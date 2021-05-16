Artikel sia 1 lab rania juita 43219110113 (31-03-2021)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
TUGAS ARTIKEL SISTEM INFORMASI AKUNTANSI 1 & LAB MATA KULIAH SISTEM INFORMASI AKUNTANSI 1 & LAB Dosen Pembimbing : Yananto...
PERENCANAAN SUMBER DAYA PERUSAHAAN (ENTERPRISE RESEOURCE PLANNING) PADA PT. INDOFOOD CBP SUKSES MAKMUR TBK. Abstrak Enterp...
bersahabat, penyajian data yang cepat dan mudah digunakan sehingga dijadikan sebagai alat untuk mengumpulkan data secara t...
Literatur Teori Perlu diketahui bahwa software ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) adalah sebuah konsep untuk merencanakan ...
4. ERP memungkinkan manajemen mengelola operasi, tidak hanya sekedar memonitor saja. Dengan ERP, manajemen tidak hanya mam...
 Sistem ERP memadukan sebagian besar dari proses bisnis.  Sistem ERP memproses sebagian besar dari transaksi perusahaan....
“Satu basis data, satu aplikasi, dan satu kesatuan antarmuka di seluruh enterprise” (Tadjer, 1998). Pembahasan 1. PENGERT...
Syarat terpenting dari sistem ERP adalah integrasi yang maksudnya yaitu menggabungkan berbagai kebutuhan pada satu softwar...
2. Membagi database yang umum dan praktek bisnis melalui enterprise 3. Menghasilkan informasi yang real-time 4. Memungkink...
Kemampuan untuk menentukan penjadwalan secara baik di industri manufaktur sangat dipengaruhi oleh kedinamisan dari jadwal ...
 Dalam beberapa hal sistem ERP memungkinkan perpaduan proses transaksi dan kegiatan perencanaan 3. FASE – FASE DALAM IMPL...
pengalaman atas semua kejadian selama proyek implementasi berlangsung, termasuk evaluasi keberhasilan dan kegagalan serta ...
 Ketika tidak ada atau kurangnya dukungan dari pimpinan Instalasi dan implementasi ERP adalah suatu keputusan yang harus ...
PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk. Merupakan produsen jenis makanan dan minuman yang bermarkas dijakarta, indonesia. Didir...
Kesimpulan ERP adalah bagian dari infrastruktur perusahaan dan sangat penting untuk kelangsungan hidup perusahaan. ERP mer...
Yayan. (2009). PERENCANAAN SUMBER DAYA ENTERPRISE (ENTERPRISE RESOURCE PLANNING-ERP). [Online] diakses pada [24 September ...
  1. 1. TUGAS ARTIKEL SISTEM INFORMASI AKUNTANSI 1 & LAB MATA KULIAH SISTEM INFORMASI AKUNTANSI 1 & LAB Dosen Pembimbing : Yananto Mihadi Putra, S.E, M.Si, CMA,CAP Disusun Oleh : RANIA JUITA ( 43219110113 ) FAKULTAS EKONOMI BISNIS JURUSAN AKUNTANSI UNIVERSITAS MERCU BUANA 2019
  2. 2. PERENCANAAN SUMBER DAYA PERUSAHAAN (ENTERPRISE RESEOURCE PLANNING) PADA PT. INDOFOOD CBP SUKSES MAKMUR TBK. Abstrak Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) adalah sistem informasi terintegrasi yang dapat mengakomodasikan kebutuhan – kebutuhan sistem informasi secara spesifik untuk departemen – departemen yang berbeda pada suatu perusahaan. ERP Terdiri dari bermacam – macam modul yang disediakan untuk berbagai kebutuhan dalam suatu perusahaan, dari modul untuk keuangan sampai modul untuk proses distribusi. Penggunaan ERP menjadikan semua sistem di dalam