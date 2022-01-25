30 Stades Ten Most-Read Stories Of 2021

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Year-end is always a time for retrospection. Looking back allows us to understand what we did correctly and where we slipped. What our readers loved and what did not click with them. Of the 255 pieces we published in 2021, some stand out for being hugely inspirational while some others ended up giving business ideas to our readers.

  2. 2. Year-end is always a time for retrospection. Looking back allows us to understand what we did correctly and where we slipped. What our readers loved and what did not click with them. Of the 255 pieces we published in 2021, some stand out for being hugely inspirational while some others ended up giving business ideas to our readers. 30 Stades’ stories often bring out the hidden gems from across India – heritage monuments, culinary heritage, crafts, performing and visual arts and artisans, farmers, social enterprises, women entrepreneurs, environment warriors, NGOs and more. “But our ten most-read pieces underline one trend that is a clear winner among our readers – stories of women entrepreneurs who defied all odds to succeed in their chosen fields.”
  3. 3. Not surprisingly, five out of our top 10 stories of 2021 document the journey of women entrepreneurs. They are from Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Their stories highlight the potential of not only women, entrepreneurship and home businesses, but also the belief in passion and hard work. “Our Money section carried a piece on value-for-money small-cap stocks for investment. Given the robust research behind it, the listed stocks continue to do well even today, just like the story.”
  4. 4. 1. Manipur-based Moirangthem Muktamani Devi’s entrepreneurial journey: How a Manipur mother’s hand-knitted shoes found global market
  5. 5. 2. Deepika Velmurugan’s home business: Tamil Nadu: How Deepika Velmurugan set up a successful home business by taking Kolam from doorstep to drawing room
  6. 6. 3. Rita Tage – the woman entrepreneur from Arunachal Pradesh: Tage Rita: Arunachal woman entrepreneur making India’s first organic kiwi wine Naara Aaba
  7. 7. 4. Kalaroos Caves: Kalaroos caves: Kashmir’s Russia connection through tunnels
  8. 8. 5. Shrimayum Gita Devi – Manipur’s cocoon jewellery maker: Once a vegetable vendor, how this Manipur woman turned entrepreneur by making silk cocoon ornaments
  9. 9. 6. Zishta: Zishta: Taking handcrafted homeware from India’s 48 craft clusters across the globe
  10. 10. 7. Organic Farm Holidays: Organic farms turn favourite holiday getaways for Indians tired of urban life
  11. 11. 8. Small-cap stocks: 10 Small-Cap stocks to accumulate during the current correction
  12. 12. 9. Mithra Levis’ Kottanz: Bengaluru’s Kottanz contemporizes traditional gifting with eco-luxury products handcrafted by rural women
  13. 13. 10. West Bengal’s Conch Shell Bangles: Sankha Conch Bangles: How Bengal’s Sankhari community is fighting all odds to keep the craft alive Team 30 Stades wishes you a happy 2022!

