Aug. 27, 2022
Aug. 27, 2022
Engineering

Construction Project Planning Ppt.

Construction Project Planning Ppt.

Engineering

CTM - 02 - Construction Project Planning.pptx

  1. 1. CONSTRUCTION TECHNOLOGY & MANAGEMENT BT CE - 307 Dr. Abhishek Jindal Construction Project Planning
  2. 2. Construction Project Planning  Stages of project planning  Pre-tender planning  Pre-construction planning  Detailed construction planning  Role of client and contractor  Level of detail  Process of development of plans and schedules  Work-breakdown structure  Activity lists  Assessment of work content  Concept of productivities  Estimating durations  Sequence of activities  Activity utility data  Techniques of planning - Bar charts, Gantt charts
  3. 3. Stages of Project Planning • Bringing the idea you have for your project to life can be a long process. • Project planning breaks down the complex moving parts of construction projects into a realistic and actionable building plan. • Construction project planning is the act of creating a development plan for a construction project.
  4. 4. 01 02 03 04 Project Conception and Initiation Project Definition /Planning Project Launch/ Execution Project Performance / Control Stages of Project Planning 05 Project Close Project Life Cycle
  5. 5. Objectives • Methods to reduce or eliminate risk of inaccurate opinions influencing decisions that affect the pricing of the estimate. • Fully use company’s resources and experience in preparation of the estimate. • Co-ordinate with all company departments. • Analysis to improve on competitiveness of tenders based on past track records. Pre-tender Project Planning
  6. 6. Feasibility Assessment of Notices and Invitations Tender Appreciation Pricing of Bill of Quantities Preliminary Contract Plan Tender Finalization Anticipation of Award / Post-tender Administration Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Stage 4 Stage 5 Pre- tender Project Planning
  7. 7. Pre- construction Planning • Pre-construction planning is a preliminary form of strategizing that’s done before a job starts. • The goal is to build or understand the full scope of a project and its requirements.
  8. 8. Pre- construction Planning •Project scope: The scope of work can be as detailed as necessary and outlines what the construction crew will be doing, what the outcome is, how long it will take and how they will get there. •Budget: An initial budget limit must be set to determine the monetary confines of a project. An appropriate plan will also include details about how it was chosen, what it reflects and what comparable costs may be. •Schedule: A schedule is always necessary to determine the progress of a project. How long will it take to complete, will it stay on time and if not, what kind of delay might there be?
  9. 9. Activity 1 Activity 2 Activity 3 Activity 4 Resources: Materials, Manpower, Cost Time allotted for completion Resources: Materials, Manpower, Cost Time allotted for completion Time allotted for completion Resources: Materials, Manpower, Cost Sequence of Activities - Hierarchy of Work as per planning Detailed Construction Planning
  10. 10. Role of Client & Contractor The client is the person for whom the project is carried out. • Being responsible for the execution of the project from the initial idea to implementation • Choosing the players involved in all stages from design through construction to long term management • Ensuring that the needs of building users / customers are met • Ensuring that the relevant permissions are secured (planning etc) in partnership with the professionals appointed to the project • May also be financier and eventual owner
  11. 11. Role of Client & Contractor A contractor is an organisation (or sometimes a person), hired by the client to carry out the work that is required for the completion of a project. • Building permits application • Property security • Providing (temporary) facilities on site • Taking care of generated waste • On-site personnel management • Site surveying • Site engineering • Schedule monitoring
  12. 12. Level of Detail • LOD (Level of Detail) is the term used to describe how much information a drawing or model contains. • It is how you choose to show the construction details and materials of a project. • The project members could rely on LOD used in a model to aid in information about design and documentation.
  13. 13. Process of development of plans and schedules • Construction planning is a fundamental and challenging activity in the management and execution of construction projects. • It involves  the choice of technology,  the definition of work tasks,  the estimation of the required resources  durations for individual tasks, and  the identification of any interactions among the different work tasks.
  14. 14. Process of development of plans and schedules • A good construction plan is the basis for developing the budget and the schedule for work. • Developing the construction plan is a critical task in the management of construction, even if the plan is not written or otherwise formally recorded. • In addition to these technical aspects of construction planning, it may also be necessary to make organizational decisions about the relationships between project participants and even which organizations to include in a project. • For example, the extent to which sub-contractors will be used on a project is often determined during construction planning.
