Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Presentación Wangner A. Mateo Montero 100362955 Jharinelis A. Encarnación Vicente 100546240 Kelvin Pérez 100420334
ORIGEN DE LAS ARTES MARCIALES CHINAS
El origen del concepto de arte Marcial está relacionado con la irrusión de la Edad Moderna en el este de asia en el siglo ...
Significado del término arte Marcial Es una palabra compuesta Arte proviene del latín ars, y es el equivalente al término ...
Viene del latín maltialis( de martes) significa relacionado con la guerra. Marcial significa Guerrero o nacido Bajo el sig...
En la actualidad la artes marciales tienen la característica de ser practicada por diferentes razones las que incluyen la ...
En la salud: Erróneamente muchos al escuchar la palabra arte Marcial lo asocian directamente con conceptos como riesgo y l...
El kung-fu Se considera que el origen de las artes marciales chinas (como tal) no emana de la lucha si no de la filosofía ...
Surgimiento del kung fu Al llegar a China bodhidarma los enseño a los monges una serie de ejercicios para ayudarles en sus...
Características del kung fu Es un arte marcial. Sus principio filosófico los diferencia de otros sistemas de luchas (depor...
TECNICAS DE IMITACIÓN EN EL KUNG-FU La denominación de la técnica del kung - fu puede variar según el estilo. No solo por ...
ESTILO DRAGÓN Se caracteriza por movimiento de zigzag, circulares y de giros. Utiliza movimiento largo y continuos, garras...
ESTILO TIGRE: Se caracteriza por su agresividad y gran fortaleza, buscando romper y descartar. Su movimiento son corto per...
ESTILO SERPINTE La característica de este animal es su gran velocidad y ataca los pitos vitales (o los, garganta, genitale...
ESTILO MONO: Imita los movimientos de un mono haciendo uso de patadas volteretas, salto mortales, y lanzamientos.
ESTILO AGUILA La forma del águila es muy adecuada para los aprendices. Es una forma suave cuyas posiciones son iguales que...
ESTILO MANTIS RELIGIOSA Es un estilo wushu tradicional donde el artista marcial imita los movimiento de una matis religios...
ESTILO GRULLA Trabaja a distancias mayores que las del leopardo. Su estrategia consiste en de estabilizar al contrario med...
Evolución del Kung Fu Está condicionada por la historia de China, que es donde se desarrollo. Su evolución está relacionad...
El wushu Es a la vez una exposición y deporte de contacto completo derivado de las artes marciales chinas tradicionales fu...
Wushu taolu Sus formas o rutinas son una simplificación y adaptación en las diferentes forma de Kun-Fu tradicional pero co...
Wushu Sanda Posteriormente (1982), en el deporte del Wushu también se creó la modalidad de combate (Sanda) o (Yundong Sand...
Los métodos de lucha chinos llamados Shuai Jiao y otras técnicas de ataque chinas como Chin Na cuenta con todos los aspect...
Las competiciones de combate Sanda se celebran a menudo junto con las de taolu o competencias de formas. Por razones de se...
El termino wushu es la palabra china para las artes marciales (wu = militar o marcial, shu= arte). Actualmente el wushu se...
GRACIAS POR SU ATENCION
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Artes marciales

