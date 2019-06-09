Raquel desarrollo-sustentable-como-alternativa-para-la-conservacin111

Successfully reported this slideshow.
REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA A.C. ESTUDIOS SUPERIORES GERENCIALES CORPORATIVOS VALES DEL TUY UNIVERSIDAD BICENTENARI...
“DESARROLLO SUSTENTABLE COMO ALTERNATIVA PARA LA CONSERVACIÓN DE LOS ECOSISTEMAS” DESARROLLO SUSTENTABLE CONSERVACIÓN Tien...
ECOSISTEMA “DESARROLLO SUSTENTABLE COMO ALTERNATIVA PARA LA CONSERVACIÓN DE LOS ECOSISTEMAS” LOS ECOSISTEMAS En una comuni...
“DESARROLLO SUSTENTABLE COMO ALTERNATIVA PARA LA CONSERVACIÓN DE LOS ECOSISTEMAS” Tipos Ecosistemas Acuático Los component...
“DESARROLLO SUSTENTABLE COMO ALTERNATIVA PARA LA CONSERVACIÓN DE LOS ECOSISTEMAS” Tipos Ecosistemas Terrestre Es toda aque...
• La población mundial se ha más que triplicado desde 1900, sobrepasando actualmente los seis mil millones de personas. • ...
Resultados por la falta de Sustentabilidad El ecosistema se ha deteriorado principalmente desde la revolución industrial d...
“DESARROLLO SUSTENTABLE COMO ALTERNATIVA PARA LA CONSERVACIÓN DE LOS ECOSISTEMAS” Cuida y protege el medio ambiente con pl...
La definición de la Sustentabilidad surge por la ex-primera ministra noruega Gro Harlem Brundtland en 1987, quien encabezo...
Principio necesario para la Sustentabilidad • Tener un sistema político democrático que garantice la participación de la s...
• Uso sustentable de los recursos naturales. • Reducir la perdida de alimentos. • Manejo responsable de los químicos. • Re...
  1. 1. REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA A.C. ESTUDIOS SUPERIORES GERENCIALES CORPORATIVOS VALES DEL TUY UNIVERSIDAD BICENTENARIA DE ARAGUA CENTRO REGIONAL DE APOYO TECNOLOGICO VALLES DEL TUY (CREATEC) ASIGNATURA: INTRODUCCION A LA PSICOLOGIA EDUCATIVA EDUCACIÓN PARA LA SOSTENIBILIDAD FACILITADOR PARTICIPANTES PRF.. MAYIRA BRAVO. AVENDAÑO RAQUEL C.I. 15.910.076 CHARALLAVE, JUNIO 2019 “DESARROLLO SUSTENTABLE COMO ALTERNATIVA PARA LA CONSERVACIÓN DE LOS ECOSISTEMAS”
  2. 2. “DESARROLLO SUSTENTABLE COMO ALTERNATIVA PARA LA CONSERVACIÓN DE LOS ECOSISTEMAS” DESARROLLO SUSTENTABLE CONSERVACIÓN Tiene como fin solventar las necesidades presentes de las poblaciones, preservando el futuro y la vida del planeta; su base metodológica parte de una conciencia científica, empresarial y social convencida de la necesidad de proteger el medio ambiente en beneficio de la sociedad actual. Deriva del latín “conservatĭo, -ōnis” que significa “acción y efecto de conservar”, la conservación es un sistema que usan como recurso natural ya sea en el ámbito de la naturaleza, de la alimentación, la biología y la medicina. En lo refiere a la conservación del ambiente, es cuidar proteger y preservar el futuro de la naturaleza ya sea por, la flora y la fauna, las diferentes especies y por sus diversos ecosistemas.
  3. 3. ECOSISTEMA “DESARROLLO SUSTENTABLE COMO ALTERNATIVA PARA LA CONSERVACIÓN DE LOS ECOSISTEMAS” LOS ECOSISTEMAS En una comunidad se seres vivos que se relacionan entre sí y además se relaciona con otros sistemas de su entorno físico, pueden ser de diferentes tamaños; pueden ser marinos, acuáticos o terrestres. Las categorías generales de los ecosistemas terrestres se conocen como biomas. Mixtos Acuáticos Terrestres
  4. 4. “DESARROLLO SUSTENTABLE COMO ALTERNATIVA PARA LA CONSERVACIÓN DE LOS ECOSISTEMAS” Tipos Ecosistemas Acuático Los componentes vivos desarrollan todas sus actividades en el agua, sea salada como la establecida en los mares y océanos o dulce, como los ríos, lagos, arroyos…etc.Ecosistemas marinos o oceánicos de agua salada. Ecosistemas de agua dulce. En los espacios de océanos, mares, marismas …etc. Estos medios son sumamente estables de cara al desarrollo de la vida en comparación con cualquier sistema terrestre de agua dulce. En por los lagos, ríos, pantanos… etc. Constituyen una gran biodiversidad de especies de todo género y de todo color, tanto faunística como de vegetación.