  15. 15. Work break-down structure • Method that breaks a project down into a hierarchy of deliverables, tasks, and subtasks. • It gives a way of organizing and understanding your project scope in smaller, manageable components. • The WBS levels may be broadly categorized into five major levels. Level 1: Program level Level 2: Project level Level 3: Task level Level 4: Sub-Task Level Level 5: Work Package level
  16. 16. Work break-down structure • Upper three levels of the WBS are normally specified by the client. • Lower levels are generated by the Contractor for in-house control.
  17. 17. Work break-down structure
  18. 18. Activity Lists • Listing down different activities in a project / part / section of a project. • Sequence / order / chronology of activities. • Inter-dependence of activities.
  19. 19. Assessment of work content • Assessing the quantum of work. • Using work breakdown technique to break the project into considerate sub-parts. • Making a chronological network of different activities under each part / sub-part.
  20. 20. Concept of productivities Estimating durations Sequence of Activities Activity Utility Data
  21. 21. Techniques of planning - Bar charts, Gantt charts SCHEDULING - Planning • Process of listing of tasks, activities, milestones with a planned start and finish date. • Proper scheduling would ensure the completion of the project on time and within budget. • It outlines the pace of the work. • Also, how the tasks are executed. • Scheduling defines method and sequence in which materials are delivered. • Finally, it permits adjustments to accommodate changes and unanticipated events.
  22. 22. Techniques of planning - Bar charts, Gantt charts • A Gantt chart, commonly used in project management, is one of the most popular and useful ways of showing activities (tasks) displayed against time. • On the left of the chart is a list of the activities and along the top is a suitable time scale. • Each activity is represented by a bar; the position and length of the bar reflects the start date, duration and end date of the activity.
  23. 23. Techniques of planning - Bar charts, Gantt charts
  24. 24. Techniques of planning - Bar charts, Gantt charts Benefits • Clarity: Gantt chart has ability to show and clarify multiple tasks and timelines. • Communication: It is a visual method to help project team members understand task progress. • Motivation: Gantt charts offer project teams the ability to focus work at the front of, or at the tail end of a task timeline. • Co-ordination: Project managers use these charts to break down projects into manageable sets of tasks. • Creativity: The use of Gantt charts often encourages new partnerships that might not have evolved under traditional task assignment systems.
  25. 25. Techniques of planning - Bar charts, Gantt charts Benefits • Time Management: Time scheduling is considered as one of the major benefits of Gantt charts • Flexibility: It offers a view of project which can help team members adjust changes. • Manageability: By using Gantt charts, project managers can make more focused, effective decisions about resources and timetables. • Efficiency: Visualizing resource usage during projects allows managers to make better use of people, places, and things. • Accountability: Using Gantt charts during critical projects allows both project managers and participants to track team progress.
  26. 26. Techniques of planning - Bar charts, Gantt charts Disadvantages • Require more efforts for creating and managing the chart • Updating a chart is very time consuming • All tasks are not visible in a single view of a gantt • Need to scroll and click additional buttons to view remaining items • Stacks represents only the time and not the hours of the work • Not easy to realign the tasks from on section to another • Not easy to calculate the aggregates
  27. 27. Techniques of planning - Bar charts, Gantt charts Development of a Bar Chart - Stages • Breakdown – project into various activities each representing a manageable unit. • Decide – method for execution of project as well as each activity and their sequence. • Assign – duration of time for completion of each activity. • Represent – above information in bar chart indicating relative position of each activity.
  28. 28. Techniques of planning - Bar charts, Gantt charts
  29. 29. Techniques of planning - Bar charts, Gantt charts
  30. 30. Techniques of planning - Bar charts, Gantt charts
  31. 31. Techniques of planning - Bar charts, Gantt charts
  32. 32. Techniques of planning - Bar charts, Gantt charts
  33. 33. Limitations of Bar Charts • Lack of Degree of details – only major activities, becomes clumsy Techniques of planning - Bar charts, Gantt charts
  34. 34. Limitations of Bar Charts • Review of Project Progress – does not show progress of project. Modifications could be done by hatching. Techniques of planning - Bar charts, Gantt charts
  35. 35. Limitations of Bar Charts • Activity Inter-relationship – not depicted • Example – Pipeline project Techniques of planning - Bar charts, Gantt charts
  36. 36. Limitations of Bar Charts • Time Uncertainties – not consider uncertainties in time for projects like research and development etc. • No re-scheduling flexibility offered by Bar charts. • Bar charts are suitable for smaller construction projects where time estimations could be made with fair degree of certainty. Techniques of planning - Bar charts, Gantt charts
  37. 37. END

