Developing new retail banking product (idea)

Welcome to the presentation Prepared to: Professor Shibli Rubayat Ul Islam Chairman, Department of Banking and Insurance U...
Introduction Dhaka has become the fastest growing one of the most densely populated cities in the world,. Urban poor grow ...
SHABOLOMBI SHABOLOMBI Is a business credit facility that is designed to finance underprivileged urban people to have a fre...
Customer Segment This loan product is designed for men and women. Slightly bigger than those financed by our micro credi...
Purpose Purchase of Rickshaw van/ cart. Setting up business in accordance with the customer’s choice. Expansion/ renova...
Features Shortest loan processing time within 5 working days from the date application is received No collateral needed....
Customer Eligibility Applicants must be at least 18 years (at the time of application) old and must have a valid ID card....
Loan Amount • Minimum loan amount BDT 3,00,00.00 (Taka Thirty thousand). • Maximum loan amount BDT 10,00,00.00 (Taka One l...
Loan Calculation
Security Collaterals • One personal guarantee. • Hypothecation over purchased assets (Value over BDT 40K only). • Comprehe...
Developing retail banking product for slum dwellers. Prepared for a course at Dhaka University.

  1. 1. Welcome to the presentation Prepared to: Professor Shibli Rubayat Ul Islam Chairman, Department of Banking and Insurance University of Dhaka Prepared by: K. M. Rashedul Bari Student ID: 51622018 MPB-602 Digital & Retail Banking Department of Banking and Insurance University of Dhaka
  2. 2. Introduction Dhaka has become the fastest growing one of the most densely populated cities in the world,. Urban poor grow increasingly invisible. My focus is on slum dwellers, extremely vulnerable community. Aim of developing the product is to improve livelihoods and facilitating access to rights and entitlements for the poorest community.
  3. 3. SHABOLOMBI SHABOLOMBI Is a business credit facility that is designed to finance underprivileged urban people to have a fresh start or fostering the existing small scale street business. Consider us as your financing partner if you are thinking about independently run a mobile kitchens/ food carts, clothing & vegetables carts etc. Take our SHABOLOMBI Loan at competitive rate and easy features to make your dream beginning. Let’s build a better life together!
  4. 4. Customer Segment This loan product is designed for men and women. Slightly bigger than those financed by our micro credit investor (NGOs) product. The Loans are easily accessed and offer greater flexibility.
  5. 5. Purpose Purchase of Rickshaw van/ cart. Setting up business in accordance with the customer’s choice. Expansion/ renovation/ modernization of existing setup.
  6. 6. Features Shortest loan processing time within 5 working days from the date application is received No collateral needed. No need to come to us, we will come to you. Flexible loan term up to 12 months. Loan installments can be conveniently done through your mobile phone. Competitive interest rate. Early, full and partial settlement allowed. Minimal documentation. Life insurance facility covering your payment obligations in the event of your death.
  7. 7. Customer Eligibility Applicants must be at least 18 years (at the time of application) old and must have a valid ID card. Individuals must have same type of businesses/work experience for at least 3 months. Having vocational/ entrepreneurship skills training offered by NGOs will be added extra value
  8. 8. Loan Amount • Minimum loan amount BDT 3,00,00.00 (Taka Thirty thousand). • Maximum loan amount BDT 10,00,00.00 (Taka One lac). Loan Tenor • Maximum loan tenor is 01 year.
  9. 9. Loan Calculation
  10. 10. Security Collaterals • One personal guarantee. • Hypothecation over purchased assets (Value over BDT 40K only). • Comprehensive insurance (A fund will create as provision consist of CSR/Jakat fund as to secure the loan) over the assets if applicable. • The insurance premium will be adjusted with regular loan installments. Required Documents • Recent passport size color photographs of applicant and guarantor. • Photocopy of NID/Birth certificate of applicant and guarantor. • Price quotation of the instrument. • Business card/ office ID, of guarantor if any. • Recommendation from the local authority.

