Banquet Standards

BANQUET HALL D E S I G N S TA N D A R D S
BANQUET TABLE SIZES & TABLE CAPACITY ROUND • 30" Round Seat 2-3 People • 36" Round Seat 4 People • 42" Round Seat 5 People...
BANQUET CAPACITY GUIDELINES STANDARD BANQUET TABLE HEIGHT • Standard table height is 29"-30". • All of our folding tables ...
BANQUET CAPACITY GUIDELINES SPACE EFFICIENCY & TABLE PLACEMENT • If aligning 8 foot banquet tables end to end, you may add...
BANQUET-LAYOUT 1. CLASSIC BANQUET STYLE PLACEMENT Classic banquet style table placement consist of long rows of rectangle ...
BANQUET-LAYOUT 3.BANQUET ROUND STYLE The picture illustrates banquet style with round tables. Notice the rows are off cent...
BANQUET-LAYOUT 5.HOLLOW SQUARE W/ SERPENTINE TABLES The hollow square diagram below utilizes serpentine tables at the corn...
BANQUET-LAYOUT 7.THEATRE STYLE SETUP Theatre style banquet setup is the most space saving design. If your event is a speec...
BANQUET-LAYOUT 9.SEMI CIRCLE Semi circle setup is great for meeting when interaction is needed with the speaker. The setup...
BANQUET-LAYOUT 11.HERRINGBONE "FISHBONE" STYLE SETUP Herringbone style setup is for dinners that will involve a speaker. T...
BANQUET-LAYOUT • The picture shows a U-Shaped setup for 27 people using 6 30x96 tables. • Dimensions of 27 Person Setup • ...
BANQUET-LAYOUT 15.U SHAPED W/ HEAD TABLE INSIDE U You may also place the head table inside the legs of the "U" like shown ...
SPACE CALCULATION FOR BANQUET & MEETING ROOMS
SPACE CALCULATION FOR BANQUET & MEETING ROOMS
KITCHEN- SPACE REQUIREMENT
KITCHEN-LAYOUT FOR 60-100 SEATSBASIC LAYOUT FOR 150-200 SEATS
KITCHEN- SECTION
KITCHEN-FUNCTION AND ORGANIZATION
KITCHEN LAYOUT FOR 250 SEATS
KITCHEN LAYOUT FOR 900 SEATS
DINING AREA- SPACE REQUIREMENT • To be able to eat comfortably, one person requires a table area of around 60cm wide by 40...
DINING AREA- SPACE REQUIREMENT
DINING AREA- SPACE REQUIREMENT
DINING AREA- LAYOUT
DINING AREA- SPACE REQUIREMENT • Structural columns in a dining area are best in the middle of a group of tables or at the...
DINING AREA- LAYOUT AND GUIDELINES
WASHING FACILITIES • This includes all amenities and rooms which are used by staff for maintaining personal hygiene. They ...
WASHING FACILITIES
TOILET- FACILITIES • Toilets should be approximately 100m from each workstation. • In toilet facilities for <= 250 men or ...
TOILET-LAYOUT
SANITARY INSTALATIONS
CHANGING ROOMS, LOCKERS • Changing rooms are amenities used by staff to change from outdoor clothes into work clothes and ...
CHANGING ROOM- SPACE REQUIREMENT
LOCKER- SPACE REQUIREMENT
PARKING - SPACE REQUIREMNET STANDARD CAR DIMENSION DIMENSION OF SOIL RAIL AND BUFFERS
PARKING- LAYOUT
BIBLIOGRAPHY• A R C H I T E C T S ’ D A T A B Y E R N S T N E U F E R T • H T T P S : / / W W W . B A N Q U E T T A B L E ...
THANK YOU - B Y R A S M I TA M A R A N D I , 5 T H Y E A R , B . A R C H . C O L L E G E O F E N G I N E E R I N G A N D T...
