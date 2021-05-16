Successfully reported this slideshow.
TUGAS ARTIKEL SISTEM INFORMASI AKUNTANSI 1 & LAB MATA KULIAH SISTEM INFORMASI AKUNTANSI 1 & LAB Dosen Pembimbing : Yananto...
TEKNIK DAN DOKUMENTASI SISTEM INFORMASI AKUNTANSI Abstrak Dokumentasi sistem merupakan suatu kegiatan merekam aktivitas tr...
dengan cepat. Berdasarkan latar belakang tersebut penulis tertarik untuk menulis makalah tentang pengguna – pengguna tekni...
Analisis metode dan prosedur Prosedur kerja adalah urutan teknis operasi klerikal/ administrasi yang melibatkan beberapa o...
8. Pemrosesan terkomputerisasi, sebaiknya digambarkan dalam kolom terpisah. 9. Proses-proses yang berurutan (manual/ kompu...
Teknik terstruktur adalah sekumpulan teknik, metodologi dan perangkat untuk membangun sistem perangkat lunak yang menyerta...
7. Event list 8. Menyatakan daftar kejadian yang ada dalam lingkungan dan mempunyai hubungan dengan respon yang diberikan ...
Merupakan daftar organisasi dari semua elemen data yang ada dalam sistem secara lengkap, dengan definisi yang baku sehing...
Jenis entitas digambarkan dalam segi empat yang diberi label nama dari jenis entitas. Jenis entitas dapat berupa :  Suatu...
2. Selain itu, dokumentasi juga berguna untuk mengevaluasi kelemahan dan keunggulan sebuah sistem maupun pengendalian dala...
organisasi. Teknik yang biasa digunakan adalah, IPO-HIPO, flowchart program, DFD, pencabangan dan table keputusan. 3) Kert...
Implementasi sistem mencakup aktivitas aktual mempraktekkan desain sistem yang telah dibuat. Jenis-Jenis Teknik Dokumentas...
2. Kemungkinan kejadian-kejadian yang akan terjadi dalam penggunaan sistem harus terus diidentifikasi secara lengkap. 3. A...
b. Processing merupakan Simbol yang menunjukkan jenis alat yang digunakan untuk mengolah data. c. Storage merupakan Simbol...
Menggambarkan hubungan antar modul dalam sebuah program komputer. Dengan pendekatan ini, program komputer yang besar dan k...
Bagan alir (flowchart) adalah bagan (chart) yang menunjukkan alir (flow) di dalam program atau prosedur sistem secara logi...
Bagan alir skematik (schematic flowchart) merupakan bagan alir yang mirip dengan bagan alir sistem, yaitu untuk menggambar...
intern bagi perusahaannya maupun secara ektern sebagai seorang konsultan. Teknik-teknik sistem adalah alat – alat yang dig...
http://akuntansi-keuangan-rochmahndo.blogspot.com/2015/01/teknik-dokumentasi-dan- penyusunan-sistem.html?m=1 http://blogak...
  1. 1. TUGAS ARTIKEL SISTEM INFORMASI AKUNTANSI 1 & LAB MATA KULIAH SISTEM INFORMASI AKUNTANSI 1 & LAB Dosen Pembimbing : Yananto Mihadi Putra, S.E, M.Si, CMA,CAP Disusun Oleh : RANIA JUITA ( 43219110113 ) FAKULTAS EKONOMI BISNIS JURUSAN AKUNTANSI UNIVERSITAS MERCU BUANA 2019
  2. 2. TEKNIK DAN DOKUMENTASI SISTEM INFORMASI AKUNTANSI Abstrak Dokumentasi sistem merupakan suatu kegiatan merekam aktivitas transaksi keuangan secara prosedural yang dijelaskan dalam bentuk visualisasi/gambar dengan simbol - simbol dokumentasi sistem yang telah distandarkan/ diseragamkan sebelumnya. Yang memiliki fungsi untuk membantu kerja analis sistem dalam melakukan project pengembangan sistem yang sedang dijalankannya, membantu kerja auditor dalam melakukan proses audit laporan keuangan, sebagai buku panduan operasi/kegiatan aktivitas bisnis perusahaan, mengimplementasikan dan menggambarkan kebijakan peusahaan. Dokumentasi sistem dapat dilakukan dengan menggunakan teknik dokumentasi. Teknik dokumentasi merupakan alat yang digunakan dalam analisis, desain dan dokumentasi sistem dan untuk memahami keterkaitan antara satu subsistem dan subsistem lainnya. Pendahuluan Dokumentasi meliputi bentuk naratif, bagan alir (flowchart), diagram, dan materi tertulis lainnya, yang menjelaskan bagaimana sebuah sistem bekerja. Informasi ini meliputi siapa, apa, kapan dimana, mengapa, dan bagaimana data dimasukkan, diproses, disimpan, menghasilkan informasi, serta bagaimana pengendalian sistemnya. Beberapa alat yang populer untuk mendokumentasikan sebuah sistem adalah diagram, bagan