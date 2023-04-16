Successfully reported this slideshow.
Apr. 16, 2023
burns ppt.pptx

Apr. 16, 2023
Health & Medicine

etiology and pathopysiology of burns

etiology and pathopysiology of burns

Health & Medicine
burns ppt.pptx

  1. 1. Burns –Thermal, Chemical, Electrical burns and Pathophysiology of Burns -by Ranjita Hegde
  2. 2. Burn  Defined as a wound caused by exogenous agent leading to coagulative necrosis of the tissue
  3. 3. History  Fabrigus Hildanicus in his book De- Combustionibus first described classification  Parre distinguished between 2nd and 3rd degree burn  Richard Wiseman 1676 : Splintage in burns  Edward Kentish 1796: Pressure dressings to relief pain  Earle 1799: Means to reduce effect of burn -Ice usage  Wallace 1949: open dressing for face  Lister 1875: boric+ carbolic acid for dressing  Bradford Cannon : Skin grafting as main treatment line
  4. 4. Types of Burn Injury  Thermal • Scald • Flame • Flash • Contact  Cold burn - Frostbite  Inhalational burn  Electric • Low tension • High tension • Lightning.  Chemical : alkali and acid  Radiation
  5. 5.  66 % of all burns - at home,  The MCCs are flame and scald burns.  Alcohol  Scald burns MC in children < 5 years  Child abuse.  The survival rate for all burns is 94.6%,  But for at-risk populations, in communities lacking medical, legal, and public health resources, survival can be nearly impossible
  6. 6. Classification of Burn Injury  Severity of injury is determined by • Depth of burn • Extent of burn • Location of burn • Patient risk factors
  7. 7. Depth of Burn  In the past, burns were defined by degrees: First-degree, second-degree, third and fourth degree burns  Burns now classified according to depth of skin destruction: • Partial-thickness burn • Full-thickness burn  Superficial partial thickness - Involves the epidermis –1st degree  Deep partial thickness - Involves the dermis -2nd degree  Full thickness - Involves fat, muscle, bone-3rd and 4th degree
  8. 8. Evaluation of extent of burn surface:  Superficial burns are not included in the calculation.  Only partial or full thickness burns are included. 1. Lund and Browder chart 2. Palm method 3. Rule of 9 4. Berkow’s percentages chart
  9. 9. Rule of 9
  10. 10. RULE OF PALMS  A burn equivalent to the size of the patient’s hand is equal to 1% body surface area (BSA).
  11. 11. Thermal Burns  Caused by flame, flash, scald, or contact with hot objects  Most common type of burn  Heat changes molecular structure of tissue causing denaturation of proteins  Extent of burns damage depends on • Temperature of agent • Amount of heat • Duration of contact
  12. 12. Smoke Inhalation Injuries  Result from inhalation of hot air or noxious chemicals  Cause damage to respiratory tract  Important determinant of mortality in fire victims • CO poisoning  CO is produced by the incomplete combustion of burning materials  Inhaled CO displaces oxygen
  13. 13. Chemical Burns  Acids • Form a thick, insoluble mass where they contact tissue. • Coagulation necrosis • Limits burn damage  Alkalis • Destroy cell membrane through liquefaction necrosis • Deeper tissue penetration and deeper burns  Most commonly caused by acids  Tissue destruction may continue for up to 72 hrs after injury
  14. 14. Electrical Burns  Result from coagulation necrosis caused by intense heat generated from an electrical current  May result from direct damage to nerves and vessels causing tissue anoxia and death  Severity of injury depends on the amount of voltage, tissue resistance, current pathways, surface area, and on the length of time of the flow  Greatest heat occurs at the points of resistance , Longer the contact, the greater the potential of injury , Smaller the point of contact, the more concentrated the energy  Electrical sparks may ignite the patient’s clothing, causing a combination of thermal and electrical injury
  15. 15.  BEST WORST CONDUCTORS  NERVE BLOODVESSELS MUSCLE SKIN TENDON FAT BONE
  16. 16.  CONTACT BURN • Due to close contact • POINT OF ENTRY : Raised Blister containing GAS or FLUID • POINT OF EXIT: Punctured or lacerated Wound  SPARK BURN • Due to poor or intermittent contact • Dry Pitted Lesion Surround by Yellow Parchment Scab  FLASH BURN • Due to without actual contact with very high voltage, more then 1000 volts.
  17. 17.  Local whitening  Zone of hyperemia  Chain of blisters  Dried and wrinkled skin  Scorched and blackened skin.  Explosively splitting of clothes.
