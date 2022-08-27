CTM - 02 - Construction Project Planning.pptx

1.
CONSTRUCTION TECHNOLOGY
& MANAGEMENT
BT CE - 307
Dr. Abhishek Jindal
Construction Project Planning
Construction Project Planning
Stages of project planning
Pre-tender planning
Pre-construction planning
Detailed construction planning
Role of client and contractor
Level of detail
Process of development of plans
and schedules
Work-breakdown structure
Activity lists
Assessment of work content
Concept of productivities
Estimating durations
Sequence of activities
Activity utility data
Techniques of planning - Bar
charts, Gantt charts
Stages of Project Planning
• Bringing the idea you have for your project to life can be
a long process.
• Project planning breaks down the complex moving parts
of construction projects into a realistic and
actionable building plan.
• Construction project planning is the act of creating a
development plan for a construction project.
01 02 03 04
Project
Conception
and
Initiation
Project
Definition
/Planning
Project
Launch/
Execution
Project
Performance
/ Control
Stages of Project Planning
05
Project
Close
Project Life Cycle
Objectives
• Methods to reduce or eliminate risk of inaccurate opinions influencing
decisions that affect the pricing of the estimate.
• Fully use company’s resources and experience in preparation of the
estimate.
• Co-ordinate with all company departments.
• Analysis to improve on competitiveness of tenders based on past track
records.
Pre-tender Project Planning
Feasibility Assessment of Notices and
Invitations
Tender Appreciation
Pricing of Bill of Quantities Preliminary Contract Plan
Tender Finalization
Anticipation of Award / Post-tender
Administration
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
Stage 4
Stage 5
Pre- tender Project Planning
Pre- construction Planning
• Pre-construction planning is a preliminary form of strategizing that’s done
before a job starts.
• The goal is to build or understand the full scope of a project and its
requirements.
Pre- construction Planning
•Project scope: The scope of work can be as detailed as necessary and
outlines what the construction crew will be doing, what the outcome is,
how long it will take and how they will get there.
•Budget: An initial budget limit must be set to determine the monetary
confines of a project. An appropriate plan will also include details about
how it was chosen, what it reflects and what comparable costs may be.
•Schedule: A schedule is always necessary to determine the progress of
a project. How long will it take to complete, will it stay on time and if not,
what kind of delay might there be?
Activity 1 Activity 2 Activity 3 Activity 4
Resources: Materials,
Manpower, Cost
Time allotted for
completion
Resources: Materials,
Manpower, Cost
Time allotted for
completion
Time allotted for
completion
Resources: Materials,
Manpower, Cost
Sequence of Activities - Hierarchy of Work as per planning
Detailed Construction Planning
Role of Client & Contractor
The client is the person for whom the project is carried out.
• Being responsible for the execution of the project from the initial idea to
implementation
• Choosing the players involved in all stages from design through construction to
long term management
• Ensuring that the needs of building users / customers are met
• Ensuring that the relevant permissions are secured (planning etc) in partnership
with the professionals appointed to the project
• May also be financier and eventual owner
11.
Role of Client & Contractor
A contractor is an organisation (or sometimes a person), hired by the
client to carry out the work that is required for the completion of a project.
• Building permits application
• Property security
• Providing (temporary) facilities on site
• Taking care of generated waste
• On-site personnel management
• Site surveying
• Site engineering
• Schedule monitoring
Level of Detail
• LOD (Level of Detail) is the term used to describe how much
information a drawing or model contains.
• It is how you choose to show the construction details and
materials of a project.
• The project members could rely on LOD used in a model to aid in
information about design and documentation.
13.
Process of development of plans and schedules
• Construction planning is a fundamental and challenging activity in the
management and execution of construction projects.
• It involves
the choice of technology,
the definition of work tasks,
the estimation of the required resources
durations for individual tasks, and
the identification of any interactions among the different work tasks.
14.
Process of development of plans and schedules
• A good construction plan is the basis for developing the budget and the schedule
for work.
• Developing the construction plan is a critical task in the management of
construction, even if the plan is not written or otherwise formally recorded.
• In addition to these technical aspects of construction planning, it may also be
necessary to make organizational decisions about the relationships between
project participants and even which organizations to include in a project.
• For example, the extent to which sub-contractors will be used on a project is
often determined during construction planning.
15.
Work break-down structure
• Method that breaks a project down into a hierarchy of deliverables, tasks,
and subtasks.