alir, tabel, dan bentuk grafis lainnya untuk mewakili informasi. Alat-alat tersebut kemudian dilengkapi dengan deskripsi naaratif sistem, yaitu penjelasan per tahap mengenai komponen dan interaksi sistem. Alat dokumentasi memiliki peran penting dalam beberapa tahap yaitu : Dapat membaca dokumen untuk menetapkan bagaimana sistem tersebut bekerja. Untuk mengevaluasi dokumen sistem pengendalian internal, agar dapat mengidentifikasi kekuatan dan kelemahannya, serta mengusulkan perbaikan. Keahlian paling banyak diperlukan untuk mempersiapkan dokumentasi. Alat-alat ini dipergunakan untuk membuat semacam aturan di dalam sekian banyak kerumitan dan kekacauan. Sebagai tambahan, para anggota tim yang mengembangkan proyek sistem informasi, seringkali berubah-ubah. Alat-alat dokumentasi tersebut akan membantu anggota baru dalam tim, untuk mengikuti jalannya proyek
  3. 3. dengan cepat. Berdasarkan latar belakang tersebut penulis tertarik untuk menulis makalah tentang pengguna – pengguna teknik sistem dan jenis-jenis teknik mendokumentasikan sistem informasi serta petunjuk menggambarkan di agram alir. Literatur Teori A. Dokumentasi Sistem Merupakan suatu kegiatan merekam aktivitas transaksi keuangan secara prosedural yang dijelaskan dalam bentuk visualisasi/ gambar dengan simbol-simbol dokumentasi sistem yang telah distandarkan/ diseragamkan sebelumnya. Fungsi :  Membantu kerja analis sistem dalam melakukan project pengembangan sistem yang sedang dijalankannya  Membantu kerja auditor dalam melakukan proses audit laporan keuangan  Sebagai buku panduan operasi/ kegiatan aktivitas bisnis perusahaan  Mengimplementasikan dan menggambarkan kebijakan peusahaan Dokumentasi sistem dapat dilakukan dengan menggunakan teknik dokumentasi. Teknik dokumentasi merupakan alat yang digunakan dalam analisis, desain dan dokumentasi sistem dan untuk memahami keterkaitan antara satu subsistem dan subsistem lainnya. B. Kegunaan Teknik Dokumentasi Sistem Pengembangan sistem informasi terbagi menjadi dua metode yaitu : 1. Pendekatan konvensional 2. Pendekatan terstruktur modern 1. Teknik Dan Alat Bantu Konvensional
  4. 4. Analisis metode dan prosedur Prosedur kerja adalah urutan teknis operasi klerikal/ administrasi yang melibatkan beberapa orang dalam satu/ lebih departemen/ unit organisasi yang ditetapkan untuk menjamin penangan yang seragam dari transaksi yang terjadi secara rutin. Tujuan analisis prosedur adalah untuk memahami urutan kegiatan operasional serta aliran data/ informasi antara entitas atau bagian di dalam lingkungan organisasi melalui penelusuran dokumen. a. Flow Of Map/ Document Flowchart (Diagram Sistem Prosedur) Disebut juga sebagai forms flowchart/ diagram alir dokumen/ mapping flow chart/ paperwork flowchart/ diagram sistem prosedur kerja. Merupakan diagram alir yang menunjukan arus dan dokumen, aliran data fisik, entitas, entitas sistem informasi dankegiatan operasi yang digunakan dengan sistem informasi. Jenis entitas : 1. Entitas internal : pelaku proses yaitu personal, tempat bagian, atau mesin seperti komputer dalam suatu sistem yang melakukan kegiatan pemrosesan/pengolahan (transformasi) data atau kegiatan pemrosesan informasi. 2. Entitas eksternal : satuan unit yang terletak di luar sistem yang mengirim data ke sistem tersebu/ menerima data dari sistem tersebut. Petunjuk pembuatan flowmap : 1. Bagi diagram ke dalam kolom-kolom, untuk setiap entitas/ unit organisasi. Susun kolom-kolom tersebut sehingga kegiatannya mengalir dari kiri ke kanan. 2. Amati dokumen yang menjadi media data/ infomrasi dalam suatu prosedur. Telusuri bagaimana dokumen itu terbentuk dank ke bagian entitas mana dokumenmengalir. 3. Perubahan apa yang terjadi dalam dokumen, proses apa yang terjadi dalam dokumen, dan seterusnya sampai suatu prosedur kerja suatu system selesai/ menghasilkan informasi. 4. Gunakan simbol konektor ketika menyebrangi garis pemisah antar kolom. 5. Gunakan anak panah untuk menunjukan pemrosesan oleh komputer. 6. Dalam setiap kolom entitas internal, minimal ada satu proses manual. 7. Dokumen dengan dokumen tidak boleh terhubungkan secara langsung.
