Integracion y cooperacion internacional

  1. 1. FORO INTEGRACION Y COOPERACION INTERNACIONAL, MODELOS ECONOMICOS Y PROYECTOS DE COOPERACION INTREGRANTES: ANGIE MONTERO OSCAR RAMOS RAUL PEREIRA KATHERIN ARRIETA PRESENTADO A: LIC. IVONNE ACENDRA HENRIQUEZ NEGOCIOS INTERNACIONALES VIII SEMESTRE CORPORACIÓN UNIVERSITARIA AMERICANA BARRANQUILLA- ATLÁNTICO 2017
  2. 2. 1. INTEGRACION Y COOPERACION INTERNACIONAL LA INTEGRACIÓN INTERNACIONAL es un proceso o camino por el cual los estados unifican sus esfuerzos en vistas a lograr más armonía en sus relaciones jurídicas, aumentar sus fuerzas competitivasenel mercadoexterno,favorecerlacomunicación,lasrelacionessocialesyculturales, y lograr ayudas recíprocas. Es típica del mundo globalizado que acentuó esta tendencia a la integración, en los últimos tiempos. LA COOPERACIÓN INTERNACIONAL es actualmente una relación entre socios que se establece a través de diferentes tipos de cooperación. La cooperación internacional radica en que es un componente fundamental de lasrelacionesinternacionalesmodernas ademásde serun excelente medioparafortalecerlasolidaridadentre lospueblosyelevarel conocimientomutuo.Igualmente, constituye un instrumento eficaz para complementar los esfuerzos nacionales, aportando soluciones a carencias y problemas de los países en desarrollo. ORGANISMOSDE COOPERACIÓN:buscanreducirlas trabas al comerciopara que las transacciones económicasseanmás flexiblesyayudar al desarrollode lospaíses con menor grado de desarrollo. Están abiertos a cualquier país que desee formar parte. PROCESOS DE INTEGRACIÓN: buscaneliminarlastrabas comerciales,económicasypolíticasentre los países miembros. El ingreso está restringido a los países de la región que cumplan con los requisitos impuestos y que sean aceptados por los estados miembros. 2. MODELOS ACTUALES DE DESARROLLO ECONOMICO, POLITICO Y SOCIAL CAPITALISMO Sistema económico en el que los individuos privados y las empresas de negocios llevan a cabo la producción y el intercambio de bienes y servicios mediante complejas transacciones en las que intervienen los precios y los mercados. Aunque tiene sus orígenes en la antigüedad, el desarrollo del capitalismoesunfenómenoeuropeo;fueevolucionandoendistintasetapas,hastaconsiderarse establecidoen la segunda mitad del siglo XIX. Desde Europa, y en concreto desde Inglaterra, el sistema capitalista se fue extendiendo a todo el mundo, siendo el sistema socioeconómico casi exclusivoenel ámbitomundialhastael estallidode laIGuerraMundial,traslacual se establecióun nuevo sistema socioeconómico, el comunismo, que se convirtió en el opuesto al capitalista. SOCIALISMO Término que, desde principios del siglo XIX, designa aquellas teoríasy acciones políticas que defiendenunsistemaeconómicoypolíticobasadoenla socialización de lossistemasde producción y en el control estatal (parcial o completo) de los sectores económicos, lo que se oponía frontalmente a los principios del capitalismo. Aunque el objetivo final de los socialistas era establecerunasociedadcomunistaosinclases,se hancentradocada vezmás enreformassociales
  3. 3. realizadas en el seno del capitalismo. A medida que el movimiento evolucionó y creció, el conceptode socialismo fue adquiriendo diversos significados en función del lugar y la época donde arraigara. NEOLIBERALISMO Podemosdefiniral Neoliberalismo comoel conjuntode ideaspolíticasyeconómicascapitalistasque defiende la no participación del Estado en la economía, dejando por fuera cualquier injerencia gubernamental,fomentando así la producción privada con capital únicosin subsidio del gobierno. De acuerdo con estadoctrina, no debe haber plena libertad de comercio (libre comercio), ya que este principiogarantizael crecimientoeconómicoydesarrollosocialde unpaís.Surgióenladécada de 1970 a través de la escuelamonetaria de Milton Friedman como una solución a la crisis que afectóala economíamundial en1973,causadapor el excesivoaumentode lospreciosdel petróleo. 