  18. 18. FLASH BURN  Charring of tissues with carbonisation is common.  Brownish discoloration of skin.  Crocodile skin – multiple spark burns over large areas of skin
  19. 19. LIGHTENING  A natural electric discharge in the atmosphere is called lightning or lightning flash.  It is electric discharge from cloud to earth. Lightning has 100-1000 million volts.  Charred body and skin Burns  Arborescent marking due to passage of current through blood vessels. (Branches of tree)  Megnitisation of metallic articles e.g rings, spectacle frames, keys, watches etc. due to tremendous heat.  Cardiac failure. , Rupture of tympanic membrane. , Bone fractures. , Torn clothes
  20. 20. Cold Thermal Injury Frostbite :  Exposure to dry cold.  The exposed parts such as ears, nose, fingers and toes may show localized effects.  Lesions (blisters) may superficial involving skin and subcutaneous tissue.  Necrosis of tissues.  Temp is usually below 0C.
  21. 21. Pathophysiology of Burns  Temp : 40° to 44° C (104° to 111.2° F) - Enzymes malfunction - Proteins denature - Cellular pumps fail.  > 44° C (111.2° F) the damage occurs faster than the cell’s repair mechanism can function.
  22. 22. Jackson burn model  ZONE OF COAGULATION • The first of three zones. • The cell death is complete. • Area nearest to the heat source.  ZONE OF STASIS • cells are viable. • If untreated thrombosis and vasoconstriction Necrosis.  ZONE OF HYPEREMIA. • Minimal cellular injury • Predominant vasodilation. • These cells usually recover.
  23. 23. Pathophysiology of Burns  Fluid shift  Period of inflammatory response  Vessels adjacent to burn injury dilate : increased capillary hydrostatic pressure & capillary permeability  Continous leak of plasma from intravascular space into interstitial space  Associated imbalances of fluids ,electrolytes & acid –base occur  Hemoconcentration  Last 24-36 hrs
  24. 24.  Metabolic - Hypermetabolic state • Increased oxygen & calorie requirements • Increase in core body temperature  Immunologic • Loss of protective barrier - Increased risk of infection • Suppression of humoral & cell mediated immune responses
  25. 25. ACUTE PHASE  Clinical Shock  External loss of plasma  Loss of circulating red cells  Burn edema
  26. 26. Body’s response to burns  Emergent Phase (stage 1) - - Pain response - Catecholamine release - Tachycardia, tachypnea, Mild hypertension  Fluid Shift Phase (stage 2 ) • Length 18-24 hrs • Begins after emergent phase (reaches peak in 6-8 hrs) • Damaged cells initiate inflammatory response ( Increased blood flow to cells, Shift of fluid from intravascular to extravascular space )
  27. 27.  Hypermetabolic Phase ( stage 3) • Last for days to weeks • Large increase in body’s need for nutrient as it repairs itself  Resolution Phase( stage 4) • Scar formation • General rehabilitation & progression to normal function
  28. 28. PRIMARY BURN MANAGEMENT  Safe from the scene  Stop the burning process  Consider burn patient as a multiple trauma patient untill determined otherwise  Perform ABCDE assessment  Initiate cooling (Thermal) : Avoid hypothermia  Flush chemicals off (Chemical)  High flow oxygen  Calculate TBSA ( Evaluate injury depth, Evaluate injury severity)  Expose and examine : Remove constricting clothing and jewellery
  29. 29.  Airway • Signs of airway burn/inhalation injury: stridor, hoarseness, black sputum, respiratory distress, singed nasal hairs or facial swelling • Sign of oropharyngeal burn: soot in mouth, intraoral oedema and erythema • Significant neck burn • If above present, consider early intubation • If suspicion of airway burns or carbon monoxide intoxication apply high flow oxygen • Protect the cervical spine with immobilisation if there is associated trauma  Breathing • Full thickness and/or circumferential chest burns may require escharotomy to permit chest expansion
  30. 30.  Circulation • If early shock is present, consider causes other than the burn • IV fluid resuscitation as required • IV or IO access (preferably 2 points of access) • For circumferential burns check peripheral perfusion and need for escharotomy  Disability • If altered conscious state, consider airway support • Assess neurovascular status if limb involved  Exposure –Expose whole body - remove clothing and log roll to visualise posterior surfaces,Use Lund & Browder Chart.