  5. 5. 8. Pemrosesan terkomputerisasi, sebaiknya digambarkan dalam kolom terpisah. 9. Proses-proses yang berurutan (manual/ komputer) dapat ditampilkan sebagai satu proses/ urutan proses-proses. 10. Prosedur kerja yang kejadiannya tidak disamaan dapat digambarkan melalui flowmap terpisah. b. Sistem Flowchart/ Diagram Alir Sistem/ Block Chart Merupakan diagram yang menggambarkan struktur program atau deskripsi program untuk setiap modul program suatu sistem berbasis komputer. Diagram alir sistem tidak menggambarkan logika dan proses detail dari program. Bila menggambarkan struktur program suatu sistem berbasis komputer secara keseluruhan disebut sebagai general system flowchart/ flowchart sistem global.  Program Flowchart/ Diagram Alir/ Flowchart Merupakan diagram yang menggambarkan urutan langkah detail dan logika program. Dalam suatu sistem informasi, program flowchart merupakan diagram secara detail dari proses-proses didalam sistem flowchart.  Diagram Input Proses Output (IPO) dan Diagram Hierarki Input Proses Output (HIPO) Digunakan oleh pengembang sistem informasi untuk membedakan level rincian pemrosesan sistem yang digambarkan dalam flowchart. Diagram IPO merupakan diagram yang menguraikan aktivitas pemrosesan yang sudah digambarkan dalam diagram HIPO yang berfungsi untuk menganalisis keseluruhan informasi yang dibutuhkan dalam sebuah sistem akuntansi perusahaan. Diagram HIPO merupakan serangkaian diagram yang terdiri dari serangkaian level yang mengalir dari atas ke bawah yang menggambarkan sistem secara lebih detail. Diagram HIPO dirancang sebagai alat bantu dan alat dokumentasi yang digunakan untuk mengidentifikasikan apa yang harus dilakukan untuk menyelesaikan suatu informasi. Selain itu, diagram HIPO juga digunakan untuk menguraikan keseluruhan pemrosesan transaksi yang terjadi dalam aktivitas perusahaan. 2.Teknik Dan Alat Bantu Terstruktur Modern
  6. 6. Teknik terstruktur adalah sekumpulan teknik, metodologi dan perangkat untuk membangun sistem perangkat lunak yang menyertakan metodologi pemrograman, analisis, perancangan, coding dan testing, konsep manajemen proyek, dan perangkat dokumentasi. Cakupan teknik terstruktur adalah sekumpulan petunjuk dan perangkat komunikasi grafis yang memungkinkan analisis sistem mengganti spesifikasi fungsional klasik dengan spesifikasi yang baru sehingga pemakai dapat membaca dan memahaminya. Alat/ perangkat analisis terstruktur adalah : Data Flow Diagram (DFD) E-R Diagram Data Dictionary Proses spec, dsb. Teknik dan alat bantu terstruktur modern terdiri dari dua jenis, yaitu : 1. Perancangan dan implementasi secara Top-Down, merupakan strategi perancangan sistem dengan cara membagi sistem menjadi fungsi-fungsi utama dan kemudian membagi fungsi utama menjadi potongan yang lebih kecil, dan seterusnya sampai penulisan pernyataan program saat implementasi. 2. Perancangan Terstruktur (Structured Design), merupakan sekumpulan petunjuk dan teknik- teknik untuk membantu perancang membedakan mana perancangan yang baik dan jelek pada tingkat modular. Metode analisis dan perancangan terstruktur dapat dilakukan dengan membuat : 1. Statement of purpose 2. Mendeskripsikan fungsi sistem secara global 3. Menjelaskan aspek keuntungan secara kuatitas yang dilengkapi dengan analisis cost-benefit. 4. Context diagram 5. Memetakan batasan sistem dengan lingkungan dan direpresentasikan melalui lingkaran tunggal yang mewakili sistem secara keseluruhan. 6. Menggambarkan hubungan antara sistem dengan entitas luar melalui aliran data yang dikirimkan atau diterimanya.
