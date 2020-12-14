Whether you want a speaker to liven up a party, or something simple to listen to podcasts before going to sleep, nothing beats the sheer convenience of a Bluetooth speaker. Just charge it up, pair it your phone, and you are good to go. Buying a Bluetooth speaker can be a stressful affair, especially given the sheer multitude of options in the market. Bluetooth speakers come in all shapes and sizes - from compact, pocketable options to giant ones intended solely for home use. We have listed the best Bluetooth speakers you can buy in India across multiple price points to simplify your buying experience.