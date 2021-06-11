Successfully reported this slideshow.
Design Your Bathroom with Minimalist Sanitary-Ware Minimalist design is ideal for bathrooms, where clean, practical lines ...
• The term 'sanitary ware' is relatively vague, referring to sanitary equipment found in sanitary installations such as to...
Now, let's tackle the most crucial topic: Reasons to choose sanitary ware with a minimalist design.
Minimal Consumption of Space No one needs to allocate more space for a product than it needs, right?? Nobody likes to stuf...
Easy to Use They do not have complicated mechanics but rather an easy-to-use and ergonomic design. A product with complex ...
Hygienic Touchless faucets, such as the Sensor tap- 281120CP from AGL, avoid pathogen transmission while providing optimal...
Modern, Aesthetic Look One of the most valuable aspects of minimalism is its aesthetic presence in contemporary interior d...
Easy to Maintain Cleaning is something that very few people enjoy doing. The majority of us despise it. However, it is not...
For more details visit: DESIGN YOUR BATHROOM WITH MINIMALIST SANITARY-WARE
Design your bathroom with minimalist sanitary ware.pptx
Let's see why they are in trend and reasons to choose minimalist sanitary ware for your bathroom. 

Design your bathroom with minimalist sanitary ware.pptx

  1. 1. Design Your Bathroom with Minimalist Sanitary-Ware Minimalist design is ideal for bathrooms, where clean, practical lines are essential. This streamlined aesthetic integrates clean lines, sparse furnishings, and simplistic colour combinations. Our finest minimalist bathroom designs have a contemporary approach that emphasises both beauty and efficiency. Today, the concept of minimalism can be seen explicitly in interior design and even product design. Sanitary ware is a category in which many new goods have a minimalist design, and AGL, being one of the best sanitaryware brands in India, is at the forefront in incorporating minimalist design into its products. These products will help you create that neat and uncluttered bathroom design, which results in pleasant, roomy and efficient bathrooms. In this post, we'll see why you should choose sanitary ware with a minimalist design, but first, let's see what is sanitary ware & what is sanitary ware products.
  2. 2. • The term 'sanitary ware' is relatively vague, referring to sanitary equipment found in sanitary installations such as toilets, bathrooms, showers, bins, furnace, etc. Traditionally, sanitary ware was made from ceramic, but now sanitary appliances are fabricated from a variety of materials, such as metals, acrylics, and glass. Some of the sanitary products & accessories include: Water Closet Washbasins Pedestals Bidet Faucets Urinals Soap holder/trays Towel Rod Toilet paper holder
  3. 3. Now, let's tackle the most crucial topic: Reasons to choose sanitary ware with a minimalist design.
  4. 4. Minimal Consumption of Space No one needs to allocate more space for a product than it needs, right?? Nobody likes to stuff their bathroom with unnecessary stuff. We need certain products, but it is usually preferable if they do not take up too much room. Minimalist design works perfectly in this situation, & most importantly, for the simple bathroom designs for small spaces. With the minimalist washbasin, faucet, and shower, you can save more room than you may imagine. Check out the Nixon -Table Top Basin by AGL; this washbasin has cleaned, sharp edges adding to its minimalist look, which is perfect for small bathroom designs with a shower & water closet.
  5. 5. Easy to Use They do not have complicated mechanics but rather an easy-to-use and ergonomic design. A product with complex technology and opulence is now a thing of the past. Every current technology provides the simplest solutions in a minimalistic manner, and so does this Toughened Glass Cabinet Concealed Cistern. The simple, sleek design of this cistern will blend in perfectly with your other sanitary ware products for small bathrooms.
  6. 6. Hygienic Touchless faucets, such as the Sensor tap- 281120CP from AGL, avoid pathogen transmission while providing optimal comfort. The sensor accurately responds to the user's hands. There is no need to touch any portion of the fitting, and the water flows and stops automatically. Given the current situation, we can say that the touchless faucet or sensor tap is a need of an hour. We know that many misconceptions are circulating the internet about sensor tap, so we tried to debunk those myths & state the facts. If you want to check it out, click here- DEBUNKING THE COMMON MYTHS ABOUT TOUCHLESS FAUCETS
  7. 7. Modern, Aesthetic Look One of the most valuable aspects of minimalism is its aesthetic presence in contemporary interior design. The concept of luxury has evolved through time. Now filling your home with expensive items is no longer a sign of luxury. Minimalist design now has an unavoidable presence in every household. And when it comes to sanitary ware, showers, faucets, bathroom furniture and other items with such minimal design are pretty appealing and striking. Just imagine the Verve bathroom furniture by AGL in your minimalist bathroom. It will surely create an attractive and impressive image.
  8. 8. Easy to Maintain Cleaning is something that very few people enjoy doing. The majority of us despise it. However, it is not avoidable, and the only solution we can think of is making the work effortless and less boring. The minimalist design of your sanitary ware will make it easier for you to clean it effectively. The Genius Smart EWC by AGL has some special features, including automatic cleaning, deodorizing, and automatic flushing makes the cleaning- easy peasy lemon squeezy. Also Read: IDEAS TO CREATE MODERN MINIMALIST BATHROOM
  9. 9. For more details visit: DESIGN YOUR BATHROOM WITH MINIMALIST SANITARY-WARE

