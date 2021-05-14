What is alia bhatts favourite food

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Food
May. 14, 2021

The actor had revealed that she had chosen to become a vegetarian as she believed it was a way to a healthy life.

  What is Alia Bhatt's favourite food? Think..think!
  2. 2. About Alia Bhatt ● Alia Bhatt brought change into bollywood with her talent and beauty when bollywood became popular for item number. ● She was a charming actress who likes to change rules in bollywood. ● Alia Bhatt was one of those actresses who is independent and likes to excel beyond her limits. ● An actor of paramount focus on the minute aspects that define the role of a heroine whether it is dialogue delivery, those small keen pauses that reflect a person behind the personality. ● She casted in many movies such as Highway, Dear Zindagi, Kapoor & Sons and Razi. ● One of her revered social media pages that the Mumbai-based actor disclosed her favourite food. ● Alia favourite food is “Ghar Ka Khana” or “ home cooked food”. ● Unlike other actors and actress often seen at eateries or plus restaurants, Alia always preferred home cooked food. ● Her one of her favorites is lentil soup and rice and not too many shenanigans of that sort.
  3. 3. About Alia Bhatt ● She revealed her favourite food to the public on instagram. ● While other actors followed strict diet with an exercise unlike Alia simple lifestyle. ● Alia is much grown kid that keeps herself away from lure and charm of eating at luxurious restaurants. ● Alia’s rather domestic, homebred and homebound eating and dining choice is got to be commended. ● Alia famously switched to a vegetarian lifestyle and was even named as PETA’s Hottest Vegetarian For The Year 2017. ● The actor had revealed that she had chosen to become a vegetarian as she believed it was a way to a healthy life.