36 views

Published on

kelvin perez

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Artes marciales

  1. 1. Presentación Wangner A. Mateo Montero 100362955 Jharinelis A. Encarnación Vicente 100546240 Kelvin Pérez 100420334
  2. 2. ORIGEN DE LAS ARTES MARCIALES CHINAS
  3. 3. El origen del concepto de arte Marcial está relacionado con la irrusión de la Edad Moderna en el este de asia en el siglo xlx. Este fenómeno supuso la transformación de las estructuras sociales feudales. provienen en honor a πmantes Quién era hijo de Júpiter antes era el principal Dios de la guerra romana. PROCEDENCIA DE LAS ARTES MARCIALES
  4. 4. Significado del término arte Marcial Es una palabra compuesta Arte proviene del latín ars, y es el equivalente al término griego TEXVN. (De dónde viene técnica originalmente se aplicaba a toda la producción realizada por el hombre y a las disciplinas del saber hacer.
  5. 5. Viene del latín maltialis( de martes) significa relacionado con la guerra. Marcial significa Guerrero o nacido Bajo el signo de Marte. LA PALABRA MARCIAL:
  6. 6. En la actualidad la artes marciales tienen la característica de ser practicada por diferentes razones las que incluyen la salud, la protección personal, el desarrollo personal, la disciplina mental y la autoconfianza. Características de las artes marciales
  7. 7. En la salud: Erróneamente muchos al escuchar la palabra arte Marcial lo asocian directamente con conceptos como riesgo y lucha. sin embargo, la práctica de las artes marciales ofrece numerosos beneficios para la salud, tanto desde el punto de vista físico como mental mejorando nuestra salud y bienestar. Desde el punto de vista físico, uno de los principales beneficios para la salud de la práctica de las diferentes disciplinas de las artes marciales es que favorece al fortalecimiento muscular ya que movilizan numerosas partes de nuestro cuerpo como los brazos piernas y hombros.
  8. 8. El kung-fu Se considera que el origen de las artes marciales chinas (como tal) no emana de la lucha si no de la filosofía es decir de sus principios filosóficos.
  9. 9. Surgimiento del kung fu Al llegar a China bodhidarma los enseño a los monges una serie de ejercicios para ayudarles en sus meditaciones que dieron origen a los 18 luohong.Significado del término del kung fu. Es avilida o maestría es un coloquiaslismo chino para designar la habilidad adquirida con el tiempo , constancias , disciplina y esfuerzo.Por lo que en el idioma chino se utiliza para resaltar la destreza en un alte o actividad.
  10. 10. Características del kung fu Es un arte marcial. Sus principio filosófico los diferencia de otros sistemas de luchas (deportivos, militares o civiles) que no los poseen. Ejemplo lucha libre, gladiadores y pelea callejera.
  11. 11. TECNICAS DE IMITACIÓN EN EL KUNG-FU La denominación de la técnica del kung - fu puede variar según el estilo. No solo por el dialecto utilizado (mandarín o cantonés) sino porque cada técnica puede describirse de diferentes maneras ya que son técnica de imitación, desarrolladas en la imitación de animales, suele utilizar descripciones esotéricas que incluyen elementos de su mitología y tradición.
  12. 12. ESTILO DRAGÓN Se caracteriza por movimiento de zigzag, circulares y de giros. Utiliza movimiento largo y continuos, garras, puños y los dedos para envolver , bloquear, romper y atacar las zonas débiles del cuerpo.
  13. 13. ESTILO TIGRE: Se caracteriza por su agresividad y gran fortaleza, buscando romper y descartar. Su movimiento son corto pero duros.
  14. 14. ESTILO SERPINTE La característica de este animal es su gran velocidad y ataca los pitos vitales (o los, garganta, genitales.
  15. 15. ESTILO MONO: Imita los movimientos de un mono haciendo uso de patadas volteretas, salto mortales, y lanzamientos.
  16. 16. ESTILO AGUILA La forma del águila es muy adecuada para los aprendices. Es una forma suave cuyas posiciones son iguales que las del tigre.
  17. 17. ESTILO MANTIS RELIGIOSA Es un estilo wushu tradicional donde el artista marcial imita los movimiento de una matis religiosa (el insecto). Se dice que el estilo de la Mantis religiosa fue fundada aproximadamente en 1,250 por el maestro Wang Langa, pero no se sabe el tiempo exacto. El estilo de la Mantis religiosa se llama tango lang guan: es la palabra Martín religiosa (el insecto).
  18. 18. ESTILO GRULLA Trabaja a distancias mayores que las del leopardo. Su estrategia consiste en de estabilizar al contrario mediante.
  19. 19. Evolución del Kung Fu Está condicionada por la historia de China, que es donde se desarrollo. Su evolución está relacionada al comercio y el intercambio cultural con otras partes de Asia, la expansión del budismo, construcción de monasterios y templos, difusión con vínculos histórico comunes (Corea, Okinawa, Japón).
  20. 20. El wushu Es a la vez una exposición y deporte de contacto completo derivado de las artes marciales chinas tradicionales fue desarrollada en china a partir de 1994.
  21. 21. Wushu taolu Sus formas o rutinas son una simplificación y adaptación en las diferentes forma de Kun-Fu tradicional pero con movimientos mas vistosos
  22. 22. Wushu Sanda Posteriormente (1982), en el deporte del Wushu también se creó la modalidad de combate (Sanda) o (Yundong Sanda en chino mandarín, Deporte de combate libre), o Jingzheng Sanda (Chino mandarín, combate competitivo libre): Es un método de lucha moderna, un deporte y un mecanismo de aplicación de Wushu/kung Fu influenciado por el Boxeo tradicional de China, en el que el derribe y las caídas son legales en la competencia, asi como todos los otros tipos de golpeo (el uso de brazos y piernas).
  23. 23. Los métodos de lucha chinos llamados Shuai Jiao y otras técnicas de ataque chinas como Chin Na cuenta con todos los aspectos de combate de Wushu. La Sanda se parece mucho a Kickboxing o Muay Thai, pero incluye muchas técnicas de agarre.
  24. 24. Las competiciones de combate Sanda se celebran a menudo junto con las de taolu o competencias de formas. Por razones de seguridad, algunas de las técnicas de auto-defensa, con golpes con el codo, estrangulaciones y llaves no son permitidas durante los torneos. Los competidores pueden ganar por nockout o puntos que se ganan por acertar un golpe al cuerpo o la cabeza, tirar a un oponente, o cuando la competencia se lleva a cabo en una plataforma de leí tai, empujando al contrincante fuera de la plataforma.
  25. 25. El termino wushu es la palabra china para las artes marciales (wu = militar o marcial, shu= arte). Actualmente el wushu se ha convertido en un deporte internacional atraves de la federación internacional de wushu( IWUF) que realiza el campeonato mundial de wushu cada dos años, los primeros campeonatos se celebraron en 1991 en pekin.
  26. 26. GRACIAS POR SU ATENCION

×