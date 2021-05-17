Successfully reported this slideshow.
Here we look at some of the most eminent Famous Festivals of West Bengal.

  2. 2. Famous Festivals of West Bengal: 1. Durga Puja in Kolkata, West Bengal ● Durga Puja is the most significant and biggest festival in Bengal especially in Kolkata. ● It is celebrated around late september and early october. ● Celebrated as coming of Goddess Durga who vanquished Mahisasura, the evil Asura. ● The festival is celebrated across four days – Shashti to Navami – and ends with Vijay Dashami, when the goddess is immersed in the holy Ganges. ● Durga Puja in Kolkata is the grandest of the grand festival
  3. 3. Famous Festivals of West Bengal: 2. Saraswati Puja: Famous Festival Of West Bengal ● Saraswati Puja is perhaps the second most important festival in Bengal that is celebrated around the months of late January to early February. ● It essentially celebrates the homecoming of the Hindu Goddess of Learning, Goddess Saraswati and celebrated around the period known as Vasant Panchami. ● It is rejoiced widely across Bengal, especially in educational institutions as it is considered extremely auspicious for learning. ● After the goddess is given her due respects, sweets are distributed, old Bengali traditional songs are played, boys and girls and men and women dress up in traditional clothes
  4. 4. Famous Festivals of West Bengal: 3. Poila Boishakh: Famous Kolkata Festival ● It is a Bengali New year which is one of the most popular and celebrated festivals in Bengal. ● Denotes the beginning of a new year, a fresh start, for every Bengali household and hence is celebrated with much aplomb. ● Exquisite dishes are prepared, new clothes are worn and families get together and exchange pleasantries. ● This day is also very special for Bengali businessmen and traders as it marks a new and propitious beginning for their work year. ● They generally start a new accounting book on this day, the tradition is called as ‘Hal Khata’.
  5. 5. Famous Festivals of West Bengal: 4. Jamai Shoshti: Kolkata Festival: ● Jamai, or son-in-law, are very prominent figures in any Bengali family. ● The festival of Jamai Shoshti celebrates the tender and loving relationship between a mother-in-law and her son-in-law. ● On Jamai Shoshti, which usually falls on the months of May or June, the Jamai visits his mother-in-law’s house and is really venerated – a splendid party is organized for him replete with lavish meals, gifts and a puja ceremony.
  6. 6. Famous Festivals of West Bengal: 5. Christmas: Popular Festivals in West Bengal ● Christmas has firmly established its place as one of the most popular festivals in West Bengal. ● Today people adore this festival because of the colonial legacy in Bengal or perhaps due to the charm of christmas in the winter month. ● Bakeries across the city throng with people and sell out with their items within hours. ● Restaurants have plenty of offers and there are several events held in every nook and cranny. ● Bengali family decorates their home with lights on Christmas evening and the essence of warmth and friendliness permeates across the state on the festival.
