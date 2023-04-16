burns ppt.pptx

1.
Burns –Thermal, Chemical,
Electrical burns and
Pathophysiology of Burns
-by Ranjita Hegde
Burn
Defined as a wound caused by exogenous agent leading to coagulative necrosis of
the tissue
History
Fabrigus Hildanicus in his book De- Combustionibus first described classification
Parre distinguished between 2nd and 3rd degree burn
Richard Wiseman 1676 : Splintage in burns
Edward Kentish 1796: Pressure dressings to relief pain
Earle 1799: Means to reduce effect of burn -Ice usage
Wallace 1949: open dressing for face
Lister 1875: boric+ carbolic acid for dressing
Bradford Cannon : Skin grafting as main treatment line
Types of Burn Injury
Thermal
• Scald
• Flame
• Flash
• Contact
Cold burn - Frostbite
Inhalational burn
Electric
• Low tension
• High tension
• Lightning.
Chemical : alkali and acid
Radiation
66 % of all burns - at home,
The MCCs are flame and scald burns.
Alcohol
Scald burns MC in children < 5 years
Child abuse.
The survival rate for all burns is 94.6%,
But for at-risk populations, in communities lacking medical, legal, and public
health resources, survival can be nearly impossible
Classification of Burn Injury
Severity of injury is determined by
• Depth of burn
• Extent of burn
• Location of burn
• Patient risk factors
Depth of Burn
In the past, burns were defined by degrees: First-degree, second-degree, third
and fourth degree burns
Burns now classified according to depth of skin destruction:
• Partial-thickness burn
• Full-thickness burn
Superficial partial thickness - Involves the epidermis –1st degree
Deep partial thickness - Involves the dermis -2nd degree
Full thickness - Involves fat, muscle, bone-3rd and 4th degree
Evaluation of extent of burn surface:
Superficial burns are not included in the calculation.
Only partial or full thickness burns are included.
1. Lund and Browder chart
2. Palm method
3. Rule of 9
4. Berkow’s percentages chart
RULE OF PALMS
A burn equivalent to the size of the patient’s hand is equal to 1% body surface area
(BSA).
Thermal Burns
Caused by flame, flash, scald, or contact with hot objects
Most common type of burn
Heat changes molecular structure of tissue causing denaturation of proteins
Extent of burns damage depends on
• Temperature of agent
• Amount of heat
• Duration of contact
Smoke Inhalation Injuries
Result from inhalation of hot air or noxious chemicals
Cause damage to respiratory tract
Important determinant of mortality in fire victims
• CO poisoning
CO is produced by the incomplete combustion of burning materials
Inhaled CO displaces oxygen
Chemical Burns
Acids
• Form a thick, insoluble mass where they contact tissue.
• Coagulation necrosis
• Limits burn damage
Alkalis
• Destroy cell membrane through liquefaction necrosis
• Deeper tissue penetration and deeper burns
Most commonly caused by acids
Tissue destruction may continue for up to 72 hrs after injury
Electrical Burns
Result from coagulation necrosis caused by intense heat generated from an
electrical current
May result from direct damage to nerves and vessels causing tissue anoxia and
death
Severity of injury depends on the amount of voltage, tissue resistance, current
pathways, surface area, and on the length of time of the flow
Greatest heat occurs at the points of resistance , Longer the contact, the greater the
potential of injury , Smaller the point of contact, the more concentrated the energy
Electrical sparks may ignite the patient’s clothing, causing a combination of thermal
and electrical injury
BEST WORST CONDUCTORS
NERVE BLOODVESSELS MUSCLE SKIN TENDON FAT BONE
16.
CONTACT BURN
• Due to close contact
• POINT OF ENTRY : Raised Blister containing GAS or FLUID
• POINT OF EXIT: Punctured or lacerated Wound
SPARK BURN
• Due to poor or intermittent contact
• Dry Pitted Lesion Surround by Yellow Parchment Scab
FLASH BURN
• Due to without actual contact with very high voltage, more then 1000 volts.
Local whitening
Zone of hyperemia
Chain of blisters
Dried and wrinkled skin
Scorched and blackened skin.
Explosively splitting of
clothes.
FLASH BURN
Charring of tissues with
carbonisation is common.
Brownish discoloration of skin.
Crocodile skin – multiple spark
burns over large areas of skin
LIGHTENING
A natural electric discharge in the atmosphere is called
lightning or lightning flash.