suatu perusahaan menjadi satu sistem yang terintegrasi dengan satu database, sehingga beberapa departemen menjadi lebih mudah dalam berbagi data, dan lebih mudah pula dalam melakukan komunikasi. Perangkat lunak ERP yang beredar di pasaran, tidak hanya dalam versi komersial saja, tetapi juga sudah tersedia dalam versi open source. Penerapan ERP dalam suatu perusahaan tidak harus dalam satu sistem yang utuh, tetapi dapat diterapkan dengan hanya menggunakan satu modul saja dulu sebagai pilot project. Jika penerapan satu modul dinilai berhasil, maka dapat menerapkan modul lain dengan referensi modul yang sudah berhasil. Proses bisnis yang berbeda antara satu perusahaan satu dengan perusahaanlain, memungkinan dilakukan kustomisasi ERP dalam penerapannya. Pendahuluan Perkembangan teknologi pada era globalisasi seperti sekarang ini khususnya dibidang teknologi informasi terus berkembang dan tidak akan pernah berhenti, sehingga membuat setiap insan yang menggunakannya menjadi ketergantungan akan keuntungan dan kemudahan dari produk yang digunakan. Seperti hal nya sistem informasi, merupakan sebuah produk yang dibangun dan dikembangkan untuk kebutuhan proses bisnis tertentu dengan tampilan yang
  3. 3. bersahabat, penyajian data yang cepat dan mudah digunakan sehingga dijadikan sebagai alat untuk mengumpulkan data secara terpusat sampai akhirnya menghasilkan laporan yang dapat digunakan untuk kepentingan manajemen dalam sebuah keputusan. Dalam pengolahan data dan transaksi bisnis modern dikenal adanya sistem ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) yang akan mencatat secara terintegrasi segala proses transaksi perusahaan, dari bagaimana proses produksi, penjualan, dan seberapa banyak transaksi yang terjadi, hingga data berapa suplai yang diperlukan oleh perusahaan. Sejak 1990- an, Enterprise Resource Planning System (ERP System) telah banyak digunakan oleh perusahaan-perusahaan di seluruh dunia menggantikan sistem informasi yang telah dikembangkan sebelumnya (Parr and Shanks, 2000; Soffer et al., 2005; Motwani et al., 2005; Chang dan Vichita, 2002). Menurut Lee (2000), aplikasi ERP merupakan paket yang mengintegrasikan fungsi-fungsi bisnis yang penting ke dalam satu sistem informasi melalui sharing database yang terintegrasi. Sistem ERP dirancang untuk membantu organisasi didalam mengelola sumber daya yang dimilikinya secara terintegrasi. B. Rumusan Masalah Adapun rumusan masalah berdasarkan latar belakang diatas adalah sebagai berikut : 1. Apa pengertian dari sistem ERP? 2. Bagaimana karakteristik sistem ERP? 3. Bagaimana fase-fase dalam implementasi sistem ERP? 4. Apa keberhasilan dan kegagalan dari implementasi sistem ERP? 5. Bagaimana implementasi sistem ERP pada suatu perusahaan? C. Tujuan Penulisan Adapun tujuan dari penulisan artikel ini adalah sebagai berikut : 1. Untuk mengetahui apa yang dimaksud dari sistem ERP. 2. Untuk mengetahui karakteristik sistem ERP. 3. Untuk mengetahui fase-fase dalam implementasi sistem ERP. 4. Untuk mengetahui keberhasilan dan implementasi sistem ERP. 5. Untuk mengetahui bagaimana implementasi sistem ERP pada suatu perusahaan.