  7. 7. 7. Event list 8. Menyatakan daftar kejadian yang ada dalam lingkungan dan mempunyai hubungan dengan respon yang diberikan sistem. 9. Memodelkan kejadian dalam lingkungan dimana sistem harus memberikan respon. 10. DFD 11. Menggambarkan sistem sebagai jaringan kerja antar fungsi yang berhubungan satu sama lain melalui aliran dan penyimpanan datanya. 12. Menggambarkan komponen-komponen sebuah sistem, aliran-aliran data diantara komponen tersebut, beserta asal, tujuan dan penyimpanan datanya. Aturan menggambar DFD :  Setiap lingkaran proses minimal mempunyai satu input dan satu output.  Antar entitas eksternal tidak berhubungan langsung tanpa proses.  Antara entitas eksternal dan penyimpanan data tidak berhubungan secara langsung tanpa proses.  Antar penyimpanan data tidak berhubungan langsung tanpa proses.  Satu arus data tidak dapat berarti dua nama arus data.  Setiap aliran data harus mempunyai label/ nama yang bermakna.  Ukuran dan bentuk segiempat untuk entitas tetap sama.  Panah yang melengkung dan lurus sama saja. Komponen DFD merupakan simbol/ notasi yang digunakan dalam menggambarkan modelnya. Berikut ini adalah komponen DFD : Kamus Data Merupakan suatu penjelasan tertulis mengenai data yang berada di dalam database.
  8. 8. Merupakan daftar organisasi dari semua elemen data yang ada dalam sistem secara lengkap, dengan definisi yang baku sehingga user dan analis sistem akan memiliki pengertian yang sama untuk input, output, komponen penyimpanan dan perhitungannya. Semua arus data dan tempat penyimpanan data dalam DFD dideskripsikan dalam kamus data. Pada saat perancangan, kamus data digunakan untuk keperluan perancangan program. Alat untuk membuat kamus data :  Pendekatan konvensional : bentuk lengkap (long form), terdiri dari elemen berikut ini  Nama arus data, yang menjelaskan suatu arus data dalam DFD  Alias, ditulis bila ada data yang sama tapi nama berbeda  Bentuk data, yang dapat berupa dokumen dasar/ formulir, dokumen hasil cetakan komputer, laporan tercetak, tampilan layar, variable, parameter, field.  Arus data, yang menunjukan sumber dan tujuan aliran data  Penjelasan, yang berfungsi untuk memperjelas makna arus data yang dicatat dalam kamus data  Periode, yang berfungsi untuk mengidentifikasikan kapan input data harus dimasukkan, diproses dan dihasilkan.  Volume rata-rata data dan volume maksimal arus data, yang digunakan untuk mengidentifikasikan besarnya simpanan luar yang akan digunakan, kapasitas dan jumlah data  Struktur data, yang menunjukkan arus data yang dicatat di kamus data secara detail yang terdiri dari item-item data/ field data  Pendekatan terstruktur : notasi struktur data (short form)  Diagram Hubungan Entitas (Entity Relationship Diagram/ERD) Berfungsi untuk mendokumentasikan data perusahaan dengan mengidentifikasi jenis entitas dan hubungannya. ERD merupakan alat untuk membuat model yang paling fleksibel, dapat diadaptasi untuk berbagai pendekatan yang mungkin diikuti perusahaan dalam pengembangan sistem.
  9. 9. Jenis entitas digambarkan dalam segi empat yang diberi label nama dari jenis entitas. Jenis entitas dapat berupa :  Suatu elemen lingkungan,  Sumber daya, atau  Transaksi Contoh : pelanggan, pegawai, dan kartu absensi. Hubungan adalah suatu asosiasi yang ada antara dua jenis entitas. Hubungan digambarkan dengan bentuk belah ketupat yang diberi label kata kerja. Identifikasi dan deskripsi setiap kejadian dari tiap entitas yang dicapai dengan menggunakan atribut. Atribut adalah karakteristik dari suatu entitas/ elemen-elemen data yang masing-masing diberikan nilai atribut. Atribut yang mengidentifikasi entitas disebut identifiers/ kata kunci. Contoh : nomor pelanggan, karena tidak ada pelanggan yang memiliki nomor yang sama. Atribut lain yang mendeskripsikan entitas disebut descriptor. Contoh : nama pelanggan dan wilayah penjualan. Pembahasan A. PENGERTIAN TEKNIK SISTEM Teknik sistem merupakan alat yang digunakan dalam menganalisis, merancang, dan mendokumentasikan sistem dan sub-sub sistem yang berkaitan. Teknik sistem penting bagi auditor intern dan ektern dan juga para personal sistem dalam pengembangan sistem informasi. Teknik sistem juga digunakan oleh akuntan yang melakukan pembuatan sistem, baik secara intern bagi perusahaannya maupun secara ekstern sebagai seorang konsultan. Ada beberapa alasan mengapa sistem perlu didokumentasikan : 1. Untuk merancang atau membuat sebuah sistem. Dokumentasi sistem berguna sebagai media diskusi dan komunikasi antar perancang, analis, maupun programer.
