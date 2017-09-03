Journey to the Leather World 29th India International Leather Fair ,Chennai http://www.fddiindia.com/
  1. 1. Journey to the Leather World 29th India International Leather Fair ,Chennai http://www.fddiindia.com/
  2. 2. FDDI 2 February 28 , 201429th India International Leather Fair , Chennai About IILF
  3. 3. FDDI 3 February 28 , 201429th India International Leather Fair , Chennai About IILF The 29th India International Leather Fair (IILF), was organized by the India Trade Promotion Organization (ITPO), held at Chennai Trade Centre ,from January 31 to February 3. Through the last few years the profile of the industries have been changed due to the improvements of Leather Technology. In IILF,visitors came across from different sections of Leather Technology like machinery, chemicals, components etc. In 29th IILF , fair authorities had highlighted the Indian Design. And also people, who have interest in leather , especially in high quality leather and its products visited the fair.
  4. 4. FDDI 4 February 28 , 201429th India International Leather Fair , Chennai Objective of the Fair
  5. 5. FDDI 5 February 28 , 201429th India International Leather Fair , Chennai Objective of the Fair 1. Expansion of Leather Market 2. Up-gradation of the Leather Industries in India 3. Giving the Technical and Financial support to the Leather Industry 4. Organising the Indian Leather Sector 5. Helping them to find their market in West 6. Highlighting Indian designers 7. Making a bridge between Leather Industry and Leather experts
  6. 6. FDDI 6 February 28 , 201429th India International Leather Fair , Chennai Participants of the fair
  7. 7. FDDI 7 February 28 , 201429th India International Leather Fair , Chennai Participants of the fair
  8. 8. FDDI 8 February 28 , 201429th India International Leather Fair , Chennai Participants of the fair (Continued..) Category : Display International Buyers lounge Visitors Finished leather, Shoes, Shoe Components-Uppers, Soles, Heels, Counters, Lasts; Leather Garments; Fashion Accessories; Leather Goods-Travel Ware, Belts, Gloves, Portfolios, Hand Bags and Wallets; Saddlery and Harness; Machinery and Equipment; Chemicals; Publications and Consultancy Services, Theme Pavilion, Designers' Gallery, Launching Pad, etc. International Buyers Lounge for the use of overseas buyers/buying agents with facilities of computer, e-mail, cyber café, telephone will be set up at Chennai Trade Centre. A Press Lounge for the use of media, press personnel with above facilities will also be available. Entry to lounge strictly to press personnel with a valid badge B2B Event. Open only to Business Visitors, Buyers, Importers, CEO, Purchasing Directors, Decision Makers, Designers, Wholesalers, Retailers, Traders, Manufacturers, Buying Agents based in India, etc. dealing with leather business (with business card)
  9. 9. FDDI 9 February 28 , 201429th India International Leather Fair , Chennai My Role : As a Leather Observer
  10. 10. FDDI 10 February 28 , 201429th India International Leather Fair , Chennai My Role : As a Leather Observer Getting information's about new technologies and models which are used in leather Industries : 1. Improvement of defective Wet Blues with a lot of Innovation by chemical Companies in this area which has added value to input material and is very useful especially in current times of Raw Material Scarcity and High Prices. A. Chrome free Leather 2. Upgradation of Low grade Leather 3. Optic Presentation in Leather was varied especially in Garment Leather which was very interesting. 4. Leather on display was in line with Fashion Trends which gave more confidence to the manufacturers to face International Competition. 5. On the Machinery side most of the Companies were International, which is a very positive sign and offers the Indian manufacturers wider choice. 6. New Technology for developing Lightweight Soles in TPR and PU for Men's soles in response to demand from both the Domestic Sector and Export Sector was introduced. 7. CNC-CAD Design based on Solid Works, Rhino, and Delcam software was demonstrated in the fair .
  11. 11. FDDI 11 February 28 , 201429th India International Leather Fair , Chennai Learning...