  4. 4. Literatur Teori Perlu diketahui bahwa software ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) adalah sebuah konsep untuk merencanakan dan mengelola sumber daya perusahaan meliputi dana, manusia, mesin, suku cadang, waktu, material dan kapasitas yang berpengaruh luas mulai dari manajemen paling atas hingga operasional di sebuah perusahaan agar dapat dimanfaatkan secara optimal untuk menghasilkan nilai tambah bagi seluruh pihak yang berkepentingan. Konsep tersebut bertujuan untuk mengintegrasikan aktivitas perusahaan agar menjadi lebih responsif terhadap berbagai kebutuhan perusahaan seperti : penghapusan proses-proses yang tidak perlu (process elimination), penyederhanaan proses-proses yang rumit atau bertele-tele (process simplification), penyatuan proses-proses yang redundan (process integration), dan pengotomatisasian proses-proses yang manual (process automation). Sejarah Terciptanya ERP Software dan Perkembangannya Pada awal tahun 1960-an, terdapat sistem informasi yang disebut dengan Material Requirement Planning (MRP) yang merupakan tahap awal terbentuknya ERP software ini dengan konsep perencanaan kebutuhan material dengan fungsi pada area/bagian Inventory Management dan Company Production. Konsep MRP pun mulai berkembang pada tahun 1970-an menjadi Close-Loop MRP hingga akhirnya berubah menjadi MRP II (Manufactur Resource Planning) pada tahun 1980 dan terciptalah ERP yang merupakan perluasan pada beberapa proses bisnis pada tahun 1990-an. Adapun beberapa keuntungan dari penggunaan sistem ERP ini antara lain : 1. ERP menawarkan sistem terintegrasi di dalam perusahaan, sehingga proses dan pengambilan keputusan dapat dilakukan secara lebih efektif dan efisien. 2. ERP juga memungkinkan melakukan integrasi secara global. Halangan yang tadinya berupa perbedaan valuta, perbedaan bahasa, dan perbedaan budaya, dapat dijembatani secara otomatis, sehingga data dapat diintegrasikan. 3. ERP tidak hanya memadukan data dan sumber daya, tetapi juga menghilangkan kebutuhan pemutakhiran dan pembetulan banyak sistem komputer yang terpisah.
  5. 5. 4. ERP memungkinkan manajemen mengelola operasi, tidak hanya sekedar memonitor saja. Dengan ERP, manajemen tidak hanya mampu untuk menjawab pertanyaan ’Bagaimana keadaan kita?’ tetapi lebih-lebih mampu menjawab pertanyaan ’Apa yang harus kita kerjakan untuk menjadi lebih baik?’ 5. ERP membantu melancarkan pelaksanaan manajemen supply chain dengan kemampuan memadukannya. Seiring dengan perkembangan teknologi, kini ERP sudah dapat digunakan di berbagai perusahaan, namun sayangnya kesadaran akan pentingnya sistem ERP masih tergolong rendah. Padahal untuk dapat bersaing di pasar sistem tersebut perlu diterapkan. Penerapan ERP pada suatu perusahaan, Perusahaan tersebut akan memperoleh keuntungan berupa kemudahan perencanaan produksi, proses pemesanan, manajemen persediaan, pengiriman maupun keuangan sehingga dapat mendukung pencapaian keberhasilan perusahaan dan Anda bisa lebih fokus kedalam proses strategi bisnis. ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) adalah sebuah konsep untuk merencanakan dan mengelola sumber daya perusahaan meliputi dana, manusia, mesin, suku cadang, waktu, material dan kapasitas yang berpengaruh luas mulai dari manajemen paling atas hingga operasional di sebuah perusahaan agar dapat dimanfaatkan secara optimal untuk menghasilkan nilai tambah bagi seluruh pihak yang berkepentingan (stake holder) atas perusahaan tersebut. ERP terdiri dari 3 elemen yaitu Enterprise (perusahaan), Resource (sumber daya), dan Planning (Perencanaan). Ketiga konsep berujung pada sebuah kata kerja yaitu Planning, yang berarti menekankan pada aspek perencanaan sumberdaya perusahaan. Sumber daya perusahaan seperti Finansial, SDM, Rantai Suplai, dan Customer dsb. ERP Mengintegrasikan semua sumberdaya perusahaan. ERP berfungsi mengintegrasikan proses-proses penciptaan produk atau jasa perusahaan, mulai dari pemesanan bahan-bahan mentah dan fasilitas produksi sampai dengan terciptanya produk jadi yang siap ditawarkan kepada pelanggan (Indrajit, Djokopranoto, 2002). Selain itu ERP juga membantu mengintegrasikan data-data didalam organisasi didalam sebuah platform yang umum (ERP Wire, 2006). Menurut Daniel E. O’Leary sistem ERP memiliki karakteristik sebagai berikut [WHI-2006] :  Sistem ERP adalah suatu paket perangkat lunak yang didesain untuk lingkungan pelanggan pengguna server, apakah itu * secara tradisional atau berbasis jaringan.
