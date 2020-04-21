Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
UN OTOÑO ROMANO de Javier Reverte Literatura y espacio urbano Raquel Rocamora Montenegro
ÍNDICE 1. BREVES ANOTACIONES SOBRE JAVIER REVERTE 2. PRESENTACIÓN DE UN OTOÑO ROMANO 3. VISIÓN DE ROMA ARTICULADA EN EL TE...
BREVES ANOTACIONES SOBRE JAVIER REVERTE – Periodista escritor literario: poesía, ensayo y prosa – Libros de viajes “se c...
PRESENTACIÓN DE UN OTOÑO ROMANO – Escrito en forma de diario= Goethe, Stendhal y otros muchos autores – Apoyo del Patronat...
Presentación del lugar desde el que escribe sus experiencias “Inicio esta suerte de diario dos días después de llegar a la...
Presentación del lugar desde el que escribe sus experiencias “Veo el Tempietto, de Bramante, por la ventana trasera de mi ...
Lugar predilecto: el Campo dei Fiori, donde se encuentra en paz a pesar del bullicio “Luego caminamos hasta el Campo dei F...
Centro geográfico vs. Centro sentimental “Todas las ciudades establecen una suerte de centro geográfico, supongo que como ...
Decoración del centro geográfico es calificada con desaprobación “El Corso es algo así como el espinazo de la ciudad. Corr...
Café Canova: emblema de la urbe al permanecer intacto, y su decoración está en sintonía con el ambiente de la Roma históri...
Crítica contra organismos e individuos por los que se ha perdido parte del patrimonio: institución papal, altos mandatario...
Alabanza de la grandeza del Coliseo a pesar de su deterioro: “Quanta Roma fuit, ipsa ruina docet” “Me aproximo al fondo de...
El Panteón le merece una mejor consideración: alabanza a lo largo del libro por transmitirle paz “Mientras el Coliseo me e...
El Panteón le merece una mejor consideración: alabanza a lo largo del libro por transmitirle paz “A través del gran «óculo...
Apabullado por el gentío que atraviesa la ciudad, especialmente en los lugares emblemáticos “Alrededor de la fuente de Pia...
Apabullado por el gentío que atraviesa la ciudad, especialmente en los lugares emblemáticos “Todos los caminos de los grup...
Olvidarte del mapa y dejarte llevar por las callejuelas sin rumbo “Las ciudades hay que percibirlas con los sentidos tanto...
Sentarte en los cafés a contemplar las vistas y el ambiente romano disfrutando de los placeres de la vida “Salgo, desciend...
Preferencia por las construcciones minúsculas características de la ciudad a las monumentales del agrado del público “Me a...
La belleza de los lugares le supera “síndrome de Stendhal” (elevado ritmo cardíaco, vértigo, temblores…) “Estoy «empalaga...
Nostalgia al marcharse debido al apego por la urbe “Deambulo, voy por la urbe entristecido como un amante al que la mujer ...
Nostalgia al marcharse debido al apego por la urbe Ya de noche, desciendo por la Via Cavour y camino en la cercanía de las...
Anotaciones finales con fotografías tomadas por él mismo “Eso era Roma: la seguridad en sí misma que transmite la estatua ...
CONCLUSIONES – Testimonio a partir de sensaciones y experiencias personales – Punto de vista laudatorio (laudatio urbis) ...
“ROMA ES COMO UN LIBRO DE FÁBULAS, EN CADA PÁGINA TE ENCUENTRAS CON UN PRODIGIO” – Hans Christian Andersen
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Un otoño Romano, de Javier Reverte

20 views

Published on

Presentación de diapositivas de la obra Un otoño romano, del autor y periodista Javier Reverte.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Un otoño Romano, de Javier Reverte

  1. 1. UN OTOÑO ROMANO de Javier Reverte Literatura y espacio urbano Raquel Rocamora Montenegro
  2. 2. ÍNDICE 1. BREVES ANOTACIONES SOBRE JAVIER REVERTE 2. PRESENTACIÓN DE UN OTOÑO ROMANO 3. VISIÓN DE ROMA ARTICULADA EN EL TEXTO 4. CONCLUSIONES
  3. 3. BREVES ANOTACIONES SOBRE JAVIER REVERTE – Periodista escritor literario: poesía, ensayo y prosa – Libros de viajes “se considera, por encima de todo, un escritor que viaja. No concibe el viaje si no es desde su pasión por la escritura, su necesidad de transcribir sus experiencias al papel para luego darles forma literaria. Y es que el libro va creciendo entre sus manos a medida que viaja y anota lo que le va sucediendo, lo que ve, la gente que se encuentra en el camino, las sensaciones y emociones que le transmite un paisaje…” – Viajes por cinco continentes y vida en diversas ciudades innumerables experiencias
  4. 4. PRESENTACIÓN DE UN OTOÑO ROMANO – Escrito en forma de diario= Goethe, Stendhal y otros muchos autores – Apoyo del Patronato de la Real Academia de España en Roma tres meses como becario emérito – Rica imagen de Roma orígenes legendarios, historia de la ciudad, lista de Papas, construcciones artísticas, lugareños y turistas… – Descripción en su discurso + escritores ya consagrados – Testimonio de un apasionado por los viajes que literaturiza su vivencia – Selección de descripciones articular una visión de la ciudad calles, obras artísticas, bullicio de individuos, rincones secretos, etc.
