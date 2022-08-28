Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

Lemon Tea The Amazing Benefits of the Miracle Tea.docx.pdf

Aug. 28, 2022
0 likes 4 views
Upcoming SlideShare
Health benefits of zucchini.docx.pdf
Health benefits of zucchini.docx.pdf
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

Be A Great Product Leader (Amplify, Oct 2019)
Adam Nash
Trillion Dollar Coach Book (Bill Campbell)
Eric Schmidt
APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
1 of 3
1 of 3

Lemon Tea The Amazing Benefits of the Miracle Tea.docx.pdf

Aug. 28, 2022
0 likes 4 views

Download to read offline

Healthcare

One of the most popular and delicious teas around the block is lemon tea. Recently, there has been an increase in curiosity about the health benefits of this amazing tea. Lemon tea is made from the leaves of the lemon tree. These trees are found in Central and South America, mostly in the southern part of the Andes Mountains. The natural components in lemon tea are antioxidants and tannins, which are good for the human body. Antioxidants and tannins have been termed as “Champions of the body” by the National Institute Of Health.

One of the most popular and delicious teas around the block is lemon tea. Recently, there has been an increase in curiosity about the health benefits of this amazing tea. Lemon tea is made from the leaves of the lemon tree. These trees are found in Central and South America, mostly in the southern part of the Andes Mountains. The natural components in lemon tea are antioxidants and tannins, which are good for the human body. Antioxidants and tannins have been termed as “Champions of the body” by the National Institute Of Health.

Healthcare

Recommended

More Related Content

Featured

Be A Great Product Leader (Amplify, Oct 2019)
Adam Nash
Trillion Dollar Coach Book (Bill Campbell)
Eric Schmidt
APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
LinkedIn
Martin Luther King's Pearl Of Wisdom!
SurveyCrest

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Strength Training for Triathletes Patrick Hagerman, EdD
Free
The Yoga Sutras of Patañjali: A New Edition, Translation, and Commentary Edwin F. Bryant
Free
Yoga for All of Us: A Modified Series of Traditional Poses for Any Age and Ability Peggy Cappy
Free
The American Physical Therapy Association Book of Body Repair and Maintenance: Hundreds of Stretches and Exercises for Every Part of the Human Body Steve Vickery
Free
The Yamas & Niyamas: Exploring Yoga's Ethical Practice Deborah Adele
Free
A History Of Secret Societies Arkon Daraul
Free
8 Weeks to SEALFIT: A Navy SEAL's Guide to Unconventional Training for Physical and Mental Toughness-Revised Edition Mark Divine
Free
No Sweat: How the Simple Science of Motivation Can Bring You a Lifetime of Fitness Michelle Segar
Free
Enter The Kettlebell!: Strength Secret of the Soviet Supermen Pavel Tsatsouline
Free
The Breathing Cure: Develop New Habits for a Healthier, Happier, and Longer Life Patrick McKeown
Free
7 Minutes to Fit: 50 Anytime, Anywhere Interval Workouts Brett Klika
Free
Health, Healing, and Beyond: Yoga and the Living Tradition of T. Krishnamacharya T. K. V. Desikachar
Free
Convict Conditioning: How to Bust Free of All Weaknessâ€”Using the Lost Secrets of Supreme Survival Strength Paul Wade
Free
Fix Your Body, Fix Your Swing: The Revolutionary Biomechanics Workout Program Used by Tour Pros Joey Diovisalvi
Free
Hell-Bent: Obsession, Pain, and the Search for Something Like Transcendence in Competitive Yoga Benjamin Lorr
Free
Krav Maga: An Essential Guide to the Renowned Method--for Fitness and Self-Defense David Kahn
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Body for Life for Women: 12 Weeks to a Firm, Fit, Fabulous Body at Any Age Dr. Pamela Peeke, M.D., M.P.H., F.A.C.P.
Free
Journey Into Power: How to Sculpt your Ideal Body, Free your True Self, and Transform your life with Baptiste Power Vinyasa Yoga Baron Baptiste
Free
Own the Day, Own Your Life: Optimized Practices for Waking, Working, Learning, Eating, Training, Playing, Sleeping, and Sex Aubrey Marcus
Free
Body by Science: A Research Based Program for Strength Training, Body building, and Complete Fitness in 12 Minutes a Week Doug McGuff MD
Free
Strong is the New Beautiful: Embrace Your Natural Beauty, Eat Clean, and Harness Your Power Lindsey Vonn
Free
Good to Go: What the Athlete in All of Us Can Learn from the Strange Science of Recovery Christie Aschwanden
Free
Light on Life: The Yoga Way to Wholeness, Inner Peace, and Ultima Iyengar Iyengar
Free
Waking Energy: 7 Timeless Practices Designed to Reboot Your Body and Unleash Your Potential Jennifer Kries
Free
Fit Gurl: The Total-Body Turnaround Program Melissa Alcantara
Free
The Plant-Based Athlete: A Game-Changing Approach to Peak Performance Matt Frazier
Free
Bright Line Eating: The Science of Living Happy, Thin & Free Susan Peirce Thompson, PhD
Free
The Art of Impossible: A Peak Performance Primer Steven Kotler
Free
Endure: Mind, Body, and the Curiously Elastic Limits of Human Performance Alex Hutchinson
Free
The Oxygen Advantage: The Simple, Scientifically Proven Breathing Techniques for a Healthier, Slimmer, Faster, and Fitter You Patrick McKeown
Free
Younger Next Year for Women, 2nd Edition: Life Fit, strong, Sexy, and Smart–Until You're 80 and Beyond Chris Crowley
Free
Two Turns From Zero: Pushing to Higher Fitness Goals--Converting Them to Life Strength Stacey Griffith
Free