  31. 31. Electrical injuries: • Risk of dysrhythmias - consider 24 hours ECG monitoring • Monitor for elevated CK, urine haemoglobin and myoglobin Chemical burns • Personal protective equipment for first aid givers should be worn (gloves, mask, gown, eye protection) • Remove contaminated clothing • Brush powdered agent off skin • Areas in contact with chemical should be irrigated with cool water • Irrigate to floor with appropriate drainage so contaminated water does not cause further injury
  32. 32. BURN MORTALITY  Management is focused to prevent mortality and morbidly  Initial 24 hours: • Airway burns and respiratory injury • hypovolemic shock  After 24 hours: • infections • kidney failure
  33. 33. STRATEGY : PLANNING IMPLEMENTATION/INTERVENTIONS FLUID MANAGEMENT WOUND MANAGEMENT PAIN MANAGEMENT TETANUS
  34. 34. Parkland formula  Initial 24 hours:  Ringer’s lactated (RL) solution 4 ml/kg/% burn for adults and 3 ml/kg/% burn for children.  Next 24 hours:  Colloids given as 20–60% of calculated plasma volume. No crystalloids.  Glucose in water is added in amounts required to maintain a urinary output of 0.5–1 ml/hour in adults and 1 ml/hour in children.
  35. 35. Resuscitation formula  Modified Parkland formula a. Initial 24 hours: RL 4 ml/kg/% burn (adults) b. Next 24 hours: Begin colloid infusion of 5% albumin 0.3–1 ml/kg/% burn/16 per hour  Brooke formula a. Initial 24 hours: RL solution 1.5 ml/kg/% burn plus colloids 0.5 ml/kg/% burn plus 2000 ml glucose in water b. Next 24 hours: RL 0.5 ml/kg/% burn, colloids 0.25 ml/kg/% burn and the same amount of glucose in water as in the first 24 hours  Modified Brooke a. Initial 24 hours: No colloids. RL solution 2 ml/kg/% burn in adults and 3 ml/kg/% burn in children b. Next 24 hours: Colloids at 0.3–0.5 ml/kg/% burn and no crystalloids are given. Glucose in water is added in the amounts required to maintain good urinary output.
  36. 36.  Evans formula (1952) a. First 24 hours: Crystalloids 1 ml/kg/% burn plus colloids at 1 ml/kg/% burn plus 2000 ml glucose in water b. Next 24 hours: Crystalloids at 0.5 ml/kg/% burn, colloids at 0.5 ml/kg/% burn and the same amount of glucose in water as in the first 24 hours.  Monafo formula Monafo recommends using a solution containing 250 mEq Na, 150 mEq lactate 100 mEq Cl. The amount is adjusted according to the urine output. In the following 24 hours, the solution is titrated with 1/3 normal saline according to urinary output. output.
  37. 37. Ringer Lactate Na+ conc 130mEq/L Most physiological Free of glucose Converted to HCO3
  38. 38. ASSESSING ADEQUACY OF RESUSCITATION  Peripheral blood pressure: may be difficult to obtain – often misleading  Urine Output: Best indicator unless ARF occurs  CVP: Better indicator of fluid status  Heart rate: Valuable in early post burn period – should be around 120/min. > HR indicates need for > fluids or pain control
  39. 39. NUTRITIONAL SUPPORT  Essential for wound healing, graft survival; prevents “at risk” partial thickness injury from converting to full thickness injury.  Enteral feeds preferred over TPN – may prevent gut bacterial translocation – early (within 4 hours) institution of enteral feeds may achieve early positive N2 balance – may be precluded by paralytic ileus  Hypermetabolic state favors breakdown/use of fat and protein; rate of loss of lean body mass can be slowed by approximating positive nitrogen balance; high protein content of enteral formula therefore favored  Curreri Formula: – calories/day=(wt in kg) (25) + (40) (%BSA) : needs periodic recalculation as healing occurs – probably overestimates caloric needs
  40. 40. Wound Management Ist degree superficial burn • Run cool, not cold, water over the wounded area to reduce pain and swelling • Use a mild soap and water to cleanse affected area • Apply an antibiotic ointment if there is no opening of the skin • Wrap the affected area loosely with sterile gauze to avoid agitation 2nd degree burns • hydrogel dressings,tulle dressings, silversulfadizine ointment 3rd degree burns • Debridement and skin grafting
  41. 41. PAIN MANAGEMENT  DOC: Morphine Sulfate • Dose: Adults: 0.1 – 0.2 mg/kg IVP Children: 0.1 – 0.2 mg/kg/dose IVP / IO • Use opiates cautiously in infants who are not mechanically ventilated - Consider role of anxiolytics  Anti-inflammatory drugs, paracetamol and dipyrone: • These medications may reduce the amount of opioid needed by up to 20-30% and reduce the adverse effects of opioids significantly . • Due to the inhibition of platelet aggregation, the use of NSAIDs should be avoided in situations in which risk of bleeding is a concern (such as severe burn) . • Its use also requires caution in patients with cardiovascular and gastrointestinal diseases .
  42. 42. Thankyou

