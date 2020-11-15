Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. REPUBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA EDUCACION INSTITUTO UNIVERSITARIO POLITECNICO “SANTIAGO MARIÑO” EXTENSION MATURIN Autor: Narváez Randy C.I: 26.720.219 Asesor: García Rodolfo
  2. 2. La robótica Es la ciencia y tecnología para diseñar y construir máquinas capaces de imitar tareas humanas llegando a recrear inteligencia. La robótica, gracias a los avances actuales, ha dado un salto conceptual desde la ciencia ficción hacia la ciencia tecnológica.
  3. 3. La robótica
  4. 4. La palabra robótica fue acuñada por primera vez en el año 1921 por el escritor checo Karel Capek (1890-1938) pero popularizado por el escritor ruso-americano de ciencia ficción Isaac Asimov de quién se deben las 3 leyes de la robótica: 1. Primera ley: “Un robot no le hará daño a un ser humano o, por inacción, permitir que un ser humano sufra daño.” 2. Segunda ley: “Un robot debe obedecer las órdenes dadas por los seres humanos, excepto si estas órdenes entran en conflicto con la primera ley.” 3. Tercera ley: “Un robot debe proteger su propia existencia en la medida que su protección no entre en conflicto con la primera y segunda ley.”
  5. 5. Existen varios tipos de robots empezando con los de primera generación como los manipuladores hasta la cuarta generación que serían los robots ‘inteligentes’ Robot industrial: como por ejemplo el brazo mecánico industrial. Manipulador: como por ejemplo el empacador, cargador y descargador de una fábrica.
  6. 6. Terrestre: algunos tienen formas de insectos, otros tienen ruedas y otros se paran en dos piernas llamados robots androides. Aéreos: tienen forma de avión o de helicóptero Investigación: por ejemplo el vehículo explorador tipo rover que la NASA usa para explorar el planeta Marte.
  7. 7. Didácticos o de entretenimiento: son generalmente de consumo diario como las mascotas electrónicas. Bioingeniería robótica: junta la biología, la ingeniería, la electrónica y la robótica para crear prótesis y prototipos para el área de la medicina. Androides: robots ‘inteligentes’.

