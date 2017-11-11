República Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio del Poder Popular para la Educación Universitaria, Ciencia y Tecnología Univ...
Teoría Características Desarrollo y evolución del individuo Aportes a la educación Teoría cognitiva por etapas de Piaget •...
Teoría Características Desarrollo y evolución del individuo Aportes a la educación Teoría sociocultural de Lev Vygotsky • ...
Teoría Características Desarrollo y evolución del individuo Aportes a la educación Teoría de autorrealización de Maslow • ...
Referencias bibliográficas Arancibia, V., Herrera, P. y Strasser, S. (2008). Manuel de Psicología Educacional. Santiago de...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Cuadro comparativo sobre las teorías de las etapas evolutivas

23 views

Published on

Cuadro comparativo sobre las teorías de las etapas evolutivas

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
23
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Cuadro comparativo sobre las teorías de las etapas evolutivas

  1. 1. República Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio del Poder Popular para la Educación Universitaria, Ciencia y Tecnología Universidad Bicentenaria de Aragua Facultad de Ciencias administrativas y sociales Escuela de Psicología Cuadro comparativo sobre las teorías de las etapas evolutivas. Participante: Raulymar Hernandez CI: 23.567.532 Facilitador: Irlanda Aray Octubre, 2017
  2. 2. Teoría Características Desarrollo y evolución del individuo Aportes a la educación Teoría cognitiva por etapas de Piaget • Se enfoca en los cambios cualitativos en el pensamiento durante el desarrollo cognoscitivo a través de cuatro etapas. • Los niños son iniciadores activos del desarrollo. • Los mecanismos principales de la vida y el conocimiento son la organización y la adaptación. Etapas de desarrollo: *Sensoriomotriz (0-2 años): utiliza el sistema sensomotriz de chupar, agarrar y de grandes actividades corporales para construir esquemas. *Preoperacional (2 a 7 años): depende de representaciones concretas, es egocéntrico en su pensamiento y acción. Hace juicios basados por la apariencia de las cosas. *De operaciones concretas (7-11 años): es capaz de llevar a cabo procesos de cambio de opinión, estructura de tiempo y espacio; entiende los números y comienza a pensar de forma lógica. *De operaciones formales (11 años-edad adulta): es capaz de manejar problemas verbales e hipotéticos; puede razonar científicamente y lógicamente. Puede pensar con símbolos • El aprendizaje implica descubrimiento. • La manipulación de objetos fomenta el aprendizaje. • Las interacciones con las personas, gente y cosas llevan al desarrollo del intelecto y al conocimiento. • Conceptos como: operaciones concretas y operaciones formales. • Énfasis de maduración ambiental. Teoría psicosocial de Erikson • Resolución exitosa de los conflictos del desarrollo psicosocial a través de ocho etapas del desarrollo • La personalidad se ve influida por la sociedad y se desarrolla a partir de una serie de crisis. El desarrollo abarca ocho etapas, cada una de ellas implica una “crisis” de personalidad, las cuales deben resolverse para el sano desarrollo del yo. Etapas del desarrollo psicosocial: *Confianza básica versus desconfianza (nacimiento a 12-18 meses). *Autonomía versus vergüenza y duda (12-18 meses a 3 años). *Iniciativa versus culpa (3 a 6 años). *Industria versus inferioridad (6 años a pubertad). *Identidad versus confusión de identidad (pubertad a adultez temprana). *Intimidad versus aislamiento (adultez temprana). *Generatividad versus estancamiento (adultez media). *Integridad versus desesperación (adultez tardía) • Ofreció un marco de referencia básica para entender las necesidades de los jóvenes en relación con la sociedad en la que crecen, aprenden y en la que realizan sus contribuciones. • Ofrece un punto de vista útil para observar el desarrollo social de los niños y considerar cómo la identidad de los niños necesita cambiar en el tiempo del desarrollo. Teoría psicosexual de Freud • Se enfoca en los cambios en el desarrollo psicosexual a través de cinco etapas del desarrollo de la personalidad. • La conducta está controlada por impulsos inconscientes. • Tres instancias hipotéticas de la personalidad: el ello, el yo y el súper yo. *Etapa oral (nacimiento a 12-18 meses): dirige el libido hacia la boca y busca la satisfacción gracias a la actividad de succión. *Etapa anal (12-18 meses