  6. 6.  Sistem ERP memadukan sebagian besar dari proses bisnis.  Sistem ERP memproses sebagian besar dari transaksi perusahaan.  Sistem ERP menggunakan database perusahaan yang secara tipikal menyimpan setiap data sekali saja.  Sistem ERP memungkinkan mengakses data secara waktu nyata (real time).  Dalam beberapa hal sistem ERP memungkinkan perpaduan proses transaksi dan kegiatan perencanaan.  Sistem ERP menunjang sistem multi mata uang dan bahasa, yang sangat diperlukan oleh perusahaan multinasional.  Sistem ERP memungkinkan penyesuaian untuk kebutuhan khusus perusahaan tanpa melakukan pemrograman kembali. ERP merupakan sistem terintegrasi yang mempunyai tujuan merangkum bisnis proses yang ada sehingga menjadi satu kolaborasi yang efisien dan efektif dan sistem tersebut di dukung dengan teknologi informasi dan dapat menghasilkan informasi yang enunjang perusahaan menjadi lebih kompetitif. Konsep ERP dapat dijalankan dengan baik, jika didukung oleh seperangkat aplikasi dan infrastruktur komputer baik software dan hardware sehingga pengolahan data dan informasi dapat dilakukan dengan mudah dan terintegrasi. Oleh karena itu, hampir tidak mungkin mewujudkan konsep ERP tanpa adanya dukungan sistem berbasis komputer. Konsep-konsep dasar ERP, yaitu [OLS–2004] : “ERP terdiri atas paket software komersial yang menjamin integrasi yang mulus atas semua aliran informasi di perusahaan, meliputi keuangan, akuntansi, sumber daya manusia, rantai pasok, dan informasi konsumen” (Davenport, 1998). “Sistem ERP adalah paket sistem informasi yang dapat dikonfigurasi, yangmengintegrasikan informasi dan proses yang berbasis informasi didalam, dan melintas area fungsional dalam sebuah organisasi” (Kumar dan Van Hillsgerberg, 2000).
  7. 7. “Satu basis data, satu aplikasi, dan satu kesatuan antarmuka di seluruh enterprise” (Tadjer, 1998). Pembahasan 1. PENGERTIAN SISTEM ERP Sistem ERP adalah sebuah terminologi yang secara de facto adalah aplikasi yang dapat mendukung transaksi atau operasi sehari-hari yang berhubungan dengan pengelolaan sumber daya sebuah perusahaan, seperti dana, manusia, mesin, suku cadang, waktu, material dan kapasitas. Sistem ERP dibagi atas beberapa sub-sistem yaitu sistem finansial, sistem distribusi, sistem manufaktur, sistem maintenance dan sistem human resource. ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) System adalah sistem informasi yang diperuntukkan bagi perusahan manufaktur maupun jasa yang berperan mengintegrasikan dan mengotomasikan proses bisnis yang berhubungan dengan aspek operasi, produksi maupun distribusi di perusahaan bersangkutan. Pada prinsipnya, dengan sistem ERP sebuah industri dapat dijalankan secara optimal dan dapat mengurangi biaya-biaya operasional yang tidak efisien seperti biaya inventory (slow moving part, dan lain-lain), biaya kerugian akibat ‘machine fault’ dan lain-lain. Di Negara - negara maju yang sudah didukung oleh infrastruktur yang memadaipun, mereka sudah dapat menerapkan konsep JIT (Just-In-Time). Di sini, segala sumberdaya untuk produksi benar-benar disediakan hanya pada saat diperlukan (fast moving). Termasuk juga penyedian suku cadang untuk maintenance, jadwal perbaikan (service) untuk mencegah terjadinya machine fault, inventory. ERP singkatan dari 3 elemen kata yaitu, Enterprise (perusahaan/organisasi), Resource (sumber daya), Planning (perencanaan), 3 kata ini mencerminkan sebuah konsep yang berujung kepada kata kerja, yaitu “planning” yang berarti bahwa ERP menekankan kepada aspek perecanaan. ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) merupakan software yang mengintegrasikan semua departemen dan fungsi suatu perusahaan, baik departemen penjualan, HRD, produksi, atau keuangan. Konsep ERP dapat dijalankan dengan baik jika didukung aplikasi dan infrastruktur komputer baik hardware/software.