  5. 5. Presentación del lugar desde el que escribe sus experiencias “Inicio esta suerte de diario dos días después de llegar a la ciudad. Desde la ventana de mi estudio, en las alturas de la colina del Gianicolo, arriba del Trastevere, miro hacia Roma cuando la tarde desfallece. […] Y en estas primeras horas en Roma, tras casi un año sin visitarla, de nuevo me asombra su capacidad de seducción, su serena sobriedad y su belleza austera” (p. 8).
  6. 6. Presentación del lugar desde el que escribe sus experiencias “Veo el Tempietto, de Bramante, por la ventana trasera de mi estudio de la Academia de España en Roma. Según la leyenda, ocupa el lugar exacto en donde fue crucificado y enterrado San Pedro. Cada noche, antes de acostarme, le dedico una última ojeada. Me estremece pensar que allí pudieron torturar al hombre que hoy guarda las llaves del Reino de los Cielos” (p. 199).
  7. 7. Lugar predilecto: el Campo dei Fiori, donde se encuentra en paz a pesar del bullicio “Luego caminamos hasta el Campo dei Fiori, uno de los escenarios romanos en donde más a gusto me encuentro. Y digo escenario porque en verdad tiene algo de teatral. El más vivo mercado de la ciudad se abre aquí de madrugada, con vistosos puestos de flores y apetitosas viandas: pastas, salsas, quesos, embutidos y, sobre todo, frutas” (p. 13).
  8. 8. Centro geográfico vs. Centro sentimental “Todas las ciudades establecen una suerte de centro geográfico, supongo que como forma de orientación: Times Square en Nueva York, la Plaza de la Concorde en París, Piccadilly Circus en Londres, la Puerta del Sol en Madrid…, supongo que en Roma es la Piazza de Venezia. Pero uno tiene derecho a crear su centro sentimental. En mi caso, Washington Square en Nueva York, Place du Vosgues en París, Hyde Park Corner en Londres, el parque del Retiro en Madrid… y el alegre Campo dei Fiori en Roma” (p. 19).
  9. 9. Decoración del centro geográfico es calificada con desaprobación “El Corso es algo así como el espinazo de la ciudad. Corre entre la Piazza Venezia, al sur, y la del Popolo, al norte, dos de las mayores explanadas de Roma. En el Popolo se encuentra, en mi opinión, una de las más importantes iglesias de la ciudad —por lo menos en cuanto a pintura se refiere—: Santa Maria del Popolo. Entretanto, la otra, la de Venezia, alberga el más horroroso de todos los edificios históricos romanos, el llamado Altar de la Patria, levantado para conmemorar el Risorgimento, la unificación italiana de 1870. A este último parece que los romanos lo detestan y que, al aproximarse, pasan de largo, sin mirar, mientras que los turistas acuden como un hormiguero revoltoso a fotografiarse en sus escalinatas y trepar a sus alturas” (p. 43).
  10. 10. Café Canova: emblema de la urbe al permanecer intacto, y su decoración está en sintonía con el ambiente de la Roma histórica “En realidad no es un museo, sino una cafetería; pero es probable que no exista otra igual en el mundo. Entre 1818 y 1867 fue el taller del espléndido escultor neoclásico Antonio Canova, luego de su discípulo favorito, Adamo Tadolini, y más tarde de los descendientes de este último, todos ellos escultores. Y al venderse, el actual propietario dejó el estudio tal y como estaba. De modo que uno toma café entre imponentes estatuas de piedra, mármol y bronce, rodeado de papas solemnes, generales altivos, caballos briosos, venus desnudas, ninfas etéreas, faunos cachondos y dioses asilvestrados. No sé si el café era muy bueno, pero desde luego su precio compensaba sobradamente el escenario” (pp. 38-39).