  10. 10. 2. Selain itu, dokumentasi juga berguna untuk mengevaluasi kelemahan dan keunggulan sebuah sistem maupun pengendalian dalam sebuah sistem. Pihak yang berkepentingan dengan evaluasi sistem adalah : 1) analis sistem (pada saat si analis sedang mengevaluasi sistem lama yang sudah berjalan) 2) auditor (baik auditor internal maupun auditor eksternal). Auditor laporan keuangan hanya dapat melakukan audit jika data laporan keuangan sebuah perusahaan dapat dipercaya (yang berarti dihasilkan dari sistem informasi akuntansi yang memang andal). 3. Dokumentasi sistem juga berguna bagi mereka yang sedang mempelajari prosedur dalam sebuah perusahaan. Dokumentasi sistem dapat menjadi media pelatihan karyawan baru. B. PENGGUNA-PENGGUNA TEKNIK SISTEM 1. Penggunaan Teknik-Teknik Sistem dalam Auditing 1) Evaluasi Struktur Pengendalian Intern Berupa kebijakan dan prosedur yang dibuat sebagai jaminan bahwa tujuan perusahaan akan tercapai. Dalam mengevaluasi pengendalian intern, auditor umumnya memperhatikan arus pemprosesan dan distribusi dokumen - dokumen. Struktur Pengendalian Intern terdiri dari 3 elemen : • Pengawasan lingkungan • Sistem akuntansi • Pengawasan prosedur Teknik yang digunakan antara lain adalah Flowchart analisis, flowchart dokumen, bagan distribusi formulir, kuesioner dan metode matriks. 2) Pengujian ketaatan Untuk dapat melakukan uji ketaatan maka auditor harus memahami teknologi yang digunakan oleh suatu sistem informasi. Pengujian ketaatan dilakukan untuk memastikan eksistensi, menilai efektivitas dan menguji kesinambungan operasi pengendalian intern yang diandalkan oleh
  11. 11. organisasi. Teknik yang biasa digunakan adalah, IPO-HIPO, flowchart program, DFD, pencabangan dan table keputusan. 3) Kertas kerja Kertas kerja adalah catatan yang dipegang auditor mengenai prosedur dan pengujian yang diterapkan, informasi yang didapatkan, dan kesimpulan yang ditarik selama melakukan penugasan audit. Teknik sistem digunakan untuk mendokumentasikan dan menganalisis isi kertas kerja. Diagram aliran data, bagan HIPO, bagan arus program, table pencabangan dan keputusan, dan metode matrik dapat muncul dalam kertas kerja. 2. Penggunaan teknik sistem dalam pengembangan sistem 1) Analisis Sistem Analisis Sistem melibatkan pengumpulan dan pengorganisasian fakta. Teknik sistem yang berguna untuk analisis informasi adalah diagram alur data logika dan flowchart analitis. 2) Desain Sistem Desain sistem melibatkan penyusunan cetak biru sistem secara lengkap dan utuh. Teknik sistem seperti diagram input proses output, diagram HIPO, flowchart program, tabel keputusan dan lain sebagainya digunakan secara ekstensif untuk mendokumentasikan perancangan sistem 3) Implementasi Sistem Implementasi sistem mencakup aktivitas aktual mempraktekkan desain sistem yang telah dibuat Penggunaan Teknik Sistem dalam Pengembangan Sistem A. Analisis Sistem Analisis Sistem melibatkan pengumpulan dan pengorganisasian fakta. Teknik sistem yang berguna untuk analisis informasi adalah diagram alur data logika dan flowchart analitis. B. Desain Sistem Desain sistem melibatkan penyusunan cetak biru sistem secara lengkap dan utuh. Teknik sistem seperti diagram input proses output, diagram HIPO, flowchart program, tabel keputusan dan lain sebagainya digunakan secara ekstensif untuk mendokumentasikan perancangan sistem. C. Implementasi Sistem
  12. 12. Implementasi sistem mencakup aktivitas aktual mempraktekkan desain sistem yang telah dibuat. Jenis-Jenis Teknik Dokumentasi Sistem Informasi Beberapa jenis teknik dalam mendokumentasi sistem informasi antara lain : 1. Diagram Arus Data (Data Flow Diagram) 2. Diagram Bagan Alir (Flowchart Diagram) 3. Diagram Relasi Entiras-REA 4. Flow Map Diagram Arus Data / Data Flow Diagram (DFD) Diagram Arus Data (DAD) atau Data Flow Diagram (DFD) adalah diagram aliran data untuk memisahkan secara jelas proses logis dalam analisis sistem dari proses fisik perancangan sistem Ada 3 jenis diagram dalam DFD, yaitu : 1. Diagram Konteks : Diagram yang menjelaskan gambaran umum / garis besar dalam suatu sistem. 2. Diagram Zero : Diagram yang menggambarkan proses dalam keseluruhan yang ada dalam Diagram Konteks. 3. Diagram Level : Diagram yang menggambarkan proses dalam Keseluruhan yang ada dalam Diagram Zero. Diagram yang paling awal dalam aliran data adalah disebut diagram konteks. Diagram konteks merupakan pola penggambaran yang berfungsi untuk memperlihatkan interaksi sistem informasi tersebut dengan lingkungan di mana sistem tersebut ditempatkan. Dalam diagram konteks ada beberapa hal yang harus diperhatikan terdiri dari (Budi Sutejo Dharma Oetomo, 2002) : 1. Kelompok pemakai, baik pihak internal maupun pihak ekternal perusahan dan departemen yang terkait. Di mana sistem itu akan digunakan harus diidentifikasi secara rinci dan jangan sampai ada yang terlewatkan.