  8. 8. Syarat terpenting dari sistem ERP adalah integrasi yang maksudnya yaitu menggabungkan berbagai kebutuhan pada satu software dalam satu logical database. Database yang ada dapat mengijinkan setiap departemen dalam perusahaan untuk menyimpan dan mengambil informasi yang dapat diakses dan mudah disebarluaskan. Sistem ERP adalah sebuah terminologi yang diberikan kepada sistem informasi yang mendukung transaksi atau operasi sehari-hari dalam pengelolaan sumber daya perusahaan. Tujuan sistem ERP adalah untuk mengkooordinasikan bisnis organisasi secara keseluruhan. Sistem ERP merupakan seperangkat infrastruktur dan software yang tidak dapat dilepaskan dari aspek ‘best practices’ yang artinya merupakan pencerminan cara terbaik dalam mengelola bisnis berdasarkan pengalaman para pelaku bisnis. Tujuan utama adalah untuk meningkatkan kerja sama dan interaksi antar semua departemen/ fungsi dalam perusahaan. Ada beberapa manfaat yang didapatkan dari implementasi ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) pada sebuah perusahaan, antara lain : 1. Sistem ERP akan memudahkan perusahaan dalam melakukan pemantauan dan pengedalian proses bisnis, serta dapat memberikan wawasan yang luas kepada seorang pembuat keputusan sehingga dapat melakukan prediksi dan pengambilan keputusan yang akurat. 2. ERP memiliki fungsi otomatisasi yang akan menjamin aliran informasi tersampaikan dengan jelas dan bebas dari kesalahan, sehingga proses bisnis menjadi lebih sederhana danresponsif. 3. Sistem ERP akan menyalurkan kepada karyawan informasi-informasi akurat yang dibutuhkan langsung kepada mereka. 4. Ekosistem perusahaan yang terintegrasi, artinya sistem ERP dapat menyatukan semua unit dalam ekosistem perusahaan. 5. Sistem ERP menjadikan perusahaan yang sedang berkembang memiliki fleksibilitas untuk beradaptasi dengan kebutuhan-kebutuhan di masa depan. Tujuan sistem ERP adalah untuk mengkoordinasikan bisnis organisasi secara keseluruhan. ERP merupakan suatu peranti lunak (software) yang ada dalam organisasi/perusahaan untuk : 1. Otomatisasi dan integrasi banyak proses bisnis
  9. 9. 2. Membagi database yang umum dan praktek bisnis melalui enterprise 3. Menghasilkan informasi yang real-time 4. Memungkinkan perpaduan proses transaksi dan kegiatan perencanaan Fungsi Dasar ERP :  Mendefinisikan Produk Ada 2 pendekatan definisi yang digunakan, yaitu: standard product dan custom product. Standard product, yaitu produk mengalami permintaan berulang dan ada inventori. Sedangkancustom product, yaitu produk dibuat berdasarkan pesanan dan pembelian material disesuaikan dengan jumlah order.  Strategi produksi untuk mengantisipasi kebutuhan sesuai permintaan. Ada dua kategori yang disarankan yaitu make to stock dan make to order. Make to stock hanya dipakai untuk standard product, sedangkan make to order digunakan pada kedua definisi produk yaitu standard product dan custom product. Perbedaan pada strategi produksi make to order adalah adanya tenggang waktu yang lebih lama antara pengiriman produk dan proses produksi  Menentukan tipe hubungan antara sales order dan supply order. Apabila menggunakan strategi produksi make to order untuk memenuhi permintaan pelanggan, maka didapatkan suatu tipe hubungan langsung antara sales order dengan kebutuhan material. Yaitu, ketika order bertambah, maka material yang dibutuhkan juga akan bertambah. Penentuan tipe hubungan, berfungsi untuk menentukan kapan material dibutuhkan, berapa jumlah material yang dibutuhkan, apakah masih ada stok material dan masih perlu dilakukan order kebutuhan material.  Pendekatan terhadap proses produksi praktis. Pendekatan proses produksi secara praktis bertujuan untuk mengurangi tenggang waktu dalam melaksanakan proses produksi. Pengurangan ini dapat dilakukan dengan menyederhanakan alur proses material dan rute pengerjaan produk di lantai produksi.  Pendekatan sistem penjadwalan yang baik.
