Desire in Everyday Life Luke Burgis
(5/5)
Free
Contagious: Why Things Catch On Jonah Berger
(4.5/5)
Free
Unleashing the Idea Virus Seth Godin
(4.5/5)
Free
Crossing the Chasm: Marketing and Selling Technology Projects to Mainstream Customers Geoffrey A. Moore
(4.5/5)
Free
Alchemy: The Dark Art and Curious Science of Creating Magic in Brands, Business, and Life Rory Sutherland
(4.5/5)
Free
Permission Marketing: Turning Strangers into Friends, and Friends into Customers Seth Godin
(4.5/5)
Free
Influence: The Psychology of Persuasion Robert B. Cialdini, PhD
(4.5/5)
Free
Building a StoryBrand: Clarify Your Message So Customers Will Listen Findaway
(5/5)
Free
Predictably Irrational: The Hidden Forces That Shape Our Decisions Dr. Dan Ariely
(4.5/5)
Free
Yes!: 50 Scientifically Proven Ways to Be Persuasive Noah J. Goldstein
(4.5/5)
Free
Influence, New and Expanded: The Psychology of Persuasion Robert B. Cialdini
(4.5/5)
Free
22 Immutable Laws of Branding Al Ries
(4.5/5)
Free
Viral Loop: From Facebook to Twitter, How Today's Smartest Businesses Grow Themselves Adam L. Penenberg
(3/5)
Free

Custom Software Development Services in pune | Custom App Development | Opstech Solution

  1. 1. Opstech Solution BEST DIGITAL MARKETING AND WEBSITE DEVELOPMENT COMPANY IN PUNE Welcome To Opstech Solution https://www.opstechsolution.com/
  2. 2. Introduction WE ARE AWARD WINNING SEO COMPANY SINCE 2010 Opstech Solution is Digital Marketing & IT solutions service provider company. We provide services like Web Designing, Web Development, App Development and Digital Marketing Services, that envisions to pioneer the adoption of the flexible global business practices to create exponential value for our clients through innovation and cost saving.
  3. 3. Services • Website Designing • Website Development • E – Commerce Deveopment • App Development • E – Marketing • What's App Marketing • Customer Software Development • Payment Gateway Solution https://www.opstechsolution.com/
  4. 4. Digital Marketing Best Digital Marketing Company in Pune ----------------------------------------------------- Opstech Solution gives you an online presence that provides a valuable narrative into prospective traffic for your products or brand: what are they expecting from your brand and the channels to give it to them.
  5. 5. SEO Best Search Engine Optimization (SEO) Company in Pune ------------------------------------------------------ SEO or Search Engine Optimization is one of the technique or modules in digital marketing to increase visibility of your business. It is long process which gives cost effective organic results for your business. https://www.opstechsolution.com/
  6. 6. Social Media Marketing Best Social Media Marketing Company in Pune ---------------------------------------------- People are connected by social media 24*7 now and no one needs to learn how to use social media platforms at school or go to a coaching institute for this. But did you realize that there are many more platforms you can use to connect with your customers besides the usual Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? The big question hangs in the air- then why do you need to let professionals handle your social media marketing?
  7. 7. Locations • PCMC • Wakad • Talwade • Aundh • Baner • Bhosari • Chikhali • Dapodi • Kalewadi • Kasarwadi • Moshi • Nigdi • Pashan • Hinjewadi • Pimple Soudagar • Punawale • Ravet • Balewadi • Chinchwad • Pimple Nilakh • Bavdhan • Dighi • Talegaon • Chakan • Khadki • Akurdi • Thergaon • Kothrud • Shivajinagar • Viman Nagar • KoregaonPark
  8. 8. Contact Details Name – Opstech Solution Address - 202, Sankalp Apt 2nd floor, Above Monginis Cake Shop, Aundh- Wakad Rd, opposite Copa Cobana Restaurant, Vishal Nagar, Pune, Maharashtra 411027 E-mail - info@opstechsolution.com Ph - +91-8482846907 +91-9130085667 https://www.opstechsolution.com/

×