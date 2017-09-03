Introduction to Design and Footwear Testing Ramesh sahoo Senior faculty & HOD Footwear Footwear Design & Development Insti...
3 Agenda Design History of Footwear Footwear Anatomy of the Shoe Footwear size chart Footwear Testing
4 Design
5 Introduction Footwear has evolved from a mere necessity and comfort to a chic style statement in today's ultra fashion-c...
6 Nature of work Footwear designing begins with a plan to sketch patterns and designs in scale drawings (either paper sket...
7 Nature of work (Continued) Footwear designing has been rated as the most technical of all design careers. Precision is t...
8 Personal prerequisites Footwear designing is an immensely creative field and demands ingenuity and desire to experiment ...
9 Work scenarios Being a vast industry, footwear design offers a wide range of bright employment opportunities in technica...
10 Skills Needed to Become a Shoe Designer An eye for aesthetic detail is essential to become a shoe designer because thes...
11 What Footwear Designers to Learn • Identify trends in color, materials, styling, and constructions. • Utilize a histori...
12 7 Steps How to Become a Shoe Designer A shoe designer is a type of fashion designer who specializes in creating the boo...
13 Designing Process Concept plan design Develop Creative Design Market Research Concept Definition Product Design Line Pl...
14 Designing Process (Continued ) Market Research Collect ideas and physical samples from multiple sources to be used in c...
15 Designing Process (Continued ) Line Planning Manage the line plan process for selection and final approval of the a gro...
16 Design Roles and Challenges Design Roles • VP of Design • Divisional Design Manager • Designer, Assistant Designer • Br...
17 History of Footwear
18 Introduction • In the Spanish cave drawing, we saw that more than 15000 years ago human learnt how to use animal skin a...
19 Construction
20 Construction • Over one hundred operations go into the construction of a shoe. The first and most important of these is...
21 High renaissance
22 High renaissance • Men Shoe - The poulaine, the shoe with long pointed toes of the previous period had fallen out of fa...
23 High renaissance (Continued) • Women Shoe - Patten ◦ The sole was wooden, with a leather vamp that tied over the foot w...
24 Mannerist renaissance
25 Mannerist renaissance • Men shoe - Escaffignons : Flat, light shoes which were slashed at the top. Also known as eschap...
26 After renaissance
27 Renaissance shoes were much more narrow. They had left and right shoes. They also had heels to make men taller. The mos...
28 In the 20th century
29 In the 20th century • In the mid-20th Century, advances in rubber, plastics, synthetic cloth, and industrial adhesives ...
30 In the 20th century (Continued) • In 2007, the global shoe industry had an overall market of $107.4 billion, in terms o...
31 20th century: Shoe
32 20th century: Shoe
36 Footwear Types of footwear
37 Types of footwear There are various types of shoes are available like as athletic shoes, formal shoes, boots etc . Athl...
Types of footwear (Continued) Dress and casual Dress shoes are characterized by smooth and supple leather uppers, leather ...
Types of footwear (Continued) Men shoes Slip-ons: There are no lacings or fastenings. The popular loafers are part of this...
Types of footwear (Continued) Women shoes High-heeled footwear is footwear that raises the heels, typically 2 inches (5 cm...
Types of footwear (Continued) Unisex shoes • Clog • Platform shoe: shoe with very thick soles and heels • Sandals: open sh...
Types of footwear (Continued) Dance shoes • Pointe shoes are designed for ballet dancing. These have a toe box that is sti...
Types of footwear (Continued) Orthopedic • Orthopedic shoes are specially-designed footwear to relieve discomfort associat...
45 Anatomy of the Shoe
46 Anatomy of the Shoe Breast: The forward facing part of the heel, under the arch of the sole Counter: A stiff piece of m...
47 Anatomy of the Shoe (Continued) Outsole: The exposed part of the sole that is contact with the ground. As with all part...
48 Anatomy of the Shoe (Continued) Toe cap: Shoes may have a toe cap in the front upper of the shoe. Toe caps can take var...
49 Footwear size chart
50 Footwear size chart
51 Footwear size chart (Continued)
52 Footwear size chart (Continued)
53 Footwear Testing
54 Footwear Testing Footwear testing highlights the issues that are important to consumers, for example footwear fit and c...
55 Business Challenge Ensuring product quality, performance characteristics and durability are prime concerns for consumer...
56 What are the key benefits? Gain a clear understanding of which product tests, physical or chemical, are required for yo...
57 Footwear Testing Personal Protective Equipment - Footwear Impact resistance: Safety boots are fitted with a protective ...
58 Footwear Testing (Continued ) Personal Protective Equipment - Footwear Compression resistance: The toe section of a boo...
59 Footwear Testing (Continued ) Slip Resistance: In this test two surfaces are used as representing commonly encountered ...
60 Footwear Testing (Continued ) Penetration resistance: Some boots are fitted with a penetration resistant insole or mids...
61 Footwear Testing (Continued ) Antistatic: This footwear can remove static electricity, but it still has limited protect...
62 Footwear Testing (Continued ) Energy Absorption of the seat region: In this test a model of a foot heel is forced down ...
63 Footwear Testing (Continued ) Resistance to Inimical Environments (heat or cold) Heat insulation is done by resting a b...
64 Footwear Testing (Continued ) Protective Footwear for Firefighters Flame resistance: A flame is applied to the sole and...
66 Footwear Testing (Continued ) Compounds of concern in footwear Aromatic amines: Azo dyes that degrade to form carcinoge...
67 Footwear Testing (Continued ) Formaldehyde: Formaldehyde can potentially be found in most footwear components. Formalde...
68 Thank you