  5. 5. “DESARROLLO SUSTENTABLE COMO ALTERNATIVA PARA LA CONSERVACIÓN DE LOS ECOSISTEMAS” Tipos Ecosistemas Terrestre Es toda aquella porción de tierra que encuentra en los continentes o en el subsuelo de estos, pero que se encuentran separados del mar. Desértico Forestal Montañoso Los organismos que lo conforman pueden hacer vida en el aire. Una ventaja de este medio es que tiene pocos depredadores, no tiene obstáculos para movilizarse y se localizan a las presas fácilmente. Muchas especies llegan a este medio aéreo gracias al viento. Muchos de los insectos, las algas y las artemias que logran llegar a algún otro medio, como al bosque por ejemplo, son arrastrados por el viento. Aéreo
  6. 6. • La población mundial se ha más que triplicado desde 1900, sobrepasando actualmente los seis mil millones de personas. • El producto bruto mundial ha aumentado 21 veces, pero se ha concentrado en un pequeño porcentaje de la población. • El consumo de combustibles fósiles se ha multiplicado por 30, creando serios problemas de cambio climático debido al incremento de los gases invernadero. • La producción industrial se ha multiplicado por 50 Realidad Mundial que exige un plan de Sustentabilidad “DESARROLLO SUSTENTABLE COMO ALTERNATIVA PARA LA CONSERVACIÓN DE LOS ECOSISTEMAS” La relación ser humano - naturaleza no es estática. Las interacciones varían con el tiempo y los cambios principales marcan nuevas fases”.
  7. 7. Resultados por la falta de Sustentabilidad El ecosistema se ha deteriorado principalmente desde la revolución industrial del siglo XIX causando graves daños a los seres vivos. Es una de las principales causas del calentamiento global y de muchas de las enfermedades humanas incurables. Es necesario y urgente cuidar el ecosistema. “DESARROLLO SUSTENTABLE COMO ALTERNATIVA PARA LA CONSERVACIÓN DE LOS ECOSISTEMAS”
  8. 8. “DESARROLLO SUSTENTABLE COMO ALTERNATIVA PARA LA CONSERVACIÓN DE LOS ECOSISTEMAS” Cuida y protege el medio ambiente con planes sustentables Sustentabilidad ambiental Se denomina la administración eficiente y racional en el uso de los recursos naturales, sin por ello comprometer el equilibrio ecológico. En este sentido, considera que un medio ambiente saludable ofrece a una comunidad mayores posibilidades de desarrollo y bienestar económico y social, y entiende que la degradación de los recursos naturales atenta contra nuestra propia supervivencia y la de las demás especies.
  9. 9. La definición de la Sustentabilidad surge por la ex-primera ministra noruega Gro Harlem Brundtland en 1987, quien encabezo el planteamiento para la ONU junto a representantes de otras naciones y fue fruto de la Comisión Mundial de Medio Ambiente. El propósito de este informe fue encontrar medios prácticos para revertir los problemas ambientales y de desarrollo del mundo y para lograrlo destinaron tres años a audiencias públicas y recibieron más de 500 comentarios escritos, que fueron analizados por científicos y políticos provenientes de 21 países y distintas ideologías.
  10. 10. Principio necesario para la Sustentabilidad • Tener un sistema político democrático que garantice la participación de la sociedad. • El desarrollo de un sistema económico capaz de crear excedente y conocimientos técnicos que permitan la autonomía. • Crear sistema de producción que cuide el medio ambiente y su diversidad.
  11. 11. • Uso sustentable de los recursos naturales. • Reducir la perdida de alimentos. • Manejo responsable de los químicos. • Reducción de desechos. • Vigilar cuidadosamente el medio ambiente al utilizar nuevas tecnologías para evitar efectos secundarios inesperados. Cumplir con las normas del tránsito es preservar la vida propia y la que nos rodea, igualmente pasa con la sustentabilidad, cumplirla desde la regla, es preservar la vida propia y la del planeta. Irrumpir las reglas es atentar contra la vida. La sustentabilidad se debe cumplir en los marcos de respeto que el planeta exige, por el bien común. Desarrollo de la sustentabilidad para cuidar el ecosistema.