  10. 10. Kemampuan untuk menentukan penjadwalan secara baik di industri manufaktur sangat dipengaruhi oleh kedinamisan dari jadwal yang ditentukan. Kedinamisan ini dipengaruhi oleh jumlah order, ukuran order, kapasitas produksi, keterbatasan sumber daya perusahaan dan aturan-aturan lainnya. 2. KARAKTERISTIK SISTEM ERP Karakteristik Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Secara umum sistem ERP memiliki beberapa karakteristik sebagai berikut :  Sistem ERP merupakan paket software yang didesain pada lingkungan client - server baik tradisional (berbasis desktop) maupun berbasis web.  Sistem ERP mengintegrasikan mayoritas bisnis proses yang ada.  Sistem ERP memproses seluruh transaksi organisasi perusahaan.  Sistem ERP menggunakan database skala enterprise untuk penyimpanan data. Sistem ERP mengijinkan pengguna mengakses data secara real-time. Sedangkan Karakteristik ERP menurut Daniel E. O’Leary meliputi hal-hal sebagai berikut :  Sistem ERP adalah suatu paket perangkat lunak yang didesain untuk lingkungan pelanggan pengguna server, apakah itu secara tradisional atau berbasis jaringan.  Sistem ERP memadukan sebagian besar dari proses bisnis.  Sistem ERP memproses sebagian besar dari transaksi perusahaan.  Sistem ERP menggunakan basis data perusahaan yang secara tipikal menyimpan setiap data sekali saja.  Sistem ERP memungkinkan mengakses data secara waktu nyata (real-time)
  11. 11.  Dalam beberapa hal sistem ERP memungkinkan perpaduan proses transaksi dan kegiatan perencanaan 3. FASE – FASE DALAM IMPLEMENTASI SISTEM ERP Adapun fase – fase sistem ERP adalah sebagai berikut :  Fase inisisasi Fase inisiasi yaitu berupa rencana strategis atau juga dari beberapa kejadian yang muncul di perusahaan misalnya ada tawaran dari vendor, pergerakan industri, peningkatan kualitas proyek, perubahan pada peraturan dan hukum atau pemnafaatan anggaran teknologi informasi yang lebih baik.  Fase evaluasi Pada fase ini meliputi evaluasi proses bisnis, analisa kebutuhan, evaluasi berbagai alternatif, pencarian vendor yang potensial dan evaluasi berbagai produk yang berbeda.  Fase selection Pada fase ini dapat berlangsung dalam waktu yang cukup lama. Karena dihabiskan untuk menyeleksi berbagai potensi alternatif termasuk peluang mengakhiri proyek atau memutuskan proyek jika lingkungannya ternyata tidak siap menerima proyek tersebut.  Fase modifikasi Fase modifikasi dapat dijalankan dengan dua cara, cara pertama yaitu memodifikasi apa saja yang terjadi dalam rangkaian proses analisa- konfigurasi dan pengujian sampai mendapatkan hasil yang diinginkan atau sampai batasan waktu tertentu. Cara kedua yaitu dengan melakukan pemilihan status target tertentu kemudian menerapkan pengukuran atas pencapaian target tertentu. Dalam fase modifikasi perlu dilakukan tahapan pelatihan bagi para pengguna.  Fase penyelesaian Apabila semua berjalan dengan lancar, maka konsumen akan melunasi pembayaran yang tergantung pada kontrak. Pada tahapan ini perusahaan akan mendapatkan pelajaran serta
  12. 12. pengalaman atas semua kejadian selama proyek implementasi berlangsung, termasuk evaluasi keberhasilan dan kegagalan serta peluang implementasi selanjutnya. 4. KEBERHASILAN DAN KEGAGALAN DARI IMPLEMENTASI SISTEM ERP Keberhasilan Ada beberapa hal yang sangat menentukan keberhasilan implementasi ERP, yaitu :  Proses bisnis yang matang Hal ini merupakan suatu syarat mutlak bagi sebuah perusahaan yang akan melakukan implementasi ERP. ERP tidak dapat diimplementasikan pada perusahaan yang tidak memiliki proses bisnis yang jelas.  Change management yang baik Implementasi sebuah sistem akan selalu diikuti dengan perubahan kebiasaan pada perusahaan tersebut. Change management sangat diperlukan untuk memberikan pelatihan kepada pengguna, operator atau pihak yang akan bersentuhan langsung dengan sistem yang baru.  