Lemon Tea The Amazing Benefits of the Miracle Tea.docx.pdf

  1. 1. Lemon Tea: The Amazing Benefits of the Miracle Tea Have you ever thought that your daily dose of freshly brewed tea can provide many potential health benefits along with being amazingly refreshing? Sounds too good to be true, right? One such beverage is lemon tea. One of the most popular and delicious teas around the block is lemon tea. Recently, there has been an increase in curiosity about the health benefits of this amazing tea. Lemon tea is made from the leaves of the lemon tree. These trees are found in Central and South America, mostly in the southern part of the Andes Mountains. The natural components in lemon tea are antioxidants and tannins, which are good for the human body. Antioxidants and tannins have been termed as “Champions of the body” by the National Institute Of Health. Antioxidants help fight off infections, bacteria and viruses that attack the body. They also support the immune system, which means that they help fight off diseases and infections, improve heart health, and lower blood sugar levels. Antioxidants also support collagen production and may even be able to reverse skin ageing. Some antioxidants are water-soluble, while others are lipid-soluble. Lemon tea can also provide many of the same benefits as green tea, another popular tea. Green tea has been shown to lower bad cholesterol, while its antioxidants can fight off
  2. 2. infections and support the immune system. Green tea contains catechin, polyphenols and other antioxidants. Antioxidants are great because they work as a type of defence for the body, preventing free radicals from attacking healthy cells. Free radicals can cause cellular death through mutations in DNA, a process called oxidative stress. Oxidative stress is believed to be the reason behind most major diseases. Antioxidants neutralize free radicals. Limes are also rich in nutrients such as vitamins C, E, A and K. Vitamin C is widely known to improve immunity. Limes are also rich in nutrients that support cellular membranes. They provide you with essential fatty acids, amino acids, calcium and potassium. Calcium betters the immune system while potassium helps regulate the nervous system and improves heart health. Drinking lemon tea on a regular basis may help you protect your body against colds, flu and other health problems. It can improve your sleep and aid in weight loss. For those suffering from arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, gout, psoriasis and other joint disorders, drinking lemon juice on a daily basis can be very helpful. Regularly consuming this miracle tea can also stimulate the growth of skin and hair. Lemon tea tastes wonderful, doesn’t have any aftertaste, and gets quickly absorbed into the bloodstream. The best way to consume it is by drinking it either hot or cold. To maximize the health benefits of this powerful antioxidant, simply consume one glass of lemon tea before each meal. Source: https://www.buzztribe.news/lemon-tea-the-amazing-benefits-of-the-miracle-tea/    Read the history of Lemon Tea: The Amazing Benefits Of The Miracle Tea About Buzz Tribe News:  Buzztribe news is our initiative through which we wish to create a journalistic impact that acts as the foundation of an informed and happy society. In a world that’s changing fast, joy is fleeting, and the news is disturbing, we bring you your daily dose of buzz worthy news that has the “joy of knowledge” and the “happiness in truth” at its core. We bring you news that will give you the joy of knowing that you are on top of things in the fast-paced, multi-distraction world of digital content. Contact: Phone Number: +91-11-26502301  Email Id: buzz@buzztribe.net 
  3. 3. Website: https://www.buzztribe.news/

×