a 3 años): el libido se dirige hacia el ano y la satisfacción proviene por la expulsión o retención de heces. *Etapa fálica (3-6 años) se produce el complejo de Edipo y el complejo de Electra. Dirige el impulso erótico hacia sus genitales y consigue la satisfacción mediante el juego con el pene(varón) o el clítoris(hembra). *Etapa de latencia (6 años a la pubertad): el niño reprime sus sentimientos edípicos e inhibe sus apetitos eróticos-sexuales. *Etapa genital (pubertad a adultez): el niño orienta su deseo sexual fuera de la familia, convierte la relación genital reproductora en el objeto del instinto sexual. • Sus conceptos de motivación inconsciente y de la importancia de las experiencias tempranas, especialmente las relaciones entre padres e hijos, ejercieron una gran influencia en el campo.
  3. 3. Teoría Características Desarrollo y evolución del individuo Aportes a la educación Teoría sociocultural de Lev Vygotsky • Se enfoca en el papel que tiene las personas con mayores conocimientos, la cultura y la historia en el aprendizaje y desarrollo. • Concibe al hombre como un ente productor de procesos sociales y culturales. • La educación y se constituye en un hecho circunstancial al propio desarrollo humano El desarrollo consiste en la interiorización de instrumentos culturales (como el lenguaje) que pertenecen al grupo humano en el cual se nace. Las personas transmiten estos productos culturales a través de la interacción social, Los procesos mentales de orden superior, como el razonamiento y la resolución de problemas, están mediados por herramientas como el lenguaje, los signos y los símbolos. Es importante el concepto de la zona de desarrollo próximo (ZDP), la cual es el área entre en nivel actual de desarrollo del niño y el nivel de desarrollo que podría alcanzar bajo la guía de un adulto o con la colaboración con un compañero más avanzado. • El aprendizaje es social y ocurre a través de la interacción personal. • Los individuos más competentes ayudan a los alumnos a conseguir aprender. • El trabajo en grupo fomenta el aprendizaje. • La definición de zona de desarrollo próximo. • Destaca el papel que tienen profesores y padres en el desarrollo cognoscitivo del niño. Teoría de Chilina León • Se denomina Modelo Octogonal del Desarrollo Infantil. • El desempeño infantil tiene una base orgánica y en consecuencia la maduración adquiere un papel importante. El modelo describe el proceso de cambios evolutivos de un niño desde el primer mes de nacido hasta los 12 años de edad, apoyándose en 72 secuencias de desarrollo. En el desarrollo del niño interactúan ocho áreas: • Desarrollo afectivo: logra seguridad, autonomía e identidad. • Desarrollo social: interactúa con su entorno. • Desarrollo Moral: aprende valores. • Desarrollo del lenguaje: disfruta comunicándose con los demás. • Desarrollo físico: crece y madura. • Desarrollo motor: controla su cuerpo. • Desarrollo sexual: reconoce su género • Desarrollo cognitivo: descubre el mundo que lo rodea • Aportó diversos contenidos teóricos- estratégicos. • Promovió el desarrollo infantil en la casa y la comunidad. • Es un marco de referencia para diseñar estrategias de estimulación basadas en centros de interés. • La evaluación del niño bajo aspectos cognitivos, sociales y morales. Teoría ecológica de Urie Bronfenbrenner • Se enfoca en el sistema bioecológico. • El individuo es influido por sistemas sociales y culturales anidados e interactivos. • Las personas incorporan su o biológico al proceso de desarrollo. • Los contextos sociales son ecosistemas. Esta teoría describe el rango de procesos interrelacionados que afectan al niño en desarrollo. El desarrollo sucede por medio de procesos de interacción bidireccional entre el niño en desarrollo y el ambiente cotidiano inmediato. Cada persona se desarrolla dentro de un microsistema, en un mesosistema que está incluido en un exosistema y todos estos forman parte del macrosistema de la cultura. • Microsistema: familia, amigos, actividades escolares, profesores, tc. • Mesosistema: las interacciones entre todos los elementos del microsistema. • Exosistema: ambientes sociales que afectan al niño. • Macrosistema: la sociedad en general con sus leyes, costumbres, valores, etc. • Ofrece a los maestros una forma sistemática de examinar como ellos y otros influyen en el desarrollo de los niños y en su aprendizaje. • Anima a los profesionales a considerar las vidas de niños desde más de una perspectiva. • Ayuda a comprender los procesos complejos en los que subyacen fenómenos como el rendimiento académico