  13. 13. 2. Kemungkinan kejadian-kejadian yang akan terjadi dalam penggunaan sistem harus terus diidentifikasi secara lengkap. 3. Arah anak panah yang menunjukkan aliran data jangan sampai terbalik agar dapat memberikan pemahaman yang benar terhadap seluruh proses sistem yang akan dibentuk. 4. Setiap kejadian digambarkan dalam bentuk tekstual yang sederhana dan mudah dipahami oleh pembuat sistem. C. JENIS - JENIS TEKNIK MENDOKUMENTASI SISTEM INFORMASI Dokumentasi merupakan narasi, bagan alir, diagram dan penjelasan tertulis lainnya yang menjelaskan tentang cara kerja sebuah sistem. Tingkatan atau derajat pemahaman dokumentasi, meliputi mampu memahami, mengevaluasi, dan menyiapkan/membuat. Jenis- jenis teknik mendokumentasikan sistem informasi antara lain : 1. Diagram Arus Data Menjelaskan arus data dalam sebuah organisasi. Teknik ini digunakan untuk mendokumentasikan sistem yang digunakan sekarang dan untuk merencanakan serta mendesain sistem yang baru. Jenjang tertinggi disebut Diagram Konteks yang menggambarkan ikhtisar paling ringkas dari sebuah sistem. 2. Bagan Alir (Flowchart) Merupakan gambar yang menjelaskan urutan proses dengan menggunakan berbagai macam simbol. Merupakan teknik analitis yang digunakan untuk menjelaskan aspek-aspek sistem informasi secara jelas, tepat, dan logis. Bagan alir menggunakan serangkaian simbol standar untuk menguraikan prosedur pengolahan transaksi yang digunakan oleh sebuah perusahaan sekaligus menguraikan aliran data dalam sebuah sistem. Simbol-Simbol Bagan Alir : • Bentuk simbol menunjukkan dan menguraikan kegiatan yang dilaksanakan, menunjukkan input, output, pemrosesan dan media penyimpanan. • Simbol dikelompokkan menjadi empat kelompok, yaitu : a. Input/Output merupakan simbol yang menggambarkan alat/media yang memberikan input kepada atau merekam output dari kegiatan pengolahan data.
