Whether you want a speaker to liven up a party

Whether you want a speaker to liven up a party, or something simple to listen to podcasts before going to sleep, nothing beats the sheer convenience of a Bluetooth speaker. Just charge it up, pair it your phone, and you are good to go. Buying a Bluetooth speaker can be a stressful affair, especially given the sheer multitude of options in the market. Bluetooth speakers come in all shapes and sizes - from compact, pocketable options to giant ones intended solely for home use. We have listed the best Bluetooth speakers you can buy in India across multiple price points to simplify your buying experience.

Whether you want a speaker to liven up a party

  1. 1. Best Budget Bluetooth Speakers To Buy Whetheryouwanta speakertolivenupa party,or somethingsimple tolistentopodcastsbefore goingto sleep,nothingbeatsthe sheerconvenience of aBluetoothspeaker.Justcharge itup,pair it your phone,and youare goodto go. Buyinga Bluetoothspeakercanbe a stressful affair,especially giventhe sheermultitude of optionsinthe market.Bluetoothspeakerscome inall shapesandsizes - fromcompact, pocketable optionstogiantonesintendedsolelyforhome use.We have listedthe bestBluetoothspeakersyoucanbuy inIndia across multiple price pointstosimplifyyourbuying experience. Here you can see top5 Bluetoothspeakersatlow cost withsoundquality. 1) BoAt Stone 170 5W BluetoothSpeaker BoAtStone 170 5W portable Bluetoothspeakerwhichgivespleasantsoundeffectswithsuperb build-inquality.It’sonly400 Grams so veryeasyto carry anywhere. Itcontains 1LithiumPolymer batteries forcharge purpose.Youcan charge using3.5mm USB cable.It providesoutputmaximum of 5 Watts. Andit will gives6hoursstandby afterfull charge.It supportsAux cable,FM,SD Card and USB optionsto enjoythe music.Tobuy Click here. Price:1299.00 Rupees 2) JBL Go
  2. 2. JBL Go portable Bluetoothspeakerwith goodsound effectswithqualitydesign.It’sonly133.24 Grams so it’sveryhandyto carry anywhere andenjoythe music.Itcontains 1 LithiumPolymer batteries forcharge purpose.Youcan charge using3.5mm USB cable.It providesoutputmaximum of 3 Watts. Andit will gives5hoursstandby afterfull charge.It supportsAux cable,FM,SD Card and USB optionsto enjoythe music.Tobuy Click here. Price:1699.00 Rupees 3) BoAt Stone 200 3W BoAtStone 200 3W portable Bluetoothspeakerwhichgivespleasantsoundeffectsand IPX5 Waterproof build-indesign.Thatgivesyouwaterresistance advantagesonoworryif water dropson the speaker.It’sonly322 Grams so veryeasyto carry anywhere.Itcontains 1 LithiumPolymer batteries forcharge purpose.Youcan charge using3.5mm USB cable.It providesoutputmaximum of 3 Watts. Andit will gives10hoursstand by afterfull charge.ItsupportsAux cable,FM, SD Card and USB optionstoenjoythe music.To buy Click here. Price:1399.00 Rupees 4) Noise Vibe 5W Portable WirelessBluetoothSpeaker Noise Vibe 5Wportable Bluetoothspeakerwithperfectsoundeffectswithqualitydesign.Itisvery small,soeasyto carry anywhere andenjoythe music.Itcontains 1 LithiumPolymerbatteries for charge purpose.Youcan charge using3.5mm USB cable.Itprovidesoutputmaximumof 5Watts. Andit will gives9hoursstandby afterfull charge.It supportsAux cable,FM,SD Card and USB optionstoenjoythe music.Alsoitcomeswith IPX7waterproof qualityanditgivesyouthe benefitof enjoyingthe musiceveninthe Rain. Tobuy Click here.
  Price:1499.00 Rupees 5) ZebronicsSound Feast 50 ZebronicsSoundFeast50 portable Bluetoothspeakerwhichgivespleasantsoundeffectswith superbbuild-inquality.Itcomeswithmobileholderandhanger.Sousingthe hangerwe can take it to everywhere. Itcontains 1LithiumPolymerbatteries forcharge purpose.Youcan charge using 3.5mm USB cable. Itprovidesoutputmaximumof 14 Watts. And itwill gives5hoursstand by under full soundand20 Hrs stand by with50% of volume. ItsupportsAux cable,FM,SDCard and USB optionstoenjoythe music. To buy Clickhere. Price: 1699.00 Rupees