  12. 12. FDDI 12 February 28 , 201429th India International Leather Fair , Chennai Learning... Product-Wise Brands Sourced from India Footwear Leather Garments Leather Goods / Accessories Acme, Ann Taylor, Bally, Charter Club, Clarks, Coach, Colehann, Daniel Hector, Deichmann, DKNY, Double H, Ecco, Elefanten, Etienneaigner, Florsheim, Gabor, Geoffrey Beene, Guess, Harrods, Hasley, Hush Puppies, Kenneth Cole, Liz Claiborne, Marks & Spencer, Nautica, Next, Nike, Cole Haan, Nunn Bush, Pierre Cardin, Reebok, Rockport, Salamander, Stacy Adams, Tommy Hilfiger, Tony Lama, Versace, Yves St. Laurent, Zara, Johnston & Murphy, Docksteps, Timberland, Armani, Geox, Diesel, Ted Baker, Lacoste, Kickers, Calvin Klein, Sioux, Brasher, Zegna, Massimu Dutti, Buggatti, Lloyd, Christian Dier, Salamander, Camper, Bata, Espirit, French Connection, Legero, Mercedez, H & M and many more famous brands Armani, Zegna, Abercrombie & Fitch, Marco Polo, Mango, Colehaan, Andre Maarc, Guess Pierre Cardin, Tommy Hilfiger, Versace, DKNY, Liz Claiborne, Ann Taylor, Nautica, Kenneth Cole, Charter Club, Daniel Hector Coach, Liz Claiborne, Harrods, Yves St, Laurent, Tommy Hilfiger, Etienne Aigner, Geoffrey Beene, Marks & Spencer, Guess, Next, Pierre Cardin, Prada, GAP, Levis, H & M, British Home Stores, Banana Republic, Furla, American Eagle Outfitters, Bracciliani, Walmart etc.
  13. 13. FDDI 13 February 28 , 201429th India International Leather Fair , Chennai Learning...(continued) India’s Export of Leather and Leather Products for five years 2007-08 2008-09 2009-10 2010-11 2011-12 Finished Leather 807.19 673.37 627.95 841.13 1023.21 Footwear 1489.35 1534.32 1507.59 1758.67 2077.27 Leather Garments 345.34 426.17 428.62 425.04 572.54 Leather Goods 800.46 873.44 757.02 855.78 1088.09 Saddlery & Harness 106.18 92.15 83.39 87.92 107.60 Total 3548.51 3599.46 3404.57 3968.54 4868.71 % Growth 15.99% 1.44% -5.41% 16.57% 22.68%
  14. 14. FDDI 14 February 28 , 201429th India International Leather Fair , Chennai Learning...(continued) Council’s Membership Strength for the last five years REGION 2007-08 2008-09 2009-10 2010-11 2011-12 2012-13** South 756 739 758 849 934 912 North 500 496 543 602 706 686 East 426 452 465 496 516 530 Central 346 344 352 396 425 445 West 179 157 150 158 157 151 Total 2207 2188 2268 2501 2738 2724
  15. 15. FDDI 15 February 28 , 201429th India International Leather Fair , Chennai Learning...(continued) Government Support Measures 1. Leather sector is one of the “Focus Sectors” under Foreign Trade Policy of the Govt. of India 2. Entire leather sector is de-licensed facilitating for expansion on modern lines with state-of-the-art machinery and equipments. 100% Foreign Direct Investment permitted through automatic route. 3. Import of specified machinery for use in leather and footwear industry allowed at a 5% concessional import duty. 4. Duty free import of raw hides and skins, wet blue chrome tanned leather, crust leather and finished leather of all kinds including splits and sides thereof.
  16. 16. FDDI 16 February 28 , 201429th India International Leather Fair , Chennai Learning...(continued) Government Support Measures (Continued ) 5. Duty free import of specified critical inputs for manufacturers of leather garments and other leather products including footwear under Duty Free Import Scheme (DFIS). 6. Basic customs duty exempted on machinery or equipment for Effluent Treatment Plants in leather industry. 7. Gradual lowering of import tariff – current peak customs duty is 10% 8. Simplified import/export procedures – quick customs clearances.
  17. 17. FDDI 17 February 28 , 201429th India International Leather Fair , Chennai Recommendations And Suggestions
  18. 18. FDDI 18 February 28 , 201429th India International Leather Fair , Chennai Recommendations And Suggestions Recommendations And Suggestions 1. Space should be increased 2. More experts should be Invited 3. The organisers should improve their online customer care service 4. They should invite Financial Organisations and Media 5. They should take Peta’s advice 6. They should cultivate Ideas to organize the sector 7. They should invite Leather Scientists 8. They should encourage the Industry to use bio- oriented and recycled products .
  19. 19. FDDI 19 February 28 , 201429th India International Leather Fair , Chennai @ Media
  20. 20. FDDI 20 February 28 , 201429th India International Leather Fair , Chennai @ Media Business Standard “Export of leather and leather products for the first eight months of the current financial year i.e. April-November 2013 touched $3.78 billion against as compared to $3.23 billion, in the corresponding period of last year, registering a growth of 17.09%.” Times of India “ The India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) is investing about Rs 2,000 crore to expand its exhibition centre. ITPO's exhibition centre is now spread over 123 acres with one lakh sqm of exhibition space and ITPO is planning to add another 65,000 sqm, the executive director of ITPO, Malay Shrivastava, said. ”
  @ Rangeet Mitra, FDDI-k ( MBA [FDPM ] ) 29th India International Leather Fair , Chennai Thank you