  14. 14. b. Processing merupakan Simbol yang menunjukkan jenis alat yang digunakan untuk mengolah data. c. Storage merupakan Simbol yang menggambarkan alat yang digunakan untuk menyimpan data yang saat ini tidak dipakai oleh sistem. d. Lain-lain merupakan Simbol yang menunjukkan arus data dan barang. Jenis - jenis Bagan Alir : 1) Bagan Alir Dokumen Bagan yang menggambarkan aliran dokumen dan informasi antar area pertanggung jawaban di dalam sebuah organisasi. Menelusur sebuah dokumen dari asalnya sampai tujuannya. Bermanfaat untuk menganalisa kecukupan prosedur pengawasan sebuah sistem seperti, internal checks dan dan pemisahan fungsi dapat mengungkap kelemahan/inefisiensi sistem. Contohnya : komunikasi tidak memadai. 2) Bagan Alir Sistem Menggambarkan hubungan antara input, pemrosesan, dan output sebuah sistem informasi akuntansi. Merupakan salah satu alat penting untuk menganalisis, mendesain, dan mengevaluasi sebuah sistem. Secara universal dipakai dalam sistem kerja dan sarana komunikasi yang efektif diantara para pekerja. 3) Bagan Alir Program Menjelaskan urutan logika pemrosesan data oleh komputer dalam menjalankan sebuah program. Menguraikan secara rinci bagaimana proses komputer dilakukan, dengan menguraikan logika program komputer atau modul. 4) Bagan Konfigurasi Komputer Bagan yang digunakan untuk menggambarkan konfigurasi perangkat keras sistem komputer. Bagan ini akan bermanfaat untuk merancang konfigurasi atau komponen perangkat keras yang direkomendasikan dan akan digunakan oleh perusahaan. 5) Bagan Struktur
  15. 15. Menggambarkan hubungan antar modul dalam sebuah program komputer. Dengan pendekatan ini, program komputer yang besar dan kompleks dipecah menjadi kecil sampai tidak dapat dipecah lagi. Setelah selesai, modul digabung satu sama lain dan membentuk satu kesatuan program yang besar dan kompleks. Manfaatnya adalah dapat digunakan untuk pembuatan program menjadi lebih sederhana, cepat, dan akurat. 3. Tabel Keputusan Membantu meringkas hasil akhir dari sebuah proses pembuatan keputusan berjenjang dan kompleks. Tabel keputusan biasanya digunakan bersama - sama dengan flowchart untuk membantu mendesain dan menuliskan program komputer. Tabel keputusan berwujud matriks yang dibagi menjadi tiga bagian. Bagian kiri tabel terdiri dari daftar kondisi dan daftar tindakan. Bagian kanan terdiri atas kolom-kolom yang mempresentasikan aturan keputusan. • Keunggulan Tabel Keputusan a. Tabel ini secara jelas menunjukkan seluruh kemungkinan hubungan logis antar data input. b. Mampu menangani lebih banyak alternatif. • Kelemahan Tabel Keputusan a. Tidak menggambarkan urutan pembuatan keputusan. b. Tidak merefleksikan urutan kegiatan dalam sebuah program. 4. Bagan Manajemen Proyek Penilaian terhadap keberhasilan proyek penyusunan sistem informasi didasarkan pada apakah proyek tersebut diterapkan tepat waktu dan sesuai dengan anggaran atau tidak. Alat manajemen proyek yang membantu dalam penyelesaian proyek adalah gantt chart dan diagram jaringan. D. PETUNJUK MENGGAMBARKAN DIAGRAM ALIR
  16. 16. Bagan alir (flowchart) adalah bagan (chart) yang menunjukkan alir (flow) di dalam program atau prosedur sistem secara logika. Bagan alir digunakan terutama untuk alat bantu komunikasi dan untuk dokumentasi. Pada waktu akan menggambar suatu bagan alir, analis sistem atau pemrogam dapat mengikuti pedoman-pedoman sebagai berikut ini : 1. Bagan alir sebaiknya digambar dari atas ke bawah dan mulai dari bagian kiri dari suatu halaman. 2. Kegiatan di dalam bagan alir harus ditunjukkan dengan jelas. 3. Harus ditunjukkan dari mana kegiatan akan dimulai dan dimana akan berakhirnya. 4. Masing-masing kegiatan di dalam bagan alir sebaiknya digunakan suatu kata yang mewakili suatu pekerjaan, misalnya: -"Persiapkan" dokumen “Hitung" gaji 5. Masing-masing kegiatan di dalam bagan alir harus didalam urutan yang semestinya. 6. Kegiatan yang terpotong dan akan disambung di tempat lain harus ditunjukkan dengan jelas menggunakan simbol penghubung. 7. Gunakanlah simbol-simbol bagan alir yang standar. Ada lima macam bagan alir yang akan dibahas di makalah ini, yaitu sebagai berikut ini : 1. Systems Flowchart Bagan alir sistem (systems flowchart) merupakan bagan yang menunjukkan arus pekerjaan secara keseluruhan dari sistem. Bagan ini menjelaskan urut - urutan dari prosedur-prosedur yang ada di dalam sistem. Bagan alir sistem menunjukkan apa yang dikerjakan di sistem. Bagan alir sistem digambar dengan menggunakan simbol-simbol yang tampak sebagai berikut ini. 2. Document Flowchart Bagan alir dokumen (document flowchart) atau disebut juga bagan alir formulir (form flowchart) atau paperwork flowchart merupakan bagan alir yang menunjukkan arus dari laporan dan formulir termasuk tembusan - tembusannya.Bagan alir dokumen ini menggunakan symbol - simbol yang sama dengan yang digunakan di dalam bagan alir sistem. 3. Schematic Flowchart