  11. 11. Crítica contra organismos e individuos por los que se ha perdido parte del patrimonio: institución papal, altos mandatarios y clases ricas “Subiendo por el Corso hacia la Piazza del Popolo, se abre a la izquierda la Piazza Colonna, con una enorme columna historiada en el centro erigida entre el 180 y el 192 d. C., para conmemorar las victorias del emperador Marco Aurelio sobre las tribus bárbaras. A finales del XVI, el Papa de turno mandó quitar la estatua del emperador que coronaba el monumento y sustituirla por una de san Pablo” (p. 49). “Porque a la Roma imperial no la destruyeron los bárbaros de Totila en el 526 d. C. A la vieja Roma la arrasaron los papas y los ricos romanos del Renacimiento, que utilizaron sus columnas, sus piedras, sus esculturas y toda su riqueza de granitos y mármoles para construir sus palacios y adornarlos de estatuas antiguas. […] Y para rematar la faena, el payaso de Mussolini, en 1933, ordenó a sus arquitectos trazar una vía que llamó «Imperial», para sus desfiles, que atravesaba el corazón de los Foros y se cargó un barrio entero. Entre otras casas, fue destruida la de Miguel Ángel. El Duce llamó Via dei Fori Imperiali a la ancha avenida que hoy recorro. ¡Pobre Roma antigua!” (p. 86).
  12. 12. Alabanza de la grandeza del Coliseo a pesar de su deterioro: “Quanta Roma fuit, ipsa ruina docet” “Me aproximo al fondo del Foro Romano, más allá de la colina del Palatino. Y aquí está el Coliseo, con sus alturas melladas por los mordiscos de los siglos, pero tan altivo aún, el gran monumento cuyo único igual no es otro que el Partenón de Atenas. ¡Qué grandes eran los clásicos, qué ambición de eternidad la suya! Deseaban parecerse a los dioses y a fe que, en mi opinión, llegaron a situarse por encima de ellos. Porque a la postre, como la ciencia ha demostrado, los dioses no eran nadie, y ellos, los hombres de la era clásica, eran mucho” (p. 87).
  13. 13. El Panteón le merece una mejor consideración: alabanza a lo largo del libro por transmitirle paz “Mientras el Coliseo me estremece por su soterrada violencia, por la celebración del crimen, el Panteón me transmite una sensación de serenidad. Cruzas su puerta y ya eres el dueño de la gran sala, por más que haya mucha gente alrededor. Te rodean decenas de personas, pero sientes que estás solo. Y hay algo que te tranquiliza de un miedo hondo a la vida que siempre te acompaña y que nunca reconoces: el Panteón consuela. Los seres humanos vivimos siempre acompañados por un sentimiento de temor, desde que nacemos hasta que morimos. Pero existen algunos lugares en donde ese sentimiento se diluye” (p. 98).
  14. 14. El Panteón le merece una mejor consideración: alabanza a lo largo del libro por transmitirle paz “A través del gran «óculo» de nueve metros de anchura abierto al aire que corona la bóveda, veía cabalgar nubes blancas por el cielo azul. Al parecer, los arquitectos romanos querían significar que por allí entraba el espíritu de los dioses. Yo tuve la sensación contraria: que por el hueco podríamos ser nosotros, los humanos, quienes nos elevásemos hacia el cielo en busca de los dioses” (pp. 134- 135).
  15. 15. Apabullado por el gentío que atraviesa la ciudad, especialmente en los lugares emblemáticos “Alrededor de la fuente de Piazza di Spagna, la llamada «Barcaccia», los turistas se arremolinan para inmortalizarse frente a la barca que diseñó Pietro Bernini (padre del muy famoso Gian Lorenzo). Y tengo que hacer de improvisado fotógrafo para retratar a dos parejas de turistas japoneses. Eso pasa a menudo en los lugares turísticos, si vas sin máquina de fotos y a tu aire. Cualquier día pienso hacer un amago de echar a correr con la cámara de los ingenuos turistas en la mano… simulando que les robo” (p. 65).
  16. 16. Apabullado por el gentío que atraviesa la ciudad, especialmente en los lugares emblemáticos “Todos los caminos de los grupos turísticos que entran en la catedral de San Pedro conducen hacia la Pietà. Yo vi la escultura por vez primera vez en 1968 y entonces el espectador podía acercarse bastante a la obra. Hoy, los miles de turistas que aspiran a un Pulitzer con una fotografía de la escultura te impiden el paso y cuesta trabajo aproximarse. Pero los codos, bien manejados y acompañados de sonrisas y sorrys, no son armas desdeñables en los museos romanos” (p. 80).
  17. 17. Olvidarte del mapa y dejarte llevar por las callejuelas sin rumbo “Las ciudades hay que percibirlas con los sentidos tanto como con la razón y el dato. Y en Roma te das cuenta de que, a pesar de tanta historia, tanta antigüedad, tanto Renacimiento y tanto papado, es una urbe cuya vitalidad está por encima del pasado. Hay que deambular, ser un flâneur en esta ciudad, un merodeador sin rumbo, sin objetivo, sin fronteras…” (pp. 64-65). “No llevaba rumbo fijo. Conforme pasaban mis días romanos me iba dando cuenta de que lo que de verdad disfrutaba era vagabundear, dejarme ir por la ciudad, deambular, no agobiarme con la pretensión de verlo todo, sin una guía que dirija mis pasos” (p. 102).