• It gives a way of organizing and understanding your project scope in
smaller, manageable components.
• The WBS levels may be broadly categorized into five major levels.
Level 1: Program level
Level 2: Project level
Level 3: Task level
Level 4: Sub-Task Level
Level 5: Work Package level
Work break-down structure
• Upper three levels of the WBS are normally specified by the client.
• Lower levels are generated by the Contractor for in-house control.
18.
Activity Lists
• Listing down different activities in a project / part / section of a project.
• Sequence / order / chronology of activities.
• Inter-dependence of activities.
19.
Assessment of work content
• Assessing the quantum of work.
• Using work breakdown technique to break the project into considerate sub-parts.
• Making a chronological network of different activities under each part / sub-part.
20.
Concept of productivities
Estimating durations
Sequence of Activities
Activity Utility Data
Techniques of planning - Bar charts, Gantt charts
SCHEDULING - Planning
• Process of listing of tasks, activities, milestones with a planned start and
finish date.
• Proper scheduling would ensure the completion of the project on time
and within budget.
• It outlines the pace of the work.
• Also, how the tasks are executed.
• Scheduling defines method and sequence in which materials are delivered.
• Finally, it permits adjustments to accommodate changes and
unanticipated events.
Techniques of planning - Bar charts, Gantt charts
• A Gantt chart, commonly used in project management, is one of the most
popular and useful ways of showing activities (tasks) displayed against time.
• On the left of the chart is a list of the activities and along the top is a suitable
time scale.
• Each activity is represented by a bar; the position and length of the bar
reflects the start date, duration and end date of the activity.
23.
Techniques of planning - Bar charts, Gantt charts
Techniques of planning - Bar charts, Gantt charts
Benefits
• Clarity: Gantt chart has ability to show and clarify multiple tasks and timelines.
• Communication: It is a visual method to help project team members understand task
progress.
• Motivation: Gantt charts offer project teams the ability to focus work at the front of, or
at the tail end of a task timeline.
• Co-ordination: Project managers use these charts to break down projects into
manageable sets of tasks.
• Creativity: The use of Gantt charts often encourages new partnerships that might not
have evolved under traditional task assignment systems.
Techniques of planning - Bar charts, Gantt charts
Benefits
• Time Management: Time scheduling is considered as one of the major benefits of Gantt
charts
• Flexibility: It offers a view of project which can help team members adjust changes.
• Manageability: By using Gantt charts, project managers can make more focused,
effective decisions about resources and timetables.
• Efficiency: Visualizing resource usage during projects allows managers to make better use
of people, places, and things.
• Accountability: Using Gantt charts during critical projects allows both project managers
and participants to track team progress.
Techniques of planning - Bar charts, Gantt charts
Disadvantages
• Require more efforts for creating and managing the chart
• Updating a chart is very time consuming
• All tasks are not visible in a single view of a gantt
• Need to scroll and click additional buttons to view remaining items
• Stacks represents only the time and not the hours of the work
• Not easy to realign the tasks from on section to another
• Not easy to calculate the aggregates
Techniques of planning - Bar charts, Gantt charts
Development of a Bar Chart - Stages
• Breakdown – project into various activities each representing a manageable
unit.
• Decide – method for execution of project as well as each activity and their
sequence.
• Assign – duration of time for completion of each activity.
• Represent – above information in bar chart indicating relative position of
each activity.
Techniques of planning - Bar charts, Gantt charts
Techniques of planning - Bar charts, Gantt charts
Techniques of planning - Bar charts, Gantt charts
Techniques of planning - Bar charts, Gantt charts
Techniques of planning - Bar charts, Gantt charts
Limitations of Bar Charts
• Lack of Degree of details – only major activities, becomes
clumsy
Techniques of planning - Bar charts, Gantt charts
Limitations of Bar Charts
• Review of Project Progress – does not show progress of
project. Modifications could be done by hatching.
Techniques of planning - Bar charts, Gantt charts
Limitations of Bar Charts
• Activity Inter-relationship – not depicted
• Example – Pipeline project
Techniques of planning - Bar charts, Gantt charts
Limitations of Bar Charts
• Time Uncertainties – not consider uncertainties in time for
projects like research and development etc.
• No re-scheduling flexibility offered by Bar charts.
• Bar charts are suitable for smaller construction projects where time
estimations could be made with fair degree of certainty.
Techniques of planning - Bar charts, Gantt charts