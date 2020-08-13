The Differences between Derivatives and Interest Rate Swaps

A New York, NY- and New Jersey-based executive, Rao Chalasani has held directorships at a number of major financial services firms over the decades. Rao Chalasani’s knowledge encompasses areas such as government bonds, debt new issues, and interest rate derivatives.



Defined strictly as a contract between two parties, the price of the derivative issue is typically tied to the value of an underlying asset. Performance can be tied to an index, asset, commodity, currency, or interest rate. An example of this type of derivative is the equity option, which takes its value from the price of the underlying stock. The value of the derivative thus fluctuates with the market.



By contrast, swaps constitute agreements made between two parties that do not derive their value from the underlying asset or security price. Rather, they involve an agreement for the exchange of interest rate payments, and other types of future cash flows, with a specified principal amount as the basis.



Typically, one set of payments will be based on fixed-rate loans and the other on floating rate loans. Which type the parties select reflects a bet on which will be more advantageous to hold in the future. Although not directly facing market exposure, swaps hold their own risks, as interest rate changes depending on market dynamics, which can impact the relative value of the holding.

