Lemon Tea The Amazing Benefits of the Miracle Tea.docx.pdf

One of the most popular and delicious teas around the block is lemon tea. Recently, there has been an increase in curiosity about the health benefits of this amazing tea. Lemon tea is made from the leaves of the lemon tree. These trees are found in Central and South America, mostly in the southern part of the Andes Mountains. The natural components in lemon tea are antioxidants and tannins, which are good for the human body. Antioxidants and tannins have been termed as “Champions of the body” by the National Institute Of Health.