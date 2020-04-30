Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE LOJA FACULTADDEAGROPECUARIAYDERECURSOSNATURALESRENOVABLES CARRERADEINGENIERÍAENMANEJOYCONSERVACIÓNDELMEDIOAMBIENTE REMEDIACION DE SUELOS Raquel Verónica Hernández Ocampo Loja – Ecuador 2020
  2. 2. TÉCNICA DE REMEDIACIÓN DE SUELOS LAVADO DE SUELOS Técnica aplicada ex situ y basada en principios de acción físicoquímicos, mediante los cuales, los contaminantes adsorbidos en la matriz del suelo se tratan en una solución acuosa. Se llevan a cabo procesos de disolución o suspensión en el agua de lavado, la cual se depura posteriormente y, con frecuencia, se recircula como agua de proceso.
  3. 3. 1. - Se realiza una homogeneización del suelo, separación de partículas finas y gruesas (poca capacidad de adsorción), con métodos basados en la diferencia de densidades o de tamaños de partículas (tamices y cribas, etc.). 2.- Se ajusta el agua de lavado (pH, agentes lixiviantes, surfactantes o quelantes) y así potenciar la disolución y puesta en suspensión de los compuestos orgánicos y metales pesados. La elección de los aditivos y reactivos que se añaden al agua depende de la naturaleza de la contaminación a tratar. 3.- Paso por un hidrociclon - actúan las fuerzas centrifugas – las partículas mas gruesas precipitan. 4.- Paso por un decantador – las partículas finas precipitan por acción de la gravedad. 5.- Tratamiento de aguas resultantes del proceso. PROCESO DEL LAVADO DE SUELOS
  4. 4. Para analizar la viabilidad de esta técnica se requiere conocer los siguientes parámetros: - Tipo de suelo - Granulometría - Humedad - Contenido de materia orgánica - Capacidad de intercambio iónico - pH Campo de aplicación En cuanto a características del suelo a tratar:  Contenido en partículas finas limitado (20 – 30 % para diámetro inferior a 63 micras).  El rango óptimo de tamaño de partículas esta entre 0,25 y 2 mm.  Altos contenidos en sustancias húmicas y elevada CIC del suelo, dificultan la desorción de los contaminantes, incrementando su coste. Eficiencia  Mayor eficacia en compuestos orgánicos semivolátiles, hidrocarburos derivados del petróleo, cianuros y metales pesados.  No es eficaz para dioxinas y PCBs, Rendimientos  COVs y sust. solubles se pueden eliminar hasta en un 100%.  Los HAPs hasta un 98% .  Metales pesados hasta un 90%.
  5. 5. El tipo de disolución de lavado que se necesita para el tratamiento depende de los contaminantes que se hallen en el suelo, pero generalmente es una de las siguientes: - Agua solamente, para tratar contaminantes que se disuelven fácilmente en ella. - Agua con ácidos, para extraer metales y contaminantes orgánicos, como los que se encuentran generalmente en el reciclaje de baterías o en procesos de cromado industrial. - Agua con bases, para tratar fenoles y algunos metales. - Agua con agentes tensioactivos (detergentes), para retirar contaminantes oleosos. Tipos de disolución aplicados
  6. 6. Dependen de: la composición del suelo (contenido de finos y materia orgánica), tipo de contaminación y de los objetivos de descontaminación. Los precios habituales son de 45-100 €/m3. Para tratamientos complejos de suelos con alto contenido en fracción arcillosa el coste se puede elevar hasta 200-300 €/m3. Costes  Las concentraciones residuales de contaminantes presentes en la fracción fina (20-30 % del volumen original de suelo) exigen tratarla mediante otras técnicas o depositarla en un vertedero.  El agua de lavado debe depurarse para su posterior recirculación; este tratamiento da lugar a unos fangos que deben gestionarse como residuo.  Así, el factor ambiental principal es la producción de residuos, y en menor medida las molestias por ruidos. Aspectos ambientales