Komitmen Implementasi ERP dalam perusahaan, pasti akan menyita banyak waktu dan tenaga. Komitmen dari pimpinan perusahaan hingga pengguna yang akan bersentuhan langsungdengan sistem sangat diperlukan.  Kerjasama Kerjasama harus dilakukan dengan baik anatara internal perusahaan maupun antara perusahaan dengan konsultan yang melakukan inplementasi. Konsultan dan pengguna sudah menyatukan visi untuk keberhasilan implementasi.  Good Consultant Pengalaman konsultan yang melakukan implementasi juga sangat berpengaruh dalam implementasi. Kegagalan Penerapan Sistem ERP Dari berbagai implementasi di perusahaan dapat disimpulkan bahwa yang menjadi penyebab utama kegagalan implementasi dan instalasi ini adalah beberapa faktor yaitu :
  13. 13.  Ketika tidak ada atau kurangnya dukungan dari pimpinan Instalasi dan implementasi ERP adalah suatu keputusan yang harus diambil oleh pimpinan. Orang-orang harus mempunyai komitmen yang tegas untuk melakukan perubahan di bagian masing-masing. Orang – orang yang dimasukkan dalam proyek akanmeluangkan waktunya sebagian besar untuk proyek ini yang pada awalnya kelihatan seperti hal yang tidak berguna. Disinilah dibutuhkan dukungan dari pimpinan.  Ketika proyek dianggap sebagai proyek dari satu departemen saja Proyek tidak akan berjalan sebagaimana mestinya jika ada asumsi bahwa proyek ini hanya milik satu bagian/departemen saja. Padahal dengan ERP ini nantinya akan terjadi keterkaitan antara departemen yang satu dengan departemen yang lain.  Ketika tidak ada yang diserahi tugas untuk menjadi Person in charge (PIC). Untuk satu proyek seperti ini sangat dibutuhkan seseorang yang ditugaskan untuk menjadi PIC atau project manager. Hal ini untuk meningkatkan komitmen agar terpenuhi semua pekerjaan sesuai dengan jadwal yang sudah direncanakan. Implementasi dan instalasi ini membutuhkan biaya, waktu dan sumber daya yang tidak sedikit sehingga dibutuhkan seseorang yang bertanggung jawab.  Ketika untuk segala proses dan prosedur implementasi diserahkan kepada tim IT saja. Hal ini umum terjadi, dimana anggota tim yang terlibat proyek implementasi hanya menyerahkan pengambilan keputusan atau perubahan prosedur kepada pihak IT saja dengan alasan mereka orang yang secara teknik menguasai bidang tersebut. Padahal yang mengetahui prosedur yang benar di bagian masing-masing adalah pihak yang terlibat utama di dalamnya.  Vendor yang melakukan implementasi kurang atau tidak memiliki kemampuan dan kompetensi yang baik dalam melakukan implementasi dan instalasi Disini dibutuhkan vendor yang akan melakukan implementasi dan instalasi yang sudah mengetahui kira-kira masalah yang akan muncul dan memiliki kemampuan untuk memecahkan masalah sesuai dengan pengalaman yang dimiliki. 5. IMPLEMENTASI SISTEM ERP PADA PERUSAHAAN PT.INDOFOOD
  14. 14. PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk. Merupakan produsen jenis makanan dan minuman yang bermarkas dijakarta, indonesia. Didirikan tahun 1990 oleh sudono salim dengan nama Panganjaya Intikusuma. Perusahaan ini telah bertransformasi menjadi sebuah perusahaan Total Food Solutions. A. Permasalahan yang dihadapi :  Indofood Tbk adalah perusahaan dengan cakupan bisnis yang sangat luas  Perusahaan ini memproduksi berbagai jenis olahan pangan  Aktivitas bisnis dilakukan dalam skala besar B. Penerapan ERP di Indofood Tbk :  SAP R/3 sebagai solusi ERP  SAP Advance Planner and Optimizer (SAP APO) sebagai solusi Supply Chain Management (SCM) C. Manfaat implementasi ERP di PT Indofood Tbk :  Menyesuaikan minat konsumen  Distribusi informasi  Pengarsipan dokumen D. Tantangan yang dihadapi :  Investasi ERP sangat mahal dan pilihan ERP yang salah bisa menjadi mimpi buruk  ERP yang berhasil digunakan oleh sebuah perusahaan yang tidak menjadi jaminan berhasil diperusahaan yang lain  Perencanaan harus dilakukan untuk mneyeleksi ERP yang tepat  Orang – orang tidak disiapkan untuk menerima dan beroperasi dengan sistem yang baru.
