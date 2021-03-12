sleep booster

Successfully reported this slideshow.
PROJECT SEMINAR ON SLEEPBUSTER COMPUTER VISION BASED DRIVER FATIGUE DETECTION SYSTEM
Guided By Dr. P. S. Sharma Presented by Alisha Shah & Nidhi Chourasia
• Introduction • What is Sleep buster??? • The Need. • Project Objective. • System Components. • Challenges. • Application...
• A technique to detect the driver fatigue is an interesting challenge that would help in preventing accidents. • We propo...
Sleep Buster is Computer Vision based driver fatigue detection system.  This system monitors the face of the driver and d...
• According to WHO, road accidents annually cause approximately 1.2 million death worldwide. Also about 50 million persons...
More than 20% of highway traffic accidents are caused as a result of driver fatigue.
• The OBJECTIVE of our project is to focus on development of concept solutions, tools and methods for fatigue risk managem...
a Camera
Usually after 3-4 hours of constant driving,driver is fatigued & steering performance is deteriorated • In early after hou...
• Every driver/car owner who understands the danger of driving under fatigue condition • Companies who want to keep track ...
The system principle
Available systems today • Disadvantages: - No treatment! Just detection - High cost - Driver-dependable - Not customizable...
A combo of 3 major parts • Imaging • Hardware platform and processor • Intelligent Software
 Lighting and camera.  Driver face monitoring system should work in all light conditions, lighting and camera selection ...
• Hardware platform may include main board, one or more processors and Human Machine Interface (HMI). • In real systems, h...
•Intelligent software is the most important part of driver face monitoring system and is divided into two main parts:  Im...
 A non-intrusive monitoring system that will not distract the driver.  A real-time monitoring system, to insure accuracy...
 Determines the drivers state and detects the fatigue.  Number of accidents are decreased.  Damage to expensive equipme...
 The system can also be used for trains , buses or any other vehicle.  It can benefit various travelling agencies.  It ...
 Future driver face monitoring systems can recognize driver feeling and emotion by extracting the driver facial expressio...
Thank You
