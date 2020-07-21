Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Inspiring quotes from THE GREATEST SALESMAN IN THE WORLD Og Mandino RANJU MOHAN
“ I will persist till I succeed. I will persist. I will win.”
02 “FAILURE WILL NEVER OVERTAKE ME IF MY DETERMINATION TO SUCCEED IS STRONG ENOUGH.”
03 “I greet this day with love in my heart and I will succeed.”
04 “Experience is like fashion and actions that prove successful today will be not workable and impractical tomorrow.”
05 Failure no longer will be my payment for struggle. Just as the nature had made no provision for my body to tolerate pai...
06 Within my allotted time I must practice the art of patience for nature never acts in haste . To create Olive , king of ...
07 Good habits are key to all success… I will form good habits and become their slave.
09 “I will greet this day with love in my heart.”
10 “I am nature’s greatest miracle. I AM UNIQUE.”
11 I will leave this day as if it is my last. If it is not, I shall …give thanks.
12 “Today I will be master of my emotions, Yesterday’s joy will become today’s sadness ,yet today’s sadness will grow into...
13 As long as I can laugh never will I be poor. I will be happy. I will be successful I will be the greatest salesman the ...
14 Today I will multiply my value by hundredfold (100X). First I will set goals for the day, the week , the month , the ye...
“My dreams are worthless, my plans are dust , my goals are impossible. All are of no value unless they are followed by act...
Thank you
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Greatest salesman

7 views

Published on

Inspiring Quotes from the The greatest Salesman in the World

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Greatest salesman

  1. 1. Inspiring quotes from THE GREATEST SALESMAN IN THE WORLD Og Mandino RANJU MOHAN
  2. 2. “ I will persist till I succeed. I will persist. I will win.”
  3. 3. 02 “FAILURE WILL NEVER OVERTAKE ME IF MY DETERMINATION TO SUCCEED IS STRONG ENOUGH.”
  4. 4. 03 “I greet this day with love in my heart and I will succeed.”
  5. 5. 04 “Experience is like fashion and actions that prove successful today will be not workable and impractical tomorrow.”
  6. 6. 05 Failure no longer will be my payment for struggle. Just as the nature had made no provision for my body to tolerate pain or has it made any provision for my life to suffer failure. Now I reject it …
  7. 7. 06 Within my allotted time I must practice the art of patience for nature never acts in haste . To create Olive , king of all trees , a hundred years is required … Success is more a state of mind… And the only difference between those who have failed and those who have succeeded lies in difference of habits.
  8. 8. 07 Good habits are key to all success… I will form good habits and become their slave.
  9. 9. 09 “I will greet this day with love in my heart.”
  10. 10. 10 “I am nature’s greatest miracle. I AM UNIQUE.”
  11. 11. 11 I will leave this day as if it is my last. If it is not, I shall …give thanks.
  12. 12. 12 “Today I will be master of my emotions, Yesterday’s joy will become today’s sadness ,yet today’s sadness will grow into tomorrow’s joy. I will master my emotions so that is the day is productive. For unless my mood is right the day will be a failure I master my moods I will control my destiny.”
  13. 13. 13 As long as I can laugh never will I be poor. I will be happy. I will be successful I will be the greatest salesman the world has ever known.
  14. 14. 14 Today I will multiply my value by hundredfold (100X). First I will set goals for the day, the week , the month , the year and my life … In setting my goals I will consider my best performance of past and multiply it hundred fold… This is standard I will live for future.
  15. 15. “My dreams are worthless, my plans are dust , my goals are impossible. All are of no value unless they are followed by action. I will act now.”
  16. 16. Thank you

×