It is electric discharge from cloud to earth. Lightning has
100-1000 million volts.
Charred body and skin Burns
Arborescent marking due to passage of current through
blood vessels. (Branches of tree)
Megnitisation of metallic articles e.g rings, spectacle
frames, keys, watches etc. due to tremendous heat.
Cardiac failure. , Rupture of tympanic membrane. , Bone
fractures. , Torn clothes
Cold Thermal Injury
Frostbite :
Exposure to dry cold.
The exposed parts such as ears, nose, fingers and toes may show localized effects.
Lesions (blisters) may superficial involving skin and subcutaneous tissue.
Necrosis of tissues.
Temp is usually below 0C.
Pathophysiology of Burns
Temp : 40° to 44° C (104° to 111.2° F)
- Enzymes malfunction
- Proteins denature
- Cellular pumps fail.
> 44° C (111.2° F) the damage occurs faster than the cell’s repair mechanism can
function.
Jackson burn model
ZONE OF COAGULATION
• The first of three zones.
• The cell death is complete.
• Area nearest to the heat source.
ZONE OF STASIS
• cells are viable.
• If untreated thrombosis and vasoconstriction Necrosis.
ZONE OF HYPEREMIA.
• Minimal cellular injury
• Predominant vasodilation.
• These cells usually recover.
Pathophysiology of Burns
Fluid shift
Period of inflammatory response
Vessels adjacent to burn injury dilate : increased capillary hydrostatic pressure &
capillary permeability
Continous leak of plasma from intravascular space into interstitial space
Associated imbalances of fluids ,electrolytes & acid –base occur
Hemoconcentration
Last 24-36 hrs
Metabolic - Hypermetabolic state
• Increased oxygen & calorie requirements
• Increase in core body temperature
Immunologic
• Loss of protective barrier - Increased risk of infection
• Suppression of humoral & cell mediated immune responses
ACUTE PHASE
Clinical Shock
External loss of plasma
Loss of circulating red cells
Burn edema
26.
Emergent Phase (stage 1) - - Pain response - Catecholamine release -
Tachycardia, tachypnea, Mild hypertension
Fluid Shift Phase (stage 2 )
• Length 18-24 hrs
• Begins after emergent phase (reaches peak in 6-8 hrs)
• Damaged cells initiate inflammatory response ( Increased blood flow to cells, Shift
of fluid from intravascular to extravascular space )
27.
Hypermetabolic Phase ( stage 3)
• Last for days to weeks
• Large increase in body’s need for nutrient as it repairs itself
Resolution Phase( stage 4)
• Scar formation
• General rehabilitation & progression to normal function
PRIMARY BURN MANAGEMENT
Safe from the scene
Stop the burning process
Consider burn patient as a multiple trauma patient untill determined otherwise
Perform ABCDE assessment
Initiate cooling (Thermal) : Avoid hypothermia
Flush chemicals off (Chemical)
High flow oxygen
Calculate TBSA ( Evaluate injury depth, Evaluate injury severity)
Expose and examine : Remove constricting clothing and jewellery
Airway
• Signs of airway burn/inhalation injury: stridor, hoarseness, black
sputum, respiratory distress, singed nasal hairs or facial swelling
• Sign of oropharyngeal burn: soot in mouth, intraoral oedema and
erythema
• Significant neck burn
• If above present, consider early intubation
• If suspicion of airway burns or carbon monoxide intoxication apply
high flow oxygen
• Protect the cervical spine with immobilisation if there is associated
trauma
Breathing
• Full thickness and/or circumferential chest burns may require
escharotomy to permit chest expansion
Circulation
• If early shock is present, consider causes other than the burn
• IV fluid resuscitation as required
• IV or IO access (preferably 2 points of access)
• For circumferential burns check peripheral perfusion and need for
escharotomy
Disability
• If altered conscious state, consider airway support
• Assess neurovascular status if limb involved
Exposure –Expose whole body - remove clothing and log roll to
visualise posterior surfaces,Use Lund & Browder Chart.
Electrical injuries:
• Risk of dysrhythmias - consider 24 hours ECG monitoring
• Monitor for elevated CK, urine haemoglobin and myoglobin
Chemical burns
• Personal protective equipment for first aid givers should be worn (gloves, mask,
gown, eye protection)
• Remove contaminated clothing
• Brush powdered agent off skin
• Areas in contact with chemical should be irrigated with cool water
• Irrigate to floor with appropriate drainage so contaminated water does not cause
further injury
BURN MORTALITY
Management is focused to prevent mortality and morbidly
Initial 24 hours:
• Airway burns and respiratory injury
• hypovolemic shock
After 24 hours:
• infections
• kidney failure
Parkland formula
Initial 24 hours:
Ringer’s lactated (RL) solution 4 ml/kg/% burn for adults and 3 ml/kg/% burn for
children.