  18. 18. Sentarte en los cafés a contemplar las vistas y el ambiente romano disfrutando de los placeres de la vida “Salgo, desciendo la escalera cercada de bosque que lleva al Trastevere, llego a la plaza y me siento en la terraza del Caffè di Marzio, frente a la fachada de la sobria iglesia románica de Santa Maria, la más antigua de Roma con esta advocación, admirando sus dorados mosaicos frente a un vaso de vino blanco siciliano de brillos ambarinos” (p. 63).
  19. 19. Preferencia por las construcciones minúsculas características de la ciudad a las monumentales del agrado del público “Me acerqué a la hermosísima y famosa Navona, una piazza que, si el día es agradable, se hace insufrible por la cantidad de vendedores que la pueblan y las miríadas de turistas que la invaden. Y me senté un rato frente a la Fuente de los Cuatro Ríos de Bernini. No sé cuántas fuentes hermosas habrá en Roma. Pero estoy seguro de que son muchas más que en cualquier otra ciudad del mundo. Y, no obstante, las que más me gustan no son las monumentales, como la de Trevi —sin Anita Ekberg baja mucho—, o la de los Cuatro Ríos de Navona, o la fontanone del Gianicolo…, sino las fontanelle de las placitas, de las esquinas, de los rincones de los callejones romanos: algunas ornadas con la cabecita de una rana, o de un fauno, o el caparazón de una pequeña tortuga” (p. 145).
  20. 20. La belleza de los lugares le supera “síndrome de Stendhal” (elevado ritmo cardíaco, vértigo, temblores…) “Estoy «empalagado de arte», como diría Stendhal, justo en ese momento en que has visto tanta belleza que ya no sabes cómo apreciarla. ¿El Panteón, la cúpula de San Pedro, la Santa Teresa de Bernini, la galería de la «Perspectiva» de Borromini, La escuela de Atenas de Rafael, el Moisés de Miguel Ángel, el Inocencio X de Velázquez…? Pero ese empalago produce al tiempo las condiciones ideales para disfrutar mejor de la ciudad, cuando el hambre de arte ha desaparecido y gozas simplemente con el sabor que queda en tu paladar: cuando degustas, cuando has aprendido, como con los vinos, los secretos de la cata y ya no necesitas saber, sino tan sólo sentir” (p. 136).
  21. 21. Nostalgia al marcharse debido al apego por la urbe “Deambulo, voy por la urbe entristecido como un amante al que la mujer amada ha expulsado de su lado. ¿Lo ha hecho Roma conmigo? Empeño inútil por su parte si así fuese. Quiera o no quiera, esta ciudad va a estar ya siempre en mi corazón” (p. 163). “He subido a mediodía hasta la Piazzale Giuseppe Garibaldi, en lo alto del Gianicolo. Son las doce, dispara el cannone (cañón) del Gianicolo un obús de fogueo, me pitan los oídos, tiembla levemente el aire y todas las campanas de las iglesias de Roma repican para despedirme. Siento un pellizco en el alma. […] Y yo me pregunto: ¿cómo irme de Roma, de qué forma despedirme?, ¿cómo hicieron otros?
  22. 22. Nostalgia al marcharse debido al apego por la urbe Ya de noche, desciendo por la Via Cavour y camino en la cercanía de las viejas ruinas romanas. En la ciudad de hoy, como en la antigua, apenas existe el alumbrado nocturno. Las viejas columnas de los templos de los Foros se alzan como estériles lanzas blancas bajo el cielo sombrío. Roma se desvanece ante mis ojos” (p. 165).
  23. 23. Anotaciones finales con fotografías tomadas por él mismo “Eso era Roma: la seguridad en sí misma que transmite la estatua de Marco Aurelio, el rostro barbado de un monarca de mirada serena y labios determinados, el jinete imperial que domeña un brioso caballo con el mundo a sus pies, la fe del emperador en sus hombres y en su lucha…, el destino, la grandeza, la gloria… Roma” (p. 173).
  24. 24. CONCLUSIONES – Testimonio a partir de sensaciones y experiencias personales – Punto de vista laudatorio (laudatio urbis) prendado de su monumentalidad – Oleadas de turistas insoportables y clima tras el verano gran “otoño romano” – Tantas valoraciones como personas la visitan – Cala hondo en el pecho su belleza permanece intacta – Pierre Corneille: “Roma no está en Roma; está toda entera donde yo estoy”
  25. 25. “ROMA ES COMO UN LIBRO DE FÁBULAS, EN CADA PÁGINA TE ENCUENTRAS CON UN PRODIGIO” – Hans Christian Andersen

×