3. QUÉ ES LA INTEGRACIÓN ECONÓMICA La integracióneconómicase puededefinircomounasituaciónocomounproceso.Cuandose habla de la integración económica como situación nos referimos a la ausencia de cualquier modo de discriminación entre economías nacionales, es decir, el estado en el cual pierden importancia las fronteras y las barreras comerciales. Se dice que la integración es un proceso cuando paulatinamentese presentaunacreciente aperturae interdependenciapolíticayeconómicaentre lasnacionesque hacenparte del proceso.Eneste proceso,unaseriede paísesse unenconel finde incrementar y facilitar el intercambio comercial en el marco de sus territorios. ¿CUÁLES SON LAS MODALIDADES DE INTEGRACIÓN ECONÓMICA? Estas son: Acuerdo bilateral, se firma entre dos países. Acuerdosmultilaterales,se firmanentre numerosospaísesconel objetivode eliminargradualmente barreras comerciales. Fórmulasde integraciónregional,persiguenunobjetivomásambiciosoyespecífico,suobjetivoes formar un mercado único. ¿CUÁLES SON LOS OBJETIVOS DE LA INTEGRACIÓN ECONÓMICA? Estos son: Eliminaciónde losobstáculosal comercioy a la libre circulaciónde bienes,mercancíasypersonas; la reducción de los costos de transporte, Implementación de políticas comunes en distintos sectores de la economía. Establecen también tarifas o aranceles externos a los países no miembros.
  4. 4. Incrementar el comercio entre los países miembros Disminuir los riesgos que generan situaciones de incertidumbre en la economía global. ¿CUÁLES SON LAS PRINCIPALES VENTAJAS DE LA INTEGRACIÓN ECONÓMICA? En primer lugar el aumento de la demanda como la renta real del consumidor, debido a la libre competencia y al nuevo esquema de reducción de costos de las empresas que se traducirá en menores precios; en segundo lugar la integración favorece la especialización productiva, es decir, que cada país se dedicaráexplotarel sectorque mayoresbeneficiosle genere;entercerlugar,con la eliminaciónde lasbarrerascomercialesel tamañodel mercadocrece engrandesproporcionesy por últimounaumentoenel pesoeconómicode lospaíses,asícomolaobtenciónde unaeconomía más sólida. ¿CUÁLES SON LAS DESVENTAJAS DE LA INTEGRACIÓN ECONÓMICA? La integracióntrae desventajasalospaíses con sistemasproductivosmenoseficientesode menor nivel de apertura,ya que la eliminaciónde barrerascomercialessuponemayorcompetenciaentre productoresyaquéllosque noseaneficientescorrenel riesgode perderel mercado.Dependiendo del nivel de integraciónhaypérdidade soberaníaentre los miembrosdel acuerdo.Tambiénconla integración se genera un aumento de las importaciones. ¿CUÁLES SON LOS NIVELES DE INTEGRACIÓN ECONÓMICA? Las posibles formas de integración económica podríamos enumerarlas así: Acuerdo preferencial Área de Libre Comercio Unión Aduanera Mercado Común Unión Económica Integración Económica Plena. Teoría de la integración económica La Teoría de laIntegraciónEconómicatrata de conocery comprenderloscambiosque se producen como consecuencia de la unificación de los mercados de diversos países en sus distintas fases o grados. Normalmente se suele estudiarlasimple "uniónaduanera"porlo que tambiénse la llama "Teoría de las Uniones Aduaneras. Le libro que se considera que abrió este campo de estudio es "The Customs Unions Issue, de Jacob Viner, publicadoen 1950 en el que se analizabanlos efectos sobre los sistemas de producción, la estructura del consumo, la balanza de pagos y el desarrollo económico.