Next 24 hours:
Colloids given as 20–60% of calculated plasma volume. No crystalloids.
Glucose in water is added in amounts required to maintain a urinary output of 0.5–1
ml/hour in adults and 1 ml/hour in children.
Resuscitation formula
Modified Parkland formula
a. Initial 24 hours: RL 4 ml/kg/% burn (adults)
b. Next 24 hours: Begin colloid infusion of 5% albumin 0.3–1 ml/kg/% burn/16 per hour
Brooke formula
a. Initial 24 hours: RL solution 1.5 ml/kg/% burn plus colloids 0.5 ml/kg/% burn plus 2000 ml
glucose in water
b. Next 24 hours: RL 0.5 ml/kg/% burn, colloids 0.25 ml/kg/% burn and the same amount of glucose
in water as in the first 24 hours
Modified Brooke
a. Initial 24 hours: No colloids. RL solution 2 ml/kg/% burn in adults and 3 ml/kg/% burn in children
b. Next 24 hours: Colloids at 0.3–0.5 ml/kg/% burn and no crystalloids are given. Glucose in water is
added in the amounts required to maintain good urinary output.
Evans formula (1952)
a. First 24 hours: Crystalloids 1 ml/kg/% burn plus colloids at 1 ml/kg/% burn plus
2000 ml glucose in water
b. Next 24 hours: Crystalloids at 0.5 ml/kg/% burn, colloids at 0.5 ml/kg/% burn
and the same amount of glucose in water as in the first 24 hours.
Monafo formula
Monafo recommends using a solution containing 250 mEq Na, 150 mEq lactate
100 mEq Cl. The amount is adjusted according to the urine output. In the following
24 hours, the solution is titrated with 1/3 normal saline according to urinary output.
output.
Ringer
Lactate
Na+ conc
130mEq/L
Most
physiological
Free of
glucose
Converted to
HCO3
ASSESSING ADEQUACY OF RESUSCITATION
Peripheral blood pressure: may be difficult to obtain – often misleading
Urine Output: Best indicator unless ARF occurs
CVP: Better indicator of fluid status
Heart rate: Valuable in early post burn period – should be around 120/min. > HR
indicates need for > fluids or pain control
NUTRITIONAL SUPPORT
Essential for wound healing, graft survival; prevents “at risk” partial thickness injury
from converting to full thickness injury.
Enteral feeds preferred over TPN – may prevent gut bacterial translocation – early
(within 4 hours) institution of enteral feeds may achieve early positive N2 balance –
may be precluded by paralytic ileus
Hypermetabolic state favors breakdown/use of fat and protein; rate of loss of lean
body mass can be slowed by approximating positive nitrogen balance; high protein
content of enteral formula therefore favored
Curreri Formula: – calories/day=(wt in kg) (25) + (40) (%BSA) : needs periodic
recalculation as healing occurs – probably overestimates caloric needs
Wound Management
Ist degree superficial burn
• Run cool, not cold, water over the wounded area to reduce pain and swelling
• Use a mild soap and water to cleanse affected area
• Apply an antibiotic ointment if there is no opening of the skin
• Wrap the affected area loosely with sterile gauze to avoid agitation
2nd degree burns
• hydrogel dressings,tulle dressings, silversulfadizine ointment
3rd degree burns
• Debridement and skin grafting
PAIN MANAGEMENT
DOC: Morphine Sulfate
• Dose: Adults: 0.1 – 0.2 mg/kg IVP Children: 0.1 – 0.2 mg/kg/dose IVP / IO
• Use opiates cautiously in infants who are not mechanically ventilated - Consider role of
anxiolytics
Anti-inflammatory drugs, paracetamol and dipyrone:
• These medications may reduce the amount of opioid needed by up to 20-30% and
reduce the adverse effects of opioids significantly .
• Due to the inhibition of platelet aggregation, the use of NSAIDs should be avoided in
situations in which risk of bleeding is a concern (such as severe burn) .
• Its use also requires caution in patients with cardiovascular and gastrointestinal
diseases .