  15. 15. Kesimpulan ERP adalah bagian dari infrastruktur perusahaan dan sangat penting untuk kelangsungan hidup perusahaan. ERP merupakan Sistem Informasi untuk mengidentifikasi dan merencanakan sisi sumber daya yang dibutuhkan perusahaan untuk digunakan, dibuat, dikirim dan dihitung secara efisien dan merespon kebutuhan pelanggan dengan baik. Implementasi ERP mencakup mengenai Pembuatan common database. [Semua information seperti customers, suppliers, employees, transactions dsb. Dapat disimpan di satu tempat.] Manfaatnya yaitu Efisiensi proses bisnis, Menawarkan sistem terintegrasi di dalam perusahaan, sehingga proses dan pengambilan keputusan dapat dilakukan secara lebih efektif dan efisien dan Memungkinkan melakukan integrasi secara global dan Memfasilitasi hubungan komunikasi secara internal dan eksternal dalam dan luar organisasi. Tujuan dari implementasi ERP adalah untuk meningkatkan daya saing perusahaan. Selain berdampak pada proses bisnis, implementasi juga berpengaruh secara signifikan pada perubahan budaya perusahaan. Untuk mengkoordinasikan bisnis organisasi. Secara keseluruhan ERP merupakan perangkat lunak yang ada dalam organisasi/perusahaan untuk Otomatisasi dan integrasi banyak proses bisnis, Membagi database yang umum dan praktek bisnis melalui enterprise, Menghasilkan informasi yang real-time dan Memungkinkan perpaduan proses transaksi dan kegiatan perencanaan. DAFTAR PUSTAKA Azhar Susanto, 2015. Sistem Informasi Akuntansi. Bandung: Lingga Jaya Marshall B. Romney dan Paul John Steintbart, 2015. Accounting Information Systems, edisi-13, Pearson Education Limited, England. James A. Hall, 2013. Accounting Information Systems, 8th Edition, South Western Cengage Learning, USA. Putra, Y. M., (2018). Perencanaan Sumber Daya Perusahaan (Enterprise Resource Planning). Modul Kuliah Sistem Informasi Akuntansi. Jakarta: FEB-Universitas Mercu Buana
  16. 16. Yayan. (2009). PERENCANAAN SUMBER DAYA ENTERPRISE (ENTERPRISE RESOURCE PLANNING-ERP). [Online] diakses pada [24 September 2019] tersedia di http://yayan-industri.blogspot.com/2009/11/perencanaan-sumber-daya-enterprise.html Hajiansyah, Deni Wibowo., (2014). Makalah ERP. [Online] diakses pada [24 September 2019] tersedia di http://deniarib.blogspot.com/2014/06/makalah-erp-enterprise-resource-planning.html Saputra, Dwi Darmawan., (2013). Konsep Dasar ERP. [Online] diakses pada [24 September 2019] tersedia di https://killuazoldyck10.wordpress.com/2013/08/03/konsep-dasar-erp/

