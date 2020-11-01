QAI Business Jets Scientific Adviser Recruitment List

Successfully reported this slideshow.
QAI Business Jets Scientific Advisory Team Open Positions -
Recruitment Slot-1
Fill this form:-
https://www.quantumaigroupeofcompanies.com/contact-us

  1. 1. Quantum_AI Commercial Aerospace QAI Jets Scientific Advisory Team Positions - Recruitment Slot-1
  2. 2. Team Employment Positions- 1. Scientific Advisers 2. Executive Scientist 3. Chief Scientist 4. Industry Expert 5. Special Talent 6. Production Expert/Specialist Payment Structure- Pay Per Contribution / As per negotiated contract Payment Scale- 1. Small Scale Contribution – Up-to 150,000 USD 2. Medium Scale Contribution – Up-to 20,050,00 USD 3. Large Scale Contribution – Up-to 5,400,000 USD 4. Extraordinary contribution – 5,400,000+ USD 5. Contracted Consultancy – As per negotiated Rate Locations- Stanford Kolkata Dubai Dublin Tel Aviv Boston Mumbai Abu Dhabi Bangalore USA India UAE Ireland Israel NDA Required
  3. 3. QAI Jets Team positions - 1. Supersonic Team 2. Sub-hypersonic Team/ Hyper-sonic Team 1. Supersonic Flight Expert/Specialist/Scientist- No. of open positions-20x2 Expected Experience- 10+ years Skill Set / Experience / Knowledge Required In - 1. Advanced & deep understanding of supersonic flight 2. Super sonic flow dynamics 3. Aircraft flight dynamics 4. Wind tunnel test experience of supersonic aircraft 5. Sonic-shock wave dilution methods 6. Flight design & structural analysis 2. Sub Hyper-sonic/ Hyper-sonic Flight Expert/Specialist/Scientist- No. of open positions- 25x2 Expected Experience- 8+ years Skill Set / Experience / Knowledge Required In - 1. Advanced & deep understanding of sub hypersonic & hypersonic flight systems 2. Hyper-sonic aircraft flight control dynamics 3. Hyper-sonic airflow & aircraft structural analysis in different flight conditions
  4. 4. 4. Experience in hypersonic vehicle design in wind tunnel testing 5. Hyper-sonic shock-wave management 6. Hyper-sonic vehicle design & structural analysis 3. CFD Expert/Specialist/Scientist- No. of open positions- 16x4 Expected Experience- 8+ years Skill Set / Experience / Knowledge Required In - 1. Advanced HPC platform based CFD experience 2. Real-life data integration CFD analysis 3. Advanced Monte-Carlo 4. Naive-Stokes Flow Simulation 5. Advanced numerical CFD simulation experience 6. Complex boundary layer & sub-environment 7. Real-time wind tunnel data integrated comparison approximation CFD 4. Aircraft Control Expert Expert/Specialist/Scientist- No. of open positions- 15x4 Expected Experience- 10+ years Skill Set / Experience / Knowledge Required In - 1. Supersonic aircraft control systems 2. Supersonic all weather flight dynamics analysis & statistical study 3. Supersonic aircraft limitation measurement 4. Supersonic Flight in turbulent airspace (Recovery sequence) 5. Supersonic control surfaces design & operation manner
  5. 5. 6. Hyper-sonic aircraft control systems 7. Hyper-sonic all weather & upper atmospheric weather flight dynamics 8. Hyper-sonic aircraft limitation measurement & detailed study 9. Hyper-sonic aircraft flight conditions in turbulent airspace 10. Hyper-sonic flight control surfaces design & operation manner 5. Aircraft Electrical Systems Expert/Specialist/Scientist- No. of open positions- 26x4 Expected Experience- 5+ years Skill Set / Experience / Knowledge Required In - 1. Advanced APU and power delivery system design 2. Advanced RAT design & analysis 3. Power delivery management 4. Sensor network 5. Data cables & Data transmission 6. Advanced fly-by-wire system & control unit 6. Structural Analysis Expert/Specialist/Scientist- No. of open positions- 10x4 Expected Experience- 10+ years Skill Set / Experience / Knowledge Required In - 1. Advanced structural strength & stress analysis knowledge 2. Supersonic flight stress conditions 3. Hyper-sonic stress conditions 4. High altitude stress conditions 5. Structural safety limitations
  6. 6. 6. Advanced experience in stress & g-force induced simulations 7. Delta wing limitations study 8. Outer surface flexibility limitations study 7. Composite & Material Sciences Expert/Specialist/Scientist- No. of open positions- 18x4 Expected Experience- 8+ years Skill Set / Experience / Knowledge Required In - 1. Advanced experience in aerospace grade composite handling & manufacturing 2. Advanced proprietary composite fabrication & treatment process 3. Aerospace grade alloy structure & fabrication 4. Large-scale metallic 3D printing 5. Treatment of alloys 6. Hybrid alloy-alloy structural fabrication 8. Autopilot & Avionics Expert/Specialist/Scientist- No. of open positions- 20x4 Expected Experience- 8+ years Skill Set / Experience / Knowledge Required In - 1. Aerospace control avionics structure & internal software data structures 2. Advanced experience in in aircraft sensing & Internal data transmission 3. Advanced cockpit & control system architecture 4. Supersonic aircraft autopilot development 5. Hyper-sonic Aircraft autopilot development
  7. 7. Visit us at - https://www.quantumaigroupeofcompanies.com/hybrid- electric-private-jet Contact Us- https://www.quantumaigroupeofcompanies.com/contact-us Email Id - info@quantumaigroupeofcompanies.com Locations- Stanford Kolkata Dubai Dublin Tel Aviv Boston Mumbai Abu Dhabi Bangalore USA India UAE Ireland Israel