  17. 17. Bagan alir skematik (schematic flowchart) merupakan bagan alir yang mirip dengan bagan alir sistem, yaitu untuk menggambarkan prosedur di dalam sistem. Perbedaannya adalah, bagan alir skematik selain menggunakan simbol-simbol bagan alir sistem, juga menggunakan gambar - gambar komputer dan peralatan lainnya yang digunakan. Maksud penggunaan gambar-gambar ini adalah untuk memudahkan komunikasi kepada orang yang kurang paham dengan simbol-simbol bagan alir. Penggunaan gambar-gambar ini memudahkan untuk dipahami, tetapi sulit dan lama menggambarnya. 4. Program Flowchart Bagan alir program (program flowchart) merupakan bagan yang menjelaskan secara rinci langkah -langkah dari proses program. Bagan alir program dibuat dari derivikasi bagan alir sistem. Bagan alir program dibuat dengan menggunakan simbol-simbol. Bagan alir program dapat terdiri dari dua macam, yaitu bagan alir logika program (program logic flowchart) dan bagan alir program komputer terinci (detailed computer program flowchart). Bagan alir logika program digunakan untuk menggambarkan tiap-tiap langkah di dalam program komputer secara logika. Bagan alit- logika program ini dipersiapkan oleh analis sistem. Berikut contoh bagan alir program. 5. Process Flowchart Bagan alir proses (process flowchart)merupakan bagan alir yang banyak digunakan di teknik industri. Bagan alir ini juga berguna bagi analis sistem untuk menggambarkan proses dalam suatu prosedur. Bagan alir proses mcnggunakan lima buah simbol tersendiri. Bagan alir proses selain dapat menunjukkan kegiatan dan simpanan yang digunakan dalam suatu prosedur, dapat juga menunjukkan jarak kegiatan yang satu dengan yang lainnya serta waktu yang diperlukan oleh suatu kegiatan. Kesimpulan Teknik sistem merupakan alat yang digunakan dalam menganalisis, merancang, dan mendokumentasikan sistem dan sub-sub sistem yang berkaitan. Teknik sistem penting bagi auditor intern dan ektern dan juga para personel sistem dalam pengembangan sistem informasi. Teknik sistem juga digunakan oleh akuntan yang melakukan pembuatan sistem, baik secara
  18. 18. intern bagi perusahaannya maupun secara ektern sebagai seorang konsultan. Teknik-teknik sistem adalah alat – alat yang digunakan dalam menganalisis, merancang & mendokumentasikan sistem dan hubungan antara subsistem yang berkaitan. Ada beberapa alasan mengapa sistem perlu didokumentasikan yaitu : 1. Untuk merancang atau membuat sebuah sistem. Dokumentasi sistem berguna sebagai media diskusi dan komunikasi antar perancang, analis, maupun programer. 2. Selain itu, dokumentasi juga berguna untuk mengevaluasi kelemahan dan keunggulan sebuah sistem maupun pengendalian dalam sebuah sistem. 3. Dokumentasi sistem juga berguna bagi mereka ynng sedang mempelajari prosedur dalam sebuah perusahaan. Dokumentasi sistem dapat menjadi media pelatihan karyawan baru. Dokumentasi merupakan narasi, bagan alir, diagram dan penjelasan tertulis lainnya yang menjelaskan tentang cara kerja sebuah sistem.Tingkatan atau derajat pemahaman dokumentasi, meliputi mampu memahami, mengevaluasi, dan menyiapkan/membuat. Bagan alir (flowchart) adalah bagan (chart) yang menunjukkan alir (flow) di dalam program atau prosedur sistem secara logika. Bagan alir digunakan terutama untuk alat bantu komunikasi dan untuk dokumentasi. DAFTAR PUSTAKA Azhar Susanto, 2015. Sistem Informasi Akuntansi. Bandung: Lingga Jaya James A. Hall, 2013. Accounting Information Systems, 8th Edition, South Western Cengage Learning, USA. Marshall B. Romney dan Paul John Steintbart, 2015. Accounting Information Systems, edisi-13, Pearson Education Limited, England. Mulyadi, 2010. Sistem Akuntansi. Jakarta: Salemba Empat. TMbooks, 2015, Sistem Informasi Akuntansi – Konsep dan Penerapan, Jakarta: Penerbit Andi http://duniaakuntantansi.blogspot.com/2016/09/makalah-teknik-dan-dokumentasi-sistem.html
  19. 19. http://akuntansi-keuangan-rochmahndo.blogspot.com/2015/01/teknik-dokumentasi-dan- penyusunan-sistem.html?m=1 http://blogakuntansi.blogspot.com/2011/11/teknik-dokumentasi-sistem.html?m=1 https://www.google.com/amp/s/abriantonugraha.wordpress.com/2014/04/14/teknik- dokumentasi-dan-penyusunan-sistem/amp/ https://ndoware.com/diagram-alir-flowchart.html