  4. 4. Teoría Características Desarrollo y evolución del individuo Aportes a la educación Teoría de autorrealización de Maslow • Se basa en la satisfacción de las necesidades humanas. • El ser humano está motivado por cierto números de necesidades básicas. • El último peldaño de la escala es la autorrealización. • La autorrealización es la necesidad de responder lealmente a nuestra naturaleza Un desarrollo completamente sano y deseable se alcanza a través de ña autorrealización, la cual es la mayor de las necesidades humanas y no se consigue hasta que las necesidades básicas están satisfechas. Jerarquía de las necesidades: 1. Necesidad de autorrealización. 2. Necesidades de estima. 3. Necesidades sociales de amor y pertenencia. 4. Necesidades de seguridad. 5. Necesidades fisiológicas • Nos brinda la oportunidad de ver globalmente al estudiante, cuyas necesidades fisiológicas, emocionales e intelectuales están interrelacionadas. • Le otorga a la educación un rol central en el propiciar que el niño vaya logrando satisfacer estas necesidades, hasta llegar a satisfacer la necesidad de autorrealización El modelo de coerción de Patterson. • Las interacciones entre padres e hijos que confirman en una forma negativa una conducta indeseable, juegan un rol importante en el nacimiento de la conducta antisocial • La conducta se aprende por observación pero las consecuencias son las que la mantiene. Esta teoría explica el desarrollo de la conducta antisocial en un individuo. Plantea que existen conductas coactivas en los niños recién nacidos que son instintivas (llorar, por ejemplo) las cuales influyen en la conducta de la madre y que permiten la supervivencia del niño. Durante el desarrollo, el niño cambia estas conductas coactivas por habilidades sociales y verbales. Pero en determinada condiciones el niño mantiene las conductas de origen. Las conductas agresivas, desobedientes y oposicionistas se desarrollan inicialmente de forma inadvertida como consecuencia de las interacciones problemáticas entre padres e hijo, y luego se exhiben en al escuela y otros contextos sociales. • Proporciona una explicación de la naturaleza de las interacciones entre padres e hijos y su influencia en el desarrollo de los problemas de conducta de inicio temprano. • Brinda una herramienta para enseñar a los padres cómo fomentar comportamientos deseables en los niños y eliminar gradualmente los indeseables. El análisis transaccional de Eric Berne • Es una teoría de la personalidad y las relaciones humanas. • Se basa en: *Los estados del yo (Padre, Adulto, Hijo). *Las transacciones. *Los juegos psicológicos. *Los guiones de vida. Etapas del desarrollo: • Ser/existir (0-6 meses): aprende a succionar, comienza a ingerir alimentos, se comunica mediante llanto o risa • Hacer/curiosidad (6 a 18 meses): primeros movimientos en el espacio, inicio del contacto físico. • Pensar/autonomía (8 meses a 3 años): sentido de la propiedad sobre algunas cosas; defensa de sus límites. • Identidad (3 a 6 años): descubrir “¿quién soy?” “¿cómo soy?”, aceptación de su sexo. Se fija la posición existencial, • Habilidades y establecimiento de valores (6 a 12 años); decide valores. • Adolescencia (12 a 18 años): prueba y confirmación del Guión de Vida. • Facilita el análisis de las diversas formas de interacción interpersonal entre individuos y familias. • Permite categorizar relaciones y conocer con bastante precisión el tipo u la calidad de la relación que está dándose en un momento concreto. • Puede ayudar a distinguir entre formas sanas y formas negativas de aprender.
  5. 5. Referencias bibliográficas Arancibia, V., Herrera, P. y Strasser, S. (2008). Manuel de Psicología Educacional. Santiago de Chile: Ediciones Universidad Católica de Chile. Delgado Linares, I. (2014). Atención y apoyo psicosocial. Madrid: Paraninfo. Recuperado de http://books.google.es/books?isbn=8497324242 Jurado Ponce, C. y Álvarez Romero, M. (2013). Desarrollo socioafectivo e intervención con familias. Málaga: IC Editorial. Recuperado de http://books.google.es/books?isbn=8483648202 Morrison, G. (2005). Educación infantil(9na ed.). Madrid: Pearson Educación. Opi Lecina, J. (2015). Las claves del comportamiento humano: Análisis transaccional aplicado al autoconocimiento y a la comprensión de las personas. Barcelona: AMAT. Recuperado de http://books.google.es/books?isbn=9788497355995 Schunk, D. (2012). Teorías del aprendizaje(6ta ed.). México: Pearson Educación. Woolfolg, A. (2010). Piscología educativa(11a ed.). México: Pearson Educación.

×