  5. 5. Hasta ese momento había un consenso general de que las uniones aduaneras permitirían una mejora del bienestar mundial y que serían un paso hacia el libre comercio. Viner demostró, en cambio,que lasunionesaduanerasproducíantantoefectospositivoscomonegativos.Todoproceso de integracióneconómicaimplicaunsistemade discriminaciónaduaneraentre nacionesyaque las importacionesde unmismoproductoestánsujetasa distintosarancelesybarrerasdependiendode que el país de origen pertenezca o no al grupo que se integra. Esto implicaque alguiense beneficiayalguiense perjudica.Loseconomistasutilizamosel concepto de óptimo de Pareto que se define como una situación en la que nadie puede mejorar si no es a costa de que otro sea perjudicado. No es posible hacer comparaciones objetivas entre dos situacionesdiferentessi el paso de una a otra implicabeneficioparauno y perjuicioparaotro. No hay ningúnjuezen estatierracon capacidadpara sentenciarque el perjuicioque recibe unoqueda compensado por el beneficio que obtenga otro. Por tanto, al analizar los efectos de una integración económica, hay que partir de la base de que inevitablemente unos se beneficiarán y otros serán perjudicados y de que no podemos justificar éticamente ese perjuicio de ninguna forma. La integracióneconómicaproduce cambiosenlaeficienciaglobal,esdecir,enlacapacidadtotal de producirbienesyserviciosquesatisfacennecesidadeshumanas,yenlaformade distribuciónde lo producido.Pero,comonoesposible compararlosbeneficiosde unosconlosperjuiciosde otros,la Teoría de la Integración Económica se centró inicialmente en estudiar los efectos sobre el sistema productivo,dejandode ladolosefectosredistributivos.Lógicamente estohadadoorigenaestudios críticos alternativos que lo que tratan es de medir los efectos de la integración sobre el bienestar social, es decir, analizando conjuntamente todos los efectos. La teoría establece también la distinción entre efectos estáticos y dinámicos de las uniones aduaneras.Losefectosestáticossonprincipalmente losde lareasignaciónde recursosenel sistema productivo,losde loscambiosenla estructuray pautas de consumo.Los efectosdinámicossonlas consecuenciasamás largo plazosobre la tasa de inversión,el cambiotecnológicoyel crecimiento. Es posible que losefectosestáticosylosdinámicosvayanensentidoopuesto;enotraspalabras,es posible que los resultados sean perjudiciales a corto plazo y beneficiosos a largo plazo. 4. PROYECTOS DE COOPERACION Es un conjuntoautónomode inversiones,actividades,políticasymedidasinstitucionalesode otra índole,diseñadoparalograunobjetivoespecíficode desarrolloenunperiododeterminado,enuna región geográfica delimitada y para un grupo predefinido de beneficiarios, que continúa produciendo bienes y/o prestando servicios tras la retirada del apoyo externo, y cuyos efectos perdurarán una vez finalizada su ejecución. Desde Cooperación para el Desarrollo, se trabaja en la promoción de la dignidad humana en su dimensiónéticaycultural,particularmente laigualdadefectivade oportunidades entre el hombre y la mujer y los derechos de la infancia.
  6. 6. Los sectores prioritarios engloban la educación, la formación, el fortalecimiento institucional, el liderazgosocial,el codesarrolloylacapacitación laboral.Algunosde losproyectosque desarrollan en esta área se ejecutan en colaboración con socios locales, incidiendode manera directa en el refuerzo de las autocapacidades de las personas en sus países de origen. PROYECTOS EN EJECUCIÓN DURANTE 2015 ECUADOR Mejoramiento de las condicionessocio educativas y fortalecimiento de la institucionalidad en el Distrito educativo Cotacachi Beneficiarios directos totales: 1.603 personas Presupuesto global: 69.485€ Subvención: 55.332€ Cofinanciador: Junta de Castilla y León Contraparte: Fundación ESQUEL Tiempo de ejecución total: 12 meses Estado: iniciado en abril 2015 Gracias a este proyecto, las niñasy niños indígenas que estudian en el sistema de educaciónrural intercultural bilingüe podráncontarcon instalacionesmásadecuadaspara susestudiosymaestros más capacitados a través del fortalecimiento de las metodologías pedagógicas. Además, participaránenactividadesdepromociónde losderechosdelainfanciaconel objetivode garantizar el acceso a la educación. Jóvenescomoactores protagonistasenla construcciónde paz y desarrolloenla fronteranorte de Ecuador Beneficiarios directos totales: 1.650 jóvenes Presupuesto global: 131.450€ Subvención 2014: 40.000€ Cofinanciador: MAPFRE Contraparte: FFLA (Fundación Futuro Lationamericano) Tiempo de ejecución total: 42 meses
  7. 7. Estado: iniciado en abril 2011 Este proyecto apuesta por la formación de los jóvenes de los cantonesde Lago Agrio y Sucumbíos y,porcuartoañoconsecutivo,cuentaconel apoyodelaFundaciónMAPFRE.El objetivoesfortalecer las capacidades de los jóvenes para trabajar de manera conjunta en la resolución de conflictosde manera pacífica, para que ellos lideren la mejora de su entorno, y promover políticas públicas favorables a la juventud.

